T20 World Cup: Sam Curran bowls Mohammad Rizwan as England pick up first wicket
Watch as England's Sam Curran bowls Pakistan's Mohammad Rizwan for 15 following an inside edge for the first wicket of the T20 World Cup final in Melbourne. Available to UK users only.
Rugby League World Cup: Why England's men could go all the way
Rugby League World Cup 2021 semi-final: England v Samoa. Venue: Emirates Stadium, London Date: Saturday, 12 November Kick-off: 14:30 GMT. Coverage: Watch live on BBC One, BBC iPlayer and online; live commentary on Radio 5 Sports Extra; live texts and highlights on BBC Sport website & app. England head into...
England 26-27 Samoa: Shaun Wane's side suffer golden-point Rugby League World Cup semi-final defeat
Tries: Whitehead, Bateman, Farnworth (2) Goals: Makinson (4) Penalty: Makinson (1) Try: Lafai (2), Sao, Crichton (2) Goals: Crichton (3) Drop-goal: Crichton. England fell to a shock semi-final defeat as Samoa won a golden-point thriller to set up a meeting with Australia in their first World Cup final. Stephen Crichton's...
Pakistan vs England LIVE: T20 Cricket World Cup final result and reaction as Ben Stokes stars
Ben Stokes was the hero with the bat once again as England successfully chased down Pakistan to win the T20 World Cup in a thrilling final in Melbourne.Stokes produced his highest T20 score - finishing with an unbeaten 52 runs off 49 balls for his first half-century in the format - as the all-rounder produced another sublime performance on the biggest stage.England were set 138 to win following wonderful bowling from Sam Curran and Adil Rashid and looked odds-on to add to complete the set of World Cups following their victory in the 50-over format in 2019.But Pakistan responded to slow England’s momentum, removing Alex Hales early and then following with the wicket of Jos Buttler to set up a nervy finish at the MCG.Stokes, as well as Moeen Ali, stood up to the challenge and turned the tide following a sensational 17th over that produced 16 runs as England swung for the boundaries. Ali was dismissed to leave England needing six runs off their final 10 balls - but Stokes completed his first T20 half-century to win the World Cup for England.Follow all the reaction from the T20 World Cup final:
Is Scotland vs New Zealand on TV today: Kick-off time and how to watch autumn international
Scotland will “throw the kitchen sink” at New Zealand in the hope of claiming a first win over the All Blacks, as Finn Russell returns for Gregor Townsend’s side.Scotland have never beaten New Zealand but came close in their last meeting at Murrayfield five years ago.The All Blacks have been beaten by Ireland, France, South Africa and Argentina over the past 12 months but a Scotland win would rank among the best victories in their history.“It’s a Test everyone’s looking forward to. We’ll throw the kitchen sink at it, give it a good crack and see where we are,” said...
Rugby League World Cup: New Zealand 'know what they have to do' in Australia semi-final
Rugby League World Cup 2021 semi-final: Australia v New Zealand. Venue: Elland Road, Leeds Date: Friday, 11 November Kick-off: 19:45 GMT. Coverage: Watch live on BBC Two, BBC iPlayer and online; Live commentary on Radio 5 Live; Live text and highlights on BBC Sport website & app. New Zealand coach...
Papa Johns Trophy: Ipswich to play Portsmouth in pick of last 32 ties
League One promotion chasers Ipswich Town and Portsmouth will meet in the last 32 of the Papa Johns Trophy. Last season's runners up Sutton United travel to AFC Wimbledon while League One leaders Plymouth Argyle play Charlton Athletic. Of the under-21 sides through, Wolves visit Manchester United, Arsenal go to...
The WWII codebreaker who still won't give secrets away
As an officer in the Women's Royal Naval Service Marjorie Lamb learned to decode messages in the Highlands of Scotland before being posted to Egypt. But despite the passage of time Ms Lamb, 102, vowed she would still never give any secrets away. She told BBC Scotland: "I don't think...
Vale Kenny Williams – Swans’ song leader and Blood brother to all
After 40 years at the Sydney Swans, the club’s most loyal and identifiable supporter, Kenny Williams, passed away last week aged 93. Kenny Williams knew devotion. He knew it well. Seventy-one years lovingly spent with his wife, Yvonne. Every penny he earned as an apprentice jockey sent home to his mum and sister. And of course, a lifetime spent reverently in red and white.
Arsenal hits break with five-point Premier League table lead
Martin Odegaard scored a pair of goals to give Arsenal a five-point lead atop the Premier League table following a 2-0 win over Wolves at the Molineux on Saturday. Arsenal’s 12-1-1 record through 14 matches gives it a five-point lead over Manchester City atop the Premier League table, seven points clear of Newcastle and 14 ahead of fifth-place Manchester United.
World Cup fitness fears steal Premier League spotlight
With the World Cup just days away, the Premier League pauses after this weekend's action, leaving international managers a bag of nerves as they anxiously await fitness reports on their stars. No wonder World Cup managers with players in action this weekend will be watching through their fingers whenever one of them takes a tumble.
Report: Endrick's Current Preference Is To Join Chelsea
Chelsea target Endrick has a preference to join Chelsea over Real Madrid or PSG.
Swindon council apologises for error-strewn Covid key worker tribute
Wiltshire council criticised for unveiling plaque littered with mistakes
Premier League Fan Fest coming to Orlando
The Premier League Fan Fest is heading to Orlando, Florida, as the entire Premier League Mornings Live team will be at Universal for what promises to be an epic weekend. Our latest Fan Fest will take place on January 21-22, 2023 and will see Rebecca Lowe, Robbie Mustoe, Robbie Earle, Tim Howards, plus plenty of special guests, based at the Universal Resort in Orlando for the entire weekend.
Newport County squad cancelled day off after Leicester defeat - Graham Coughlan
Manager Graham Coughlan says Newport County's players opted to cancel their day off after their EFL Cup defeat at Leicester City. Newport suffered a first loss since Coughlan was appointed last month as they were beaten 3-0 by the Premier League club on Tuesday. Coughlan says his squad decided to...
Armistice Day: WW1 Wales women's radical rugby movement
When men went to fight in World War One, women at a munitions factory in Newport formed rugby teams, inspiring a movement that "pushed boundaries". They contributed to a fundraising effort for a submarine and raised millions in today's money. But when the Armistice came, support disappeared until the 1970s.
