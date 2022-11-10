This plant with white and green leaves is the world's most expensive – here are 8 alternatives that won't break the bank

A tranquil calm pervades this serene and elegant family home in a fashionable part of East London. The decorations are up, fires are lit and the mulled wine is bubbling on the stove. The scene is set, then delightfully disrupted when two little boys tumble joyously into the living room and a proper family Christmas begins. ‘This year will be a smaller affair as we’ll have a newborn,’ says Emma Grant, who was days away from giving birth to her youngest at our photo shoot. ‘But it’s sure to be action-packed knowing them, full of cars, tractors, helicopters and anything transport-related buzzing around!’

