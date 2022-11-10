Penn State’s Oriana Singers Treble Choir discusses ‘iconic’ performances, ‘serious-but-fun’ community

Read full article on original website
Legendary Gospel Ensemble SHEKINAH GLORY MINISTRY Teams with Producer on the Rise Avehre To Release, To Artist Project, Vol. 2
The platinum-selling worship ensemble, Shekinah Glory Ministry (known for gospel classics such as “Praise is What I Do” and “Yes”), have teamed up with an urban producer on the rise, Avehre, to release a four-song digital EP, The Artist Project, Vol. 2 (Kingdom Records). The set of songs, now available on all digital music platforms, […]
Rock music has had sympathy for God as well as the devil – Kennedy Center honoree Amy Grant is just one big star who’s walked the line between ‘Christian’ and ‘secular’ music
After three multiplatinum and six platinum albums, 30 million albums sold and more than a billion streams, singer Amy Grant is set to receive one of American music’s biggest awards: Kennedy Center Honors. Grant, the so-called queen of Christian pop, won’t be the first honoree whose music is infused with religion. The 2022 honorees alone include Gladys Knight, who converted to the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, and U2, whose lead singer, Bono, is known for his longtime faith. But Grant is the first to come from the world of CCM: contemporary Christian music. As a religion scholar who...
