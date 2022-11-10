Read full article on original website
Related
World Cup 2022 team guides part 22: Canada
This article is part of the Guardian’s World Cup 2022 Experts’ Network, a cooperation between some of the best media organisations from the 32 countries who qualified. theguardian.com is running previews from two countries each day in the run-up to the tournament kicking off on 20 November. The...
Biden and Xi's high stakes meeting – 3 tasks the president must deliver on in Bali
When President Joe Biden meets with China's President Xi Jinping at the G20 meeting in Bali on Monday we can expect that the meeting will be short. But Biden must complete three tasks.
Column: Biden and Xi hope to stabilize U.S.-China ties. Odds are against them
Both governments appear to want to lower the temperature after a year of tension, but agreement over Taiwan and a new 'semiconductor war' is unlikely.
Comments / 0