Nurses across the country are expected to vote in favour of unprecedented strike action.The Royal College of Nursing, which represents hundreds of thousands of nurses, midwives, healthcare assistants, nursing associates and student nurses, is expected to announce the results of its ballot on Wednesday afternoon.The results come as other major health care unions, Unite, Unison and GMB, have launched ballots over strike action. The government could also face industrial action from junior doctors.Why were nurses balloted? The RCN launched its ballot over industrial action after the government failed to meet requirements to offer nurses an above-inflation pay rise.Nurses in...

4 DAYS AGO