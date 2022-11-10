Read full article on original website
Fugitive Bookkeeper Apprehended After 8 Years, Sentenced to Federal PrisonTaxBuzzIndianapolis, IN
Ex-Husband Kills Former Wife's New Husband At Her Mother's Funeral In IndianapolisThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedIndianapolis, IN
Dollar General Is Unexpectedly Closing Stores In DecemberBryan DijkhuizenIndianapolis, IN
These Pancakes Have Been Named the Best in IndianaTravel MavenIndiana State
Dollar General Closes Stores In IndianaBryan DijkhuizenIndianapolis, IN
'We're survivors': Richmond Hill neighbors 10 years later
Neighbors in the Richmond Hill subdivision reflect 10 years after an explosion that happened in the neighborhood.
cbs4indy.com
Father recalls family deaths 10 years after Richmond Hill explosion
INDIANAPOLIS — It was on the night of Nov. 10, 2012, just a little after 11, when the south side community of Richmond Hill was rocked by an explosion that some neighbors at first thought was as the result of a plane crash. John Longworth recalls what he was...
Richmond Hill neighborhood rebuilt stronger 10 years after deadly explosion
INDIANAPOLIS — 10 years ago Nov. 10 at 11:10 p.m., a massive natural gas explosion shook the Richmond Hill neighborhood on the south side of Indianapolis. The investigation led to criminal charges and convictions. Two innocent neighbors died. More than 30 homes had to be demolished because of the damage.
Woman dead, man injured in Carmel shooting
CARMEL, Ind. — Carmel police are investigating after a woman was found dead and a man was found injured from what police believe to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Police were called Saturday morning a little after 8:20 a.m. and asked to do a welfare check in the 700 block of Johnson Drive, near the intersection of Gray Road and East 136 Street.
Woman found dead in Franklin home, investigation underway
FRANKLIN, Indiana — An investigation has been opened into a death at a Franklin home that police have deemed "suspicious." Officers received a call at around 1:45 a.m. Saturday morning about a suicide attempt at a home in the 2700 block of Woodfield Boulevard. The home is in the Branigin Creek subdivision, which is located right off South U.S. Highway 31.
1 killed in I-465 crash early Sunday
INDIANAPOLIS — One person died overnight in a crash on Interstate 465 on the south side of Indianapolis. According to INDOT, the crash occurred around 3 a.m. in the westbound lanes of I-465 between Meridian Street and Bluff Road. The crash involved a semi-truck, but no details were available about other vehicles that may have been involved.
Johnson County veteran throwing knives & axes to stay healthy and alive
The sound of knives and axes flying through the air and landing on their wooden destination helps Mike Day get through the day.
Police chase stolen U-Haul through 3 Indiana counties, 2 arrested
SELLERSBURG, Ind. — Police chased a stolen U-Haul box truck through several Indiana counties before arresting two people in Clark County near Sellersburg. Police were called to a Home Depot in Seymour just before 3 p.m. for an attempted theft. Officers arrived as the suspects were leaving in a...
WTHR-TV and Downtown Indy, Inc. prepare to flip switch on 60th Anniversary Circle of Lights
INDIANAPOLIS — WTHR-TV and Downtown Indy, Inc. will flip the switch on the 60th Anniversary of Circle of Lights presented by IBEW 481 on Nov. 25. For six decades, Hoosiers have gathered on Monument Circle to celebrate the start of the holiday season with the lighting of the monument.
Tyler Newby sentenced to home detention in killing during the 2020 riots
"You weren’t out there casually walking," Marion Superior Court Judge Angela Dow Davis told Tyler Newby. "You shot him before he did anything to you."
WISH-TV
Indiana family gets closure 81 years after sailor’s death at Pearl Harbor
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — After more than eight decades, a family from Indiana recently got the chance to say goodbye to a sailor killed in the attack on Pearl Harbor. Francis Hannon, or “Bud,” as he was called, grew up in Middletown, a Henry County community of about 2,300 people.
'Overwhelming support' | Formerly homeless veteran works to help fellow Hoosier veterans
INDIANAPOLIS — Thousands of veterans around the country are currently homeless, many struggling here at home after serving our nation. An Indianapolis veteran has found a way to build her life back up after dealing with grief and homelessness, now making it her mission to help her fellow veterans the same way others helped her.
WISH-TV
‘She was a sweet person’: Friends remember Muncie woman killed in shooting
MUNCIE, Ind. (WISH) — The Muncie community is reeling from the shooting death of a woman beloved in her neighborhood. Lay is in disbelief after his friend 43-year-old Joanie Elaine Webb was shot at her home last Friday. “It’s just another tragedy that shouldn’t have happened you know,” Lay...
Woman dies days after shooting on northeast side
INDIANAPOLIS — A 59-year-old woman died days after a Tuesday afternoon shooting on the northeast side of Indianapolis. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, the shooting happened around 3:50 p.m. Tuesday in the 3500 block of Blue Spruce Lane. At the time, IMPD said a person had suffered injuries consistent with gunshot wounds and […]
WTHR
Quilt brings vets together
Today we're recognizing the service and sacrifice of millions of veterans. One woman in Shelbyville found a special way to do that.
wyrz.org
B&O Trail Association Breaks Ground on New Trail Section
(Brownsburg, Indiana – November 9, 2022) The B&O Trail Association held a ceremonial groundbreaking today for its newest trail section, which runs from County Road 500 East to County Road 250 East in Hendricks County. “This is an exciting day for BOTA as construction is now beginning on the next phase of the B&O Trail,” said Jeff Smallwood, BOTA president. “We are one step closer to our long-term vision of a trail stretching from downtown Indianapolis to Montezuma, Indiana.”
'It's the most wonderful time of the year': 5 uniquely decorated homes on display in Indianapolis
INDIANAPOLIS — The 2022 Midtown Holiday Home Tour is back to get you in the Christmas spirit. Put on by Ivy Tech Community College, the five uniquely decorated homes are located in the Midtown area along Meridian Street and Central Avenue, decked out in dozens of trees and hundreds of decorations. Each house will also have a classic car that will sit on display outside of the home.
IMPD's North District recovers over 300 stolen guns
INDIANAPOLIS — One IMPD district is seeing an uptick in stolen guns. "People will walk by, look into a vehicle and if they see it, they'll go get it," said IMPD North District Cmdr. Michael Wolley. Wolley said more guns are being stolen from vehicles - 329, to be...
Up to $6K offered for info identifying person involved in Indy apartment arson
A reward of up to $6,000 is being offered for information that helps investigators identify a person connected with a suspected arson last month on the city's west side.
‘Thank you for your service’ | Iraq veteran in Shelbyville gives handmade quilt to 105-year-old WWII veteran
INDIANAPOLIS — As the county takes a moment to recognize the service and sacrifice of millions on Veterans Day, one woman in Shelbyville found a special way to do it year-round. For more than a decade, Judy King has been making handmade quilts, but she has never given one...
WTHR
