Indianapolis, IN

WTHR

Woman dead, man injured in Carmel shooting

CARMEL, Ind. — Carmel police are investigating after a woman was found dead and a man was found injured from what police believe to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Police were called Saturday morning a little after 8:20 a.m. and asked to do a welfare check in the 700 block of Johnson Drive, near the intersection of Gray Road and East 136 Street.
CARMEL, IN
WTHR

Woman found dead in Franklin home, investigation underway

FRANKLIN, Indiana — An investigation has been opened into a death at a Franklin home that police have deemed "suspicious." Officers received a call at around 1:45 a.m. Saturday morning about a suicide attempt at a home in the 2700 block of Woodfield Boulevard. The home is in the Branigin Creek subdivision, which is located right off South U.S. Highway 31.
FRANKLIN, IN
WTHR

1 killed in I-465 crash early Sunday

INDIANAPOLIS — One person died overnight in a crash on Interstate 465 on the south side of Indianapolis. According to INDOT, the crash occurred around 3 a.m. in the westbound lanes of I-465 between Meridian Street and Bluff Road. The crash involved a semi-truck, but no details were available about other vehicles that may have been involved.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Woman dies days after shooting on northeast side

INDIANAPOLIS — A 59-year-old woman died days after a Tuesday afternoon shooting on the northeast side of Indianapolis. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, the shooting happened around 3:50 p.m. Tuesday in the 3500 block of Blue Spruce Lane. At the time, IMPD said a person had suffered injuries consistent with gunshot wounds and […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
wyrz.org

B&O Trail Association Breaks Ground on New Trail Section

(Brownsburg, Indiana – November 9, 2022) The B&O Trail Association held a ceremonial groundbreaking today for its newest trail section, which runs from County Road 500 East to County Road 250 East in Hendricks County. “This is an exciting day for BOTA as construction is now beginning on the next phase of the B&O Trail,” said Jeff Smallwood, BOTA president. “We are one step closer to our long-term vision of a trail stretching from downtown Indianapolis to Montezuma, Indiana.”
HENDRICKS COUNTY, IN
WTHR

'It's the most wonderful time of the year': 5 uniquely decorated homes on display in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — The 2022 Midtown Holiday Home Tour is back to get you in the Christmas spirit. Put on by Ivy Tech Community College, the five uniquely decorated homes are located in the Midtown area along Meridian Street and Central Avenue, decked out in dozens of trees and hundreds of decorations. Each house will also have a classic car that will sit on display outside of the home.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

IMPD's North District recovers over 300 stolen guns

INDIANAPOLIS — One IMPD district is seeing an uptick in stolen guns. "People will walk by, look into a vehicle and if they see it, they'll go get it," said IMPD North District Cmdr. Michael Wolley. Wolley said more guns are being stolen from vehicles - 329, to be...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

WTHR

