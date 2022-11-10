Read full article on original website
IEM Rio CS:GO Major venue looks empty despite being sold out. Where is the crowd?
All 18,000 tickets for the Champions Stage of the IEM Rio CS:GO Major have sold out, but Jeunesse Arena seems rather quiet and empty today in comparison to the Challengers Stage and Legends Stage’s crowd at Riocentro venue. The crowd on the previous stage was so loud that many...
IEM Rio CS:GO Major crowd spit on a NAVI player, s1mple claims
The crowd at IEM Rio Major has been impressing the CS:GO community due to their passion and unconditional support, but the fans at Jeunesse Arena allegedly crossed the line yesterday, according to NAVI star s1mple. NAVI faced FURIA, the only Brazilian team alive in IEM Rio Major, in the quarterfinals...
One of the LEC’s best top laners will be ‘prioritizing time off’ to begin 2023
After six years straight in competitive League of Legends play, one of the best players in the European scene will not be playing in the LEC at the start of the new year. Team Vitality top laner Barney “Alphari” Morris has confirmed he won’t be competing at the start of 2023 and that he didn’t even want to look for a new roster. Instead, he will be prioritizing time off to “reflect on what’s gone wrong, and hopefully also to re-find [his] joy in playing.”
Dota 2 fans are worried that betting on ranked matches is damaging the game’s competitive integrity
Betting is an unavoidable part of competitive sports and esports. If there are odds, fans will enjoy some gambling from time to time, but some websites have been going overboard in Dota 2, even affecting the quality of ranked matches. GG Bet allows fans to bet on high-ranked matches, which...
A rising Spanish star is joining Team Heretics’ Academy League roster for 2023
After making his LEC debut as G2 Esports’ starting AD carry, Victor “Flakked” Lirola Tortosa has found a new home for the year with Team Heretics. The 21-year-old will play for the organization’s League of Legends Academy roster in the LVP, according to reports by journalist Alejandro Gomis.
Live Team Liquid LCS roster news: Rumors, reported moves, and more
No team in the LCS had a more disappointing 2022 Summer Split than Team Liquid. After forming the latest North American “super team” just about a year ago, the best placing Liquid had was a third-place finish in the 2022 LCS Spring Split playoffs. Now, with 11 days until the start of free agency, it’s time to dive into how different one of the juggernauts of the LCS will look for their upcoming 2023 campaign.
Shanghai Dragons shares contract status of its players, only 3 will return in 2023
After winning the 2021 Overwatch League championship and ushering the franchise into a new era, the Shanghai Dragons maintained success into the 2022 season. It wasn’t enough, however, to topple West Region dynamos like the Dallas Fuel or San Francisco Shock. As the team’s players age up, the roster may start looking different over the next few seasons.
In an unexpected move, Fnatic parts ways with Dota 2 carry Raven
After a surprising decision made by Fnatic, it seems like star carry player, Marc Fausto, better known as Raven, will no longer be a part of the team anymore. The tier one team made its decision earlier today, letting Raven’s contract expire instead of renewing it for another DPC season. According to Fnatic, the parting was mutual and both parties wished for this outcome to happen.
‘League wouldn’t exist without Dota’: PewDiePie talks about his respect for Dota on Trash Taste podcast
PewDiePie was recently a guest on Joey Bizinger, Garnt Maneetapho, and Connor Colquhoun’s Trash Taste podcast in Japan, where the YouTuber talked about various topics, including his gaming habits in his younger days. Pewds and the trio were chatting about LAN cafes and his early days in gaming where...
All of Dallas Fuel’s players will be free agents heading into 2023 Overwatch League offseason
As if the 2023 Overwatch League offseason wasn’t chaotic enough already, the league’s most recent champions will all be at the bargaining table over the next few months. Mike “Hastr0” Rufail, co-owner of OpTic and the Dallas Fuel, revealed today that all the members of the current Fuel roster will be considered unrestricted free agents during the offseason. This means that players can hear offers from any team in the Overwatch League and might be snatched from the hands of OpTic.
Apex Legends coach PVPX leaves Cloud9, joins reigning champs DarkZero for ALGS season
In an unexpected move right at the beginning of the Apex Legends Global Series season, Cloud9 head coach Jamison “PVPX” Moore has left C9 to join the reigning ALGS champions, DarkZero. The move comes after both C9 and DarkZero already began their ALGS Pro League season last weekend.
Houston Outlaws parts ways with 3 late-season acquisitions
Overwatch League “rostermania” has so far been filled with upper management swaps and retirement posts. But now, the season’s third-place team is surprisingly the first to make large-scale player drops. The Houston Outlaws announced today that the organization is parting ways with supports Kim “Creative” Young-wan and...
How to earn Black Site keys in Warzone 2
The battlefield is set and the dubs are ready for the taking in the highly-awaited sequel for Call of Duty’s uber-popular battle royale game mode, Warzone. Landing zones are hotter than ever before, with the developers adding a ton of new spots where players can search for rare loot while running into deadly new enemies at the same time.
Atlanta Reign releases 6 players, including team veterans
Teams are clearing house more quickly than ever during this Overwatch League offseason. Earlier today, the San Francisco Shock dropped four players and the Houston Outlaws kicked things off with a three-player drop last night. Not to be outdone, the Atlanta Reign wanted to chime in. The team initially announced...
IEM Rio underdogs make CS:GO Major history in Champions Stage
Welcome to CS:GO, where the rankings are made up and the points don’t matter. One of the most prominent lists used to track team progress in professional CS:GO is the HLTV world ranking list, which ranks teams based on performance and strength of schedule. At an already historic IEM...
Aceu joins Sentinels as the organization builds its streaming Infinity Gauntlet
Sentinels is bolstering its already stellar, star-packed streaming team with their latest addition in Brandon “aceu” Winn, former Apex Legends and CS:GO pro and all-around excellent FPS player. Aceu briefly entered streamer free agency this past October, leaving NRG after three-plus years with them. Aceu joined NRG in...
From academy team to the Major: MOUZ progresses to IEM Rio 2022 semifinals
Cloud9’s CS:GO team has been eliminated from the IEM Rio Major 2022 playoffs and MOUZ will progress to the semifinals, where they’ll face off against Outsiders in a best-of-three to see who gets to take a shot at the $500,000 prize. The majority of the MOUZ squad came...
100 Thieves finds internal replacement for PapaSmithy at League general manager role
100 Thieves has found its replacement for former League of Legends general manager Chris “PapaSmithy” Smith. The organization promoted its head of strategy of analytics Joseph “JungleJuice” Jang to the GM role today for the 2023 League of Legends season. JungleJuice has been with the 100...
Riot explains why Chemtech drake is making a return to League of Legends
Chemtech drake is, without a sliver of a doubt, the most hated League of Legends drake. From the camouflage terrain when Chemtech drakes start spawning to reviving mechanic once you get the soul, it’s universally the most hated drake to exist in the game. With the 2023 preseason, the infamous Chemtech drake is making a return and Riot Games explained exactly why.
Overwatch League 2023 offseason trade tracker
After the final pieces of confetti fell from the Dallas Fuel’s first franchise championship win, and the most competitive Grand Finals in Overwatch League history, the annual offseason bloodbath began. Welcome to Overwatch League “rostermania,” 2023 edition. In the months after the Grand Finals, teams make difficult...
