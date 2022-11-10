ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newsweek

Rottweiler 'Stares in Disappointment' at Toddler's Attempt To Play Fetch

By Jack Beresford
Newsweek
Newsweek
 3 days ago

A dog did little to hide her disappointed reaction to a toddler's attempt at playing fetch in a clip that has proven popular on social media.

Train driver and mother-of-one Laura Silva regularly shares clips of her pet rottweiler Lola and 13-month-old son Olly to TikTok, under the handle ourgirllola.

However, it's this latest video of the adorable pair that's proving especially popular, with over 340,000 views. It captures Olly's first attempt at a game of fetch with his four-legged friend, but it doesn't exactly go to plan.

Dogs have an inbuilt disposition for chasing and retrieving, so it's hardly a surprise that so many canines are drawn to activities like playing fetch.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yjhtg_0j5b9rEi00
Olly the toddler and Lola the dog - the pair's first game of fetch didn't go exactly to plan. Ourgirllola

As Debbie Jacobs, author of the book A Guide to Living with and Training a Fearful Dog explains, games like fetch "make the dog feel good." She told the Huffington Post: "They don't need to be rewarded for the behavior. If you like playing football, you play football even if you don't get paid to do it. It just feels good to do it. Same is true for dogs."

It's therefore understandable that Lola would be eager to play a game of fetch with Olly. "She's always loved chasing balls, head scratches, eating and hanging out as part of the family," Silva told Newsweek. "She loves doing tricks and using her brain—mostly for the reward but she seems to genuinely love making people happy."

Lola was just 8 weeks old when she joined the Silva family in late 2020. Part of a litter of seven pups, Silva and her partner were immediately drawn to the feisty canine. "She was nonstop chewing at our laces and trousers and even when food was brought out, she didn't leave our side," she recalled.

Lola has been around children from a young age, something Silva said has helped her develop a unique level of "patience" for her son. Not that she was all that interested when he first arrived though.

"She wasn't bothered about my son AT ALL when we first brought him home, a screaming poop machine who was taking up loads of mom and dad's time," she said. "BUT even from the first day she was so calm and gentle and seemed to mature into her role as big sister immediately."

That goes some way to explaining Lola's reaction to Olly's ineffective throw in the viral clip. With the canine clearly hoping for the young boy to launch the ball into the air, she instead has to make do with an understandably weak attempt.

As the onscreen caption puts it, Lola then "stares in disappointment" at the effort before picking up the ball and taking it over to Silva, evidently eager for someone else to have a go.

The hilarious nature of the dog's reaction was not lost on those watching on social media. Taryn Ryan said: "Poor Lola was like forget Olly, she wants mom to play," while Hell Belle offered some reassurance, writing: "It's okay girl, he'll be able to throw better soon."

Calaheim Koraka, meanwhile, imagined Lola telling Silva: "Mom, this one's defective, get a new one please."

Silva is not entirely surprised people found Lola's reaction amusing in the video.

"I think Lola was a human in a past life—she is SO expressive," she said. "You can read her eyes and face like a book, and she sometimes gets quite vocal during sassy moments —as though she's telling us off!"

Although this particular game of fetch may not have gone to plan, this is only the beginning of their blossoming friendship.

"Their relationship is really genuine—we didn't ever lay him on her as a baby or force Lola to interact with him or anything like that," Silva said. "Every interaction was done at Lola's pace and was safely supervised."

Do you have funny and adorable videos or pictures of your pet you want to share? Send them to life@newsweek.com with some details about your best friend and they could appear in our Pet of the Week lineup.

Comments / 1

Related
pethelpful.com

Dog Gets 'Caught in the Middle' of Child's Tantrum and We Can't Stop Laughing

Dogs often get along well with children and form strong bonds with them. However, that doesn't mean that our dogs and our children always get along. Sometimes, our furry friends can get a little bit tired of the antics and tantrums of our young kids, just like this pup did.
Newsweek

Watch Hilarious Moment Dachshund Takes Himself to Bed at 8pm: 'Hard Life'

Million people have watched the hilarious moment a dachshund takes himself off to bed. Dog owner, Tilde Anderson, who uses the handle @noodletheminisausage, posted a video of her long-haired dachshund, seen slowly walking out of the room with a blanket over his body. He then takes one final look at his owner, which has left the internet in hysterics.
Newsweek

Chihuahua Pretends to Be Injured in Hilarious Viral Clip: 'Shivering Whine'

A chihuahua named Hermes has left online commenters in stitches after a video showing him faking that he's hurt to get his mom's attention went viral on social media. The video, shared on TikTok this past Friday by the dog's owner, under the username Hermes_and_madi, shows the dog pretending to be injured and howling at his mom. She, in turn, pretended to fall for his play, until she suggested they go for a walk and he suddenly was healed.
Newsweek

Pit Bull's Adorable Bedtime Routine Delights Internet: 'All Tucked In'

A video showing a pit bull's bedtime routine might have some viewers reassessing their opinions of this type of dog. Pit bulls often hit the headlines for the wrong reasons, in cases of dog attacks that have sometimes resulted in death. Statistics compiled by DogsBite.org show that, in 2019, for...
pethelpful.com

Mom's Failed Attempt to 'Drag' Pit Bull Home From Grandma's Is Hilarious

Who remembers being a kid and going to a friend's house for a playdate? You'd be having so much fun that when you're parents came to pick you up, you'd start crying. How could time be up? You wanted to stay for another few hours so you'd beg to sleep over. Ring any bells?
Daily Mail

Heartbreaking video shows 10lb, three-year-old dog 'Bob' that NO ONE wants: Lonely pup looks forlorn as he is ignored at adoption event in NYC

One New York City pup has become the talk of the 'Tok, TikTok that is, after he went viral because no one wanted to interact with him during an NYC adoption event. Bob Parr, the name given to the dog by his shelter, went viral over the weekend on as thousands of users empathized with the pup who was being ignored by the crowd.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Newsweek

Woman Accidently Breeding Golden German Shepherds Delights Internet

A video telling the story of a dog's accidental pregnancy has gone viral on TikTok with 7.7 million views. In the video, Salt Lake City-based TikTok user Paisen @paibaiiii documented her dog's tricky pregnancy, explaining that her brother's golden retriever accidentally got her German shepherd pregnant. The video shows a...
The Independent

Little boy’s reaction to meeting newborn sister leaves parents in hysterics

A little boy left his parents in hysterics by saying “I don’t care” when introduced to his newborn sister for the first time.Ashley Stevens, from Maine, US, said she thought her son Kole would be excited to meet his baby sister Kiana and expected his first words to be “I love her”.“He just caught us off guard,” she explained.“We just started laughing. When we got back to the hospital he said ‘can we take her back?’”Ashley clarified that Kole has since warmed up and is now “a great big brother”.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Sounds of the city: Inside Jeddah’s thriving independent music sceneFrancis Bourgeois attempts to identify a train just by hearing its hornM&S Christmas advert reunites Dawn French and Jennifer Saunders
MAINE STATE
Newsweek

Mailman's Reaction to Dog Leaves Internet in Stitches: 'Overreaction'

A mailman has been caught on camera overreacting when greeted by a "friendly" dog as he drops off a package. The internet has been left in stitches thanks to a video posted by @duttydan365 on TikTok. The postal worker can be seen scurrying off the premises while the American XL bully follows behind, wagging his tail. You can watch the video here.
Newsweek

Dog Suffers 'Identity Crisis' After Collar Is Taken Off in Hilarious Video

A video showing a dog's hilariously confused reaction to having his collar removed has got people talking about the inner workings of a canine's mind. Reuben the Lagotto Romagnolo dog's expression in the clip has been a source of much debate, with some saying the pet pooch appeared sad at being let off the leash while others saw it as a moment of realization for the hound at the freedom now within his grasp.
BBC

Wild boar stabbed by man who let dogs attack it

A man who stabbed a wild boar then filmed a pair of dogs attacking and tormenting it has been jailed. Luke Rix was jailed for 18 weeks after an RSPCA inquiry that led to a raid on a property in Gloucestershire. The charity was contacted after videos and pictures of...
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
1M+
Followers
117K+
Post
1031M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy