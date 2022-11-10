Urgent need for volunteer drivers to help seniors get to medical appointments | By Interfaith Caregivers

Read full article on original website
Veterans Day program is November 11 at Old Courthouse Square | By John Kleinmaus
West Bend, WI – The traditional Veterans Day program – “at the eleventh hour of the eleventh day of the eleventh month” will be held again this year on Friday, November 11. The short 15-minute program will begin at 10:45 a.m. Area veterans will gather that...
VIDEO | Rebroadcast of 36th annual Hartford Christmas Parade | Sponsored by Horizon Outfitters
Hartford, WI – Main Street in Hartford, Wi as packed with families and friends who started celebrating the Christmas holiday early by taking in the 36th annual Hartford Christmas Parade. The theme this year “Candy Land Christmas.”. Temps were in the mid-30s and there was a smattering of...
Jackson Police looking for assistance after squad rammed head-on | By Chief Ryan Vossekuil
November 12, 2022 – Jackson, Wi – The Jackson Police Department is seeking assistance in identifying the driver of this dark blue or black Acura RDX. On November 12, 2022, at 3:18 a.m., an officer was investigating a suspicious vehicle on Glen Brooke Drive when the driver accelerated and rammed a Jackson squad car head-on.
Washington County Holiday Craft Fair is Saturday, November 19, 2022
Washington Co., WI – Mark your calendar for the annual Washington County Holiday Craft Fair at Washington County Fair Park & Conference Center on Saturday, November 19, 2022. Over 150 vendors between both buildings ~ free parking ~ door prizes ~ separate entry line for advance ticket holders ~...
Flight For Life opens new base of operations in Hartford
HARTFORD — Flight For Life moved into their new northern base of operations at the Hartford Municipal Airport on Thursday, “We’ve obviously already served in Washington County for the past 38 years from different locations, whether it was Fond du Lac or Waukesha,” said Flight For Life Public Information Officer Scott Rinzel. “The move to Hartford really allows us to get closer to the communities that are really utilizing our service.”
Several Northeast Wisconsin counties increase to 'medium' for COVID-19 activity
MADISON (WLUK) -- Several Northeast Wisconsin counties are reporting higher COVID-19 activity despite a continued state-wide drop in cases. Last week, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's map showed all of Northeast Wisconsin in the "low" category for COVID-19 activity. This week, though, several have turned to "medium" status: Outagamie, Fond du Lac, Marinette and Florence counties.
9 dairy cattle dead after hauler carrying 38 Holsteins tips over on Wisconsin highway on-ramp
CHESTER, Wis. (WFRV) – Nine dairy cattle died after a loaded cattle hauler tipped over in Wisconsin on Thursday. According to the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office, the trailer had tipped on its side on the northbound on-ramp of US Highway 151, from State Highway 26, in the township of Chester just after 9 p.m. on November 10.
Law enforcement in Wisconsin seeks man who allegedly victimizes women on dating apps
RACINE, Wis. (WFRV) – Police officers are cautioning women in southern Wisconsin and Racine County about a man who has allegedly met women on dating apps and victimized them. According to the Racine Police Department, 52-year-old Timothy Olson currently has a warrant for five counts of Felony Personal ID...
Lake Park Friends officially announces Ravine Road Bridge reopening ceremony
Lake Park Friends has announced a ceremony for the Ravine Road Bridge, which reopened last month to pedestrians for the first time in six years. The event will be held on the bridge at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 15, and will include remarks by local officials, a Champagne toast and ribbon cutting, and Refreshments provided by Bartolotta’s Lake Park Bistro.
Who is Who in Walworth County, November 9, 2022
Clear Water Outdoor Sports, 744 W. Main St. Lake Geneva, WI 53147. Sean Payne: My mom [a former owner of Jane’s (pub) —where the newer Flat Iron Tap now resides], was a divorcee the year I was born and raised seven kids basically on her own. She is definitely a shining light in the way I always try and live up to her. She always tried to give back, which is always why I try to give back too. I don’t make as good a burger as she did, but she cooked so well with just two fryers and a tiny bar grill.
Businesses offering deals for veterans in honor of Veteran’s Day
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A variety of businesses and organizations are offering special deals for veterans on Veteran’s Day. Businesses in the local area and across the region are honoring veterans with special deals this Friday. Some of the deals being offered to veterans on Veteran’s Day include:
Manitowoc library evacuated for person having a mental health crisis
MANITOWOC, Wis. (WBAY) - Police said the Manitowoc Public Library was evacuated Thursday afternoon as a precaution after they were told a person having a mental health crisis might be armed. Officers were asked to check on the welfare of a person at the library at about 3 p.m. Because...
Chickens made good nest eggs in depression-era West Bend | By Dave Bohn
Washington County, WI – Over the last 15 years, Dave Bohn has been writing down memories of his childhood, growing up on the family farm just south of West Bend on Hwy P. He hopes his writings will preserve the often-overlooked stories of ordinary farmers and everyday farm life in rural Washington County during the Great Depression through the eyes of a local farm boy.
Crash closes I-43 NB in Mequon near Highland
MEQUON, Wis. - All northbound lanes of I-43 were closed in Mequon near Highland Avenue due to a crash Saturday night, Nov. 12. FOX6 News at the scene found a disabled semi-truck and emergency personnel. Traffic was being diverted off at Mequon Road. TRAFFIC TRACKER: Monitor traffic on the freeway...
9 cows die following semi-tractor/trailer rollover in Dodge Co., WI | By Dodge County Sheriff
November 11, 2022 – Dodge Co., Wi – On November 10, 2022 at approximately 9:02 p.m., the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office responded to a semi-tractor/trailer that had tipped on its side on the northbound on ramp of US Highway 151, from State Highway 26, in the township of Chester.
Darrell Brooks sentencing: Dozens to make victim impact statements
Around 45 people will deliver verbal victim impact statements in-person to the court in Darrell Brooks' sentencing next week, according to a letter from District Attorney Sue Opper.
50+ traffic stops, several arrests made south of Fond du Lac County
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities in southeast Wisconsin conducted a focused patrol that led to over 50 traffic stops and several arrests on Monday. According to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, a total of 51 traffic stops were initiated between the Washington County Multijurisdictional Drug Task Force, the Germantown Police Department, and the Wisconsin State Patrol.
WisDOT's I-94 study wants 6 to 8 lane expansion
The Wisconsin Department of Transportation has announced an alternative proposal for the I-94 East-West corridor project, a project that has been up for debate since 2012.
