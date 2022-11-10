ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington County, WI

Urgent need for volunteer drivers to help seniors get to medical appointments | By Interfaith Caregivers

By Judy Steffes
washingtoncountyinsider.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
washingtoncountyinsider.com

Washington County Holiday Craft Fair is Saturday, November 19, 2022

Washington Co., WI – Mark your calendar for the annual Washington County Holiday Craft Fair at Washington County Fair Park & Conference Center on Saturday, November 19, 2022. Over 150 vendors between both buildings ~ free parking ~ door prizes ~ separate entry line for advance ticket holders ~...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Flight For Life opens new base of operations in Hartford

HARTFORD — Flight For Life moved into their new northern base of operations at the Hartford Municipal Airport on Thursday, “We’ve obviously already served in Washington County for the past 38 years from different locations, whether it was Fond du Lac or Waukesha,” said Flight For Life Public Information Officer Scott Rinzel. “The move to Hartford really allows us to get closer to the communities that are really utilizing our service.”
HARTFORD, WI
Fox11online.com

Several Northeast Wisconsin counties increase to 'medium' for COVID-19 activity

MADISON (WLUK) -- Several Northeast Wisconsin counties are reporting higher COVID-19 activity despite a continued state-wide drop in cases. Last week, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's map showed all of Northeast Wisconsin in the "low" category for COVID-19 activity. This week, though, several have turned to "medium" status: Outagamie, Fond du Lac, Marinette and Florence counties.
WISCONSIN STATE
On Milwaukee

Lake Park Friends officially announces Ravine Road Bridge reopening ceremony

Lake Park Friends has announced a ceremony for the Ravine Road Bridge, which reopened last month to pedestrians for the first time in six years. The event will be held on the bridge at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 15, and will include remarks by local officials, a Champagne toast and ribbon cutting, and Refreshments provided by Bartolotta’s Lake Park Bistro.
MILWAUKEE, WI
genevashorereport.com

Who is Who in Walworth County, November 9, 2022

Clear Water Outdoor Sports, 744 W. Main St. Lake Geneva, WI 53147. Sean Payne: My mom [a former owner of Jane’s (pub) —where the newer Flat Iron Tap now resides], was a divorcee the year I was born and raised seven kids basically on her own. She is definitely a shining light in the way I always try and live up to her. She always tried to give back, which is always why I try to give back too. I don’t make as good a burger as she did, but she cooked so well with just two fryers and a tiny bar grill.
WALWORTH COUNTY, WI
nbc15.com

Businesses offering deals for veterans in honor of Veteran’s Day

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A variety of businesses and organizations are offering special deals for veterans on Veteran’s Day. Businesses in the local area and across the region are honoring veterans with special deals this Friday. Some of the deals being offered to veterans on Veteran’s Day include:
MADISON, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Manitowoc library evacuated for person having a mental health crisis

MANITOWOC, Wis. (WBAY) - Police said the Manitowoc Public Library was evacuated Thursday afternoon as a precaution after they were told a person having a mental health crisis might be armed. Officers were asked to check on the welfare of a person at the library at about 3 p.m. Because...
MANITOWOC, WI
WISN

Cattle truck overturns on freeway ramp

DODGE COUNTY, Wis. — A cattle truck rolled over in Dodge County on Thursday night, killing several animals. The Dodge County Sheriff's Office says the semi driver had pulled over onto the soft shoulder of a freeway ramp. The cattle hauler began sliding down the embankment and flipped over.
DODGE COUNTY, WI
washingtoncountyinsider.com

Chickens made good nest eggs in depression-era West Bend | By Dave Bohn

Washington County, WI – Over the last 15 years, Dave Bohn has been writing down memories of his childhood, growing up on the family farm just south of West Bend on Hwy P. He hopes his writings will preserve the often-overlooked stories of ordinary farmers and everyday farm life in rural Washington County during the Great Depression through the eyes of a local farm boy.
WEST BEND, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Crash closes I-43 NB in Mequon near Highland

MEQUON, Wis. - All northbound lanes of I-43 were closed in Mequon near Highland Avenue due to a crash Saturday night, Nov. 12. FOX6 News at the scene found a disabled semi-truck and emergency personnel. Traffic was being diverted off at Mequon Road. TRAFFIC TRACKER: Monitor traffic on the freeway...
MEQUON, WI
wearegreenbay.com

50+ traffic stops, several arrests made south of Fond du Lac County

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities in southeast Wisconsin conducted a focused patrol that led to over 50 traffic stops and several arrests on Monday. According to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, a total of 51 traffic stops were initiated between the Washington County Multijurisdictional Drug Task Force, the Germantown Police Department, and the Wisconsin State Patrol.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, WI

