Malik Monk on his Kings total team effort in 127-120 victory over the Cavaliers
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – Kings guard Malik Monk talks about Wednesday's 127-120 victory over the Cavaliers, Sacramento's fourth quarter defense, responding to Cleveland's size, bouncing-back from Monday's emotional loss to the Warriors and seeing things starting to come together following the fourth win of the season.
