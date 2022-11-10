ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

Malik Monk on his Kings total team effort in 127-120 victory over the Cavaliers

By Sean Cunningham
FOX40
FOX40
 3 days ago

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – Kings guard Malik Monk talks about Wednesday’s 127-120 victory over the Cavaliers, Sacramento’s fourth quarter defense, responding to Cleveland’s size, bouncing-back from Monday’s emotional loss to the Warriors and seeing things starting to come together following the fourth win of the season.

