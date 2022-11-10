ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

Davion Mitchell on the defense stepping up late in the Kings 127-120 over Cavaliers

By Sean Cunningham
FOX40
FOX40
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=223acA_0j5b6anU00

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – Kings guard Davion Mitchell talks about Wednesday’s 127-120 victory over the Cavaliers, the response they showed following the emotional loss to the Warriors on Monday, defending Darius Garland and Donovan Mitchell and the defense from Sacramento down the stretch.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX40.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Legendary Basketball Coach Has A Problem With Olivia Dunne

Earlier this week, the New York Times published a somewhat controversial story about Name, Image and Likeness in women's college sports. The piece highlighted star gymnast Olivia Dunne, who has grown a massive following on social media. As a result, she's cashed in with brand deals that pay her seven-figures.
Larry Brown Sports

Bucks looking to trade controversial player?

Despite owning an NBA-best 10-1 record, the Milwaukee Bucks may be looking to spice things up a bit. Jake Fischer of Yahoo! Sports reported on Friday that the Bucks have called “numerous” NBA teams about the possibility of trading away guard Grayson Allen. Fischer notes that disgruntled Phoenix Suns forward Jae Crowder is one of the players whom Milwaukee has well-known interest in acquiring.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX40

Man found dead in overturned Escalade along SR-49

SAN ANDREAS, Calif. (KTXL) — At least one person has died following a collision along southbound State Route 49 in San Andreas on Wednesday, according to CHP San Andreas. A Cadillac Escalade was found overturned near the Calaveras County Airport off the road with a dead man inside, according to CHP. Officers said that they […]
SAN ANDREAS, CA
FOX40

Nevada County Sheriff in search of missing teen girl

NEVADA COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — The Nevada County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing 16-year-old girl. The sheriff’s office said that the missing girl is named Trinity and she was last seen walking away from a home in the 18000 block of Kentucky Ravine Road around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday. The sheriff’s office said that […]
NEVADA COUNTY, CA
FOX40

Recap of quarterfinals of Sac-Joaquin Section football playoffs

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sac-Joaquin Section high school football playoffs continued Friday night with the quarterfinals.  Here are the playoff games FOX40 followed throughout the quarterfinal round.  Central Catholic at Monterey Trail In Division I, the fourth-seeded Monterey Trail Mustangs welcomed the No. 5 Central Catholic Raiders.  The Mustangs were one of four teams […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX Sports

Sacramento hosts Golden State following Curry's 47-point game

Golden State Warriors (4-7, 11th in the Western Conference) vs. Sacramento Kings (5-6, 10th in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Golden State visits the Sacramento Kings after Stephen Curry scored 47 points in the Warriors' 116-113 victory over the Sacramento Kings. Sacramento went 6-10 in Pacific Division play and 16-25...
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Raging Waters Sacramento closing after operator terminates lease

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — After 15 years in Sacramento, Raging Waters will not reopen in 2023, according to operators of the water park.  Palace Entertainment, the operator of Raging Waters Sacramento since it opened in 2007, said in a statement that it will no longer operate the property at Cal Expo after deciding to terminate […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
Yardbarker

2 Reasons Why The Jazz Are Winning

The biggest surprise of the 2022-23 NBA season thus far has been the Utah Jazz. After hitting the proverbial reset button and trading away All-Stars Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert, most were expecting the Jazz to be playing for nothing other than a shot at the first pick in the 2023 draft and the ability to take French phenom Victor Wembanyama.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
FOX40

FOX40

30K+
Followers
10K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX40.com delivers News That Matters across Northern California

 https://www.fox40.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy