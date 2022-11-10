Davion Mitchell on the defense stepping up late in the Kings 127-120 over Cavaliers
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – Kings guard Davion Mitchell talks about Wednesday's 127-120 victory over the Cavaliers, the response they showed following the emotional loss to the Warriors on Monday, defending Darius Garland and Donovan Mitchell and the defense from Sacramento down the stretch.
