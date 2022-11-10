ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Related
Fox News

White House warns elections results may not be clear until ‘a few days’ after election: ‘It takes time’

The midterm election results will not be clear on Election Day and final results won't arrive for "a few days," White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Monday. Jean-Pierre made the statement during a press conference at the White House on the eve of Election Day. She argued that many states use mail-in ballots and other forms of early voting that often won't be counted until after the ballots cast in-person on Tuesday.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Washington Examiner

Even liberal groups can read polls showing national Democrats are far too radical

National Democratic Party officials should wake up and get real. When a left-leaning group studying survey results concludes that the national Democratic Party is “out of touch” on priorities, ideology, and values, party officials should finally pay heed. The survey is well crafted and quite instructive. Its findings are compelling.
The Stranger

General Election Night 2022: How Screwed Are We?

Hello and welcome to The Stranger's 2022 general election night coverage!!! In the next few hours, we'll better understand just how far America will slide toward fascism this year. 🙃. Nationally, if Democrats lose control of both the House and Senate, which would align with historical trends, then we can...
SEATTLE, WA

