Read full article on original website
Related
White House warns elections results may not be clear until ‘a few days’ after election: ‘It takes time’
The midterm election results will not be clear on Election Day and final results won't arrive for "a few days," White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Monday. Jean-Pierre made the statement during a press conference at the White House on the eve of Election Day. She argued that many states use mail-in ballots and other forms of early voting that often won't be counted until after the ballots cast in-person on Tuesday.
GOP voters told to hold onto mail ballots until Election Day
ATLANTA — Republican activists who believe the 2020 election was stolen from former President Donald Trump have crafted a plan that, in their telling, will thwart cheating in this year's midterm elections. The strategy: Vote in person on Election Day or — for voters who receive a mailed ballot...
Gen Z Showed That Young Voters Are A Force To Be Reckoned With
“We’ve grown up in unprecedented circumstances from economic turmoil to the pandemic, to climate change, to school shootings.”
Future of American democracy loomed large in voters' minds
WASHINGTON — This week’s ballot had an unspoken candidate — American democracy. Two years of relentless attacks on democratic traditions by former President Donald Trump and his allies left the country's future in doubt, and voters responded. Many of the candidates who supported the lie that Trump...
Here is where black candidates made history on election night
The 2022 midterm elections saw several historic wins for black candidates in a slew of races, increasing the number of black lawmakers in both congressional and statewide offices across the country.
Attorney General Merrick Garland vows Justice Department ‘will not permit voters to be intimidated’ ahead of midterms
Washington CNN — Attorney General Merrick Garland on Monday vowed that the US Justice Department “will not permit voters to be intimidated” during November’s midterm elections. “The Justice Department has an obligation to guarantee a free and fair vote by everyone who’s qualified to vote and...
Dem poll worker ejected for pre-selecting 'straight Dem ticket' on voting machine, calling Rs 'racist'
An Indiana election office reportedly ejected a Democrat poll worker over allegations that he had pressured poll-goers against voting for certain candidates and even pre-selected Democratic candidates on a voting machine last week, local election officials told Fox News. The incidents took place at a polling place in Carmel, Indiana,...
Republican says party ‘will never lose another election’ in Wisconsin if he wins
Gubernatorial candidate Tim Michels’ comment is ‘a danger to our democracy’, Democrat opponent Tony Evers says
American voters are angry — that’s good for election turnout, but very bad for democracy
REGARDLESS OF WHETHER they live in a red state or a blue state, identify as Democrats or Republicans, or claim to be ideologically liberal or conservative, Americans have one thing in common. They are angry — especially about this year’s midterm elections. Americans’ anger is driven by contemporary...
Republican Doug Mastriano signals he will accept election results, but wait for all votes
In sharp contrast to his recent fiery demeanor on the campaign trail, Republican Doug Mastriano on Tuesday night in a subdued tone assured supporters that he was not done fighting for the governor’s office, even as many news and polling outlets called the race for his Democratic challenger, Josh Shapiro.
thecentersquare.com
Democrats blocked from intervening in lawsuit challenging Illinois’ 2-week window to count mail-in votes
(The Center Square) – A lawsuit over an Illinois law that allows mail-in ballots to be counted up to two weeks after polls close on election day is advancing after a federal judge ruled against Democrats looking to intervene. Election day is Nov. 8. Early voting has been underway...
WJCL
Georgia Congressman Buddy Carter stands by vote to overturn election, talks priorities if re-elected
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Look for more candidate profiles up until election day. A pharmacist by trade, Congressman Buddy Carter has spent the last eight years in Washington representing the people of Georgia’s First Congressional District. WJCL's Olivia Wile met up with him outside his Savannah office to learn...
Black men, a key voting bloc, leave Georgia governor's race an open question
As the rematch between Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp and his Democratic challenger Stacey Abrams winds to a close, Black men are fixed as one of the race's central focal points; some reports have suggested that their tepid enthusiasm for Abrams could hamstring her second bid. According to internal polling released...
Washington Examiner
Even liberal groups can read polls showing national Democrats are far too radical
National Democratic Party officials should wake up and get real. When a left-leaning group studying survey results concludes that the national Democratic Party is “out of touch” on priorities, ideology, and values, party officials should finally pay heed. The survey is well crafted and quite instructive. Its findings are compelling.
Karine Jean-Pierre blasted for warning it may take ‘a few days’ to count votes: ‘This insanity has to stop’
Twitter users balked after the White House declared that the 2022 Midterm's results may not be fully processed on election night, as many recalled quicker past elections.
The Stranger
General Election Night 2022: How Screwed Are We?
Hello and welcome to The Stranger's 2022 general election night coverage!!! In the next few hours, we'll better understand just how far America will slide toward fascism this year. 🙃. Nationally, if Democrats lose control of both the House and Senate, which would align with historical trends, then we can...
40% of Americans Think 2020 Election Was Stolen, Just Days Before Midterms
The now-debunked claims that the 2020 election was stolen still linger among large sections of the American electorate.
Election Day saw few major problems, despite new voting laws
WASHINGTON (AP) — Heading into this year’s midterms, voting rights groups were concerned that restrictions in Republican-leaning states triggered by false claims surrounding the 2020 election might jeopardize access to the ballot box for scores of voters. Those worries did not appear to come true. There have been...
Union County College offers seminars on voting trends in Crawford
The seminar, Main Street: Voices and Votes, Democracy in America, was held at Union County College.
Around 47% of Republicans want Trump to run for election in 2024 - Polls
About 47% of surveyed Republican voters in a new poll want Donald Trump to be their nominee in 2024. Former United States President Donald Trump.Elsa: Gallo Images / Getty Images.
Comments / 0