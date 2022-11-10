Read full article on original website
Below-average temperatures persist
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Some patchy fog will be possible early this morning, but those chances will decrease throughout the late morning. Heading to work and the bus stop, you will need a light jacket as temperatures will be in the mid-50s along the coast and upper-40s in the Pee Dee.
Florida woman wins $1 million Powerball prize from Publix ticket
ORLANDO, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida woman is now much richer after claiming a million-dollar Powerball prize from the Florida Lottery. The Lottery said Irma Breek, of Orlando, claimed the prize from the drawing held on July 23, 2022. Breek got her winning Quick Pick ticket from the Publix...
Some isolated frost possible tonight
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A cold front moved through the area early this morning and it is going to usher in cooler, drier air. Dewpoints for today are going to be in the 30s and 40s. This is very pleasant, fall-like air. Clouds will be around for the...
TSA: Employees allowed man with box cutters to board flight to Florida
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Transportation Security Administration said its employees did not follow standard procedures when a man made it through a checkpoint with box cutters onto a flight to Tampa. The Federal Aviation Administration said the “unruly” passenger ended up causing an emergency when the crew found...
