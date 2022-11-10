Read full article on original website
Emerald Media
Searching for Southern Food
Fall is officially here. Now that the weather is finally cooling down, it makes me crave some hot meals. If that’s the case for you too, come check out Black Wolf Supper Club. It’s been five years since the restaurant opened in October 2017. Now, the restaurant has established itself as a prominent restaurant in Eugene.
Emerald Media
Pig & Turnip: From food cart to full-blown restaurant
“Now open,” reads the big red sign outside of the newly established restaurant Pig & Turnip. I pass it on my walk to and from campus every day, and it’s always piqued my curiosity. If there’s one thing I can’t resist, it’s a newly-opened local restaurant.
Emerald Media
Fired up on Black Market BBQ
Editor's note: This article appeared in the Harvest edition of Green Eugene, the Emerald Media Group's cannabis magazine. Please note that Green Eugene spotlights content about substances that are illegal under federal law and under state law as well in certain places. We do not promote, advocate for, or condone illicit drug use. All content produced by Green Eugene is for educational and entertainment purposes only.
lebanonlocalnews.com
Group effort results in new digs for needy veteran
Chris Fairchild wasn’t quite prepared for what he encountered when he arrived at an Albany duplex last July to start an eviction process. Fairchild, a Linn County Sheriff’s Office senior deputy, is a process server, the guy who delivers the paperwork after civil court proceedings – summonses, subpoenas, evictions, and other court orders that require such notices.
kezi.com
Local parent speaks out about childcare crisis
LANE COUNTY, Ore. -- The staffing crisis is still hitting businesses hard. One local mom is speaking out after she got a letter saying she could no longer send her son to his usual childcare center. Since fall, Amy Stein has taken her 5-year-old son to Chambers KinderCare in Eugene.
kezi.com
Eugene residents meet to discuss “Moving Ahead” project
EUGENE, Ore. -- The Northeast Neighbors Association met with leaders from Lane Transit District Wednesday evening to discuss Eugene’s controversial “Moving Ahead” project. When it comes to construction projects, the Moving Ahead project is one of the more controversial ones in Eugene’s recent history. The project is...
Sorry, Portland. Vacation rentals are unexpectedly thriving in this Oregon town
The Escape Home, a newsletter for second homeowners, reports that one Oregon town is punching above its weight in terms of the popularity of its vacation rentals on Airbnb. No, it's not Portland. Move over, Bend. It's Eugene, Oregon.
kezi.com
Eugene Public Works preparing to work on streets after local measure looks to pass
EUGENE, Ore. -- Eugene Public Works is getting ready to go to work on projects to fix and improve streets and walking corridors all over town after voters passed a measure to fund work on roadways. According to the Oregon Secretary of State, as of November 10 65% of Eugene...
eugenecascadescoast.org
7 Cool Things About Springfield, OR
Springfield is a great family destination with a historic downtown, excellent restaurants, shopping centers and lots of parks. We invite you to discover the robust attractions of Springfield. It's a pretty cool place. 1. It's The Simpsons' Springfield — Matt Groening Says So. The creator of The Simpsons, Matt...
oregontoday.net
Pipe Bombs, Nov. 11
A Central Coast male was taken into custody at Florence, Saturday, Nov. 5, following a stand-off with police while holding a pipe bomb. According to reports, the incident unfolded about 11:14 p.m. on the 3400 block of Rhododendron Drive following an explosion in a backyard. Responding officers located George Clifford at the residence; however, he was holding a pipe bomb in his hand and threatening to detonate it. He was finally convinced to put the device down and surrender to police. Officers discovered two more pipe bombs in a garage and gun powder in a bedroom. The Eugene Police Dept. Explosive Disposal Unit responded and rendered the residence safe. Clifford was charged with Possession of a Destructive Device, Disorderly Conduct, Reckless Endangering and Unlawful Manufacturing a Destructive Device. He was transported to Lane County Adult Corrections in Eugene.
eugeneweekly.com
A Letter To The Editor Of A Newspaper That No Longer Prints Letters
I’m so sorry to hear of your decision to no longer publish an opinion page. I do recognize the difficulties you cite. However, often what’s important is difficult. Even though some surveys show less interest in these articles, that shouldn’t be a persuasive criterion. The role of a newspaper requires it to educate the readership, not the reverse. What’s good for you may not always entertain you.
kezi.com
Eugene Airport hangar owner speaks out about land lease rate increase
EUGENE, Ore. -- Airplane owners and pilots will have to pay more at the Eugene Airport to store their planes in hangars there, as the airport is reportedly set to increase its land lease rate by upwards of 300% -- and many rental hangar owners are frustrated. Hangar owners at...
oregontoday.net
Wanted Subject Located, Lane Co., Nov. 11
On 11-8-22 at approximately 1:30pm, a Lane County Sheriff’s deputy attempted to contact 31-year-old Jonathan James Gilvin, a wanted subject, on Sears Rd. near Molitor Hill Rd. When contacted by the deputy, Gilvin fled on foot through blackberry bushes and jumped into the dangerously cold Row River. Gilvin swam across the river and climbed up onto the bank before disappearing into some bushes adjacent to the Cottage Grove Airport. Additional deputies responded to the area and began searching for Gilvin. Deputy Chris Gardner along with his K-9 partner, Ripp, assisted in the search. Ripp quickly caught on to Gilvin’s scent and tracked him to an area overgrown with blackberry bushes. Gilvin was taken into custody and found to be in the early stages of hypothermia. He was treated at a local hospital before being lodged at the Lane County Jail. Ripp was commended for his phenomenal police work and will be properly compensated in the form of extra milk bones and belly scratches.
nbc16.com
How different counties voted in the race for the 4th District
Taking a closer look at how different counties voted in the race for the fourth district. As of right now, Douglas County has the biggest gap, with Skarlatos taking nearly two-thirds of the vote there. It's much slimmer in Lane County, where Val Hoyle is ahead with 56-percent, compared to...
hh-today.com
Infringing a right: What happens next?
Now that a majority of Oregon voters has approved Measure 114 to infringe a civil right that the federal Constitution says shall not be infringed, I’m curious to see what happens next. In Linn County, 70 percent of voters in the general election realized the problems with this measure...
kptv.com
More Oregon sheriffs vow not to enforce high capacity gun magazine ban if Measure 114 passes
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - At least two more Oregon sheriffs have said they do not intend to enforce Measure 114 if it passes and becomes law. Michelle Duncan, the sheriff of Linn County, announced on the organization’s Facebook page on November 9, the day following Election Day, that she would not enforce the magazine capacity limit.
Linn County won’t enforce Measure 114 if passed, sheriff says
As votes continue to be counted across Oregon, the Linn County Sheriff is already preparing for the possible passage of one measure that is some of the strictest gun control legislation in the U.S.
nbc16.com
Eugene Police asks public's help to identify suspects in Valley River Center robbery
EUGENE, Ore. — The Eugene Police Department is asking the public's help to identify two people suspected of stealing $1,700 worth of clothing from Hollister in the Valley River Center. In a Facebook post, EPD says the suspects left the mall in a beige/gold 2003-2006 Ford Expedition with a...
attorneyatlawmagazine.com
Locations with The Most Personal Injuries in Eugene, OR
We want you first to look at what constitutes a personal injury. Injuries happen when there is an accident, and accidents do not occur unless there is an element of negligence by you or someone else. Most people firmly believe these negligent accidents should not happen and are preventable. There...
Power knocked out in Oregon, Washington as rain, snow, and cold move in
With more rain forecasted and even snow for some, many Oregonians and Washingtonians are already feeling the impacts with outages reported across the state.
