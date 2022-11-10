ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lane County, OR

Related
Emerald Media

Searching for Southern Food

Fall is officially here. Now that the weather is finally cooling down, it makes me crave some hot meals. If that’s the case for you too, come check out Black Wolf Supper Club. It’s been five years since the restaurant opened in October 2017. Now, the restaurant has established itself as a prominent restaurant in Eugene.
EUGENE, OR
Emerald Media

Pig & Turnip: From food cart to full-blown restaurant

“Now open,” reads the big red sign outside of the newly established restaurant Pig & Turnip. I pass it on my walk to and from campus every day, and it’s always piqued my curiosity. If there’s one thing I can’t resist, it’s a newly-opened local restaurant.
EUGENE, OR
Emerald Media

Fired up on Black Market BBQ

Editor's note: This article appeared in the Harvest edition of Green Eugene, the Emerald Media Group's cannabis magazine. Please note that Green Eugene spotlights content about substances that are illegal under federal law and under state law as well in certain places. We do not promote, advocate for, or condone illicit drug use. All content produced by Green Eugene is for educational and entertainment purposes only.
EUGENE, OR
lebanonlocalnews.com

Group effort results in new digs for needy veteran

Chris Fairchild wasn’t quite prepared for what he encountered when he arrived at an Albany duplex last July to start an eviction process. Fairchild, a Linn County Sheriff’s Office senior deputy, is a process server, the guy who delivers the paperwork after civil court proceedings – summonses, subpoenas, evictions, and other court orders that require such notices.
ALBANY, OR
kezi.com

Local parent speaks out about childcare crisis

LANE COUNTY, Ore. -- The staffing crisis is still hitting businesses hard. One local mom is speaking out after she got a letter saying she could no longer send her son to his usual childcare center. Since fall, Amy Stein has taken her 5-year-old son to Chambers KinderCare in Eugene.
EUGENE, OR
kezi.com

Eugene residents meet to discuss “Moving Ahead” project

EUGENE, Ore. -- The Northeast Neighbors Association met with leaders from Lane Transit District Wednesday evening to discuss Eugene’s controversial “Moving Ahead” project. When it comes to construction projects, the Moving Ahead project is one of the more controversial ones in Eugene’s recent history. The project is...
EUGENE, OR
eugenecascadescoast.org

7 Cool Things About Springfield, OR

Springfield is a great family destination with a historic downtown, excellent restaurants, shopping centers and lots of parks. We invite you to discover the robust attractions of Springfield. It's a pretty cool place. 1. It's The Simpsons' Springfield — Matt Groening Says So. The creator of The Simpsons, Matt...
SPRINGFIELD, OR
oregontoday.net

Pipe Bombs, Nov. 11

A Central Coast male was taken into custody at Florence, Saturday, Nov. 5, following a stand-off with police while holding a pipe bomb. According to reports, the incident unfolded about 11:14 p.m. on the 3400 block of Rhododendron Drive following an explosion in a backyard. Responding officers located George Clifford at the residence; however, he was holding a pipe bomb in his hand and threatening to detonate it. He was finally convinced to put the device down and surrender to police. Officers discovered two more pipe bombs in a garage and gun powder in a bedroom. The Eugene Police Dept. Explosive Disposal Unit responded and rendered the residence safe. Clifford was charged with Possession of a Destructive Device, Disorderly Conduct, Reckless Endangering and Unlawful Manufacturing a Destructive Device. He was transported to Lane County Adult Corrections in Eugene.
FLORENCE, OR
eugeneweekly.com

A Letter To The Editor Of A Newspaper That No Longer Prints Letters

I’m so sorry to hear of your decision to no longer publish an opinion page. I do recognize the difficulties you cite. However, often what’s important is difficult. Even though some surveys show less interest in these articles, that shouldn’t be a persuasive criterion. The role of a newspaper requires it to educate the readership, not the reverse. What’s good for you may not always entertain you.
EUGENE, OR
oregontoday.net

Wanted Subject Located, Lane Co., Nov. 11

On 11-8-22 at approximately 1:30pm, a Lane County Sheriff’s deputy attempted to contact 31-year-old Jonathan James Gilvin, a wanted subject, on Sears Rd. near Molitor Hill Rd. When contacted by the deputy, Gilvin fled on foot through blackberry bushes and jumped into the dangerously cold Row River. Gilvin swam across the river and climbed up onto the bank before disappearing into some bushes adjacent to the Cottage Grove Airport. Additional deputies responded to the area and began searching for Gilvin. Deputy Chris Gardner along with his K-9 partner, Ripp, assisted in the search. Ripp quickly caught on to Gilvin’s scent and tracked him to an area overgrown with blackberry bushes. Gilvin was taken into custody and found to be in the early stages of hypothermia. He was treated at a local hospital before being lodged at the Lane County Jail. Ripp was commended for his phenomenal police work and will be properly compensated in the form of extra milk bones and belly scratches.
LANE COUNTY, OR
nbc16.com

How different counties voted in the race for the 4th District

Taking a closer look at how different counties voted in the race for the fourth district. As of right now, Douglas County has the biggest gap, with Skarlatos taking nearly two-thirds of the vote there. It's much slimmer in Lane County, where Val Hoyle is ahead with 56-percent, compared to...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
hh-today.com

Infringing a right: What happens next?

Now that a majority of Oregon voters has approved Measure 114 to infringe a civil right that the federal Constitution says shall not be infringed, I’m curious to see what happens next. In Linn County, 70 percent of voters in the general election realized the problems with this measure...
LINN COUNTY, OR
attorneyatlawmagazine.com

Locations with The Most Personal Injuries in Eugene, OR

We want you first to look at what constitutes a personal injury. Injuries happen when there is an accident, and accidents do not occur unless there is an element of negligence by you or someone else. Most people firmly believe these negligent accidents should not happen and are preventable. There...
EUGENE, OR

