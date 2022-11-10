Read full article on original website
The Three Least Affordable Places to Live in FloridaJake WellsMiami, FL
This Bakery Has Been Named the Best in FloridaTravel MavenMiami, FL
FTX Owes Miami After Arena Sponsorship CancellationTyler Mc.Miami, FL
Trans Influencer Nikita Dragun placed in men's jail after arrestSuccex.OMiami Beach, FL
Frozen with Desire Diamond Sculpture at Art MiamiNew River Fine Art | Burgess Modern + ContemporaryMiami, FL
AP Trending SummaryBrief at 10:34 p.m. EST
Unmanned, solar-powered US space plane back after 908 days. CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — An unmanned U.S. military space plane has landed after spending a record 908 days in orbit for its sixth mission and conducting science experiments. The solar-powered vehicle landed early Saturday at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center. Its previous mission lasted 780 days. The X-37B space plane hosted a service module that carried experiments for the Naval Research Laboratory, the U.S. Air Force Academy and others. One experiment deployed a satellite in October 2021 that still remains in orbit. Another evaluated the effects of long-duration space exposure on seeds.
Man Who Inspired Tom Hanks' Character in 'The Terminal' Dies in Paris Airport
Merhan Karimi Nasseri, the man who inspired Steven Speilberg's The Terminal, starring Tom Hanks, has passed away inside the Paris airport. The Iranian man lived in the Paris Charles de Gaulle Airport for 18 years and passed away on Saturday, Nov. 12, according to an official with the Paris airport security, per NBC News.
Disneyland adds new dolls, including ones using wheelchairs to ‘It’s a Small World’
ANAHEIM, Calif. — Disneyland has added some new dolls to its “It’s a Small World” attraction, including dolls that are using wheelchairs. According to The Associated Press, Disneyland revealed the new dolls on Friday as a way to include more inclusion in its ride that features diversity from around the world. The AP said that in Disneyland’s 67-year history, it’s the first time that the attraction has included a character in a wheelchair.
Over 800 people tested positive for COVID on an Australian cruise ship. Are Florida cruises safe?
A cruise ship carrying at least 800 passengers infected with COVID-19 arrived in Sydney, Australia from New Zealand, multiple sources reported. The Majestic Princess of Princess Cruises, part of the Carnival Corporation, was carrying more than 3,000 passengers and 1,000 crewmembers according to the Australian Broadcasting Corp. Marguerite Fitzgerald, the president of cruise operator Carnival Australia, told the...
Louis Tomlinson breaks arm
Louis Tomlinson has broken his arm. The 30-year-old singer has apologised to fans because he has been forced to cancel a string of personal appearances to promote his new album, 'Faith in the Future', after falling over after a concert in New York City on Friday (11.11.22) and "badly" injuring his limb.
AP News Summary at 2:04 p.m. EST
Senate control may come down to Nevada as count nears end. LAS VEGAS (AP) — Nevada's ballot count is entering its final act and may determine which party controls the U.S. Senate. If Democratic Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto finishes ahead, her party will have a majority in the upper chamber thanks to Vice President Kamala Harris' tiebreaking vote. If Republican challenger Adam Laxalt wins, the GOP will have a shot at picking up its 51st Senate seat and a straight majority in next month's Georgia runoff election. Saturday is the last day mail ballots can arrive and be counted in Nevada. Election officials are hustling to get through a backlog of tens of thousands of remaining votes.
