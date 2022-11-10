Acclaimed SLS Dubai culinary powerhouse, Carna, is set to make its mark in Abu Dhabi with the launch of its restaurant pop-up at the Formula 1 Grand Prix. The pop-up will be open to F1 ticket holders looking for a unique dining experience in between the track action and entertainment line-up. As one of only two licensed vendors, the popup will be open from Thursday 17th until Sunday, the 20th of November. Carna will be showcasing the very best of their nose-to-tail cooking along with the art of root-to-leaf culinary techniques.

