hotelnewsme.com
FOUR SEASONS AND MIDAD REAL ESTATE ANNOUNCE PLANS FOR HOTEL AND PRIVATE RESIDENCES IN JEDDAH’S CORNICHE DISTRICT
Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts, the world’s leading luxury hospitality company, announces plans to expand its presence in the Middle East alongside Saudi-based investment firm Midad Real Estate. Together, they will introduce Four Seasons Hotel and Private Residences Jeddah at the Corniche, a new-build coastal retreat scheduled to open in 2024.
S Korea, Japan seek better ties amid NKorea missile tensions
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — The leaders of South Korea and Japan agreed Sunday to keep up efforts to resolve their thorny historical disputes as they’re pushing to bolster security cooperation with the United States to better deal with North Korean nuclear threats. South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida met twice on the sidelines of a regional gathering in Cambodia — with U.S. President Joe Biden and then bilaterally. In the bilateral meeting, Yoon and Kishida assessed that there has been active communications between their diplomats on “a current issue between the two countries” and agreed to continue consultations to find an early resolution, Yoon’s office said in a statement. It said the two leaders also agreed to continue their communications.
October inflation cooled more than expected, but it's still close to 40-year highs. Here's what 5 experts have said about the risk of stagflation hitting the US economy
Inflation cooled in October, but prices have been elevated for over 20 months now, raising concerns of stagflation. That means the economy could be slammed with high unemployment, low growth, and persistent inflation - as well as a steep drop in stocks. Here's what five experts have said about the...
hotelnewsme.com
NFT TRAVEL, ELECTRIFIED ESCAPES AND A RAIL REVIVAL: THE 2023 TRAVEL TRENDS SET TO SHAPE THE SECTOR
Euronews Travel, the platform dedicated to tourism and travel at Europe’s leading international news media, has published its latest report Travel in 2023: Connecting People, Places & Planet on the future of tourism, and identified and analysed eight sector trends within existing travel themes that will shape the industry as it snaps back to pre-2020 norms.
hotelnewsme.com
CELEBRATE UAE NATIONAL DAY WITH A SPECTACULAR STAY AT HABTOOR GRAND RESORT, AUTOGRAPH COLLECTION
Habtoor Grand Resort, Autograph Collection marks UAE’s 51st National Day with a phenomenal staycation offer for Emirati nationals and expats looking to celebrate the prestigious occasion. Bring your loved ones and amp up your festivities with a relaxing getaway at this blissful paradise. Guests can enjoy a 25% discount...
hotelnewsme.com
FARZI DUBAI LAUNCHES ITS BIGGEST MENU EVOLUTION YET
The award-winning team at Farzi Dubai best known for creating the modern Indian cuisine scene in Dubai have launched a brand-new menu across both city hot spots. Constantly evolving and revolutionising Indian food the new menu revisits all time-favourites, whilst introducing unique and fresh plates developed by the culinary geniuses at Farzi. Expect globally inspired, playful Indian food that is in line with the #Farzified personality.
hotelnewsme.com
THE CHEDI AL BAIT SHARJAH WELCOMES FOOTBALL ENTHUSIASTS THIS WINTER SEASON
This winter season, The Chedi Al Bait, Sharjah invites football enthusiasts passing through the UAE between 12 November and 23 December and hold a match ticket to experience a haven of true Arabian hospitality in the heart of Sharjah with a special “The World’s Gathering” curated package.
