PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Friday is Veterans Day, and to celebrate, a couple of events will be hosted in the Pine Belt, honoring all who served. In Petal, a Veterans Recognition Breakfast and Ceremony will be hosted by the Petal High School JROTC from 8:45 to 10:30 a.m. in the PHS cafeteria and gym. All military service members, retired and active, National Guard and Reserve, along with their guests are invited to attend.

PETAL, MS ・ 2 DAYS AGO