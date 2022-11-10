Read full article on original website
WDAM-TV
Bond set for 4th suspect charged in Hattiesburg West 5th Street shooting
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The bond has been set for the fourth suspect charged in connection to the Nov. 2 shooting that occurred on West Fifth Street. Malik Moore, 20, of Hattiesburg, had his bond set at $750,000 for murder and $50,000 for tampering with physical evidence, according to the Forrest County Sheriff’s Office.
4th suspect arrested for Hattiesburg double homicide
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Hattiesburg police arrested another suspect in connection to the double homicide that happened on West 5th Street. Police said 20-year-old Malik Moore, of Hattiesburg, was arrested on Thursday, November 10 with assistance from Forrest County deputies. Moore was charged with one count of first degree murder and one count of tampering […]
WDAM-TV
13th ‘Stop the Violence Walk’ held in Waynesboro
WAYNESBORO, Miss. (WDAM) - Dozens of Wayne County residents took to the streets Saturday to demand an end to gun violence. They were there to participate in the annual “Stop the Violence Walk.”. It began at the Wayne County Courthouse and ended a few blocks away at Southside Park.
Two detained — including juvenile — in active shooter threat on Mississippi high school
Two people have been detained, including one juvenile, after authorities learned of active shooter threat Wednesday evening. Lawrence County Sheriff Ryan Everett posted about the incident on social media Thursday morning. Shortly after 10 p.m., the office began receiving multiple calls referencing an active shooter threat posted on social media...
WDAM-TV
‘Creator Showcase’ put small businesses on front burner Saturday
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A Hattiesburg salon hosted its inaugural ‘Creator Showcase’ Saturday, ready to show off its best work. Small business owners from Jackson to Mobile, Ala., got the opportunity to put their best foot forward and show what they can offer to their respective communities. Items...
WDAM-TV
UPDATE: Suspect in Tuesday Laurel shooting caught
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - A suspect wanted in connection to a shooting in Laurel on Tuesday was recently apprehended. According to Laurel Police Chief Tommy Cox, 22-year-old Michael Pollock Jr. reportedly was apprehended on South 16th Avenue Wednesday. Pollock was wanted on one count of aggravated assault in connection to...
WDAM-TV
Collins restaurant suffers damage Saturday
COLLINS, Miss. (WDAM) - A fire in downtown Collins left a locally owned business damaged Saturday. The Collins Fire Department responded to a fire at Annie B’s Family Style Restaurant at around 10 a.m. Saturday. Fire Chief John Pope said smoke was billowing from the building when firefighters arrived...
Lamar County approves alcohol sales
LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Lamar County residents can now buy beer, wine and light alcohol inside of the county after Tuesday’s midterm election. The Hattiesburg American reported that Lamar County residents gave a resounding yes to allow alcohol to be sold in the county limits. The referendum passed with about 73% of the votes.
Teen charged in Hattiesburg double homicide case
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – A third suspect was arrested in connection to a shooting that left two people dead and three injured in Hattiesburg. Officials with the Hattiesburg Police Department (HPD) said the shooting happened around 7:00 p.m. in the 100 block of West 5th Street on Wednesday, November 2. The two people who killed were identified […]
WDAM-TV
City of Hattiesburg to begin annual fire hydrant testing Nov. 15
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Starting Tuesday, Nov. 15, the Hattiesburg Fire Department will begin its annual testing program on all fire hydrants in the city, in line with requirements by the Mississippi State Rating Bureau. According to the city’s chief communication officer, Samantha McCain, the process is a standard procedure...
WDAM-TV
Perry County traffic stop leads to drug seizure and arrest
PERRY COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A traffic stop at the intersection of US-98 and MS-29 led to the seizure of illegal narcotics and one arrest. The Perry County Sheriff’s Office said a deputy arrested 39-year-old Alex Urbano on Wednesday, Nov. 9, after a search yielded illegal substances. The deputy seized what he believed to be 2 grams of cocaine and over $8,000 in U.S. currency.
wxxv25.com
Arrested for drug trafficking in Harrison County
A search warrant is executed and a man is now behind bars charged with drug trafficking. Brandon Vega was arrested by Harrison County deputies yesterday. He’s charged with aggravated trafficking of a controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute. His home was searched and...
Brother, sister arrested for Hattiesburg shooting
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – On Monday, Hattiesburg police arrested a brother and sister in connection to a shooting on Martin Luther King Avenue. Police said the shooting happened on Sunday, November 6. Officers responded to a report of a disturbance, and they later learned a vehicle had been shot. There were no injuries. Police said they […]
WDAM-TV
UPDATE: Petal Police Department find missing man
PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Petal Police Department reported that a missing man has been found and is safe. According to the police department, William P. Roberts was reported safe on the morning of Nov. 10. William is described as being 30 years old with hazel eyes and brown hair....
WDAM-TV
Ground penetrating radar presentation sinks in with JC students
ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - A new technology was shown to horticulture and forestry students Thursday at Jones College. The technology can peer down to tree roots and map them out, allowing the user to create data about the tree. Fulgham Tree Preservation President David Fulgham said his company particularly wanted...
WDAM-TV
HPD offers Fifth Street shooting update
Democratic Party candidate and former Hattiesburg mayor Johnny DuPree reacted to Tuesday’s 4th District Congressional election results. Player of the Week: East Marion senior RB Jadarrius "Kool-Aid" Mallard. Updated: 19 hours ago. |. Player of the Week: East Marion senior RB Jadarrius "Kool-Aid" Mallard. Jones College RB Robert Henry...
WDAM-TV
Veterans Day events happening in the Pine Belt
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Friday is Veterans Day, and to celebrate, a couple of events will be hosted in the Pine Belt, honoring all who served. In Petal, a Veterans Recognition Breakfast and Ceremony will be hosted by the Petal High School JROTC from 8:45 to 10:30 a.m. in the PHS cafeteria and gym. All military service members, retired and active, National Guard and Reserve, along with their guests are invited to attend.
WDAM-TV
Columbia saluted its veterans Friday
COLUMBIA, Miss. (WDAM) - Across the state Friday, cities celebrated the contributions of its veterans, and it was much the same in Marion County. The City of Columbia hosted its annual Veterans Day program with representatives from each military branch in attendance. The event included musical performances, guest speakers and...
WDAM-TV
Perry County 1st responders honored on Veterans Day
PERRY COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Six members of the Perry County Sheriff’s Office exchanged their military tanks for patrol trucks. These members of PCSO went from defending the country to defending the county, switching to first responders after being in the military. “It’s all about service, service to the...
WDAM-TV
Laurel circuit judge named chair of prestigious, statewide conference
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Four Mississippi judges with ties to the Pine Belt were named to leadership positions within state-wide judges’ groups. Circuit Judge Dal Williamson of Laurel was elected chair of the Conference of Circuit Court Judges. Williamson has served as Jones County Circuit Judge since January...
