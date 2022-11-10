ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairhaven, MA

SouthCoast rallies around Fairhaven couple as wife, mom battles cancer again

By Matthew Ferreira, Standard-Times
The Standard-Times
The Standard-Times
 3 days ago

NEW BEDFORD — You may not know them personally, but there's a chance you've seen online flyers floating around social media for one of the many fundraisers aimed at helping Fairhaven couple Brittney and Ryan Tavares, as Brittney battles cancer for a second time; and family, friends and businesses around SouthCoast drum up support any way they can, including a cornhole tournament in Wareham coming up on Sunday, Dec. 11.

At 34-years-old, Brittney and Ryan have been together for more than half their lives, having started dating when they were 14-year-old freshmen in Greater New Bedford Regional Vocational Technical High School's class of 2006. In fact, last month marked 20 years for them as a couple on Oct. 18, Ryan shared.

"One of her friends had come up to me and said, hey, my friend thinks you're cute. Then our first date was at Flagship Cinema — we saw 'The Transporter,'" he said as he waited at Charlton Memorial Hospital in Fall River to receive word Brittney's surgery was finished. "Then I asked her to go out with me at the Dartmouth Mall as her mom was picking her up, like 'Will you be my girlfriend?' type of thing."

Ten years later, Ryan revisited those moments when he proposed. "I rented out a theater at Flagship and had them play 'The Transporter,' and then we went up to the Dartmouth Mall at night while no one was there and I proposed to her."

Calm before the storm

The level of planning involved with the proposal is reminiscent of Ryan's strategic mindset, always keeping ahead financially for whatever the next step in their lives turned out to be; and for a long time, things went relatively according to plan. By the time they were married, Ryan's job as a scalloper had served the couple well enough to situate them in their second purchased home, a single-family in Fairhaven. Then by the time their first child — a son, Easton — was born in 2019, Ryan also had three businesses under his belt, having started his own fishing-themed clothing brand, Slave of the Sea ; and partnering on Finest Hour Athletics and New Bedford Barber Co.

But it was during Brittney's second pregnancy in 2020 with daughter Ryan — named after her father — that things stopped going so according to plan. About six months in, Ryan says Brittney discovered a lump on her left breast but wrote it off as likely a result of breastfeeding Easton. "The doctors weren't really concerned with it and she didn't really bring it up, but as it got closer, all of a sudden it blew up," Ryan said. "But at this point her appointment to have a C-section was in like two weeks so there was nothing we could do — we just had to wait."

After the birth of Easton, Ryan says Brittney had an ultrasound followed by a biopsy that found she had triple negative breast cancer — an aggressive form of cancer with a high rate of reoccurrence — later finding out the cancer had also spread to her lymph nodes, and, after a double mastectomy, doctors found it had spread to her right breast as well.

"Mind you we also had a 1½-year-old and a newborn so I wasn't really going fishing or anything," Ryan said, describing the stressful stretch of time in which he and his wife questioned if any physical ailment could be a sign of returning cancer, possibly popping up in a different place; all the while dealing with the effects of chemotherapy.

See the latest: New Bedford man wins lawsuit against Alden Court nursing home for mother's death

Good news brings relief — but only briefly

Eventually, her lymph nodes were pronounced cancer free, which was "a breath of fresh air," Ryan said. However, this was followed with another downturn when, this past summer, just as Brittney was "starting to feel back to normal," she started experiencing debilitating headaches followed by issues with one of her eyes. After ophthalmologists failed to explain the sudden development, Ryan said a neuro ophthalmologist suggested a spinal tap to test Brittney's spinal fluid, ultimately confirming the thing they'd feared: the cancer had returned, this time in the form of leptomeningeal disease — the result of breast cancer cells spreading to the spinal/cerebral fluid.

"The problem is when you get cancer in your spinal fluid, which is also your cerebral fluid for your brain, that’s on its own system. So when you get regular chemo, it doesn’t penetrate that. It’s not your blood," Ryan explained. That's why on Nov. 3, Brittney underwent surgery at Charlton Memorial Hospital to have an Ommaya reservoir installed in her head, making it possible to treat her spinal fluid with chemo, which Ryan says will hopefully improve her quality of life. "Once you have it in for 24 hours, you can start treatment so the goal will be to start chemo again tomorrow," he said.

Ryan said he hoped Brittney would be coming home in the following days, where he has a hospital bed and all the necessary equipment set up for her return, with possible plans for an inflatable mattress nearby for him and the kids should the couch grow uncomfortable. Ryan says while being a full-time parent and caretaker for his wife will have its challenges, at least the family will be together, restoring a sense of consistency that has been missing. "I bring him (Easton) to visit but this is the longest they haven't had her at home," Ryan said. "He'll look at one of her pictures and be like 'I miss Mom' or he'll just break down and cry and I just hug him. What else can I do?"

City school buses of the (near) future: New Bedford, Fall River 2 of 5 MA districts to get electric bus funding — what it means

Shows of support have been 'overwhelming and amazing'

In the meantime, Ryan does his best to stretch the family's savings while out of work with no return in the foreseeable future, as he ponders his next steps in maintaining financial sustainability. "I'm not going to leave them right now. There's just no way," he said. "And I had always been good with money, but when you've got nothing coming in, it just doesn't last."

Fortunately on that front there's been no shortage of support for the Tavares, as family, friends and strangers do what they can to help. Since news started spreading about their struggle, a number of area businesses have thrown fundraiser events to benefit the family, including Top Shelf Bar & Grill and Le Place in New Bedford, JT's Pub in Acushnet; and a " Cupcakes For Brittney " fundraiser was organized by local bakers and bakery outfits K's Minis, Forever Furtado, Cakes by Jenn, Avis Sweets, The Sugar Palette Baking Co., Monica's Sweets, From Scratch Cakes, Cakes by Lucy, and Erin Moniz.

Then, coming up on Sunday, Dec. 11, is the Bags For Britt Cornhole Tournament, at the Stonepath Brewery in Wareham, organized by a mix of family and friends.

"My husband, along with my dad, uncles and many friends enjoy playing cornhole and thought it would be a fun opportunity to raise money for the Tavares family," said Ash Semple, a cousin of Brittney. Semple says she grew up looking up to Brittney and still does. "Well, like my mom, Sharon, says about Brittany’s mom (Wendy Bettencourt), that was her idol. Brittany was always mine. I was low-key obsessed with her growing up," Semple laughed. "When I think of Brittney, I think of sunshine. She lights up any room she is in with her bubbly, fun personality. She fights for what she loves."

"Britt and Ryan are probably the most beautiful souls I’ve ever seen. I’m 52 and look at them like 'couple goals,'" said Semple's mother and first cousin to Brittney, Sharon Osswald Zine, noting that the couple are "always helping people." "You can definitely see the love they're receiving describes them. You reap what you sow."

While the reason behind the outpouring of support is painful to think about, Ryan says it has been deeply moving to see so many mobilizing to help his family. "I see all the love and support and it's so overwhelming and amazing," he said. "As worried as I am now about making sure we don't lose our house and stuff like that, my goals are still my goals ... and receiving all this now kind of gives me even more motivation so that everything people are helping us out with now — emotionally, financially, whatever — I want to be able to pay it forward like 100 times over. I look forward to doing that."

Those who wish to make a monetary donation directly to the Tavares family may do so via Ryan's Venmo account, which has been circulated publicly by family and friends via social media: @Ryan-Tavares-1.

Be in-the-know before voting: Here's who is spending money to pass, and defeat, the Massachusetts ballot questions

IF YOU GO...

WHAT: Bags For Britt Cornhole Tournament

WHEN: Sunday, Dec. 11, 12 p.m.-6 p.m.

WHERE: Stonepath Brewery, 11 Kendrick Rd., Wareham, MA

HOW: Pre-register on Scoreholio for $25, or pay $30 at the door.

DETAILS: Bags For Britt will be an 80-player max competition with 50% payout; double elimination, last man standing.

The event will feature music by DJ Semps, 50/50 raffles, and chances to win custom-made cornhole sets and bags by Notorious Bags Vibes .

For more information, contact Ash Semple at 774-269-4967.

______

RAFFLE DONATIONS WANTED

If you would like to contribute prizes for upcoming raffles to benefit the Tavares family, contact Ash Semple at 774-269-4967.

This article originally appeared on Standard-Times: SouthCoast rallies around Fairhaven couple as wife, mom battles cancer again

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Boston

Hundreds run to remember slain nurse in Braintree

BRAINTREE - They laced up by the hundreds Saturday morning and hit the road to honor a woman known for her heart, joy and service. It's been more than two years since Laurie Melchionda was tragically killed in 2020 by a gunman who posed as a UPS driver and used a box to hide his weapon. Her former neighbor, Robert Bonang, is charged with murder. He had a competency hearing earlier this year but the case has not yet made it to trial. In the years since the 59-year-old mother of three was killed, her family has built a foundation to honor...
BRAINTREE, MA
whdh.com

Kowloon Restaurant co-founder Madeline Wong dies at 95

SAUGUS, MASS. (WHDH) - Madeline Wong, one of the original founders of Kowloon Restaurant in Saugus, has passed away. Her death was announced Wednesday evening on the restaurant’s social media accounts, with posts touching on the matriarch’s life and accomplishments, as well as her love of family. “Throughout...
SAUGUS, MA
ABC6.com

Police search for man using aliases in Massachusetts, Rhode Island

UXBRIDGE, Mass. (WLNE) — Multiple arrest warrants have been issued for a man, who police say goes by several aliases, in Massachusetts and Rhode Island. Uxbridge police said Friday that Peter Reynolds allegedly used false information to steal cars and other items. Reynolds may also go by Peter Riley,...
UXBRIDGE, MA
Turnto10.com

East Greenwich man burned in fondue incident

(WJAR) — An East Greenwich man was burned after a fondue he was having ignited with alcohol, according to police. The incident happened Thursday at a home on West Street. An East Greenwich police officer on the scene told NBC 10 that the man was burned, but stable. The...
EAST GREENWICH, RI
whdh.com

DA: 16-year-old girl who was wounded in New Bedford shooting has died

NEW BEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - A 16-year-old girl who was wounded in a shooting in New Bedford on Saturday has died, officials said. Officers responding to a reported shooting in the area of Bullard and North Front streets around 11:30 p.m. learned that a bullet-riddled vehicle had been left at Saint Luke’s Hospital with the victim, Anali Farias, in the back seat, according to the Bristol District Attorney’s Office.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
Turnto10.com

Man stabbed in the back in Fall River

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WJAR) — A man was stabbed in the back in Fall River on Friday night, police said. Officers responded to Hope Street at about 9:20 p.m. to help a 31-year-old man with a stab wound. Police said an argument led up to the incident. The man...
FALL RIVER, MA
ABC6.com

West Warwick boy patrolling neighborhood on two wheels

WEST WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — Jenson Smigel, 12, calls himself a state trooper in training, patrolling his West Warwick community every day on his bike. Smigel’s wanted to be a police officer from a young age, and after watching shows like “Cops” and “Live PD,” he was inspired to take action. But for now, instead of a patrol car, he cruises the neighborhood on two wheels, keeping his community safe, one ticket at a time.
WEST WARWICK, RI
capecoddaily.com

WOMAN & YOUNG CHILD SAFE AFTER SMOLDERING PIZZA BOX IGNITES HARWICH APARTMENT [HN PHOTOS]

HARWICH, Massachusetts – A Harwich Police Officer alerted responding crews that the outside fire had caught onto the dwelling. A woman and young child were able to evacuate safely. The child was wrapped in a blanket and placed inside a police cruiser to keep warm. At around 11:00 p.m. last evening, crews began rapidly responding to the Pine Oaks Village Apartments on John Nelson Way. The first firefighters on scene were able to knock down the exterior flames within a matter of minutes. It was a timely save which held the brunt of the fire damage to an exterior wall. According to Chief Dave LeBlanc of the Harwich Fire Department, the fire was caused by a pizza box sitting on a kitchen stove. The box began smoldering and was removed to the outside of the building. Wind reportedly blew the burning box back against the dwelling, igniting it, as the resident scrambled to find water. There were no injuries to residents and firefighters, and the five other attached apartment units were undamaged. The unit which caught fire was badly damaged on its exterior front wall, displacing the woman and young child until repairs can be made. The quick response of Harwich Police and Firefighters prevented the fire from spreading deeper into the dwelling which included an additional number of occupied apartment units. P.S. – Today’s Hytown Vignette is brought to you by Bokani Dyer… [CLICK IT/CRANK IT!] The post WOMAN & YOUNG CHILD SAFE AFTER SMOLDERING PIZZA BOX IGNITES HARWICH APARTMENT [HN PHOTOS] first appeared on Hyannis News - News & Information for Hyannis Cape Cod.
HARWICH, MA
CBS Boston

Firefighters around Massachusetts honor veteran battling ALS with helmet tribute

PLYMOUTH - Dale Melanson wasn't ready to leave the Plymouth Fire Department when a devastating diagnosis of ALS forced him to retire earlier this year.But, part of him did stay - his helmet.Now, it's traveling from department to department across Massachusetts. This week, Braintree firefighters delivered it to the Quincy Fire Department where it rode in the fire truck, even responding to calls.It's been to 27 fire departments so far. At each one, members sign the helmet and make a donation toward Melanson's medical bills.It's an emotional show of support and a way to raise awareness of ALS - a...
PLYMOUTH, MA
newbedfordguide.com

Two adults, 3 kids injured after Massachusetts mini-van versus school bus collision

“Just before 8:30am yesterday morning Pascoag Fire responded to a motor vehicle crash involving a school bus. Within minutes the incident was declared to be an MCI (Mass Casualty Incident). This is a term used in emergency services to indicate a situation that exceeds the capabilities and resources of the local jurisdiction. It does NOT mean that dozens of people have been injured. It is a fast and efficient way for us to call additional help to a scene.
BURRILLVILLE, RI
fallriverreporter.com

Cande Light Vigil announced to remember 17-year-old Ethan Kielec who died unexpectedly

SWANSEA — Police Chief Marc Haslam wishes to share information with the community about the upcoming Evening Vigil planned to remember 17-year-old Ethan Kielec. Swansea’s Boy Scouts of America Troop 303 will host the Evening Vigil on November 10th at 6:30 p.m. at the Swansea Veterans Memorial Park, Field #2 to Remember Kielec following his unexpected death on Friday, Nov. 4.
SWANSEA, MA
Turnto10.com

Girl reported missing apparently spent night in store

NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WJAR) — North Kingstown police said Thursday that a 12-year-old girl who was reported missing was found and that she was safe. Police said they got a call at about 10 a.m. from someone who saw a girl matching her description at a shopping plaza on Post Road.
NORTH KINGSTOWN, RI
ABC6.com

Fire rips through Raynham home

RAYNHAM, Mass. (WLNE) — A fire ripped through a home in Raynham Tuesday. The fire happened just after 12:30 p.m. on Center Street. The homeowner told ABC 6 News that his family and pets got were able to out safely. He’s not sure how the fire started. This...
RAYNHAM, MA
The Standard-Times

The Standard-Times

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
372K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in New Bedford, MA from SouthCoastToday.com.

 http://southcoasttoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy