SouthCoast rallies around Fairhaven couple as wife, mom battles cancer again

NEW BEDFORD — You may not know them personally, but there's a chance you've seen online flyers floating around social media for one of the many fundraisers aimed at helping Fairhaven couple Brittney and Ryan Tavares, as Brittney battles cancer for a second time; and family, friends and businesses around SouthCoast drum up support any way they can, including a cornhole tournament in Wareham coming up on Sunday, Dec. 11.

At 34-years-old, Brittney and Ryan have been together for more than half their lives, having started dating when they were 14-year-old freshmen in Greater New Bedford Regional Vocational Technical High School's class of 2006. In fact, last month marked 20 years for them as a couple on Oct. 18, Ryan shared.

"One of her friends had come up to me and said, hey, my friend thinks you're cute. Then our first date was at Flagship Cinema — we saw 'The Transporter,'" he said as he waited at Charlton Memorial Hospital in Fall River to receive word Brittney's surgery was finished. "Then I asked her to go out with me at the Dartmouth Mall as her mom was picking her up, like 'Will you be my girlfriend?' type of thing."

Ten years later, Ryan revisited those moments when he proposed. "I rented out a theater at Flagship and had them play 'The Transporter,' and then we went up to the Dartmouth Mall at night while no one was there and I proposed to her."

Calm before the storm

The level of planning involved with the proposal is reminiscent of Ryan's strategic mindset, always keeping ahead financially for whatever the next step in their lives turned out to be; and for a long time, things went relatively according to plan. By the time they were married, Ryan's job as a scalloper had served the couple well enough to situate them in their second purchased home, a single-family in Fairhaven. Then by the time their first child — a son, Easton — was born in 2019, Ryan also had three businesses under his belt, having started his own fishing-themed clothing brand, Slave of the Sea ; and partnering on Finest Hour Athletics and New Bedford Barber Co.

But it was during Brittney's second pregnancy in 2020 with daughter Ryan — named after her father — that things stopped going so according to plan. About six months in, Ryan says Brittney discovered a lump on her left breast but wrote it off as likely a result of breastfeeding Easton. "The doctors weren't really concerned with it and she didn't really bring it up, but as it got closer, all of a sudden it blew up," Ryan said. "But at this point her appointment to have a C-section was in like two weeks so there was nothing we could do — we just had to wait."

After the birth of Easton, Ryan says Brittney had an ultrasound followed by a biopsy that found she had triple negative breast cancer — an aggressive form of cancer with a high rate of reoccurrence — later finding out the cancer had also spread to her lymph nodes, and, after a double mastectomy, doctors found it had spread to her right breast as well.

"Mind you we also had a 1½-year-old and a newborn so I wasn't really going fishing or anything," Ryan said, describing the stressful stretch of time in which he and his wife questioned if any physical ailment could be a sign of returning cancer, possibly popping up in a different place; all the while dealing with the effects of chemotherapy.

Good news brings relief — but only briefly

Eventually, her lymph nodes were pronounced cancer free, which was "a breath of fresh air," Ryan said. However, this was followed with another downturn when, this past summer, just as Brittney was "starting to feel back to normal," she started experiencing debilitating headaches followed by issues with one of her eyes. After ophthalmologists failed to explain the sudden development, Ryan said a neuro ophthalmologist suggested a spinal tap to test Brittney's spinal fluid, ultimately confirming the thing they'd feared: the cancer had returned, this time in the form of leptomeningeal disease — the result of breast cancer cells spreading to the spinal/cerebral fluid.

"The problem is when you get cancer in your spinal fluid, which is also your cerebral fluid for your brain, that’s on its own system. So when you get regular chemo, it doesn’t penetrate that. It’s not your blood," Ryan explained. That's why on Nov. 3, Brittney underwent surgery at Charlton Memorial Hospital to have an Ommaya reservoir installed in her head, making it possible to treat her spinal fluid with chemo, which Ryan says will hopefully improve her quality of life. "Once you have it in for 24 hours, you can start treatment so the goal will be to start chemo again tomorrow," he said.

Ryan said he hoped Brittney would be coming home in the following days, where he has a hospital bed and all the necessary equipment set up for her return, with possible plans for an inflatable mattress nearby for him and the kids should the couch grow uncomfortable. Ryan says while being a full-time parent and caretaker for his wife will have its challenges, at least the family will be together, restoring a sense of consistency that has been missing. "I bring him (Easton) to visit but this is the longest they haven't had her at home," Ryan said. "He'll look at one of her pictures and be like 'I miss Mom' or he'll just break down and cry and I just hug him. What else can I do?"

Shows of support have been 'overwhelming and amazing'

In the meantime, Ryan does his best to stretch the family's savings while out of work with no return in the foreseeable future, as he ponders his next steps in maintaining financial sustainability. "I'm not going to leave them right now. There's just no way," he said. "And I had always been good with money, but when you've got nothing coming in, it just doesn't last."

Fortunately on that front there's been no shortage of support for the Tavares, as family, friends and strangers do what they can to help. Since news started spreading about their struggle, a number of area businesses have thrown fundraiser events to benefit the family, including Top Shelf Bar & Grill and Le Place in New Bedford, JT's Pub in Acushnet; and a " Cupcakes For Brittney " fundraiser was organized by local bakers and bakery outfits K's Minis, Forever Furtado, Cakes by Jenn, Avis Sweets, The Sugar Palette Baking Co., Monica's Sweets, From Scratch Cakes, Cakes by Lucy, and Erin Moniz.

Then, coming up on Sunday, Dec. 11, is the Bags For Britt Cornhole Tournament, at the Stonepath Brewery in Wareham, organized by a mix of family and friends.

"My husband, along with my dad, uncles and many friends enjoy playing cornhole and thought it would be a fun opportunity to raise money for the Tavares family," said Ash Semple, a cousin of Brittney. Semple says she grew up looking up to Brittney and still does. "Well, like my mom, Sharon, says about Brittany’s mom (Wendy Bettencourt), that was her idol. Brittany was always mine. I was low-key obsessed with her growing up," Semple laughed. "When I think of Brittney, I think of sunshine. She lights up any room she is in with her bubbly, fun personality. She fights for what she loves."

"Britt and Ryan are probably the most beautiful souls I’ve ever seen. I’m 52 and look at them like 'couple goals,'" said Semple's mother and first cousin to Brittney, Sharon Osswald Zine, noting that the couple are "always helping people." "You can definitely see the love they're receiving describes them. You reap what you sow."

While the reason behind the outpouring of support is painful to think about, Ryan says it has been deeply moving to see so many mobilizing to help his family. "I see all the love and support and it's so overwhelming and amazing," he said. "As worried as I am now about making sure we don't lose our house and stuff like that, my goals are still my goals ... and receiving all this now kind of gives me even more motivation so that everything people are helping us out with now — emotionally, financially, whatever — I want to be able to pay it forward like 100 times over. I look forward to doing that."

Those who wish to make a monetary donation directly to the Tavares family may do so via Ryan's Venmo account, which has been circulated publicly by family and friends via social media: @Ryan-Tavares-1.

IF YOU GO... WHAT: Bags For Britt Cornhole Tournament WHEN: Sunday, Dec. 11, 12 p.m.-6 p.m. WHERE: Stonepath Brewery, 11 Kendrick Rd., Wareham, MA HOW: Pre-register on Scoreholio for $25, or pay $30 at the door. DETAILS: Bags For Britt will be an 80-player max competition with 50% payout; double elimination, last man standing. The event will feature music by DJ Semps, 50/50 raffles, and chances to win custom-made cornhole sets and bags by Notorious Bags Vibes . For more information, contact Ash Semple at 774-269-4967. ______ RAFFLE DONATIONS WANTED If you would like to contribute prizes for upcoming raffles to benefit the Tavares family, contact Ash Semple at 774-269-4967.

