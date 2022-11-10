Read full article on original website
forkast.news
FTX allegedly used customer assets in Alameda bailout: report
A portion of the bailout package worth at least US$4 billion that FTX.com Chief Executive Officer Sam Bankman-Fried sent to Alameda Research, a sister trading company of the exchange he founded, was allegedly comprised of customer funds, according to at least two unnamed sources cited by Reuters. Fast facts. The...
forkast.news
Binance chief says FTX bailout deal ‘didn’t make sense’
Binance pulled out from its pledge to acquire FTX as “the deal did not make sense from a number of fronts,” said Changpeng “CZ” Zhao, chief of the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange. He said on Friday at the Indonesia Fintech Summit that there’s a “big...
forkast.news
Could FTX woes bring on another crypto freeze resembling Terra-Luna?
Sam Bankman-Fried’s cryptocurrency exchange FTX trading Ltd. stopped transactions on Thursday, stoking fears the company may implode and trigger a broader deep freeze on lending and trading platforms in the industry, mirroring what happened when the US$40 billion Terra-Luna stablecoin collapsed in May this year. Regulators in the Bahamas...
forkast.news
Tron’s Justin Sun stresses ‘due diligence’ needed before considering FTX bailout
When asked in a Bloomberg TV interview if he is considering bailing out FTX and if so would such a deal involve debt, equity investments or a full takeover, Tron founder Justin Sun said the first step is due diligence and understanding the full picture of FTX and once that is clear, all those options are possible. He declined to elaborate on any talks he may be in with FTX.
forkast.news
U.S. regulators reportedly talking with Binance over failed FTX bail out
The U.S. Department of Justice (DoJ) has requested information from the Binance cryptocurrency exchange regarding its failed bailout negotiations with the cash-strapped FTX exchange, according to a report by Coindesk on Friday that cited unnamed sources. Fast facts. Beside the DoJ, U.S. financial regulators are also requesting information from Binance...
forkast.news
FTX Japan resumes withdrawals, FTX Turkey firms up plans
FTX Japan, the Japanese arm of the embattled crypto exchange FTX.com, said on Friday it has resumed yen withdrawals after the country’s Financial Services Agency (FSA) ordered the exchange on Thursday to suspend operations and put together a “business improvement plan.”. Fast facts. FTX Turkey, on its part,...
forkast.news
Markets: Bitcoin, Ether gain in crypto market rebound off slowing U.S. inflation
Bitcoin held onto gains in midday Friday trading in Asia, though lost some ground from the morning’s rebound. Ether and most other major tokens rose, reversing a three-day slump as the Consumer Price Index (CPI) released Thursday showed inflation in the U.S. slowed in October. Leading stablecoin USDT saw a brief “de-pegging” from the US dollar as Tether, the issuer of the token, froze US$46 million of the asset held by the cash-strapped FTX exchange following a request from law enforcement.
forkast.news
FTX US warns user trading could be halted ‘in a few days’
Founder Sam Bankman-Fried has insisted that his cryptocurrency exchange FTX US is insulated from the ongoing liquidity crunch of the international FTX.com — however, the American-based platform could freeze trading in the next few days. Fast facts. In a statement on FTX US’s trading page Thursday, the company announced:...
forkast.news
FTX assets frozen by Bahamas securities regulator
The Securities Commission of the Bahamas (BSC) has frozen assets of FTX Digital Markets Ltd. (FDM) and related parties, and has suspended its registration, according to its official announcement on Thursday. Fast facts. “The powers of the directors of FDM have been suspended and no assets of FDM, client assets...
forkast.news
FTX liquidity crunch leads to contagion fears; Friday updates and running commentary
As the FTX liquidity crisis unfolds, there are growing fears of a contagion similar to that following the Terra-LUNA collapse back in May. Crypto lender BlockFi announced on Twitter Friday that it is halting withdrawals citing the “lack of clarity” on the status of FTX and Alameda Research. U.S. financial regulators such as the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) have begun their probe on the embattled exchange, while the state of California has commenced an investigation of its own.
forkast.news
Shark Tank’s Kevin O’Leary says ‘FTX still has value,’ its story still being written
Kevin O’Leary, chairman of venture capital firm O’Leary Ventures and star of TV’s Shark Tank, said it’s too soon to be writing off the cash-strapped FTX.com, because an investor may appear to rescue the company, once the world’s second-biggest cryptocurrency exchange. Trouble began at the...
forkast.news
Markets: Bitcoin, Ether prices rise as crypto market shows sign of pick-up
Bitcoin and Ether strengthened in Friday afternoon trading in Asia, reversing some of Wednesday’s and Thursday’s sharp losses. All other top 10 cryptocurrencies by market capitalization, excluding stablecoins, also increased. Fast facts. Bitcoin gained 4.07% in the past 24 hours to trade at US$17,389 at 4 p.m. in...
forkast.news
Bitcoin gains 5% as U.S. inflation slows down in October
Bitcoin gained 5% after the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported that the consumer price index (CPI), a key inflation indicator, rose 0.4% in October from September. CPI was up 7.7% from a year earlier, less than the expected 7.9%, and down from 8.2% in September. October’s CPI recorded the smallest 12-month increase since January.
forkast.news
SBF apologized to FTX customers and investors in a Twitter thread earlier, but can people recover their money?
Welcome to The Daily Forkast – November 11, 2022 – presented by Joel Flynn. Sam Bankman-Fried has apologized to FTX customers multiple times in a Twitter thread, admitting to making mistakes especially with overleveraging client funds. But as the situation continues to develop, it’s becoming increasingly likely that any sort of rescue won’t ensure everyone gets their money back.
October inflation cooled more than expected, but it's still close to 40-year highs. Here's what 5 experts have said about the risk of stagflation hitting the US economy
Inflation cooled in October, but prices have been elevated for over 20 months now, raising concerns of stagflation. That means the economy could be slammed with high unemployment, low growth, and persistent inflation - as well as a steep drop in stocks. Here's what five experts have said about the...
forkast.news
Singapore’s central bank partners New York Fed to explore wholesale CBDCs
The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) has partnered The New York Innovation Center of the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, to study if wholesale central bank digital currencies (wCBDCs) can make cross-border payments more efficient. Fast facts. Named “Project Cedar Phase II x Ubin+”, the joint effort is expected...
forkast.news
California financial regulator launches probe into FTX
The state of California has launched an investigation into the “apparent failure” of crypto asset platform FTX, California’s Department of Financial Protection and Innovation (DFPI) announced in an official statement. Fast facts. “We expect any person offering securities, lender, or other financial services provider that operates in...
