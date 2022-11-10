As the FTX liquidity crisis unfolds, there are growing fears of a contagion similar to that following the Terra-LUNA collapse back in May. Crypto lender BlockFi announced on Twitter Friday that it is halting withdrawals citing the “lack of clarity” on the status of FTX and Alameda Research. U.S. financial regulators such as the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) have begun their probe on the embattled exchange, while the state of California has commenced an investigation of its own.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO