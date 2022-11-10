Read full article on original website
World Insurance Associates Acquires JR Tallman & Co. Inc. and Increases Massachusetts Presence
Iselin, NJ , Nov. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- World Insurance Associates LLC. (World), a Top 50 Insurance Brokerage, announced today that it acquired. . Terms of the transaction were not disclosed. JR Tallman & Co. Inc. started out as the. Sidney W. Williams Company. in 1839, providing fire insurance...
PRUCO LIFE INSURANCE CO – 10-Q – Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations
Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations ("MD&A") addresses the consolidated financial condition of. , and its consolidated results of operations for the three and nine months ended. September 30, 2022. and 2021. You should read the following analysis of our consolidated financial condition and results...
AM Best Upgrades Credit Ratings of Standard Life and Casualty Insurance Company; Affirms Most Credit Ratings of Members of Manhattan Insurance Group
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas upgraded the Financial Strength Rating (FSR) to B++ (Good) from B+ (Good) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating (Long-Term ICR) to “bbb” (Good) from “bbb-” (Good) of. Standard Life and Casualty Insurance Company. (Standard Life and Casualty) (. Salt Lake City, UT.
Insurers Are Rising to World's Social Sustainability Challenges, Says Geneva Association
Targeted News Service (Press Releases) Amid growing stakeholder expectations for businesses to have more social impact, a new. report, The Role of Insurance in Promoting Social Sustainability, highlights insurance's abundant, inherent social benefit in providing financial stability and peace of mind to people and businesses. The Geneva Association. estimates that...
Journal of Risk & Insurance Issues Research Articles in December 2022 Edition
BELLEAIR BLUFFS, Florida , Nov. 11 -- Journal of Risk and Insurance , a peer-reviewed journal from the. that says it features insurance economics and risk management, published research articles on the following topics in its. December 2022. edition:. ORIGINAL ARTICLES:. * Why do insurers fail? A comparison of life...
Independent Health Association: U.S. News World Report Recognizes Independent Health's Medicare Advantage Plans
Targeted News Service (Press Releases) Independent Health has been named to U.S. News & World Report's annual list of the best health insurance companies offering Medicare Advantage coverage in the nation. Independent Health. is the only health plan in. Western New York. to receive this prestigious recognition from. U.S. News...
Assurant Board of Directors Approves Common Stock Dividend Increase of 3%
Raises Quarterly Dividend by $0.02 to $0.70 per Common Share. (NYSE: AIZ), a leading global business services company that supports, protects and connects major consumer purchases, announced today that its Board of Directors approved a quarterly dividend increase of. $0.02. to. $0.70. per share of common stock. The dividend will...
Open enrollment begins for health insurance plans
Open enrollment began last week for health insurance plans under the federal Affordable Care Act. is encouraging state residents to review plans. "The best advice I can give North Dakotans when shopping for any kind of insurance is to look at various options, receive multiple quotes and compare plans," Godfread said in a statement. "Your life may look different than it did a year ago. Look around for a plan that meets the needs of you, your family, health and wallet."
AM Best Assigns Credit Ratings to Global Protection Reinsurance Ltd.
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas assigned a Financial Strength Rating of B++ (Good) and a Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “bbb” (Good) to. Global Protection Reinsurance Ltd. (GPR) (. Barbados. ). The outlook assigned to these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable. The ratings reflect GPR’s balance sheet strength, which...
American Council of Life Insurers President and CEO Susan Neely Elected President of the Global Federation of Insurance Associations
Targeted News Service (Press Releases) The Global Federation of Insurance Associations (GFIA) elected American Council of Life Insurers (ACLI) President and CEO. GFIA is an international, non-profit association whose members include trade associations representing life, health, property and casualty and reinsurance companies around the globe. Through its 40 member associations and one observer association, GFIA represents the interests of insurers and reinsurers in 67 countries. These companies account for around 89% of total insurance premiums worldwide.
Patent Issued for Blockchain controlled multi-carrier auction system for usage-based auto insurance (USPTO 11481848): State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company
-- State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company ( Bloomington, Illinois ,. ) has been issued patent number 11481848, according to news reporting originating out of. From the background information supplied by the inventors, news correspondents obtained the following quote: “Usage-based insurance contracts (also known as trip based insurance) are short-term contracts that allow a driver to pay for insurance as they need it. In many cases, this insurance is based upon the combination of the user and the vehicle. However, as many drivers are no longer being tied to specific vehicles, it has become more difficult to determine the proper insurance for the individual user on a case by case basis. Furthermore, while the usage-based insurance (UBI) may include restrictions on the user, it is not always possible to determine when the user has complied with these restrictions. In some cases, a user may wish to modify already issued insurance to allow for a detour or side trip. There exists a need to collect and collate data about a user and a trip to allow for proper tracking of insurance policies and individuals.”
Healthful Hints: Medicare, Medicare Advantage plans: Basic differences
Tis the season for Medicare insurance open enrollment, Oct. 15-Dec. 7 . And the air is brimming with advertising for "Medicare" plans we oldsters can purchase. Television channels repeatedly run circus-like ads telling you their plans are such a deal. Billboards sport the same messages. And newspapers come with slick flyers spouting the same stuff. An editorial appeared recently in the.
FTX seeks urgent funding as regulators take action
By Selena Li and Vidya Ranganathan. SINGAPORE, Nov 11- Regulators froze some assets of ailing cryptocurrency exchange FTX and industry competitors rushed to limit losses on Friday amid worsening solvency problems at the company and increased scrutiny of its chief executive Sam Bankman-Fried. "Confidence has fizzled out on the first day of this fall and…
Wright National Flood Insurance Company announces agreement with IAT Insurance Group: Wright National Flood Insurance Company
the nation’s leading provider of federal flood insurance, has announced an agreement to acquire the flood insurance policy book from. Occidental Fire and Casualty Company of North Carolina. (“IAT”). Wright Flood. will service, administer and issue flood coverage under the National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP) for...
Are alternatives to title insurance worth weighing?
Herald-Tribune, The (Sarasota, FL) As part of Uncle Sam's efforts to make housing more affordable, some lenders are starting to accept alternatives to expensive title insurance. But at what price?. The new products – which include attorney opinion letters, or AOLs – are certainly cheaper. But they may not afford...
Tax hike would hit 10 million Americans Mark J. Warshawsky: No to eliminating (or raising) the Social Security tax
I oppose the proposed elimination in 2023 of the $160,200 cap on earnings subject to the payroll tax rate of 12.4% paid to. Dating back to its original days in the Franklin Delano Roosevelt administration,. Social Security. has been designed with two goals in mind: 1. enable lower-wage workers, without...
Do you need health insurance? What to know about shopping for Obamacare
Fort Worth Star-Telegram (TX) Texas continues to lead the nation in the number of residents without health insurance. adults under 65, 29% didn’t have health insurance last year, according to a new analysis from the. National Center for Health Statistics. . Texas. had the highest share of uninsured residents...
Best’s Market Segment Report: Numerous Pressures Create Tough Terrain for U.S Personal Auto Insurers
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- U.S. private passenger auto insurers recorded an underwriting loss of more than $4.0 billion. in 2021, and with a rapidly worsening loss ratio through first-half 2022, AM Best expects that carriers’ operating margins will continue to be squeezed in the near term. The Best’s Market Segment Report,...
BUSINESS SENSE Way to cover your business or home
Times-Standard (Eureka, CA) Why do you need good liability coverage on your home, car, and on your life? Good question!. Liability coverage is purely and simply risk management. It protects your assets, your business, and your family or earning power from the possibility of a major loss, should you be found at fault or lose your life.
Department of Pediatrics Researcher Reports on Findings in Health and Medicine (Characteristics of Medicaid Policies for Children With Medical Complexity by State): Health and Medicine
-- Data detailed on agriculture have been presented. According to news reporting originating from. , by NewsRx correspondents, research stated, “Importance: Families of children with medical complexity (CMC) report barriers to accessing affordable coverage for the full range of services their children may need to optimize their health outcomes. Medicaid enrollment through medical need-based eligibility mechanisms can help cover these service gaps.”
