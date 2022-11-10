ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Top Asian News 5:20 a.m. GMT

BEIJING (AP) — Everyone in a district of 1.8 million people in China’s southern metropolis of. was ordered to stay home Saturday to undergo virus testing and a major city in the southwest closed schools as another rise in infections was reported. Nationwide, a total of 11,773 infections were found over the past 24 hours, including 10,351 in people with no symptoms, the.
Election of Mr. Zhao Feng, Mr. Yu Shengquan and Ms. Zhuo Meijuan as Non-executive Directors of the Seventh Session of the Board of Directors and Notice of the Third Extraordinary General Meeting 2022

U.S. Regulated Equity Markets (Alternative Disclosure) via PUBT. THIS CIRCULAR IS IMPORTANT AND REQUIRES YOUR IMMEDIATE ATTENTION. If you are in any doubt as to any aspect of this circular or as to the action you should take, you should consult your stockbroker or other registered dealer in securities, bank manager, solicitor, professional accountant or other professional adviser.
AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Marble Reinsurance Corporation

--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of A- (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “a-” (Excellent) of. ). The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable. The ratings reflect Marble Re’s balance sheet strength, which AM Best assesses as strong, as well...
FTX Crash: What investors should know

Messenger, The (Madisonville, KY) FTX, a major cryptocurrency exchange, is on the brink of collapse this week amid liquidity concerns and allegations of misused funds, followed by a large volume of withdrawals from rattled investors. The value of FTX's native token, FTT, plummeted, taking other coins with it, including Ethereum and Bitcoin, which reached a two-year low as of Wednesday afternoon.
Risks Journal Issues Research Articles in November 2022 Edition

BASEL, Switzerland , Nov. 12 -- Risks, a peer-reviewed open access journal for research and studies on insurance and financial risk management, published research articles, including the following topics, in its. November 2022. edition:. Articles:. * Dynamic Connectedness between Indicators of the Ghana Stock Exchange Returns and Macroeconomic Fundamentals. *...
Q3 for Q3 2022 Investor Presentation 2022

U.S. Regulated Equity Markets (Alternative Disclosure) via PUBT. Some of the statements in this presentation, including our business and financial plans and any statements regarding our anticipated future financial. performance, business prospects, growth and operating strategies and similar matters, including performance outlook, financial objectives, business. drivers, our ability to gain...
FTX seeks urgent funding as regulators take action

By Selena Li and Vidya Ranganathan. SINGAPORE, Nov 11- Regulators froze some assets of ailing cryptocurrency exchange FTX and industry competitors rushed to limit losses on Friday amid worsening solvency problems at the company and increased scrutiny of its chief executive Sam Bankman-Fried. "Confidence has fizzled out on the first day of this fall and…
Bitcoin plunges due to FTX platform crisis

After this new fiasco, bitcoin is trading this Thursday at around $17,000, 13% less than a week ago and 70% less than a year ago, when it first touched $70,000. However, its CEO, Changpeng Zhao, already warned then that the operation still had to pass the due diligence process and that it could withdraw at any time from the deal, as it has done. "As a result of the latest news…
AM Best Assigns Credit Ratings to Global Protection Reinsurance Ltd.

--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas assigned a Financial Strength Rating of B++ (Good) and a Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “bbb” (Good) to. Global Protection Reinsurance Ltd. (GPR) (. Barbados. ). The outlook assigned to these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable. The ratings reflect GPR’s balance sheet strength, which...
PRUCO LIFE INSURANCE CO – 10-Q – Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations

Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations ("MD&A") addresses the consolidated financial condition of. , and its consolidated results of operations for the three and nine months ended. September 30, 2022. and 2021. You should read the following analysis of our consolidated financial condition and results...
FTX investors fear their money is lost as crypto company collapses

But on Thursday the Canadian pension fund warned in a statement it had suffered a hit from a more alternative gamble: The fund had sunk as much as $75 million into FTX International, the troubled global cryptocurrency exchange, in a financing round last year. "This could be a very significant event for a lot of investors, especially retail investors," said Chester…
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

S Korea, Japan seek better ties amid NKorea missile tensions

SEOUL, South Korea — (AP) — The leaders of South Korea and Japan agreed Sunday to keep up efforts to resolve their thorny historical disputes as they’re pushing to bolster security cooperation with the United States to better deal with North Korean nuclear threats. South Korean President...
Bahamas freezes FTX.com assets, appoints provisional liquidator

The decision to freeze FTX assets has been deemed the most prudent in the face of preserving assets and stabilizing the company, according to the Bahamas Securities Commission. Bankman-Fried has announced the closure of Alameda Research, the investment firm at the core of its various businesses. Yesterday the Wall Street Journal and Dow Jones reported that…
Markets Insider

October inflation cooled more than expected, but it's still close to 40-year highs. Here's what 5 experts have said about the risk of stagflation hitting the US economy

Inflation cooled in October, but prices have been elevated for over 20 months now, raising concerns of stagflation. That means the economy could be slammed with high unemployment, low growth, and persistent inflation - as well as a steep drop in stocks. Here's what five experts have said about the...
