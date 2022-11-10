Read full article on original website
Q3 for Q3 2022 Investor Presentation 2022
U.S. Regulated Equity Markets (Alternative Disclosure) via PUBT. Some of the statements in this presentation, including our business and financial plans and any statements regarding our anticipated future financial. performance, business prospects, growth and operating strategies and similar matters, including performance outlook, financial objectives, business. drivers, our ability to gain...
Risks Journal Issues Research Articles in November 2022 Edition
BASEL, Switzerland , Nov. 12 -- Risks, a peer-reviewed open access journal for research and studies on insurance and financial risk management, published research articles, including the following topics, in its. November 2022. edition:. Articles:. * Dynamic Connectedness between Indicators of the Ghana Stock Exchange Returns and Macroeconomic Fundamentals. *...
AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Marble Reinsurance Corporation
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of A- (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “a-” (Excellent) of. ). The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable. The ratings reflect Marble Re’s balance sheet strength, which AM Best assesses as strong, as well...
Jackson National overcomes annuity sales decline in strong third quarter
Jackson National overcame declining annuity sales to finish the third quarter with strong revenue growth that won over Wall Street. Jackson reported net income of $1.5 billion, compared to net income of $206 million for the third quarter 2021. The net income gains "primarily reflects improved net hedge results, mainly due to a benefit from a larger comparative increase in interest rates in the third quarter of 2022 relative to the prior year period," Jackson said in a news release.
Assurant Board of Directors Approves Common Stock Dividend Increase of 3%
Raises Quarterly Dividend by $0.02 to $0.70 per Common Share. (NYSE: AIZ), a leading global business services company that supports, protects and connects major consumer purchases, announced today that its Board of Directors approved a quarterly dividend increase of. $0.02. to. $0.70. per share of common stock. The dividend will...
FTX evidence that regulation of cryptoassets is urgent and overdue
The rise and fall of the cryptoasset trading platform FTX, which less than a year ago was valued at 32 billion dollars and today is on the verge of bankruptcy, is yet another example of the dangerous cocktail of risk factors, irregularities, opacity, deregulation and enormous volatility that populates the cryptocurrency sector. After the unsuccessful call for…
FTX seeks urgent funding as regulators take action
By Selena Li and Vidya Ranganathan. SINGAPORE, Nov 11- Regulators froze some assets of ailing cryptocurrency exchange FTX and industry competitors rushed to limit losses on Friday amid worsening solvency problems at the company and increased scrutiny of its chief executive Sam Bankman-Fried. "Confidence has fizzled out on the first day of this fall and…
Bahamas freezes FTX.com assets, appoints provisional liquidator
The decision to freeze FTX assets has been deemed the most prudent in the face of preserving assets and stabilizing the company, according to the Bahamas Securities Commission. Bankman-Fried has announced the closure of Alameda Research, the investment firm at the core of its various businesses. Yesterday the Wall Street Journal and Dow Jones reported that…
Why the cryptocurrency world exploded as FTX collapsed
The cryptocurrency world plunged into chaos this week with the surprise collapse of FTX, a cryptocurrency exchange that was once valued at $32 billion. A funding round earlier this year valued FTX at $32 billion. Large financial firms, such as private equity firm Sequoia Capital, invested in the exchange. This...
A recession suddenly looks like it can be avoided
Higher interest rates are no doubt causing pain to investors and consumers, but the economy has been able to handle them better than anyone thought possible six months ago. The worst-case fear was that the Federal Reserve would move too aggressively to correct inflation caused by pandemic distortions in the supply chain, wages and the housing market, and that…
