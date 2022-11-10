MJF will have arguably the biggest match of his career up to this point in eight days when he takes on AEW World Champion Jon Moxley in the main event of Full Gear. MJF received this opportunity at the title due to his winning of the Casino Ladder Match at All Out 2022 — a match he won with the help of a faction known as The Firm. Led by Stokely Hathaway, The Firm recently turned on MJF on an episode of "Dynamite," leading the "Salt of the Earth" to not appear in person until he and Moxley's match on November 19.

1 DAY AGO