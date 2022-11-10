Read full article on original website
Related
wrestlinginc.com
Ronda Rousey's Title Challenger Set For WWE Survivor Series
"SmackDown" Women's Champion Ronda Rousey vs. Shotzi is confirmed for the Survivor Series premium live event on November 26. The title match was made official on the 11/11 "WWE SmackDown" where Shotzi defeated Liv Morgan, Raquel Rodriguez, Sonya Deville, Lacey Evans and Xia Li in a Six-Pack Challenge to emerge as Rousey's next challenger.
wrestlinginc.com
Deonna Purrazzo And Former WWE Star Get Married
"The Virtuosa" Deonna Purrazzo walked down a different kind of aisle this week. On Thursday, Purrazzo and fellow Impact Wrestling star Steve Maclin officially tied the knot, according to her Instagram Stories. The couple, who got engaged in February, finally celebrated their wedding on November 10 — Purrazzo wanted a fall wedding, as Maclin revealed in speaking with Sports Illustrated. In addition, the date happened to be the birthday of the U.S. Marine Corps, in which Maclin previously served.
wrestlinginc.com
Backstage News On Which WWE Show Mustafa Ali Is Assigned To
The "SmackDown" World Cup Tournament to determine GUNTHER's next challenger for the WWE Intercontinental Championship kicked off this week when Japan's Shinsuke Nakamura took on Mexico's Santos Escobar of Legado del Fantasma. Then it was America versus India when Braun Strowman faced Jinder Mahal. Next week, the action continues when Ricochet is pitted against Pakistan's Mustafa Ali in another first-round match. But does this mean that Ali, a member of the "Raw"roster, will be making a permanent home on the blue brand?
wrestlinginc.com
AEW Rampage Results (11/11) - All-Atlantic Title Match, World Title Eliminator Tournament Matches, Nyla Rose Holds Open Challenge
Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s results of "AEW Rampage" on November 11, 2022!. "Freshly Squeezed" Orange Cassidy will be putting his All-Atlantic Championship on the line against The Factory's Lee Johnson. Cassidy looks to seek revenge on Johnson after Johnson betrayed his ally, Danhausen, during a match he had with QT Marshall on "Dark: Elevation" a couple of weeks ago. Will a new champion be crowned tonight?
wrestlinginc.com
Backstage News On Why Bandido Chose AEW Over WWE
Bandido made a big life decision in signing with AEW over the WWE, according to a new report. On Friday, Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter confirmed that the 27-year-old luchador signed a three-year contract with the Tony Khan-owned company and that his family back in Mexico was a large reason for the decision.
wrestlinginc.com
Bobby Lashley Wants To Face Brock Lesnar In WWE Gimmick Match
At WWE Crown Jewel, the wrestling world witnessed history, the first time Brock Lesnar squeaked his way through a victory in the WWE while looking like the lesser man in the contest. After being thoroughly decimated by Bobby Lashley, Lesnar landed a corner-assisted roll-up pin combination, getting the victory over "The All Mighty" by the skin of his teeth. After the match, Lashley continued the beat-down on Lesnar, continuing to show that he was the alpha that night, locking in his patented "Hurt Lock" until Lesnar's face went tomato red.
wrestlinginc.com
Saraya Issues Correction On AEW Dynamite Promo
Last night's "AEW Dynamite" finally shed light on Saraya's in-ring status, as the former WWE star announced in a passionate promo that she was cleared to compete and ready to resume her in-ring career. Unfortunately for Saraya, she was on such a roll that she at one point started talking about wrestling in the Tokyo Dome, which is actually one of the few major venues she hasn't wrestled in.
wrestlinginc.com
Backstage News On Bobby Roode's Injury Status And WWE Return
Bobby Roode, who last performed in the ring for WWE on June 25 at a house show in Amarillo, Texas, is reportedly on his way back. According to PWInsider, Roode was recently spotted in Birmingham, Alabama, a city regularly visited by seriously injured and recovering WWE performers. As a result of Roode's recent follow-up trip to Birmingham, PWi was told that Roode is set to return to television soon after seemingly overcoming the worst of his injury troubles.
wrestlinginc.com
WWE SmackDown Preview (11/11): Historic Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship Match Between The Usos And The New Day, More
History is on the line on "WWE SmackDown" tonight at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana. The Usos renew their longtime rivalry with The New Day in a high-stakes match for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship. If the reigning champions Jimmy and Jey can emerge victorious, they will officially become the longest-reigning WWE Tag Team Champions in history, breaking the current record held by none other than The New Day. The last time these two teams met was January 7 on "SmackDown," where Jimmy and Jey registered a Street Fight victory to retain the "SmackDown" Tag Team Championship.
wrestlinginc.com
Ronda Rousey Is Trying To Push An Internal WWE Cultural Shift
Ronda Rousey may be back atop the WWE as the "SmackDown" Women's Champion, but she's not content to rest on that. With all of the changes WWE has undergone recently, one constant remains the superstars. And with women's wrestling garnering an ever-increasing share of attention, "The Baddest Woman on the Planet" is hoping to change things from within. In her latest episode of "Ronda on the Road," she expanded on those goals.
wrestlinginc.com
Chelsea Green Officially Quits IMPACT Wrestling Amid WWE Return Rumors
Chelsea Green is officially gone from IMPACT Wrestling. During Thursday's night episode of IMPACT! on AXS TV, Green lost to former IMPACT Knockouts World Champion Mickie James. In a backstage promo with Deonna Purrazzo, Green was upset that she didn't beat Mickie James. "I was supposed to beat her," Green...
wrestlinginc.com
MJF Flaunts His Physique 8 Days Out From AEW Full Gear
MJF will have arguably the biggest match of his career up to this point in eight days when he takes on AEW World Champion Jon Moxley in the main event of Full Gear. MJF received this opportunity at the title due to his winning of the Casino Ladder Match at All Out 2022 — a match he won with the help of a faction known as The Firm. Led by Stokely Hathaway, The Firm recently turned on MJF on an episode of "Dynamite," leading the "Salt of the Earth" to not appear in person until he and Moxley's match on November 19.
wrestlinginc.com
Shibata Opens Up About Returning To Action In AEW After Brutal Injury
Katsuyori Shibata shocked the world when he appeared on the November 2 edition of "AEW Dynamite" and challenged Orange Cassidy to a match for Cassidy's All-Atlantic Championship. The two faced off in a highly-competitive and entertaining match on "Rampage," in which Cassidy spoiled Shibata's first AEW match and was victorious.
wrestlinginc.com
Saraya On What Swayed Her To Sign With AEW Over WWE
Saraya joined AEW in September after nearly a decade in WWE, and now she's preparing to return to the ring after five years in retirement. Fans are still wondering what led to her joining the newer promotion. While appearing on a recent episode of "The Sessions," Saraya explained her decision to Renee Paquette.
wrestlinginc.com
Lance Archer Attacks AEW Star And Takes Them Out Of Action
Lance Archer's backstage attack on "Absolute" Ricky Starks — his first-round opponent in the AEW World Title Eliminator Tournament — earlier this week has temporarily knocked Starks out of action and put their match on hold for the time being, according to AEW's social media. Just before Wednesday...
wrestlinginc.com
Full Lineup Revealed For WWE SmackDown World Cup, Two Wrestlers Advance
WWE unveiled the full 8-man lineup for the ongoing "SmackDown" World Cup Friday, and two Superstars advanced to the second round of the tourney on the 11/11 "WWE SmackDown" in Indianapolis. First, Mexico's Santos Escobar defeated Japan's Shinsuke Nakamura with Avalanche Phantom Driver, scoring the biggest win of his WWE...
wrestlinginc.com
Renee Paquette Gives Creative Insight Into AEW Promo With MJF
Renee Paquette recently signed with AEW. Since her debut in her home country of Canada, Paquette has served as a backstage interviewer on a weekly basis, grabbing a word with talent such as Christian Cage and MJF. The latter is often regarded as one of the best talkers in the company, as evidenced by the amount of time he typically commands on the mic. However, while appearing on "AEW Unrestricted," Paquette revealed why she was intrigued to be part of an interview segment with Maxwell Jacob Friedman.
wrestlinginc.com
The Bunny Comments On Upcoming 11/16 AEW Dynamite Match
The Bunny is returning to in-ring "AEW Dynamite" action soon. She's set to face the AEW Interim Women's Champion Toni Storm on the November 16 episode of "Dynamite." The match is part of the AEW Interim Women's Championship Eliminator Match. Her last "Dynamite" match was on March 30, when she...
wrestlinginc.com
Date Set For TBS Title Clash Between Jade Cargill And Nyla Rose
The long awaited clash between TBS Champion Jade Cargill and Nyla Rose finally has a date, as the two will meet in the ring at AEW Full Gear on Saturday, November 19. The feud between Cargill and Rose has been a mainstay of AEW programming for weeks, starting when the "Native Beast" stole Cargill's TBS Championship belt at "AEW Battle of the Belts IV" on October 7.
wrestlinginc.com
Lio Rush Reflects On His WWE Release
In the eight years Lio Rush has been competing inside the squared circle, he has accomplished some big things. "The Man of the Hour" was regularly featured on WWE's main roster as the mouthpiece for Bobby Lashley before being shifted to "NXT," where he would go on to capture the "NXT" Cruiserweight Championship. At the time of his transition to WWE's developmental brand, reports emerged that Rush had rubbed some people the wrong way backstage with his attitude. With that experience behind him, Rush stopped by "Say Less" to reflect on how he handled himself during his WWE run, which ended with his release in 2020.
Comments / 0