Bitcoin plunges due to FTX platform crisis
After this new fiasco, bitcoin is trading this Thursday at around $17,000, 13% less than a week ago and 70% less than a year ago, when it first touched $70,000. However, its CEO, Changpeng Zhao, already warned then that the operation still had to pass the due diligence process and that it could withdraw at any time from the deal, as it has done. "As a result of the latest news…
FTX seeks urgent funding as regulators take action
By Selena Li and Vidya Ranganathan. SINGAPORE, Nov 11- Regulators froze some assets of ailing cryptocurrency exchange FTX and industry competitors rushed to limit losses on Friday amid worsening solvency problems at the company and increased scrutiny of its chief executive Sam Bankman-Fried. "Confidence has fizzled out on the first day of this fall and…
AM Best Assigns Credit Ratings to Global Protection Reinsurance Ltd.
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas assigned a Financial Strength Rating of B++ (Good) and a Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “bbb” (Good) to. Global Protection Reinsurance Ltd. (GPR) (. Barbados. ). The outlook assigned to these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable. The ratings reflect GPR’s balance sheet strength, which...
Bahamas freezes FTX.com assets, appoints provisional liquidator
The decision to freeze FTX assets has been deemed the most prudent in the face of preserving assets and stabilizing the company, according to the Bahamas Securities Commission. Bankman-Fried has announced the closure of Alameda Research, the investment firm at the core of its various businesses. Yesterday the Wall Street Journal and Dow Jones reported that…
AM Best Downgrades Issuer Credit Rating of The Order of United Commercial Travelers of America
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas downgraded the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating (Long-Term ICR) to “bb” (Fair) from “bb+” (Fair) and affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of B (Fair) of. The Order of United Commercial Travelers of America. (UCT) (. Columbus, OH. ). The outlook of these Credit...
AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Tune Protect Re Ltd.
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of B++ (Good) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “bbb” (Good) of. ). The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable. The ratings reflect TPR’s balance sheet strength, which AM Best assesses as strong, as well as...
PRUCO LIFE INSURANCE CO – 10-Q – Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations
Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations ("MD&A") addresses the consolidated financial condition of. , and its consolidated results of operations for the three and nine months ended. September 30, 2022. and 2021. You should read the following analysis of our consolidated financial condition and results...
Everest Re Group Announces Dividend
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Everest Re Group, Ltd. announced that its Board of Directors declared a dividend of. Everest is a global underwriting leader providing best-in-class property, casualty, and specialty reinsurance and insurance solutions that address customers’ most pressing challenges. Known for a 50-year track record of disciplined underwriting, capital and risk management, Everest, through its global operating affiliates, is committed to underwriting opportunity for colleagues, customers, shareholders, and communities worldwide.
Findings on Insurance Discussed by Investigators at University of Quebec Montreal (Ratemaking Territories and Adverse Selection for Flood Insurance): Insurance
-- Current study results on Insurance have been published. According to news reporting out of. , by NewsRx editors, research stated, “Flood insurance is key to increase resilience but remains challenging to price for actuaries. Despite recent advances in high-resolution flood risk modeling, there are serious obstacles to implementing perfect risk differentiation at the homeowner’s level.”
Shadow banking by crypto exchanges will continue to wreak financial havoc after FTX
What just happened to FTX this week looks a lot like Lehman’ s collapse for the cryptocurrency world. Earlier this week, shadowy business dealings by FTX, a crypto exchange that also acts as a brokerage, lender, and owner of a subsidiary proprietary trading company Alameda Research, came to light. As the price of FTX’ s token tanked, FTX received $8 billion in…
Election of Mr. Zhao Feng, Mr. Yu Shengquan and Ms. Zhuo Meijuan as Non-executive Directors of the Seventh Session of the Board of Directors and Notice of the Third Extraordinary General Meeting 2022
U.S. Regulated Equity Markets (Alternative Disclosure) via PUBT. THIS CIRCULAR IS IMPORTANT AND REQUIRES YOUR IMMEDIATE ATTENTION. If you are in any doubt as to any aspect of this circular or as to the action you should take, you should consult your stockbroker or other registered dealer in securities, bank manager, solicitor, professional accountant or other professional adviser.
World Insurance Associates Acquires JR Tallman & Co. Inc. and Increases Massachusetts Presence
Iselin, NJ , Nov. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- World Insurance Associates LLC. (World), a Top 50 Insurance Brokerage, announced today that it acquired. . Terms of the transaction were not disclosed. JR Tallman & Co. Inc. started out as the. Sidney W. Williams Company. in 1839, providing fire insurance...
Q3 for Q3 2022 Investor Presentation 2022
U.S. Regulated Equity Markets (Alternative Disclosure) via PUBT. Some of the statements in this presentation, including our business and financial plans and any statements regarding our anticipated future financial. performance, business prospects, growth and operating strategies and similar matters, including performance outlook, financial objectives, business. drivers, our ability to gain...
FTX investors fear their money is lost as crypto company collapses
But on Thursday the Canadian pension fund warned in a statement it had suffered a hit from a more alternative gamble: The fund had sunk as much as $75 million into FTX International, the troubled global cryptocurrency exchange, in a financing round last year. "This could be a very significant event for a lot of investors, especially retail investors," said Chester…
Fidelity National Financial Acquires St. Louis Title, Security Title Insurance Agency, Accurate Disbursing and Benchmark Title
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. , Nov. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE: FNF), a leading provider of title and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries, today announced the acquisition of. St. Louis Title. ,. Security Title Insurance Agency. and Accurate Disbursing of. St. Louis, Missouri. ,...
American Council of Life Insurers President and CEO Susan Neely Elected President of the Global Federation of Insurance Associations
Targeted News Service (Press Releases) The Global Federation of Insurance Associations (GFIA) elected American Council of Life Insurers (ACLI) President and CEO. GFIA is an international, non-profit association whose members include trade associations representing life, health, property and casualty and reinsurance companies around the globe. Through its 40 member associations and one observer association, GFIA represents the interests of insurers and reinsurers in 67 countries. These companies account for around 89% of total insurance premiums worldwide.
Insurers Are Rising to World's Social Sustainability Challenges, Says Geneva Association
Targeted News Service (Press Releases) Amid growing stakeholder expectations for businesses to have more social impact, a new. report, The Role of Insurance in Promoting Social Sustainability, highlights insurance's abundant, inherent social benefit in providing financial stability and peace of mind to people and businesses. The Geneva Association. estimates that...
AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Junto Resseguros S.A. and Junto Seguros S.A.
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of A- (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Ratings (Long-Term ICR) of “a-” (Excellent) of. (Junto Seg) (collectively referred to as Junto). The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable. Both companies are domiciled in. Brazil. . The...
FTX evidence that regulation of cryptoassets is urgent and overdue
The rise and fall of the cryptoasset trading platform FTX, which less than a year ago was valued at 32 billion dollars and today is on the verge of bankruptcy, is yet another example of the dangerous cocktail of risk factors, irregularities, opacity, deregulation and enormous volatility that populates the cryptocurrency sector. After the unsuccessful call for…
Assurant Board of Directors Approves Common Stock Dividend Increase of 3%
Raises Quarterly Dividend by $0.02 to $0.70 per Common Share. (NYSE: AIZ), a leading global business services company that supports, protects and connects major consumer purchases, announced today that its Board of Directors approved a quarterly dividend increase of. $0.02. to. $0.70. per share of common stock. The dividend will...
