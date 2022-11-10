Read full article on original website
Related
WDBJ7.com
Virginia hunters asked to help with chronic wasting disease surveillance
RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ/DWR Release) - The Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources is asking hunters for help with the department’s 2022 chronic wasting disease (CWD) surveillance efforts. Each deer-hunting season, the agency reports, DWR works with local hunters, processors and taxidermists to monitor the geographic spread of the disease and...
WDBJ7.com
Star City Half Marathon set for Saturday
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Star City Half Marathon and 10K is set for Saturday, November 19 in Roanoke. It’s the longest-running half marathon in the area, and is the final race in the Triple Crown series. There will be food options with local basketball teams supporting water stops,...
WDBJ7.com
Red kettle season is here; volunteers needed
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Tesa Price, Volunteer & Special Events Coordinator from the Salvation Army, joined us on Here @ Home to talk about the Red Kettle campaign, which is now underway. She told us about the greatest need they are seeing this Red Kettle season and how they still...
WDBJ7.com
Red Cross hosting blood drive at Montgomery County Government Center
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - People in the New River Valley are encouraged to give blood Thursday at the Montgomery County Government Center. The American Red Cross will host a blood drive from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Appointments are encouraged but not required. The Red Cross says with a...
WDBJ7.com
Watch tips on how to deal with grief during the holidays
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - They say it’s the most wonderful time of the year, but if you’re grieving a loved one, it can be one of the most difficult times of the year. Struggling with the loss of a loved one or loss of something else like a job, marriage, etc., the holidays can be especially hard.
WDBJ7.com
School zone cameras now active in Altavista
ALTAVISTA, Va. (WDBJ) - In Altavista, school zone cameras are now active. That means people caught speeding more than ten miles per hour over the speed limit in a school zone will be issued a violation. The violations can be issued when flashing lights are on. The Altavista Police chief...
WDBJ7.com
Glenvar, Auburn win Tuesday to return to girls volleyball state finals
(WDBJ) - Glenvar girls volleyball stayed perfect on the season, improving to 25-0 with Tuesday’s 3-0 win over Gate City to advance to a second straight Class 2 championship. The Highlanders will play the winner of Poquoson and East Rockingham on Saturday at 4:30 p.m. at the Salem Civic Center.
WDBJ7.com
Take a Journey through Special Moments in Time
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - “A Beautifully Broken Virginia,” An Art Talk with John Plashal, takes a look at this photographer’s coffee table book that’s a visually captivating journey through Virginia’s abandoned afterworld. Lauren Ellis from Piedmont Arts, along with John Plashal, joined us on Here...
WDBJ7.com
Rail Yard Dawgs visit Roanoke Valley Sports Club
SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - Fresh off their win over Macon, the Roanoke Rail Yard Dogs made a stop at the Roanoke Valley Sports Club. The President’s Cup finalists and head coach Dan Bremner spent supper at the club Monday evening and spoke about the importance of community support to their program and success. Bremner says the pandemic came at a time when the team was still new, and he is grateful to management, ownership and the community for continuing to believe in them.
WDBJ7.com
Lockdowns lifted at Lynchburg schools; Galax and Grayson suspects in custody
(WDBJ) - A lockdown at EC Glass High School in Lynchburg has been lifted after reports of “dangerous activity” in the area, according to Lynchburg City Schools. Specifics about that activity have not been released. Lockouts have also been lifted at R. S. Payne Elementary School and Dunbar...
WDBJ7.com
TV Chef, host Alton Brown to bring live holiday variety show to Berglund Center
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Berglund Center is cooking up a live show this week with renowned TV host and chef Alton Brown. Best known for hosting TV shows “Good Eats” and “Iron Chef America,” Brown is taking his show on the road. You can learn...
WDBJ7.com
Teenage girl reported missing from Pittsylvania County
GRETNA, Va. (WDBJ) - The Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office is looking for help finding a 17-year-old girl reported missing. Jamila Jana’a Gadson is 17 year old and disappeared from her Rockford School Road home in the Gretna community, according to the Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office. She is Black with black hair and brown eyes; she is 5′5″ and 155 pounds.
WDBJ7.com
Salem Rescue Squad celebrates 90 years of service
SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - The Salem Rescue Squad is celebrating 90 years of serving the Roanoke Valley. The department first formed in 1932 as a lifesaving crew. All the members were volunteers from the Salem Fire, Police and Street departments. One of the squad’s life and senior members explained he’s...
WDBJ7.com
Here’s what parents need to know when installing car seats
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - · Motor vehicle crashes are the leading cause of preventable death and injury for children. Locally, it’s estimated that 7 out of 10 car seats used by parents and caregivers are installed incorrectly. Health educator Jill Lucas-Drakeford from Carilion Children’s joined us on Here...
WDBJ7.com
November is Adopt a Senior Pet Month
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - National Adopt A Senior Pet Month is celebrated during November, reminding people of older cats and dogs that are in shelters and waiting to be adopted. Emily Witt, a volunteer at Franklin County Humane Society, joined us on Here @ Home to talk about the benefits of adopting a senior dog or cat, and why there are senior animals available at the shelter.
WDBJ7.com
PCPS receives $250,000 for security upgrades
PULASKI COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Pulaski County Public Schools is receiving $250,000 through a grant enhancing school security measures around Virginia school districts. $250,000 is the most a school district can receive. “We are constantly evaluating our security systems, as well as in partnership with the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office,...
WDBJ7.com
Makeshift memorial on VT campus honors UVA shooting victims
BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Tech community is honoring the victims of the Sunday shooting at the University of Virginia. A makeshift memorial sits outside Burruss Hall with posters, candles and flowers. The memorial has candles laid out in the numbers of the three players who were killed.
WDBJ7.com
Blacksburg working on amendment to comprehensive plan
BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia Tech has plans to grow its student population, and with more students, the need for student housing will increase. The town of Blacksburg is working on an amendment to its comprehensive plan to make sure it’s able to meet demand. “We don’t want to...
WDBJ7.com
Shine a Light of Hope for a family at the Ronald McDonald House
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Be a light of hope and love to families this holiday season. Families who have loved ones in the hospital can stay at Ronald McDonald House for free - but they need your help!. The ‘Lights of Hope’ campaign allows donors to make a donation in...
WDBJ7.com
Pok-E Joe’s restaurant opening Vinton location
VINTON, Va. (WDBJ) - Lynchburg barbecue restaurant Pok-E Joe’s is opening a second location. Pok-E Joe’s Smokehouse and Grill will soon take over the site of Joe Goodpies restaurant, which closed in August. Watch the video to get more information from owner Cory Welch, who dropped by 7@four.
Comments / 0