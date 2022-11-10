Read full article on original website
Volvo EX90 Vs. Tesla Model X: Three-Row Electric Cars Compared
Will the Volvo EX90, with its spacious seven-seater cabin and cutting-edge tech, give the Tesla Model X a run for its money? The Volvo EX90 was unveiled, boasting a plethora of high-tech features, making it perhaps one of the most advanced electric SUVs the Swedish automaker has ever made. From oodles of sensors capable of giving it full autonomy to a design that screams Volvo's trademark safety-first philosophy, the EX90 is lining itself up as a strong competitor in a market brimming with EV alternatives.
World’s biggest carmakers to build 400m more vehicles than 1.5C climate target will allow
The world’s biggest carmakers plan to build about 400m more diesel and petrol cars than what is sustainable to contain global heating, a study has found. Researchers from the University of Technology Sydney (UTS), the University of Applied Sciences of the Industry in Bergisch Gladbach and Greenpeace Germany compared the rate at which the world needed to embrace zero-emissions vehicles with the rate at which major car companies were planning to produce various models.
Only 2 Plug-in Hybrids (PHEVs) Have Electric Driving Ranges Over 40 Miles
Plug-in hybrids are becoming more popular as gas prices soar. However, there are only 2 PHEVs with an electric driving range over 40 miles. The post Only 2 Plug-in Hybrids (PHEVs) Have Electric Driving Ranges Over 40 Miles appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Carscoops
Another Dealer Defies Ford, Adds 94 Percent Mark Up On Bronco Raptor Priced At $154,005
Markups on desirable cars, trucks, and SUVs aren’t new but recently we’ve seen some seriously egregious examples. Today, that comes in the form of a Ford Bronco Raptor that’s priced at $154,005 despite having an MSRP of just $79,005. What’s worse is that the dealer is blatantly defying Ford Motor Co.’s wishes by adding huge markups to many of the vehicles on its lot and we have the receipts to prove it.
fordauthority.com
Future Ford EV Will Get Company To 600K Production Run Rate
With a hefty investment of $50 billion, Ford is aiming to quickly ramp up its EV production over the coming years, doubling its current capacity and reaching 600,000 units in 2024 before ballooning to two million by 2026. The automaker previously revealed that this figure will include 270,000 Ford Mustang Mach-E crossovers, 150,000 Ford F-150 Lightning pickups, and 150,000 E-Transit vans, but the remaining 30,000 units were a bit of a mystery – until now, that is, because Ford North America Product Communications director Mike Levine recently tweeted that a future Ford EV will make up that difference.
insideevs.com
Volvo Shows Off Smaller Future Electric SUV During EX90 Unveiling
As you may know, Volvo just officially unveiled its EX90 electric SUV, which will serve as an electric equivalent of the current midsize XC90 SUV. While the XC90 is available as a plug-in hybrid electric vehicle (PHEV), there's not currently a fully electric version. While the excitement was focused on Volvo's EX90 reveal, the brand also teased a smaller electric SUV.
Top Speed
Dyno Test Proves The Honda Civic Type R Has A Dirty Secret
The Civic Type R is currently the most powerful and highest-performing Honda production vehicle ever sold in the U.S. with 315 horsepower and 310 pound-feet of torque under the hood. The new Type R is officially 9 horsepower and 15 pound-feet more powerful than the previous Type R. But is it really all the four-cylinder engine is capable of? The guys over Hondata got their first Type R, and they will update in the next few weeks, but prior to that they wanted to see how much power Honda's sports hatch actually delivers. And the initial dyno test is full of surprises.
Drop-Top Electric Range Rover Delivers Silent Off-Road Bliss
Almost two years ago, a British company called Lunaz announced it would build electric versions of the classic Range Rover. Initial production was limited to 50 units priced at around $326,524 (converted from British pounds) and Lunaz must have had no trouble selling out because it has just announced two new versions, the Country and the Town.
You Need the 2023 Toyota Highlander Hybrid
The Toyota Highlander has an excellent gas-powered engine. However, the 2023 Toyota Highlander Hybrid is better for multiple reasons. The post You Need the 2023 Toyota Highlander Hybrid appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
topgear.com
10 used cars for £10k we found this week
For people like us, owning a V12 – even for a few months – feels like an essential experience. The inherently perfect balance of a pair of straight sixes, offset at 60 degrees and sharing a crankshaft. The induction and exhaust notes, which add timbres and tones unachievable with any other configuration or cylinder count. The feeling that you’re in rarefied air and extraordinary company.
Top Speed
Unlike Mercedes, BMW Will Keep Affordable Sportscars While Going Electric
BMW's compact cars have always been among the models with the highest fun factor due to their pronounced driving dynamics and low weight. This is true not only in comparison with most of the Bavarian brand's competitors, but also within its own model range. The M2 and its predecessor, the 1 Series M Coupe, have proven that BMW is capable of building very sporty compact models. But as Mercedes suggests it will increasingly withdraw from the compact segment in the future, BMW appears committed to the cause.
Carscoops
2024 Volvo EX90, 2023 Honda Accord, And 2024 Audi Q8 E-Tron: Your Weekly Brief
Good morning and welcome to our weekly digest of automotive news from around the globe, starting with…. The latest “craze” of dealers pushing the boundaries of new car markups has led to an unsurprising result: for the first time in over a decade, customer satisfaction at dealerships has fallen. That’s according to a new study by J.D. Power, which found that, surprise, surprise, no one likes to be overcharged.
Shift to EVs too slow to avoid "catastrophe," report finds
Major automakers and governments have avowed that the future of cars is electric. And with transportation making up about a quarter of the carbon pollution emitted by humanity, scientists say phasing out gas- and diesel-powered cars is imperative for there to be any hope of avoiding the worst effects of global warming.But the shift away from fossil-fuel burning cars is happening too slowly to stave off climate catastrophe, according to a report released by Greenpeace this week."Leading auto manufacturers, including Toyota, Volkswagen, and Hyundai, are transitioning far too slowly to zero-emission vehicles, which has dangerous consequences for our planet," Benjamin...
ktalnews.com
Volvo teases new electric crossover due in 2023
Volvo has provided the first glimpse at a new electric crossover due in 2023. During Wednesday’s presentation of its new 2024 EX90 mid-size electric SUV, Volvo briefly showed a shadowy image of a much smaller offering with similar styling cues to the EX90. The image appears in the video below at the 105:40 mark, and depicts the new crossover sitting to the left of an EX90.
Is Carvana Repairable, or Headed to the Junkyard?
While Carvana has a viable long-term vision, it simply may not have the financial strength to get there.
Autoblog
VW builds an electric office chair with a 12-mph top speed
Volkswagen's long-rumored entry-level electric model is here, and it's not quite what we expected. The company's Norwegian division built an electric office chair with a surprisingly long list of features (including a rear-view camera) to promote its range of commercial vans. We're on the opposite end of the calendar from...
topgear.com
Could this lidar sensor spell the end for steering wheels and pedals?
The firm behind the Volvo EX90’s key lidar tech reckons full autonomy could really happen. Goodbye steering wheels, we’ll miss you. Skip 5 photos in the image carousel and continue reading. Turn on Javascript to see all the available pictures. Luminar, the company providing the lidar tech on...
5 Reasons the New 2023 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV Could be the Best $40,000 SUV
The new 2023 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV is the least expensive seven-seat PHEV SUV. But, does that also means it's one of the best values today? The post 5 Reasons the New 2023 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV Could be the Best $40,000 SUV appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Jalopnik
Automakers to Sell 400 Million More Vehicles Than Climate Change Estimates Can Handle: Greenpeace
It looks like all those gas vehicle bans that states and countries are planning on in the 2030s might come a little too late. A new report out of Greenpeace Germany, as compiled by The Verge, says that automakers are on track to sell 400 million more vehicles than current efforts to reduce climate change can handle. Simply put, we’re going to drive ourselves right into the worst of climate change, unable to meet the global temperature reduction of 1.5° Celsius.
Top Speed
Volkswagen's R Lineup Will Never Be The Same
For a long time, Volkswagen's performance sub-brand R had been very quiet, and there were no new models on the Group's MEB kit in sight. Recently, however, R announced its intention to offer only purely electric models from 2030. And now the performance brand is doing one, or three, better. The company now has plans to launch three new and purely electric high-performance models in the future, which should stand out more clearly from Volkswagen's usual mainstream models.
