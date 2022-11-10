Read full article on original website
NY Barber Shop Uses Children in Inappropriate Social Media PostsBridget MulroyNew York City, NY
Muggers Shove Victims to Sidewalk in Separate Attacks in BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Brooklyn witness wants help identifying hovering objects moving in formationRoger MarshBrooklyn, NY
Hit & Run: FedEx Truck Kills Pedestrian Speeding Through Brooklyn - Police Search For DriverBridget MulroyBrooklyn, NY
WPXI
Photos: 2022 Rockefeller Center Christmas tree arrives
2022 Rockefeller Center Christmas tree arrives The Rockefeller Center Christmas tree was lifted into place after arriving in the plaza in New York City on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022. About 100 spectators watched the lifting process of the 82-foot tall, 90-year-old Norway Spruce in the morning despite the rain. (Photo by Lokman Vural Elibol/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images) (Anadolu Agency/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
cohaitungchi.com
25+ Festive Things to Do in New York in December
Are you looking for the most festive things to do in New York in December? Whether it’s your first time visiting or an annual pilgrimage, this city never ceases to amaze. Even the most seasoned pros will always look for new things to do in NYC for the holidays and return to visit their favorite spots again and again.
architecturaldigest.com
Holiday House NYC 2022: See Inside the Designer Showhouse
In the New York City design world, one long-established barometer for welcoming imminent holidays and end of year fêtes is Holiday House NYC, a stylish event where showhouse design meets fundraising for breast cancer research. The endeavor is the work of founder and creative director Iris Dankner, an interior...
Hypebae
Eminem's Restaurant Mom's Spaghetti Lands in NYC
Mom’s Spaghetti, Eminem‘s Detroit-based restaurant named after the rapper’s famous track “Lose Yourself,” has now arrived in New York City after a successful pop-up in Los Angeles. The restaurant’s menu, comprised of spaghetti, sandwiches, bolognese and more, is available in the Big Apple’s SoHo neighborhood...
fox5ny.com
Things to do this weekend in the New York City area
NEW YORK - From rap and rock, to even some Latin flair and laughs, here’s a look at what’s happening this weekend across New Jersey and New York City:. FRIDAY: Bow Wow, Keri Hilson, Mario and more take over Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey for The Millennium Tour: Turned Up!
designboom.com
glimpse inside new york's ultra-thin skyscraper at 111 west 57th street
Following the completion of its exterior architecture earlier this year, the ultra-thin 111 West 57th Street offers a first look inside its living and amenity spaces. The interiors — at once luxurious and livable — are designed by Studio Sofield to harmonize with the elegance and craftsmanship of the SHoP Architects-designed skyscraper, which rises from the landmarked Steinway Hall Building.
What’s The Longest River In NY? There’s Actually 2 Answers
New York's tallest mountain is Mount Marcy. Our deepest body of water is Seneca Lake (and what's hiding at the bottom is fascinating). But what's the longest river? Surprisingly, the answer isn't as straightforward as you'd think. Hudson River Pride. Hudson Valley residents have a certain affinity (and even pride)...
NBC New York
Trevor Noah Lists NYC Penthouse – Take a Look Inside
Trevor Noah’s Hell’s Kitchen penthouse could be yours for nearly $13 million dollars. The comedian and two-time Grammy Awards host recently announced he would be leaving The Daily Show on Sept. 29, 2022. His New York City apartment was listed with the real estate broker Compass on Nov. 1, 2022.
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Staten Island, NY
Staten Island in Richmond County, New York City, got the share of the limelight after becoming part of the set of the classic movie "The Godfather." However, there's more to Staten Island than this famous Hollywood classic. Staten Island, the most suburban of New York City's five boroughs, has its...
cohaitungchi.com
Beyond Broadway: 15 Non Touristy Things to Do In NYC
Searching for unique things to do in NYC? You’ve travelled to the top of the Empire State Building, took a few selfies in Times Square, and ate a (slightly questionable) hot dog from a street food vendor…now what? Sure, you could continue visiting the other touristy things in NYC, but what about going somewhere you won’t find in a typical guidebook? Although roughly 13 million tourists visit the city each year, there are plenty of non touristy things to do in NYC. Let’s explore 15 unique places to add to your Big Apple itinerary.
Of Course This is Manhattan (Duh)
Remember spring? Back when it came to the backyards of the United States and much of Europe. I imagined yours looked wonderful. I know ours did. All 842 acres of it. Whatever foibles our particular bit of city has — and they are numerous — a shining glory is living less than ten minutes from the woods. As in real woods. There are swampy bits and every imaginable size and type of tree as well as loads of squirrels. And birds. And birders. Many, many birders with some serious cameras. There are also birders like me who point to their smartphones and hope for the best which is not actually so great a lot of the time.
Famous Rockefeller Tree Makes Magical Trip to NYC to Spread Holiday Cheer
Oh, Christmas tree. Oh, Christmas tree. How soon will you be in the city? The Rockefeller Center tree made the journey from its home in Upstate New York to the Big Apple, where it'll be decorated for the world to see. The 2022 Rockefeller tree is an 82-foot 90-year-old Spruce...
architecturaldigest.com
A Former Disney Ranch Lists for $61 Million, New York City Sales Slump, and More Real Estate News
There’s always plenty happening in the world of real estate, from a former Disney ranch hitting the market to luxury condos going up for grabs in South Florida. In this roundup, AD PRO has everything you need to know. On the market. A former Walt Disney ranch in Wyoming...
Lox to see: an exhibit filled with Jewish deli food opens in Upper West Side
An exhibit entirely dedicated to Jewish deli food opened in the Upper West Side's New York Historical Society. It explores the classic deli foods and their cultural significance.
The iconic Jane hotel will officially close to become a private club
--- We are sad to report that the iconic Jane hotel—the boutique West Village destination at 113 Jane Street that used to be a hotel for sailors—will officially close on November 19 following a recent sale by the owners to hotelier Jeff Klein, who will use the space to expand his private membership club San Vincente Bungalows.
Sinking ship? Pete Davidson and Colin Jost are in over their heads on Staten Island Ferry comedy club project, report says
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Forget the asbestos and reported infestation of rats and roaches, Pete Davidson and Colin Jost have bigger problems on their hands: Their Staten Island Ferry comedy club project is reportedly plagued by hidden costs — much more than the “SNL” friends bargained for.
Washington Examiner
NYC closes migrant tent city, will resort to hotels
New York City will shutter a tent city that had housed immigrant men on the outskirts of Manhattan just three weeks after it spent a fortune standing the site up. The office of Mayor Eric Adams, a Democrat, said Thursday that a sudden decline in the number of illegal immigrants being bused to the Big Apple from Texas was one of the reasons the city decided to close the series of tents on Randall's Island.
Gov. Hochul announces November as Puerto Rican Heritage Month
The two-month anniversary since Puerto Rico was hit hard by Hurricane Fiona is approaching, and this years SOMOS annual day of service is crucial to the island’s recovery.
NYC Subway Crime: Man slashed across face at train station in Manhattan
A 27-year-old man was slashed across the face after getting into a verbal dispute with a suspect at subway station in Manhattan.
therealdeal.com
Judge to Solil: Hands off Danny Meyer’s Maialino
One pan, two pan, red pan, blue pan. Danny Meyer can finally take inventory at his original Maialino, now that he’s allowed back inside it. A judge has granted the restaurateur 30 days of access to his closed eatery on the ground floor of the Gramercy Park Hotel. Meyer still can’t remove anything, though.
