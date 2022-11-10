ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WPXI

Photos: 2022 Rockefeller Center Christmas tree arrives

2022 Rockefeller Center Christmas tree arrives The Rockefeller Center Christmas tree was lifted into place after arriving in the plaza in New York City on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022. About 100 spectators watched the lifting process of the 82-foot tall, 90-year-old Norway Spruce in the morning despite the rain. (Photo by Lokman Vural Elibol/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images) (Anadolu Agency/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
NEW YORK CITY, NY
cohaitungchi.com

25+ Festive Things to Do in New York in December

Are you looking for the most festive things to do in New York in December? Whether it’s your first time visiting or an annual pilgrimage, this city never ceases to amaze. Even the most seasoned pros will always look for new things to do in NYC for the holidays and return to visit their favorite spots again and again.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
architecturaldigest.com

Holiday House NYC 2022: See Inside the Designer Showhouse

In the New York City design world, one long-established barometer for welcoming imminent holidays and end of year fêtes is Holiday House NYC, a stylish event where showhouse design meets fundraising for breast cancer research. The endeavor is the work of founder and creative director Iris Dankner, an interior...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Hypebae

Eminem's Restaurant Mom's Spaghetti Lands in NYC

Mom’s Spaghetti, Eminem‘s Detroit-based restaurant named after the rapper’s famous track “Lose Yourself,” has now arrived in New York City after a successful pop-up in Los Angeles. The restaurant’s menu, comprised of spaghetti, sandwiches, bolognese and more, is available in the Big Apple’s SoHo neighborhood...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
fox5ny.com

Things to do this weekend in the New York City area

NEW YORK - From rap and rock, to even some Latin flair and laughs, here’s a look at what’s happening this weekend across New Jersey and New York City:. FRIDAY: Bow Wow, Keri Hilson, Mario and more take over Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey for The Millennium Tour: Turned Up!
NEW YORK CITY, NY
designboom.com

glimpse inside new york's ultra-thin skyscraper at 111 west 57th street

Following the completion of its exterior architecture earlier this year, the ultra-thin 111 West 57th Street offers a first look inside its living and amenity spaces. The interiors — at once luxurious and livable — are designed by Studio Sofield to harmonize with the elegance and craftsmanship of the SHoP Architects-designed skyscraper, which rises from the landmarked Steinway Hall Building.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NBC New York

Trevor Noah Lists NYC Penthouse – Take a Look Inside

Trevor Noah’s Hell’s Kitchen penthouse could be yours for nearly $13 million dollars. The comedian and two-time Grammy Awards host recently announced he would be leaving The Daily Show on Sept. 29, 2022. His New York City apartment was listed with the real estate broker Compass on Nov. 1, 2022.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in Staten Island, NY

Staten Island in Richmond County, New York City, got the share of the limelight after becoming part of the set of the classic movie "The Godfather." However, there's more to Staten Island than this famous Hollywood classic. Staten Island, the most suburban of New York City's five boroughs, has its...
STATEN ISLAND, NY
cohaitungchi.com

Beyond Broadway: 15 Non Touristy Things to Do In NYC

Searching for unique things to do in NYC? You’ve travelled to the top of the Empire State Building, took a few selfies in Times Square, and ate a (slightly questionable) hot dog from a street food vendor…now what? Sure, you could continue visiting the other touristy things in NYC, but what about going somewhere you won’t find in a typical guidebook? Although roughly 13 million tourists visit the city each year, there are plenty of non touristy things to do in NYC. Let’s explore 15 unique places to add to your Big Apple itinerary.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Remington Write

Of Course This is Manhattan (Duh)

Remember spring? Back when it came to the backyards of the United States and much of Europe. I imagined yours looked wonderful. I know ours did. All 842 acres of it. Whatever foibles our particular bit of city has — and they are numerous — a shining glory is living less than ten minutes from the woods. As in real woods. There are swampy bits and every imaginable size and type of tree as well as loads of squirrels. And birds. And birders. Many, many birders with some serious cameras. There are also birders like me who point to their smartphones and hope for the best which is not actually so great a lot of the time.
MANHATTAN, NY
Washington Examiner

NYC closes migrant tent city, will resort to hotels

New York City will shutter a tent city that had housed immigrant men on the outskirts of Manhattan just three weeks after it spent a fortune standing the site up. The office of Mayor Eric Adams, a Democrat, said Thursday that a sudden decline in the number of illegal immigrants being bused to the Big Apple from Texas was one of the reasons the city decided to close the series of tents on Randall's Island.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
therealdeal.com

Judge to Solil: Hands off Danny Meyer’s Maialino

One pan, two pan, red pan, blue pan. Danny Meyer can finally take inventory at his original Maialino, now that he’s allowed back inside it. A judge has granted the restaurateur 30 days of access to his closed eatery on the ground floor of the Gramercy Park Hotel. Meyer still can’t remove anything, though.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

