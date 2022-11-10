ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
OLE MISS 80, FLORIDA ATLANTIC 67

Percentages: FG .419, FT .583. 3-Point Goals: 8-21, .381 (Martin 3-5, Davis 2-3, Weatherspoon 2-5, Greenlee 1-4, Boyd 0-1, Gaffney 0-3). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 2 (Goldin, Martin). Turnovers: 11 (Martin 3, Boyd 2, Gaffney 2, Goldin 2, Carroll, Davis). Steals: 4 (Davis, Goldin, Martin, Weatherspoon).
BOCA RATON, FL
VCU 69, MORGAN STATE 54

Percentages: FG .333, FT .778. 3-Point Goals: 5-18, .278 (Burke 3-8, Lawson 1-2, Turner 1-5, Hobbs 0-1, McCullough 0-1, Miller 0-1). Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 4 (Nnamene 2, Turner 2). Turnovers: 19 (Miller 5, Burke 4, Hobbs 2, Turner 2, Fagbenle, Lawson, McCullough, Nnamene, Thomas, Wiggins).
BALTIMORE, MD
FLORIDA 88, KENNESAW STATE 78

Percentages: FG .429, FT .667. 3-Point Goals: 6-17, .353 (Stroud 2-3, Youngblood 2-3, Jennings 1-1, Ademokoya 1-2, Cottle 0-1, Robinson 0-3, Rodgers 0-4). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Burden, Peterson). Turnovers: 7 (Burden 2, Ademokoya, Jennings, Peterson, Stroud, Youngblood). Steals: 8 (Stroud 3, Cottle 2, Jennings,...
KENNESAW, GA
NO. 8 UCLA 93, LONG BEACH STATE 69

Percentages: FG .364, FT .789. 3-Point Goals: 6-21, .286 (Tsohonis 2-4, Jones 2-7, Monson 1-1, Rotegaard 1-4, Hunter 0-2, Murray 0-3). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 5 (Stroud 2, George, Jones, Polynice). Turnovers: 17 (Hunter 4, Murray 4, Jones 3, Rotegaard 2, George, L.Traore, Polynice, Tsohonis). Steals:...
LONG BEACH, CA
Denver Pioneers to square off against the Sacramento State Hornets Monday

Sacramento State Hornets (1-1) at Denver Pioneers (2-0) BOTTOM LINE: The Denver Pioneers host the Sacramento State Hornets. Denver finished 11-21 overall with a 6-7 record at home during the 2021-22 season. The Pioneers averaged 11.7 points off of turnovers, 7.4 second chance points and 2.1 bench points last season.
DENVER, CO
SOUTH CAROLINA 60, CLEMSON 58

Percentages: FG .383, FT .556. 3-Point Goals: 7-18, .389 (Galloway 3-6, Tyson 2-5, Hemenway 1-1, C.Hunter 0-1). Team Rebounds: 9. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 4 (Galloway, Hemenway, Middlebrooks). Turnovers: 13 (Tyson 3, Galloway 2, Hemenway 2, C.Hunter). Steals: 9 (Galloway 2, Middlebrooks 2, C.Hunter, Tyson). Technical Fouls: None. FGFTReb.
CLEMSON, SC
NO. 24 DAYTON 74, SMU 62

Percentages: FG .338, FT .857. 3-Point Goals: 6-23, .261 (Nutall 3-10, Koulibaly 1-2, Todorovic 1-2, Phelps 1-7, Williamson 0-2). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 1 (Williamson). Turnovers: 8 (Koulibaly 2, Phelps 2, J.Smith, Njie, Nutall, Williamson). Steals: 4 (Nutall 2, Odigie, Phelps). Technical Fouls: None. FGFTReb. DAYTONMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS.
DAYTON, OH
UTAH 72, CAL STATE BAKERSFIELD 44

Percentages: FG .298, FT .545. 3-Point Goals: 4-17, .235 (Higgins 4-8, Reynolds 0-1, Henson 0-2, Hunter 0-3, McGhee 0-3). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 3 (Collum, Henson, Kancleris). Turnovers: 11 (Higgins 4, Collum 2, Kancleris 2, Hunter, Reynolds, Smith). Steals: 5 (Collum, Higgins, Kancleris, Kas.Watson, Smith). Technical...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
NO. 4 KENTUCKY 77, DUQUESNE 52

Percentages: FG .308, FT .625. 3-Point Goals: 7-24, .292 (Gunn 2-6, Rozier 1-1, Clark 1-2, Hronsky 1-2, Reece 1-2, McGriff 1-7, Williams 0-1, Grant 0-2). Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 1 (Reece). Turnovers: 10 (Brewer 2, Reece 2, Rotroff 2, Clark, Hronsky, McGriff, Williams). Steals: 7 (Clark...
PITTSBURGH, PA
NO. 7 DUKE 84, USC UPSTATE 38

Percentages: FG .278, FT .500. 3-Point Goals: 7-23, .304 (Bailey 3-6, Rideau 2-4, Smith 1-2, Gainey 1-5, Evans 0-1, Surratt 0-1, Broadnax 0-2, Sheida 0-2). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 6 (N'diaye 5, Smith). Turnovers: 22 (Gainey 5, N'diaye 3, Smith 3, Surratt 3, Broadnax 2, Sheida...
SPARTANBURG, SC
GEORGETOWN 92, GREEN BAY 58

Percentages: FG .396, FT .778. 3-Point Goals: 9-24, .375 (Blake 3-4, Tucker 2-4, Cummings 2-5, Jenkins 1-1, Davis 1-4, Meyer 0-1, Heffner 0-2, Zeigler 0-3). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 1 (Meyer). Turnovers: 12 (Cummings 3, Blake 2, Meyer 2, Tucker 2, D.Short, Davis, Jenkins). Steals: 6...
GREEN BAY, WI
West Virginia 81, Pittsburgh 56

WEST VIRGINIA (2-0) Bell 1-2 1-2 3, Matthews 4-7 0-0 10, Ke.Johnson 2-7 2-2 7, Ko.Johnson 1-1 1-2 3, E.Stevenson 7-12 0-0 16, Toussaint 5-11 7-9 18, Mitchell 3-5 1-3 8, Wague 5-5 1-1 11, Wilson 1-4 0-0 3, Okonkwo 1-3 0-0 2, Harris 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 30-57 13-19 81.
PITTSBURGH, PA
PURDUE 63, AUSTIN PEAY 44

Percentages: FG .283, FT .909. 3-Point Goals: 4-24, .167 (Copeland 2-4, Hutchins-Everett 2-6, Calderon 0-1, Moore 0-1, Paez 0-1, Fauntleroy 0-2, Robinson 0-2, Stone-Carrawell 0-3, Durugordon 0-4). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 1 (Moore). Turnovers: 4 (Hutchins-Everett 2, Copeland, Robinson). Steals: 4 (Robinson 2, Paez, Perkins). Technical...
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
Minnesota 72, St. Francis (NY) 54

ST. FRANCIS (NY) (1-1) Grisby 1-4 0-0 2, Harris 3-8 0-3 6, Higgins 2-8 0-0 4, Moreno 2-6 0-0 6, Wilcox 4-10 0-0 8, Clarke 2-5 0-0 5, Bethea 3-9 0-0 6, Quartlebaum 4-5 0-0 10, Sagnia 0-0 0-0 0, Howell-South 2-2 2-2 6, Myrie 0-0 1-2 1, Gonzalez 0-0 0-0 0, Parrotta 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-57 3-7 54.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Boston 117, Detroit 108

Percentages: FG .429, FT .875. 3-Point Goals: 18-49, .367 (Tatum 7-15, Smart 4-10, Williams 3-6, Griffin 1-3, Pritchard 1-3, White 1-5, Hauser 1-6, Vonleh 0-1). Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 4 (White 2, Smart, Tatum). Turnovers: 7 (Tatum 3, Pritchard 2, Smart, Williams). Steals: 6 (Smart 5,...
Pittsburgh 63, George Mason 45

PITTSBURGH (2-0)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 34.921, FT .609. 3-Point Goals: 5-22, .227 (Johnson 1-5, Lewis 1-4, Hutcherson 1-1, Malcolm 1-2, Strickland 1-5, Harris 0-3, Strother 0-2) Blocked Shots: 6 (King 4, Brown 1, Ezeja 1) Turnovers: 14 (Hutcherson 3, Johnson 2, Lewis 2, Hayford 2, Team 2, Brown 1, Harris 1,...
PITTSBURGH, PA

