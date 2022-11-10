Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This is the Best Polar Express Train Ride in OhioTravel MavenIndependence, OH
3 Places To Get Fried Chicken in the Akron AreaIsla ChiuAkron, OH
Summit County Aspiring Young Male Models Work Day Jobs and Walk the Runway on Weekends: Gifted and FashionableBrown on ClevelandSummit County, OH
3 Bakeries To Check Out in the Canton AreaIsla ChiuCanton, OH
4 Great Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Related
Bakersfield Californian
OLE MISS 80, FLORIDA ATLANTIC 67
Percentages: FG .419, FT .583. 3-Point Goals: 8-21, .381 (Martin 3-5, Davis 2-3, Weatherspoon 2-5, Greenlee 1-4, Boyd 0-1, Gaffney 0-3). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 2 (Goldin, Martin). Turnovers: 11 (Martin 3, Boyd 2, Gaffney 2, Goldin 2, Carroll, Davis). Steals: 4 (Davis, Goldin, Martin, Weatherspoon).
Bakersfield Californian
VCU 69, MORGAN STATE 54
Percentages: FG .333, FT .778. 3-Point Goals: 5-18, .278 (Burke 3-8, Lawson 1-2, Turner 1-5, Hobbs 0-1, McCullough 0-1, Miller 0-1). Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 4 (Nnamene 2, Turner 2). Turnovers: 19 (Miller 5, Burke 4, Hobbs 2, Turner 2, Fagbenle, Lawson, McCullough, Nnamene, Thomas, Wiggins).
Bakersfield Californian
FLORIDA 88, KENNESAW STATE 78
Percentages: FG .429, FT .667. 3-Point Goals: 6-17, .353 (Stroud 2-3, Youngblood 2-3, Jennings 1-1, Ademokoya 1-2, Cottle 0-1, Robinson 0-3, Rodgers 0-4). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Burden, Peterson). Turnovers: 7 (Burden 2, Ademokoya, Jennings, Peterson, Stroud, Youngblood). Steals: 8 (Stroud 3, Cottle 2, Jennings,...
Bakersfield Californian
NO. 8 UCLA 93, LONG BEACH STATE 69
Percentages: FG .364, FT .789. 3-Point Goals: 6-21, .286 (Tsohonis 2-4, Jones 2-7, Monson 1-1, Rotegaard 1-4, Hunter 0-2, Murray 0-3). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 5 (Stroud 2, George, Jones, Polynice). Turnovers: 17 (Hunter 4, Murray 4, Jones 3, Rotegaard 2, George, L.Traore, Polynice, Tsohonis). Steals:...
Bakersfield Californian
Denver Pioneers to square off against the Sacramento State Hornets Monday
Sacramento State Hornets (1-1) at Denver Pioneers (2-0) BOTTOM LINE: The Denver Pioneers host the Sacramento State Hornets. Denver finished 11-21 overall with a 6-7 record at home during the 2021-22 season. The Pioneers averaged 11.7 points off of turnovers, 7.4 second chance points and 2.1 bench points last season.
Bakersfield Californian
SOUTH CAROLINA 60, CLEMSON 58
Percentages: FG .383, FT .556. 3-Point Goals: 7-18, .389 (Galloway 3-6, Tyson 2-5, Hemenway 1-1, C.Hunter 0-1). Team Rebounds: 9. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 4 (Galloway, Hemenway, Middlebrooks). Turnovers: 13 (Tyson 3, Galloway 2, Hemenway 2, C.Hunter). Steals: 9 (Galloway 2, Middlebrooks 2, C.Hunter, Tyson). Technical Fouls: None. FGFTReb.
Bakersfield Californian
NO. 24 DAYTON 74, SMU 62
Percentages: FG .338, FT .857. 3-Point Goals: 6-23, .261 (Nutall 3-10, Koulibaly 1-2, Todorovic 1-2, Phelps 1-7, Williamson 0-2). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 1 (Williamson). Turnovers: 8 (Koulibaly 2, Phelps 2, J.Smith, Njie, Nutall, Williamson). Steals: 4 (Nutall 2, Odigie, Phelps). Technical Fouls: None. FGFTReb. DAYTONMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS.
Bakersfield Californian
UTAH 72, CAL STATE BAKERSFIELD 44
Percentages: FG .298, FT .545. 3-Point Goals: 4-17, .235 (Higgins 4-8, Reynolds 0-1, Henson 0-2, Hunter 0-3, McGhee 0-3). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 3 (Collum, Henson, Kancleris). Turnovers: 11 (Higgins 4, Collum 2, Kancleris 2, Hunter, Reynolds, Smith). Steals: 5 (Collum, Higgins, Kancleris, Kas.Watson, Smith). Technical...
Bakersfield Californian
NO. 4 KENTUCKY 77, DUQUESNE 52
Percentages: FG .308, FT .625. 3-Point Goals: 7-24, .292 (Gunn 2-6, Rozier 1-1, Clark 1-2, Hronsky 1-2, Reece 1-2, McGriff 1-7, Williams 0-1, Grant 0-2). Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 1 (Reece). Turnovers: 10 (Brewer 2, Reece 2, Rotroff 2, Clark, Hronsky, McGriff, Williams). Steals: 7 (Clark...
Bakersfield Californian
NO. 7 DUKE 84, USC UPSTATE 38
Percentages: FG .278, FT .500. 3-Point Goals: 7-23, .304 (Bailey 3-6, Rideau 2-4, Smith 1-2, Gainey 1-5, Evans 0-1, Surratt 0-1, Broadnax 0-2, Sheida 0-2). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 6 (N'diaye 5, Smith). Turnovers: 22 (Gainey 5, N'diaye 3, Smith 3, Surratt 3, Broadnax 2, Sheida...
Bakersfield Californian
GEORGETOWN 92, GREEN BAY 58
Percentages: FG .396, FT .778. 3-Point Goals: 9-24, .375 (Blake 3-4, Tucker 2-4, Cummings 2-5, Jenkins 1-1, Davis 1-4, Meyer 0-1, Heffner 0-2, Zeigler 0-3). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 1 (Meyer). Turnovers: 12 (Cummings 3, Blake 2, Meyer 2, Tucker 2, D.Short, Davis, Jenkins). Steals: 6...
Bakersfield Californian
West Virginia 81, Pittsburgh 56
WEST VIRGINIA (2-0) Bell 1-2 1-2 3, Matthews 4-7 0-0 10, Ke.Johnson 2-7 2-2 7, Ko.Johnson 1-1 1-2 3, E.Stevenson 7-12 0-0 16, Toussaint 5-11 7-9 18, Mitchell 3-5 1-3 8, Wague 5-5 1-1 11, Wilson 1-4 0-0 3, Okonkwo 1-3 0-0 2, Harris 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 30-57 13-19 81.
Bakersfield Californian
PURDUE 63, AUSTIN PEAY 44
Percentages: FG .283, FT .909. 3-Point Goals: 4-24, .167 (Copeland 2-4, Hutchins-Everett 2-6, Calderon 0-1, Moore 0-1, Paez 0-1, Fauntleroy 0-2, Robinson 0-2, Stone-Carrawell 0-3, Durugordon 0-4). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 1 (Moore). Turnovers: 4 (Hutchins-Everett 2, Copeland, Robinson). Steals: 4 (Robinson 2, Paez, Perkins). Technical...
Bakersfield Californian
Minnesota 72, St. Francis (NY) 54
ST. FRANCIS (NY) (1-1) Grisby 1-4 0-0 2, Harris 3-8 0-3 6, Higgins 2-8 0-0 4, Moreno 2-6 0-0 6, Wilcox 4-10 0-0 8, Clarke 2-5 0-0 5, Bethea 3-9 0-0 6, Quartlebaum 4-5 0-0 10, Sagnia 0-0 0-0 0, Howell-South 2-2 2-2 6, Myrie 0-0 1-2 1, Gonzalez 0-0 0-0 0, Parrotta 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-57 3-7 54.
Rockets Game 13 Notebook: No Pain, No Gain In NOLA
Following a disappointing defeat to the Pelicans, Coach Stephen Silas is using another painful loss as the blueprint to the Houston Rockets continuous growth.
Bakersfield Californian
Boston 117, Detroit 108
Percentages: FG .429, FT .875. 3-Point Goals: 18-49, .367 (Tatum 7-15, Smart 4-10, Williams 3-6, Griffin 1-3, Pritchard 1-3, White 1-5, Hauser 1-6, Vonleh 0-1). Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 4 (White 2, Smart, Tatum). Turnovers: 7 (Tatum 3, Pritchard 2, Smart, Williams). Steals: 6 (Smart 5,...
Bakersfield Californian
Pittsburgh 63, George Mason 45
PITTSBURGH (2-0)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 34.921, FT .609. 3-Point Goals: 5-22, .227 (Johnson 1-5, Lewis 1-4, Hutcherson 1-1, Malcolm 1-2, Strickland 1-5, Harris 0-3, Strother 0-2) Blocked Shots: 6 (King 4, Brown 1, Ezeja 1) Turnovers: 14 (Hutcherson 3, Johnson 2, Lewis 2, Hayford 2, Team 2, Brown 1, Harris 1,...
Broncos elevate 2 practice squad players to roster for Titans game
The Denver Broncos have called up some reinforcements for Sunday’s game against the Tennesee Titans. With offensive lineman Cam Fleming (quad) ruled out this week, the Broncos elevated offensive tackle Quinn Bailey from the practice squad to provide more o-line depth on the game-day roster. Denver also elevated defensive...
Comments / 0