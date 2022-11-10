Read full article on original website
This generous Cincinnatti couple donated $50 millionAsh JurbergCincinnati, OH
Kentucky witness describes huge slow-moving triangle in night skyRoger MarshErlanger, KY
Two Ohio towns made the top 10 "best cities to own a vacation rental," according to studyEllen EastwoodCincinnati, OH
Costco set to open another new "bigger" store location in Ohio this monthKristen WaltersLiberty Township, OH
Cincinnati is more than WKRPJourneyswithsteveCincinnati, OH
Bakersfield Californian
Idaho State visits Utah after Madsen's 25-point game
Idaho State Bengals (1-1) at Utah Utes (2-0) BOTTOM LINE: Utah hosts the Idaho State Bengals after Gabe Madsen scored 25 points in Utah's 72-44 win over the CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners. Utah finished 11-20 overall with a 7-9 record at home during the 2021-22 season. The Utes averaged 10.5 points...
Rockets Game 13 Notebook: No Pain, No Gain In NOLA
Following a disappointing defeat to the Pelicans, Coach Stephen Silas is using another painful loss as the blueprint to the Houston Rockets continuous growth.
Bakersfield Californian
South Florida hosts Stetson after Brown's 27-point showing
Stetson Hatters (1-0) at South Florida Bulls (0-2) BOTTOM LINE: Stetson takes on the South Florida Bulls after Luke Brown scored 27 points in Stetson's 83-74 victory against the Florida State Seminoles. South Florida finished 6-10 at home a season ago while going 8-23 overall. The Bulls averaged 57.5 points...
Bakersfield Californian
VCU 69, MORGAN STATE 54
Percentages: FG .333, FT .778. 3-Point Goals: 5-18, .278 (Burke 3-8, Lawson 1-2, Turner 1-5, Hobbs 0-1, McCullough 0-1, Miller 0-1). Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 4 (Nnamene 2, Turner 2). Turnovers: 19 (Miller 5, Burke 4, Hobbs 2, Turner 2, Fagbenle, Lawson, McCullough, Nnamene, Thomas, Wiggins).
Bakersfield Californian
West Virginia 81, Pittsburgh 56
WEST VIRGINIA (2-0) Bell 1-2 1-2 3, Matthews 4-7 0-0 10, Ke.Johnson 2-7 2-2 7, Ko.Johnson 1-1 1-2 3, E.Stevenson 7-12 0-0 16, Toussaint 5-11 7-9 18, Mitchell 3-5 1-3 8, Wague 5-5 1-1 11, Wilson 1-4 0-0 3, Okonkwo 1-3 0-0 2, Harris 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 30-57 13-19 81.
Bakersfield Californian
BOISE STATE 71, WASHINGTON STATE 61
Percentages: FG .349, FT .688. 3-Point Goals: 6-26, .231 (Bamba 4-7, Mullins 1-5, Powell 1-5, Gueye 0-1, Hamon-Crespin 0-1, Rosario 0-2, Rodman 0-5). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 4 (Bamba, Gueye, Powell, Rosario). Turnovers: 13 (Bamba 4, Gueye 2, Houinsou 2, Powell 2, Rodman 2, Mullins). Steals:...
Bakersfield Californian
GEORGETOWN 92, GREEN BAY 58
Percentages: FG .396, FT .778. 3-Point Goals: 9-24, .375 (Blake 3-4, Tucker 2-4, Cummings 2-5, Jenkins 1-1, Davis 1-4, Meyer 0-1, Heffner 0-2, Zeigler 0-3). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 1 (Meyer). Turnovers: 12 (Cummings 3, Blake 2, Meyer 2, Tucker 2, D.Short, Davis, Jenkins). Steals: 6...
Bakersfield Californian
Florida 88, Kennesaw St. 78
KENNESAW ST. (1-1) Robinson 3-8 3-4 9, Burden 6-11 2-4 14, Rodgers 1-11 0-0 2, Stroud 3-7 0-1 8, Youngblood 8-13 2-3 20, Jennings 2-4 2-2 7, Ademokoya 2-4 0-0 5, Peterson 2-5 1-2 5, Cottle 3-7 2-2 8. Totals 30-70 12-18 78. FLORIDA (2-0) Castleton 12-18 9-13 33, Felder...
Bakersfield Californian
SOUTH CAROLINA 60, CLEMSON 58
Percentages: FG .383, FT .556. 3-Point Goals: 7-18, .389 (Galloway 3-6, Tyson 2-5, Hemenway 1-1, C.Hunter 0-1). Team Rebounds: 9. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 4 (Galloway, Hemenway, Middlebrooks). Turnovers: 13 (Tyson 3, Galloway 2, Hemenway 2, C.Hunter). Steals: 9 (Galloway 2, Middlebrooks 2, C.Hunter, Tyson). Technical Fouls: None. FGFTReb.
Bakersfield Californian
PURDUE 63, AUSTIN PEAY 44
Percentages: FG .283, FT .909. 3-Point Goals: 4-24, .167 (Copeland 2-4, Hutchins-Everett 2-6, Calderon 0-1, Moore 0-1, Paez 0-1, Fauntleroy 0-2, Robinson 0-2, Stone-Carrawell 0-3, Durugordon 0-4). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 1 (Moore). Turnovers: 4 (Hutchins-Everett 2, Copeland, Robinson). Steals: 4 (Robinson 2, Paez, Perkins). Technical...
Bakersfield Californian
NO. 8 UCLA 93, LONG BEACH STATE 69
Percentages: FG .364, FT .789. 3-Point Goals: 6-21, .286 (Tsohonis 2-4, Jones 2-7, Monson 1-1, Rotegaard 1-4, Hunter 0-2, Murray 0-3). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 5 (Stroud 2, George, Jones, Polynice). Turnovers: 17 (Hunter 4, Murray 4, Jones 3, Rotegaard 2, George, L.Traore, Polynice, Tsohonis). Steals:...
Bakersfield Californian
MINNESOTA 72, ST. FRANCIS (BKN) 54
ST. FRANCIS (NY)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG .404, FT .429. 3-Point Goals: 5-20, .250 (Quartlebaum 2-2, Moreno 2-4, Clarke 1-2, Grisby 0-1, Bethea 0-2, Higgins 0-2, Harris 0-3, Wilcox 0-4). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 4 (Harris 2, Bethea, Grisby). Turnovers: 11 (Sagnia 3, Quartlebaum 2, Clarke, Grisby, Harris,...
Bakersfield Californian
NO. 7 DUKE 84, USC UPSTATE 38
Percentages: FG .278, FT .500. 3-Point Goals: 7-23, .304 (Bailey 3-6, Rideau 2-4, Smith 1-2, Gainey 1-5, Evans 0-1, Surratt 0-1, Broadnax 0-2, Sheida 0-2). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 6 (N'diaye 5, Smith). Turnovers: 22 (Gainey 5, N'diaye 3, Smith 3, Surratt 3, Broadnax 2, Sheida...
Bakersfield Californian
NO. 24 DAYTON 74, SMU 62
Percentages: FG .338, FT .857. 3-Point Goals: 6-23, .261 (Nutall 3-10, Koulibaly 1-2, Todorovic 1-2, Phelps 1-7, Williamson 0-2). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 1 (Williamson). Turnovers: 8 (Koulibaly 2, Phelps 2, J.Smith, Njie, Nutall, Williamson). Steals: 4 (Nutall 2, Odigie, Phelps). Technical Fouls: None. FGFTReb. DAYTONMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS.
Bakersfield Californian
SAINT LOUIS 83, EVANSVILLE 65
Percentages: FG .333, FT .833. 3-Point Goals: 6-21, .286 (Smith 3-4, Phillips 1-1, Coleman 1-3, Bobe 1-5, Beauchamp 0-1, Toumi 0-3, Strawbridge 0-4). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Phillips). Turnovers: 6 (Toumi 2, Beauchamp, Kalle, Smith, Strawbridge). Steals: 8 (Kalle 2, Strawbridge 2, Bobe, Coleman, Phillips,...
Bakersfield Californian
Boston 117, Detroit 108
Percentages: FG .429, FT .875. 3-Point Goals: 18-49, .367 (Tatum 7-15, Smart 4-10, Williams 3-6, Griffin 1-3, Pritchard 1-3, White 1-5, Hauser 1-6, Vonleh 0-1). Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 4 (White 2, Smart, Tatum). Turnovers: 7 (Tatum 3, Pritchard 2, Smart, Williams). Steals: 6 (Smart 5,...
Full comments from Mike Norvell after Florida State's stomping of the Orange
Everything Norvell said after the Seminoles' wire to wire victory.
Bakersfield Californian
COASTAL CAROLINA 110, METHODIST 47
Percentages: FG .328, FT 1.000. 3-Point Goals: 5-19, .263 (Coe 2-6, Merchant 1-1, Kee 1-2, East 1-3, Brinson 0-1, King 0-1, Moore 0-2, Mull 0-3). Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 3 (Dean, Lewis, Moore). Turnovers: 16 (Brinson 3, Kee 3, Moore 3, Dean 2, Coe, East, Hicklen,...
Bakersfield Californian
GEORGE WASHINGTON 85, HOWARD 75
Percentages: FG .438, FT .625. 3-Point Goals: 9-29, .310 (Settle 3-7, Wood 3-7, B.Harris 1-2, Williams 1-3, Hawkins 1-4, Odom 0-1, Stewart 0-1, Dockery 0-4). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 4 (B.Harris 2, Odom, Stewart). Turnovers: 6 (Hawkins 2, Odom 2, Settle, Wood). Steals: 10 (Williams 3,...
Bakersfield Californian
Pittsburgh 63, George Mason 45
PITTSBURGH (2-0)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 34.921, FT .609. 3-Point Goals: 5-22, .227 (Johnson 1-5, Lewis 1-4, Hutcherson 1-1, Malcolm 1-2, Strickland 1-5, Harris 0-3, Strother 0-2) Blocked Shots: 6 (King 4, Brown 1, Ezeja 1) Turnovers: 14 (Hutcherson 3, Johnson 2, Lewis 2, Hayford 2, Team 2, Brown 1, Harris 1,...
