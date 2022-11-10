ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Bakersfield Californian

Idaho State visits Utah after Madsen's 25-point game

Idaho State Bengals (1-1) at Utah Utes (2-0) BOTTOM LINE: Utah hosts the Idaho State Bengals after Gabe Madsen scored 25 points in Utah's 72-44 win over the CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners. Utah finished 11-20 overall with a 7-9 record at home during the 2021-22 season. The Utes averaged 10.5 points...
POCATELLO, ID
Bakersfield Californian

South Florida hosts Stetson after Brown's 27-point showing

Stetson Hatters (1-0) at South Florida Bulls (0-2) BOTTOM LINE: Stetson takes on the South Florida Bulls after Luke Brown scored 27 points in Stetson's 83-74 victory against the Florida State Seminoles. South Florida finished 6-10 at home a season ago while going 8-23 overall. The Bulls averaged 57.5 points...
TAMPA, FL
Bakersfield Californian

VCU 69, MORGAN STATE 54

Percentages: FG .333, FT .778. 3-Point Goals: 5-18, .278 (Burke 3-8, Lawson 1-2, Turner 1-5, Hobbs 0-1, McCullough 0-1, Miller 0-1). Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 4 (Nnamene 2, Turner 2). Turnovers: 19 (Miller 5, Burke 4, Hobbs 2, Turner 2, Fagbenle, Lawson, McCullough, Nnamene, Thomas, Wiggins).
BALTIMORE, MD
Bakersfield Californian

West Virginia 81, Pittsburgh 56

WEST VIRGINIA (2-0) Bell 1-2 1-2 3, Matthews 4-7 0-0 10, Ke.Johnson 2-7 2-2 7, Ko.Johnson 1-1 1-2 3, E.Stevenson 7-12 0-0 16, Toussaint 5-11 7-9 18, Mitchell 3-5 1-3 8, Wague 5-5 1-1 11, Wilson 1-4 0-0 3, Okonkwo 1-3 0-0 2, Harris 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 30-57 13-19 81.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Bakersfield Californian

BOISE STATE 71, WASHINGTON STATE 61

Percentages: FG .349, FT .688. 3-Point Goals: 6-26, .231 (Bamba 4-7, Mullins 1-5, Powell 1-5, Gueye 0-1, Hamon-Crespin 0-1, Rosario 0-2, Rodman 0-5). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 4 (Bamba, Gueye, Powell, Rosario). Turnovers: 13 (Bamba 4, Gueye 2, Houinsou 2, Powell 2, Rodman 2, Mullins). Steals:...
PULLMAN, WA
Bakersfield Californian

GEORGETOWN 92, GREEN BAY 58

Percentages: FG .396, FT .778. 3-Point Goals: 9-24, .375 (Blake 3-4, Tucker 2-4, Cummings 2-5, Jenkins 1-1, Davis 1-4, Meyer 0-1, Heffner 0-2, Zeigler 0-3). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 1 (Meyer). Turnovers: 12 (Cummings 3, Blake 2, Meyer 2, Tucker 2, D.Short, Davis, Jenkins). Steals: 6...
GREEN BAY, WI
Bakersfield Californian

Florida 88, Kennesaw St. 78

KENNESAW ST. (1-1) Robinson 3-8 3-4 9, Burden 6-11 2-4 14, Rodgers 1-11 0-0 2, Stroud 3-7 0-1 8, Youngblood 8-13 2-3 20, Jennings 2-4 2-2 7, Ademokoya 2-4 0-0 5, Peterson 2-5 1-2 5, Cottle 3-7 2-2 8. Totals 30-70 12-18 78. FLORIDA (2-0) Castleton 12-18 9-13 33, Felder...
KENNESAW, GA
Bakersfield Californian

SOUTH CAROLINA 60, CLEMSON 58

Percentages: FG .383, FT .556. 3-Point Goals: 7-18, .389 (Galloway 3-6, Tyson 2-5, Hemenway 1-1, C.Hunter 0-1). Team Rebounds: 9. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 4 (Galloway, Hemenway, Middlebrooks). Turnovers: 13 (Tyson 3, Galloway 2, Hemenway 2, C.Hunter). Steals: 9 (Galloway 2, Middlebrooks 2, C.Hunter, Tyson). Technical Fouls: None. FGFTReb.
CLEMSON, SC
Bakersfield Californian

PURDUE 63, AUSTIN PEAY 44

Percentages: FG .283, FT .909. 3-Point Goals: 4-24, .167 (Copeland 2-4, Hutchins-Everett 2-6, Calderon 0-1, Moore 0-1, Paez 0-1, Fauntleroy 0-2, Robinson 0-2, Stone-Carrawell 0-3, Durugordon 0-4). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 1 (Moore). Turnovers: 4 (Hutchins-Everett 2, Copeland, Robinson). Steals: 4 (Robinson 2, Paez, Perkins). Technical...
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
Bakersfield Californian

NO. 8 UCLA 93, LONG BEACH STATE 69

Percentages: FG .364, FT .789. 3-Point Goals: 6-21, .286 (Tsohonis 2-4, Jones 2-7, Monson 1-1, Rotegaard 1-4, Hunter 0-2, Murray 0-3). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 5 (Stroud 2, George, Jones, Polynice). Turnovers: 17 (Hunter 4, Murray 4, Jones 3, Rotegaard 2, George, L.Traore, Polynice, Tsohonis). Steals:...
LONG BEACH, CA
Bakersfield Californian

MINNESOTA 72, ST. FRANCIS (BKN) 54

ST. FRANCIS (NY)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG .404, FT .429. 3-Point Goals: 5-20, .250 (Quartlebaum 2-2, Moreno 2-4, Clarke 1-2, Grisby 0-1, Bethea 0-2, Higgins 0-2, Harris 0-3, Wilcox 0-4). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 4 (Harris 2, Bethea, Grisby). Turnovers: 11 (Sagnia 3, Quartlebaum 2, Clarke, Grisby, Harris,...
MINNESOTA STATE
Bakersfield Californian

NO. 7 DUKE 84, USC UPSTATE 38

Percentages: FG .278, FT .500. 3-Point Goals: 7-23, .304 (Bailey 3-6, Rideau 2-4, Smith 1-2, Gainey 1-5, Evans 0-1, Surratt 0-1, Broadnax 0-2, Sheida 0-2). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 6 (N'diaye 5, Smith). Turnovers: 22 (Gainey 5, N'diaye 3, Smith 3, Surratt 3, Broadnax 2, Sheida...
SPARTANBURG, SC
Bakersfield Californian

NO. 24 DAYTON 74, SMU 62

Percentages: FG .338, FT .857. 3-Point Goals: 6-23, .261 (Nutall 3-10, Koulibaly 1-2, Todorovic 1-2, Phelps 1-7, Williamson 0-2). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 1 (Williamson). Turnovers: 8 (Koulibaly 2, Phelps 2, J.Smith, Njie, Nutall, Williamson). Steals: 4 (Nutall 2, Odigie, Phelps). Technical Fouls: None. FGFTReb. DAYTONMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS.
DAYTON, OH
Bakersfield Californian

SAINT LOUIS 83, EVANSVILLE 65

Percentages: FG .333, FT .833. 3-Point Goals: 6-21, .286 (Smith 3-4, Phillips 1-1, Coleman 1-3, Bobe 1-5, Beauchamp 0-1, Toumi 0-3, Strawbridge 0-4). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Phillips). Turnovers: 6 (Toumi 2, Beauchamp, Kalle, Smith, Strawbridge). Steals: 8 (Kalle 2, Strawbridge 2, Bobe, Coleman, Phillips,...
EVANSVILLE, IN
Bakersfield Californian

Boston 117, Detroit 108

Percentages: FG .429, FT .875. 3-Point Goals: 18-49, .367 (Tatum 7-15, Smart 4-10, Williams 3-6, Griffin 1-3, Pritchard 1-3, White 1-5, Hauser 1-6, Vonleh 0-1). Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 4 (White 2, Smart, Tatum). Turnovers: 7 (Tatum 3, Pritchard 2, Smart, Williams). Steals: 6 (Smart 5,...
Bakersfield Californian

COASTAL CAROLINA 110, METHODIST 47

Percentages: FG .328, FT 1.000. 3-Point Goals: 5-19, .263 (Coe 2-6, Merchant 1-1, Kee 1-2, East 1-3, Brinson 0-1, King 0-1, Moore 0-2, Mull 0-3). Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 3 (Dean, Lewis, Moore). Turnovers: 16 (Brinson 3, Kee 3, Moore 3, Dean 2, Coe, East, Hicklen,...
CONWAY, SC
Bakersfield Californian

GEORGE WASHINGTON 85, HOWARD 75

Percentages: FG .438, FT .625. 3-Point Goals: 9-29, .310 (Settle 3-7, Wood 3-7, B.Harris 1-2, Williams 1-3, Hawkins 1-4, Odom 0-1, Stewart 0-1, Dockery 0-4). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 4 (B.Harris 2, Odom, Stewart). Turnovers: 6 (Hawkins 2, Odom 2, Settle, Wood). Steals: 10 (Williams 3,...
WASHINGTON, DC
Bakersfield Californian

Pittsburgh 63, George Mason 45

PITTSBURGH (2-0)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 34.921, FT .609. 3-Point Goals: 5-22, .227 (Johnson 1-5, Lewis 1-4, Hutcherson 1-1, Malcolm 1-2, Strickland 1-5, Harris 0-3, Strother 0-2) Blocked Shots: 6 (King 4, Brown 1, Ezeja 1) Turnovers: 14 (Hutcherson 3, Johnson 2, Lewis 2, Hayford 2, Team 2, Brown 1, Harris 1,...
PITTSBURGH, PA

