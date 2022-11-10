Read full article on original website
FOX Sports
Lightning and Capitals brawl, meet again Sunday in Tampa
WASHINGTON (AP) — While officials reviewed Capitals forward Nicolas Aube-Kubel's check to the head of Lightning defenseman Cal Foote, Tampa Bay's Patrick Maroon dropped the gloves with Washington's Garnet Hathaway during the lengthy stoppage. That was just the start of the fisticuffs as tensions boiled over Friday night between...
FOX Sports
Zibanejad scores 2 in 700th game as Rangers pound Red Wings
DETROIT (AP) — Mika Zibanejad scored twice in his 700th career game as the New York Rangers snapped a three-game skid by pulling away to an 8-2 victory over the Detroit Red Wings on Thursday night. Adam Fox had the go-ahead goal and two assists for the Rangers, who...
ESPN
Eichel scores 3 in return to Buffalo, Vegas wins 9th in row
BUFFALO, N.Y. -- — Jack Eichel welcomed the boos in Buffalo this time by scoring three third-period goals and adding an assist in his second game against his former team as the Vegas Golden Knights routed the Sabres 7-4 on Thursday night. After being booed each time he touched...
Canadiens take on the Penguins after Dach’s 2-goal game
MONTREAL — The Montreal Canadiens host the Pittsburgh Penguins after Kirby Dach scored two goals in the Canadiens’ 5-2 win against the Vancouver Canucks. Montreal has a 7-6-1 record overall and a 4-3-0 record on its home ice. The Canadiens have a -3 scoring differential, with 41 total goals scored and 44 given up.
Anthony Angello leads Springfield Thunderbirds past Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
WILKES-BARRE, Pa. - The Springfield Thunderbirds (6-5-0-2) saw their former Penguin come up huge to register a 3-2 defeat of Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (6-4-1-0) on Saturday night at the Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza. In his return to face his former team, Anthony Angello nearly gave Springfield a 1-0 lead on...
Penguins Locker Room: Evgeni Malkin Mocks Penalty, Leads Penguins Win (+)
TORONTO — Evgeni Malkin is not one to hold back his feelings, at least on the ice. He led the Pittsburgh Penguins offensive push and was good defensively in the Penguins 4-2 win over the Toronto Maple Leafs. But there was that tripping call in the first period that...
FOX Sports
Capitals visit the Lightning after Milano's 2-goal showing
Washington Capitals (7-7-2, sixth in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Tampa Bay Lightning (7-6-1, fifth in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Capitals visit the Tampa Bay Lightning after Sonny Milano's two-goal game against the Tampa Bay Lightning in the Capitals' 5-1 win. Tampa Bay is 7-6-1 overall and 3-2-1...
Dan’s Daily: Matt Murray Hopes to Face Penguins, NHL Trade Rumor Updates
MONTREAL — And just like that, the good feelings surrounding the Pittsburgh Penguins went poof as the team couldn’t hold a pair of third period leads and neither last 60 seconds in a 5-4 OT loss to the Montreal Canadiens. One former Penguins player won’t score a goal against them, but goalie Matt Murray is hoping to return from injury on Tuesday when the Maple Leafs visit the Penguins. Murray hasn’t played in Pittsburgh since being traded in the summer of 2020. The Ottawa Senators are looking to the NHL trade market for a defenseman. The Calgary Flames are shopping for a scoring forward. And Claude Giroux returned home for a day.
FOX Sports
Colorado hosts St. Louis following Makar's 2-goal showing
St. Louis Blues (4-8-0, eighth in the Central Division) vs. Colorado Avalanche (7-4-1, first in the Central Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Avalanche host the St. Louis Blues after Cale Makar's two-goal game against the Carolina Hurricanes in the Avalanche's 4-1 win. Colorado is 7-4-1 overall with a 3-0-1 record...
NBC Sports
Why Klingberg isn't surprised by EK65's hot start to season
Anaheim Ducks defenseman John Klingberg isn’t surprised by the renaissance of Erik Karlsson this 2022-23 NHL season. Through 14 games, Karlsson leads all NHL defensemen with 10 goals and 19 points. It’s been five seasons since Karlsson has finished even in the top 15 in scoring from the blue...
FOX Sports
Bruins play the Canucks after Bergeron's 2-goal game
Vancouver Canucks (4-8-3, sixth in the Pacific Division) vs. Boston Bruins (13-2-0, first in the Atlantic Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Bruins -221, Canucks +181; over/under is 6.5. BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Bruins host the Vancouver Canucks after Patrice Bergeron's two-goal game against the Buffalo Sabres in the Bruins' 3-1...
FOX Sports
Rangers look to end home losing streak in game against the Coyotes
Arizona Coyotes (6-7-1, sixth in the Central Division) vs. New York Rangers (7-5-3, fourth in the Metropolitan Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Rangers -319, Coyotes +251; over/under is 6.5. BOTTOM LINE: The New York Rangers host the Arizona Coyotes looking to end a three-game home losing streak. New York is...
FOX Sports
Grundstrom scores just 9 seconds in, Kings top Red Wings 4-3
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Carl Grundstrom scored just 9 seconds into the game, Sean Durzi added two goals and the Los Angeles Kings beat the Detroit Red Wings 4-3 on Saturday night. Cal Petersen made 18 saves for the Kings, who swept their four-game homestand and have won five...
The Hockey Writers
Maple Leafs Loss to Penguins Secondary to Borje Salming Salute
The Toronto Maple Leafs lost to the Pittsburgh Penguins last night by a score of 4-2. The game seemed almost secondary to the pregame “celebration” of Borje Salming’s life and career with the franchise. During the game, perhaps the Maple Leafs deserved a better fate. They didn’t...
Fiala beats OT buzzer to give Kings 2-1 win over Blackhawks
Kevin Fiala scored with 1.4 seconds left in overtime, Jonathan Quick made 31 saves and the Los Angeles Kings beat the Chicago Blackhawks 2-1 on Thursday night.Fiala scored into an open net off a no-look pass from Phillip Danault to give the Kings their third straight win.Danault had a goal and an assist for Los Angeles, which has won four straight on home ice.Taylor Raddysh scored on the power play and Petr Mrazek stopped 33 shots in his first start since injuring his groin Oct. 21, but the Blackhawks lost for the sixth time in seven games.Danault tied it 1-all...
Yardbarker
Maple Leafs Honor Borje Salming with All-Swedish Starting Lineup vs. Canucks
It was going to be hard for the Toronto Maple Leafs to top the tribute for their legend one night after Borje Salming was acknowledged as part of Hall-of-Fame weekend on Friday. But they pulled it off in spades. Toronto Maple Leafs head coach Sheldon Keefe named William Nylander, Pierre...
The Hockey Writers
3 Predators Who Need to Step Up For Their Struggling Team
The Nashville Predators started their five-game road trip in fine fashion, winning two of their first three games. However, they were badly outplayed in their final two games, culminating with a 5-3 loss to the Colorado Avalanche (Nov. 10). The Predators came out flat in that game after being soundly beaten by the Seattle Kraken two nights before (Nov. 8), losing 5-1. The team now heads back to Smashville, looking for some answers.
ESPN
Hoffman plays hero, Canadiens beat Penguins 5-4 in overtime
Montreal, Quebec -- — Mike Hoffman scored 63 seconds into overtime as the Montreal Canadiens completed the comeback with a 5-4 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday night. Sean Monahan’s power-play goal at 14:42 of the third period tied the game for Montreal and forced the overtime.
ESPN
McGinn scores as Penguins beat Maple Leafs 4-2
TORONTO -- — Brock McGinn and Jake Guentzel scored in the third period, helping the Pittsburgh Penguins top the Toronto Maple Leafs 4-2 on Friday night. Evgeni Malkin had a goal and an assist for Pittsburgh, which earned its second straight win since its seven-game slide. Jason Zucker also scored, and Casey DeSmith made 28 stops.
Yardbarker
Flyers’ Tippett is finding his shine in Philadelphia
A season ago, the Philadelphia Flyers said goodbye to an era. Alain Vigneault was relieved from his duties as the head coach for interim Mike Yeo, Keith Yandle called it an NHL career after a season on Broad Street, and most vividly, Claude Giroux went to the Florida Panthers. Sellers...
