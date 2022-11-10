Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Virginia, Maryland, and DC Drivers Have Until May 3, 2023, to Get a REAL ID to Board a Plane or Enter Federal BuildingsMark HakeMaryland State
Black Women The Main Target Of Washington D.C.'s First Serial KillerStill UnsolvedWashington, DC
NFL and Team Owner Sued by GovernmentNews Breaking LIVEWashington, DC
Maryland witness can't identify object with red lights flying under 150 feetRoger MarshRiverdale Park, MD
The 2009 Murder Of The Salsa QueenStill UnsolvedWashington, DC
Related
WTOP
Oduro leads George Mason against American after 20-point showing
American Eagles (0-1) at George Mason Patriots (1-1) BOTTOM LINE: George Mason faces the American Eagles after Josh Oduro scored 20 points in George Mason’s 83-69 win over the Longwood Lancers. George Mason went 14-16 overall with a 10-4 record at home during the 2021-22 season. The Patriots averaged...
WTOP
Virginia high school remembers student athlete killed in car crash
A student-athlete at Washington-Liberty High School in Arlington, Virginia, was killed in a car crash in the Rock Spring neighborhood on Friday. Another teen is facing charges for their involvement in the fatal crash. Braylon Meade — a senior basketball and football player, as well as an academic — was...
WTOP
From a prison cell to a college degree: Second Chance program now at Bowie State University
Maryland’s Bowie State University is now offering people serving time at Jessup Correctional Institution the opportunity to earn a degree in sociology and a certificate in entrepreneurship. The Institute for Restorative Justice’s prison education program is made possible through Bowie State’s participation in the Second Chance Pell Grant program,...
WTOP
Thoroughfare descendant sues in cemetery saga
This article was written by WTOP’s news partner InsideNoVa.com and republished with permission. Sign up for InsideNoVa.com’s free email subscription today. A descendant tied to one of the cemeteries in the Thoroughfare community of Broad Run is suing a brewery and Prince William County for failing to protect the historic burials.
WTOP
‘Worse than I’ve ever seen’: Kids across DC region are getting sick at the same time
Welcome to the School Zone, WTOP’s weekly feature about the latest topics and trends in education across the D.C. region. Why are DC-area kids getting so sick, and what does it mean for parents and teachers?. What it is: Late last month, a parent posted in a Facebook group...
WTOP
Veterans Day 2022: What’s open, what’s closed
Veterans Day falls on a Friday this year, bringing closings and service disruptions to the D.C. region. Held every Nov. 11 on the anniversary of World War I’s formal end, it was originally called Armistice Day — until a 1954 act rededicated it for veterans of all conflicts. The Department of Veterans Affairs deemed it a moment “to honor America’s veterans for their patriotism, love of country and willingness to serve and sacrifice for the common good.”
WTOP
1 killed in Dumfries, Va. shooting, police say
Prince William County police are investigating a shooting that killed an unidentified adult male early Saturday morning. Officers said the shooting happened at around 5:30 a.m. in the area of Williamstown Drive and Old Triangle Road in Dumfries, Virginia. *INCIDENT: #Shooting | #Dumfries;#PWCPD is currently investigating a shooting in the...
WTOP
Prince George’s Co. man pleads guilty in dogfighting ring
A Forestville, Maryland, man is the latest defendant to plead guilty to federal charges related to a local dogfighting ring that held fights in an area ranging from North Carolina to Philadelphia. Laron Mecco “Frog” West, 46, pleaded guilty Nov. 10 to charges of running the conspiracy that he and...
WTOP
Prince George’s Co. school board proceeds with new district boundaries
The Board of Education in Prince George’s County, Maryland, approved Thursday a final school boundary plan from CEO Dr. Monica Goldson after frustrated parents protested the suggested changes last month. Board members took 42 seconds to approve Goldson’s comprehensive school boundary proposal. “That vote, I know it went...
WTOP
Lawsuit against Fairfax County Public Schools moves forward
This article was written by WTOP’s news partner InsideNoVa.com and republished with permission. Sign up for InsideNoVa.com’s free email subscription today. In a minor setback for Fairfax County Public Schools, U.S. Solicitor General Elizabeth Prelogar filed a brief opposing the school system’s request for the U.S. Supreme Court to take up a discrimination lawsuit against the school division.
WTOP
Man killed in apparent hit-and-run in Prince George’s Co.
A man was killed in what police said was a hit-and-run in Prince George’s County, Maryland. The Greenbelt Police Department responded to reports around 11 a.m. Saturday of a man lying down in a ditch between Kenilworth Avenue and Greenbelt Road. Officers found the man and declared him dead on the scene.
WTOP
Police identify intruder killed by Fairfax Co. homeowner
Authorities in Fairfax County, Virginia, have identified a man fatally shot in what detectives continue to believe was an act of self-defense by a homeowner. Twenty-four-year-old Eduardo Santos, a Herndon resident, died Wednesday evening after being shot in an Oakton residence, the Fairfax County Police Department said in a news release.
WTOP
Man accused of shooting, killing dog near playground in Fairfax Co. apartment complex
Police in Fairfax County, Virginia, have charged a man with animal cruelty and firing a weapon near a school after he fatally shot a dog. The shooting happened in a Centreville apartment complex courtyard near a playground on Connor Drive — just south of Interstate 66 — after 9:30 a.m. Friday.
WTOP
Video: Montgomery Co. school burglary suspect waves to camera during break-in
Police in Montgomery County, Maryland, have released photos and video of a man suspected of breaking into a middle school in September. The burglary happened shortly before 10 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 25, at Silver Spring International Middle School on Wayne Avenue in Silver Spring. In a news release Thursday,...
WTOP
Lorton man dies from medical emergency in Fairfax Co. police custody
A Virginia man died Thursday after experiencing a medical emergency while he was in the custody of Fairfax County police, according to authorities. Officers were taking Temiki Murray, 44, of Lorton, to a nearby hospital when he “suffered some sort of medical emergency,” police spokesman James Curry said Thursday night.
Comments / 0