Alabama State

Arch Manning Reportedly Taking Important Visit This Weekend

2023 five-star prospect Arch Manning hasn't finished making all of his visits yet despite committing to play at Texas. So which marquee matchup will the Manning scion be visiting this weekend?. According to On3 Sports, Manning will be in Austin for the Longhorns' big game against the undefeated TCU Horned...
AUSTIN, TX
Ohio State Is Trying To Flip Alabama 5-Star Commitment

Ohio State is reportedly still pursuing Alabama's top recruit from the class of 2023. According to Matt Parker of On3 Sports, the Buckeyes remain in "constant contact" with Caleb Downs. The five-star safety committed to the Crimson Tide in late July. Downs officially visited Ohio State a month before deciding...
COLUMBUS, OH
Wisconsin's Jim Leonhard bristles at Braelon Allen transfer rumors: 'Teams are tampering'

Iowa knocked off Wisconsin, 24-10, Saturday to snap the Badgers’ two-game winning streak. But Wisconsin interim coach Jim Leonhard had to address the swirling rumors that star Badgers running back Braelon Allen was potentially entering the NCAA transfer portal with Michigan in mind. Allen denounced those claims in an interview with Drew and KB, a Wisconsin-based radio show.
MADISON, WI
Iowa Football: Everything that Kirk Ferentz said following Iowa's 24-10 win over Wisconsin

The Hawkeyes have won three straight games and could be in control of their own destiny in the Big Ten West. Iowa didn't have the best day offensively (146 yards), but Cooper DeJean did a variety of different things to help will the Hawkeyes to victory. Following the game, Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz met with the media to discuss DeJean's versatility, what it means to beat Wisconsin, what he saw out there and much more. Here's everything that Ferentz had to say afterwards.
IOWA CITY, IA
IN PHOTOS: Cadillac Williams arrives at Jordan-Hare Stadium

AUBURN, Alabama — Getting set for his first home game as Auburn's interim coach, Cadillac Williams arrived to Jordan-Hare Stadium to a massive crowd at Tiger Walk and a roaring ovation from the student section two hours before kickoff. Check out shots of Williams here, from our staff photographer Greg McWilliams.
AUBURN, AL
Tim Tebow Suggests "Big Upset" Could Happen This Weekend

Florida legend Tim Tebow was on ESPN's "SportsCenter" this Saturday morning. While on air, he revealed which SEC team is on upset alert this weekend. Tebow said LSU has to make sure it doesn't overlook Arkansas. Brian Kelly's squad is coming off a thrilling win over Alabama. If LSU underestimates...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Four-star QB Jaden Rashada flips commitment to Florida

Pittsburg (Calif.) quarterback Jaden Rashada chose Miami over Florida in July. But on Thursday night, the Gators won him back, with the top passer in Northern California flipping his commitment from the 'Canes to the Gators. Rashada nearly picked Florida on the day of his announcement- he told 247Sports that...
GAINESVILLE, FL
Paul Finebaum credits Cadillac Williams, weighs if money will affect Auburn's coaching search

Auburn football's head coaching job still has an empty spot to fill. Bryan Harsin was fired Oct. 31, but the talks of him being ousted from the program happened long before the official decision. Running backs coach Carnell "Cadillac" Williams is Auburn's interim head coach for the remainder of the regular season, Williams impressed Tigers fans in the 39-33 overtime loss against Mississippi State. Despite it being their fifth loss in a row, the team played with a fight that left a mark.
AUBURN, AL
Jimbo Fisher draws media criticism again after Texas A&M's loss at Auburn, Cadillac Williams praised

Texas A&M lost its sixth-straight game to drop to 3-7 on the season with a 13-10 loss at Auburn on Saturday, all but ending its hopes for bowl eligibility as Year 5 under coach Jimbo Fisher continues to spiral downward. The Aggies were ranked in the top-10 of the preseason AP Top 25, but now face their first losing season of the Fisher tenure. In a season that began with high expectations, Texas A&M has not come close to matching them.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Kirk Herbstreit shows appreciation for Ohio State WR Kamryn Babb's 'special moment' in Buckeyes win

Ohio State receiver Kamryn Babb battled multiple injuries since arriving in Columbus ahead of the 2018 season, but he got his special moment in the Buckeyes' 56-14 win over Indiana on Saturday, one recognized by analyst and former Buckeyes quarterback Kirk Herbstreit. Babb caught an 8-yard touchdown pass from C.J. Stroud in the fourth quarter for Ohio State's final score of the day. It was the first reception of his Ohio State career. Babb suffered three torn ACLs in his time with the Buckeyes, which forced him to miss three full seasons. Babb and his teammates took a moment after the score to reflect on what has been a tumultuous journey.
COLUMBUS, OH
How to watch: Colorado vs. No. 11 Tennessee basketball

No. 11 Tennessee basketball (1-0) is back in action Sunday afternoon when it travels to Nashville to take on Colorado (1-1) inside of Bridgestone Arena at 2 p.m. ET. Here's how you can watch, stream or listen to today's game. The game will be broadcasted on ESPN and online or...
BOULDER, CO
