Arch Manning Reportedly Taking Important Visit This Weekend
2023 five-star prospect Arch Manning hasn't finished making all of his visits yet despite committing to play at Texas. So which marquee matchup will the Manning scion be visiting this weekend?. According to On3 Sports, Manning will be in Austin for the Longhorns' big game against the undefeated TCU Horned...
Scott Frost Named 'Primary Candidate' For College Football Job
It hasn't taken very long for Scott Frost to become a popular coaching candidate once again. This past weekend, USF fired head coach Jeff Scott. He had an underwhelming 4-26 record with the Bulls. Ever since Scott was relieved of his duties, Jon Gruden has been mentioned as a potential...
Lane Kiffin Has 3-Word Message For Ole Miss Players After Alabama Game
Ole Miss came within 16 yards of effectively ending Alabama's season. But in the end, the Crimson Tide survived by making a key fourth-down stop in the redzone. After the game, Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin was asked how the program can learn from a loss like Saturday night's. His...
Urban Meyer exits Fox set during Ohio State vs. Indiana football game, 'under the weather'
Urban Meyer left the Fox's set at halftime of Ohio State's game against Indiana Saturday at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio. Fox host Rob Stone made the announcement during the halftime show, which was live from the Horseshow, with Ohio State leading Indiana 28-7. “Coach Urban Meyer, we sent him...
WATCH: Wisconsin head coach Jim Leonhard breaks down Saturday's 24-10 loss to Iowa
IOWA CITY, Iowa. -- Wisconsin head coach Jim Leonhard addressed the media following Saturday's 24-10 loss to Iowa. With a win, the Badgers would have moved into a first-place tie atop the Big Ten West Division standings, but three turnovers and a blocked punt by the Hawkeyes gave UW little chance in a game dominated by both defenses.
Ohio State Is Trying To Flip Alabama 5-Star Commitment
Ohio State is reportedly still pursuing Alabama's top recruit from the class of 2023. According to Matt Parker of On3 Sports, the Buckeyes remain in "constant contact" with Caleb Downs. The five-star safety committed to the Crimson Tide in late July. Downs officially visited Ohio State a month before deciding...
Wisconsin's Jim Leonhard bristles at Braelon Allen transfer rumors: 'Teams are tampering'
Iowa knocked off Wisconsin, 24-10, Saturday to snap the Badgers’ two-game winning streak. But Wisconsin interim coach Jim Leonhard had to address the swirling rumors that star Badgers running back Braelon Allen was potentially entering the NCAA transfer portal with Michigan in mind. Allen denounced those claims in an interview with Drew and KB, a Wisconsin-based radio show.
Iowa Football: Everything that Kirk Ferentz said following Iowa's 24-10 win over Wisconsin
The Hawkeyes have won three straight games and could be in control of their own destiny in the Big Ten West. Iowa didn't have the best day offensively (146 yards), but Cooper DeJean did a variety of different things to help will the Hawkeyes to victory. Following the game, Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz met with the media to discuss DeJean's versatility, what it means to beat Wisconsin, what he saw out there and much more. Here's everything that Ferentz had to say afterwards.
247Sports
IN PHOTOS: Cadillac Williams arrives at Jordan-Hare Stadium
AUBURN, Alabama — Getting set for his first home game as Auburn's interim coach, Cadillac Williams arrived to Jordan-Hare Stadium to a massive crowd at Tiger Walk and a roaring ovation from the student section two hours before kickoff. Check out shots of Williams here, from our staff photographer Greg McWilliams.
OU Softball: Oklahoma Lands 'Monumental' Signing Class
Sooners coach Patty Gasso is pleased with the athletic ability and ball skill of her 2023-24 recruiting class.
Tim Tebow Suggests "Big Upset" Could Happen This Weekend
Florida legend Tim Tebow was on ESPN's "SportsCenter" this Saturday morning. While on air, he revealed which SEC team is on upset alert this weekend. Tebow said LSU has to make sure it doesn't overlook Arkansas. Brian Kelly's squad is coming off a thrilling win over Alabama. If LSU underestimates...
Four-star QB Jaden Rashada flips commitment to Florida
Pittsburg (Calif.) quarterback Jaden Rashada chose Miami over Florida in July. But on Thursday night, the Gators won him back, with the top passer in Northern California flipping his commitment from the 'Canes to the Gators. Rashada nearly picked Florida on the day of his announcement- he told 247Sports that...
No. 7 Quarterback Recruit Flips Commitment From Miami To SEC Program
Jaden Rashada, a four-star quarterback from the 2023 class, was originally set to play for Miami. On Thursday night, he officially flipped his commitment to Florida. In a statement he released on social media, Rashada said he has always dreamed of playing in the SEC. "Over the past few months,...
Oklahoma Announces Addition of Jacolb Cole
Sooners head coach Porter Moser welcomes in just one newcomer in the 2023-24 recruiting class.
247Sports
Paul Finebaum credits Cadillac Williams, weighs if money will affect Auburn's coaching search
Auburn football's head coaching job still has an empty spot to fill. Bryan Harsin was fired Oct. 31, but the talks of him being ousted from the program happened long before the official decision. Running backs coach Carnell "Cadillac" Williams is Auburn's interim head coach for the remainder of the regular season, Williams impressed Tigers fans in the 39-33 overtime loss against Mississippi State. Despite it being their fifth loss in a row, the team played with a fight that left a mark.
DJ Wagner, No. 2 overall in 2023, expected to announce soon with all signs pointing to Kentucky
DJ Wagner, the No. 2 overall prospect in the 2023 class, is expected to put an end to his recruitment and make an official announcement next week, as early as Monday (Nov. 14), a source tells 247Sports. When the announcement comes, it is expected that Wagner will officially declare for...
247Sports
Jimbo Fisher draws media criticism again after Texas A&M's loss at Auburn, Cadillac Williams praised
Texas A&M lost its sixth-straight game to drop to 3-7 on the season with a 13-10 loss at Auburn on Saturday, all but ending its hopes for bowl eligibility as Year 5 under coach Jimbo Fisher continues to spiral downward. The Aggies were ranked in the top-10 of the preseason AP Top 25, but now face their first losing season of the Fisher tenure. In a season that began with high expectations, Texas A&M has not come close to matching them.
Look: Mike Leach's Halftime Interview With Molly McGrath Goes Viral
Mississippi State's Mike Leach kept the viral moments coming on Saturday. As the Bulldogs headed in for the locker room down just five points to No. 1 Georgia at half, ESPN's Molly McGrath caught up with the coach to ask him his reaction to some of the calls that went against State in the first two quarters.
247Sports
Kirk Herbstreit shows appreciation for Ohio State WR Kamryn Babb's 'special moment' in Buckeyes win
Ohio State receiver Kamryn Babb battled multiple injuries since arriving in Columbus ahead of the 2018 season, but he got his special moment in the Buckeyes' 56-14 win over Indiana on Saturday, one recognized by analyst and former Buckeyes quarterback Kirk Herbstreit. Babb caught an 8-yard touchdown pass from C.J. Stroud in the fourth quarter for Ohio State's final score of the day. It was the first reception of his Ohio State career. Babb suffered three torn ACLs in his time with the Buckeyes, which forced him to miss three full seasons. Babb and his teammates took a moment after the score to reflect on what has been a tumultuous journey.
How to watch: Colorado vs. No. 11 Tennessee basketball
No. 11 Tennessee basketball (1-0) is back in action Sunday afternoon when it travels to Nashville to take on Colorado (1-1) inside of Bridgestone Arena at 2 p.m. ET. Here's how you can watch, stream or listen to today's game. The game will be broadcasted on ESPN and online or...
247Sports
