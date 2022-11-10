ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
EWN

The Collapse Of One Of The Largest Crypto Platforms Shows How Much Of The Industry Appears To Be “Smoke And Mirrors”: Senator Elizabeth Warren

By Juhi Mirza
EWN
EWN
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 34

Hatchetman Jones
3d ago

All crypto and its assumptions of value is a ponzi scam. Nothing and I mean nothing backs it but word of promise to pay. no gold no silver. Wake up you've been duped.

Reply(6)
8
Huey Edwards
3d ago

Banks were failing and the government bailed them out. By the logic the government is using, the U.S. monetary system is smoke and mirrors. The only value the dollar has is the accepted value.

Reply(1)
3
Darthballs954
3d ago

Yeah let’s ask the sec to do something, meanwhile they literally go on vacation while hedge funds collapse companies and short the illegally to oblivion

Reply
2
Related
TheStreet

Tom Brady and Steph Curry's Crypto Firm Is Bankrupt

This is a debacle and a huge setback for the cryptocurrency industry. FTX, one of the largest digital currency exchanges, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on November 11th. This decision is one of the biggest setbacks for the young crypto industry, which wants to disrupt the financial services sector. "FTX...
Daily Mail

Levi's brand president Jennifer Sey - who was fired for speaking out against pandemic school closures - slams corporate America for using 'woke capitalism' for profit

Levi's' ousted brand president Jennifer Sey criticized corporate America for taking part in 'woke capitalism' to profit off Millennial and Gen Z activism. Sey, a mother-of-four who was purged from the company for slamming COVID restrictions in schools, accused US corporations of exploiting social-justice politics to pretend that they share 'progressive values.'
CALIFORNIA STATE
Fox Business

FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried's net worth estimated at zero: Report

Sam Bankman-Fried, the founder of crypto exchange FTX, had a net worth that all but evaporated to zero after it plummeted Friday, following a crisis that forced the company to file for bankruptcy. The Wall Street Journal reported that Bankman was worth an estimated $16 billion on Monday, making him...
EWN

EWN

1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
340K+
Views
ABOUT

Ethereum World News, a U.S.- and U.K.-centric organization founded in June of 2017, is a media outlet predicated on providing pertinent, up-to-date, and impactful news stories in the Bitcoin, cryptocurrency, and blockchain industry.

 https://en.ethereumworldnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy