SAN FRANCISCO – Many voters in the city of San Francisco have supported a proposition to move elections to even-numbered years. Proposition H means the city would hold elections only in even-numbered years or in special elections, extending the terms of the current elected city officials by a year. Preliminary results as of Nov. 11 show that 70% of votes counted currently support the ballot. Proponents of the measure say aligning elections with the federal election cycle could lead to the doubling of voter participation and more representation from underrepresented communities. "Voter turnout in San Francisco has averaged 43% in odd year elections and 80% in presidential cycles; with the lowest odd-year voter participation amongst communities of color, the working class and young voters," the official proponent argument from California Common Cause said. Opponents argue that this measure is a scheme to extent the power of the currently elected city officials. The proposition would also change the minimum number of signatures required for voters to place ordinances or policy declarations on the ballot from 5% to 2%. The city currently has approximately 110,000 ballots left to count. Results will be finalized by Dec. 8.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 20 HOURS AGO