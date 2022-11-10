ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Axios

How San Francisco voted on Prop. 30

San Francisco voted quite differently from the rest of the state on Proposition 30, per preliminary results from the California Secretary of State's office and SF Department of Elections. The latest: Voters rejected the state measure that would've taxed its wealthiest residents to fund the state's transition to electric vehicles.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

NY governor throws SF under the bus in discussion on crime

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — New York Governor Kathy Hochul said New York City “will never be San Francisco” during a discussion about crime with MSNBC Anchor Stephanie Ruhle this week. During the interview, Ruhle pressed the governor on rising crime in the Big Apple, which was cited as a factor in the tighter-than-expected NY governor’s […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS San Francisco

Measure to move San Francisco elections to even-numbered years has strong support

SAN FRANCISCO – Many voters in the city of San Francisco have supported a proposition to move elections to even-numbered years.  Proposition H means the city would hold elections only in even-numbered years or in special elections, extending the terms of the current elected city officials by a year. Preliminary results as of Nov. 11 show that 70% of votes counted currently support the ballot.  Proponents of the measure say aligning elections with the federal election cycle could lead to the doubling of voter participation and more representation from underrepresented communities. "Voter turnout in San Francisco has averaged 43% in odd year elections and 80% in presidential cycles; with the lowest odd-year voter participation amongst communities of color, the working class and young voters," the official proponent argument from California Common Cause said.  Opponents argue that this measure is a scheme to extent the power of the currently elected city officials.  The proposition would also change the minimum number of signatures required for voters to place ordinances or policy declarations on the ballot from 5% to 2%.  The city currently has approximately 110,000 ballots left to count. Results will be finalized by Dec. 8.  
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
San Francisco Examiner

San Francisco voters deliver ‘mandate’ on car-free streets

Days before the election, supporters of Proposition J, the measure to affirm JFK Promenade’s permanent car-free status, were raising the alarm. The race was going to be a close one, polling showed, and many voters were getting confused about the differences between Prop. J and Prop. I, the competing measure that would bring cars back to JFK and the Great Highway on weekends. It turns out those fears were unfounded. Prop. J sailed to victory, earning about 60% of the vote in early returns, and...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
indiacurrents.com

Ethnic Minority Seniors Face A Caregiver Crunch in Santa Clara County

In 2005, 71-year-old Tahera Khalil and her husband Sabbar were visiting their daughter Nishrin in the Bay Area, when Tahera had a heart attack. Her health scare forced an unexpected decision on the couple. Instead of returning home, the Khalils decided to give up their life in India to remain permanently in San Jose with their daughter.
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
NBC Bay Area

San Francisco Expands Ambassador Program to Include West Portal

Just in time for the holiday shopping season, San Francisco is expanding its ambassador program to include the city's West Portal neighborhood. The move is designed to give merchants and shoppers in the area piece of mind when it comes to safety. "We have been having a real challenge with...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
sfstandard.com

Mayor Breed Looks Like the Real Election Night Winner. Now What?

Election night results suggest San Francisco’s political shift—not fully to the right, but certainly right-adjacent to the more liberal, progressive wing of the Democratic Party—is in full swing. The moderate camp of city politics appears to be on the verge of keeping all of Mayor London Breed’s...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Nearly 50,000 UC employees plan to strike on Monday

SAN FRANCISCO - About 48,000 workers at all 10 University of California schools may go on strike starting Monday. That includes thousands of employees at UC Berkeley and UC San Francisco in the Bay Area. The UC system has been bargaining with the United Auto Workers union for months, but...
rwcpulse.com

Blog: An ’illegal operation’ gone horribly wrong

Here’s a tragic tale of an illegal abortion that went wrong—back in the day when a newspaper couldn’t use the actual word “abortion.”. “Dr. Ephriam Northcott, San Francisco physician, who was arrested Monday and charged with murder in connection with the death of Miss Inez Reed, army nurse, whose body was found in the San Mateo Creek ravine on March 8, was brought to the county jail in Redwood City Wednesday afternoon. The accused man had been confined in prison in San Francisco since Monday night, when he was taken into custody at his home.
SAN MATEO, CA

