SFist
Meta's Mass Layoff Includes 362 Employees Based at San Francisco Office
A recent notice about the layoffs by Meta (formerly named Facebook, Inc.) was tweeted by District 6 Supervisor Matt Dorsey, showing 362 of the 11,000 employees laid off worked at the company's Howard Street office in SF. Meta announced Wednesday there would be a company-wide layoff of around 11,000 employees...
californiaglobe.com
San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins Declares Victory In DA Race Before Race Is Officially Called
San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins declared victory Wednesday following a tight DA special election where she squared off against the candidate backed by the Democratic Party upset, following changes she has made since being appointed by Mayor London Breed earlier this year. In June San Francisco voters ousted former...
How San Francisco voted on Prop. 30
San Francisco voted quite differently from the rest of the state on Proposition 30, per preliminary results from the California Secretary of State's office and SF Department of Elections. The latest: Voters rejected the state measure that would've taxed its wealthiest residents to fund the state's transition to electric vehicles.
New York governor shades San Francisco about crime; Mayor Breed responds
"If you look at the data, we're probably pale in comparison to New York," Breed said.
Retail CEO who called SF ‘city of chaos’ apologizes, reopens store
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The CEO of a retail chain who wrote a blog post trashing San Francisco as a “city of chaos” after closing a Hayes Valley location has apologized and reopened the SF store. Last month on LinkedIn, Cotopaxi CEO Davis Smith published a post saying San Francisco had “descended into a city […]
2022 Midterm California Election Results: Who won governor race, propositions
This year's election includes some high-profile races for the state of California, including the race for governor and enshrining the right to an abortion into the state's constitution.
NY governor throws SF under the bus in discussion on crime
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — New York Governor Kathy Hochul said New York City “will never be San Francisco” during a discussion about crime with MSNBC Anchor Stephanie Ruhle this week. During the interview, Ruhle pressed the governor on rising crime in the Big Apple, which was cited as a factor in the tighter-than-expected NY governor’s […]
Measure to move San Francisco elections to even-numbered years has strong support
SAN FRANCISCO – Many voters in the city of San Francisco have supported a proposition to move elections to even-numbered years. Proposition H means the city would hold elections only in even-numbered years or in special elections, extending the terms of the current elected city officials by a year. Preliminary results as of Nov. 11 show that 70% of votes counted currently support the ballot. Proponents of the measure say aligning elections with the federal election cycle could lead to the doubling of voter participation and more representation from underrepresented communities. "Voter turnout in San Francisco has averaged 43% in odd year elections and 80% in presidential cycles; with the lowest odd-year voter participation amongst communities of color, the working class and young voters," the official proponent argument from California Common Cause said. Opponents argue that this measure is a scheme to extent the power of the currently elected city officials. The proposition would also change the minimum number of signatures required for voters to place ordinances or policy declarations on the ballot from 5% to 2%. The city currently has approximately 110,000 ballots left to count. Results will be finalized by Dec. 8.
Person pretends to be I.C.E. agent, tries to visit Pelosi attacker David DePape at SF jail: sheriff
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A person pretended to be a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (I.C.E.) agent in order to access Paul Pelosi attacker David DePape in jail, the San Francisco Sheriff’s Office told KRON4 on Thursday. The unidentified person tried to get into the San Francisco County Jail on Oct. 31 but was denied. […]
San Francisco voters deliver ‘mandate’ on car-free streets
Days before the election, supporters of Proposition J, the measure to affirm JFK Promenade’s permanent car-free status, were raising the alarm. The race was going to be a close one, polling showed, and many voters were getting confused about the differences between Prop. J and Prop. I, the competing measure that would bring cars back to JFK and the Great Highway on weekends. It turns out those fears were unfounded. Prop. J sailed to victory, earning about 60% of the vote in early returns, and...
SFist
Thursday Morning What's Up: Loren Taylor Extends Lead In Oakland Mayor's Race
Elon Musk's first email to Twitter staff — that he signed with his name anyway! — made it official that they're expected back in the office 40+ hours per week, unless he personally signs off on an exception. "The road ahead is arduous and will require intense work to succeed," Musk wrote. [Bloomberg]
indiacurrents.com
Ethnic Minority Seniors Face A Caregiver Crunch in Santa Clara County
In 2005, 71-year-old Tahera Khalil and her husband Sabbar were visiting their daughter Nishrin in the Bay Area, when Tahera had a heart attack. Her health scare forced an unexpected decision on the couple. Instead of returning home, the Khalils decided to give up their life in India to remain permanently in San Jose with their daughter.
NBC Bay Area
San Francisco Expands Ambassador Program to Include West Portal
Just in time for the holiday shopping season, San Francisco is expanding its ambassador program to include the city's West Portal neighborhood. The move is designed to give merchants and shoppers in the area piece of mind when it comes to safety. "We have been having a real challenge with...
sfstandard.com
Mayor Breed Looks Like the Real Election Night Winner. Now What?
Election night results suggest San Francisco’s political shift—not fully to the right, but certainly right-adjacent to the more liberal, progressive wing of the Democratic Party—is in full swing. The moderate camp of city politics appears to be on the verge of keeping all of Mayor London Breed’s...
KTVU FOX 2
Nearly 50,000 UC employees plan to strike on Monday
SAN FRANCISCO - About 48,000 workers at all 10 University of California schools may go on strike starting Monday. That includes thousands of employees at UC Berkeley and UC San Francisco in the Bay Area. The UC system has been bargaining with the United Auto Workers union for months, but...
48hills.org
The supes races are showing the impact of the corrupt redistricting process
The next 30,000 votes have been counted, and at this rate it will be well into next week before we have the final results. That matters at this point only for two local contests: The D4 supe race and Proposition D. The data is entirely clear, but in general, the...
rwcpulse.com
Blog: An ’illegal operation’ gone horribly wrong
Here’s a tragic tale of an illegal abortion that went wrong—back in the day when a newspaper couldn’t use the actual word “abortion.”. “Dr. Ephriam Northcott, San Francisco physician, who was arrested Monday and charged with murder in connection with the death of Miss Inez Reed, army nurse, whose body was found in the San Mateo Creek ravine on March 8, was brought to the county jail in Redwood City Wednesday afternoon. The accused man had been confined in prison in San Francisco since Monday night, when he was taken into custody at his home.
Is SF’s most stunning private library inside this $3.3M Forest Hill Tudor?
A down-to-the-studs renovation kept the home's historic charm.
'Insider' or 'outsider'? Here's who is on track to win key SJ mayor, Santa Clara Co. Sheriff races
The race for Mayor of San Jose and Sheriff of Santa Clara County featured two candidates with years of experience working in the South Bay and two relatively new faces to the area.
NBC Bay Area
Woman Reports Finding Election Ballots in Ravine in the Santa Cruz Mountains
The United States Postal Service and the Santa Clara County Registrar of Voters are investigating after a woman reported finding a bag stuffed with valid and completed Santa Clara County ballots in a ravine in the Santa Cruz Mountains. The ballots reportedly ended up in a torn bag off Sugarloaf...
Comments / 1