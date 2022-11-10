ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Variety

CJ ENM (Hong Kong) Strikes Taiwan Production Pact With Central Motion Pictures

By Patrick Frater
Variety
Variety
 3 days ago

Taiwan ’s Central Motion Pictures Corporation has struck a production pact with CJ ENM (Hong Kong), an overseas offshoot of the Korean CJ ENM media group. The deal represents a further expansion of CJ ENM’s Mandarin language production efforts outside of mainland China.

The companies said Thursday that they intend to produce “an island-based scripted series in Kinmen” in 2023. They also described the unnamed project as “top global creator leaders joining forces to remake a popular CJ ENM IP in Taiwan,” with the intention of selling to a global audience.

The source material was not named. Nor was any broadcast or streaming platform. Cast and director are to be announced in the first quarter of next year.

The project also involves Deepwaters Digital Support at development stage and finance from the Taiwan Creative Content Agency ( TAICCA ), a Taiwan government-related promotional body.

Kinmen, also called Quemoy, is a cluster of small islands that lie less than ten miles off the mainland Chinese coast at Xiamen, but which is administered by Taiwan. Though Taiwan is democratic and has its own currency and judicial system, its sovereignty is claimed by mainland China, which says that it will reunite with the territory by force if necessary.

China’s recent policies have increased the gap between the film and TV industries of the mainland and those in the rest of the world. They have had the effect of making Taiwan a growing center of Chinese-language production for international streaming platforms which have multinational audience ambitions.

“We are very encouraged by the warm reception towards our first two Taiwan-collaborated Mandarin-scripted original series ‘Mum, Don’t Do That’ and ‘The Amazing Grace of Σ,’ which premiered this year. Hence, we are delighted to continue our venture into Mandarin-language original content with another great collaboration in Taiwan in 2023,” said Michael Jung, MD of CJ ENM (Hong Kong).

“Drama series produced by Taiwan have flourished greatly in recent years, with the quality of content and buzz-worthiness continuing to achieve new heights. The biggest advantage of Taiwanese film and television works lies in their rich creativity and freedom in expression, as well as relatively reasonable production costs,” the company added in a statement.

“Central Motion Pictures Corporation’s film studio in Wai Shuangxi and the Central Taiwan Film Studios in Wufeng have been upgraded to production specifications required by international streaming platforms and large-scale film productions,” said Paul Yang, GM of Deepwaters. “This collaboration project with CJ ENM Hong Kong is only the first step and we look forward to more in-depth cooperation between the two parties in the future.”

“This collaboration project with CJ ENM Hong Kong is only the first step and we look forward to more in-depth cooperation between the two parties in the future. In addition to continuing to co-produce creative films and series, we also hope that through the international influence of CJ ENM (Hong Kong), we can showcase Taiwan’s first-class international film and television co-production capabilities and attract large-scale multinational film and television projects from Thailand and South Korea to work with Central Motion Pictures Corporation’s film studio for filming as well as pre-and post-production works.”

More from Variety
Best of Variety

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

’Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Star Dominique Thorne’s Ironheart Suit Weighs More Than 50 Pounds

Just hours after Dominique Thorne made her Marvel Cinematic Universe debut as Riri Williams in “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” at the film’s world premiere in Hollywood on Oct. 26, she hopped on a flight to get back to work on “Ironheart,” the upcoming Disney+ spinoff in which she stars. Asked what she’ll remember most about sitting in the Dolby Theatre to watch “Wakanda Forever” for the first time, Thorne told Variety, “Riding the waves of emotions with the audience — getting to hear and see and feel folks hold their breath, or laugh, or cry, or try to wipe away their...
Variety

Mila Kunis Joins Over 200 Celebrities Calling on Amazon to Remove Antisemitic Film Touted by Kyrie Irving

Mila Kunis, Debra Messing and Mayim Bialik are among more than 200 celebrities and entertainment executives who have signed an open letter calling on Amazon and Barnes & Noble to remove the antisemitic documentary and book, “Hebrews to Negroes: Wake Up Black America,” from their respective platforms. The letter was released by Creative Community for Peace, a non-profit entertainment industry organization. Additional signers of the statement include Sherry Lansing, former CEO of Paramount Pictures; Haim Saban, chairman and CEO of Saban Capital Group; Orly Marley, president of Tuff Gong Worldwide; Rick Rosen, Endeavor co-founder; Disturbed frontman David Draiman; Nina Tassler,...
Dr. E.C. Beuck

A War Between The United States And China Over Taiwan Might Be Coming

Boxing Glove Clash US vs ChinaPriyam Patel on Pixabay. According to remarks made by United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken, China may be growing dissatisfied with the current status quo over the status of Taiwan and that the Asian power might be pursuing a faster timetable for reunification, one which could see coercive measures used. In the worst case scenario, this might mean an outright invasion as a potential option. Needless to say, tensions are rising as a result.
nationalinterest.org

Why China Might Draw Singapore Into a Taiwan Fight

While Singapore houses U.S. military personnel, the nation maintains close ties with Beijing, and its role in a potential Chinese invasion of Taiwan is uncertain. SINGAPORE—Singapore’s Sembawang area is quiet compared to the rest of the city-state. The glass, concrete, and mirror jungles of southern Singapore’s skyline are out of sight, miles to the south. In their place on the northern edge of the island are white stucco, black shuttered villas with wide lawns, and mango trees, where packs of monkeys cause a ruckus as they run through yards and over houses, testing the sturdiness of both trash bins and ceramic roof tiles. Old air raid shelters, long ago filled in and grassed over, also dot the neighborhood, testifying to Singapore’s World War II history. The irony of the shelters is that they saw little, if any, use in World War II; the Japanese conquest of the island was simply too quick.
AOL Corp

North Korea warned of 'unparalleled' response from US, Japan, South Korea if it launches a 7th nuclear test

North Korea was warned on Wednesday that there would be an "unparalleled" response from the U.S., Japan and South Korea if it conducted a seventh nuclear test this year. The warning comes not only after Pyongyang conducted a series of unannounced missile tests earlier this month, including a ballistic missile launched over Japan, but as the U.S. and its Asian allies fear it could be planning nuclear bomb testing for the first time since 2017, according to Reuters.
WASHINGTON STATE
AFP

Germany reviewing possible Chinese takeover of chip factory

The German government is reviewing a possible sale of a local chip factory to a Chinese-owned firm, sources said Thursday, despite the reported concerns of intelligence agencies. Germany's coalition government on Wednesday allowed a Chinese firm to buy a reduced stake in a Hamburg port terminal, after Scholz resisted calls to ban the disputed sale outright over security concerns.
Roll Call Online

As China threatens Taiwan, Okinawa braces for war

NAHA, Okinawa — At the heart of a possible U.S.-Japanese allied effort to defend Taiwan in the coming years against a feared Chinese attack lies the long line of far-flung islands that make up Japan’s southernmost territory. People here are increasingly disturbed by the existential prospect of being caught in yet another bloody crucible between warring great powers.
WASHINGTON STATE
Variety

Variety

89K+
Followers
63K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy