Effective: 2022-11-12 22:51:00 CST Expires: 2022-11-13 02:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Adams; Billings; Bowman; Burleigh; Dunn; Emmons; Grant; Hettinger; McLean; Mercer; Morton; Oliver; Sheridan; Sioux; Slope; Stark PATCHY DENSE FOG SOUTHWEST AND SOUTH CENTRAL TONIGHT Patchy dense fog has developed over portions of southwest and south central North Dakota. This includes portions of Interstate 94 between Dickinson and Bismarck. If you are traveling tonight into early Sunday morning, be alert to rapidly changing visibilities. Slow down, use your low beam headlights and maintain a safe driving distance.

