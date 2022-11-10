AUSTIN, Texas --  Taylor Jones had 21 points and five blocks in her debut for Texas and the No. 3 Longhorns defeated Louisiana 68-45 Friday night. The Longhorns opened their season without their best player, point guard Rori Harmon, who wore a protective boot on her right foot. Coach Vic Schaefer said Harmon has a toe injury. He listed her status as day to day.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO