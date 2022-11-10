ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Best 'College GameDay' signs from TCU-Texas

Everything is bigger in Texas, including the College Football Playoff race and the "College GameDay" stop in Austin, Texas, where the TCU Horned Frogs will face the Texas Longhorns on Saturday night (7:30 ET, ABC). In the latest playoff rankings, the Horned Frogs rose to No. 4. Undefeated TCU's rise...
Texas PG Rori Harmon misses opener, day-to-day with foot injury

Point guard Rori Harmon missed Friday's opening game for the No. 3 Texas Longhorns women's basketball team with a foot injury. The Longhorns beat Louisiana 68-45 in Austin, Texas, but had 25 turnovers without their primary ball-handler in the lineup. Harmon was on the Texas bench wearing a boot during...
Jones debuts with 21 as No. 3 Texas stops Louisiana 68-45

AUSTIN, Texas --  Taylor Jones had 21 points and five blocks in her debut for Texas and the No. 3 Longhorns defeated Louisiana 68-45 Friday night. The Longhorns opened their season without their best player, point guard Rori Harmon, who wore a protective boot on her right foot. Coach Vic Schaefer said Harmon has a toe injury. He listed her status as day to day.
