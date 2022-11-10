NICOLE LIVE UPDATES: JFRD reports house fire in the Trout River area

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Nicole made landfall as a hurricane on Florida’s east coast just after 3 a.m. Read live updates below:

12:50 p.m., 11/10/22

JFRD reported a house fire in the Trout River area.

12:38 p.m., 11/10/22

Tornado Warning in effect for Camden and Nassau counties until 1 p.m.

Disney World will reopen at 1 p.m. Thursday.

12:11 p.m., 11/10/22

Tornado warning in Camden County has been allowed to expire.

11:50 a.m., 11/10/22

Tornado Warning in effect for Camden County until 12:15 p.m.

11:23 a.m., 11/10/22

1 SSE Brunswick emergency manager reports STORM SURGE has closed U.S. 17 in Brunswick from the base of the Sidney Lanier Bridge to Parkwood Drive.

11:13 a.m., 11/10/22

Tornado warning for Duval and Nassau counties has expired.

10:58 a.m., 11/10/22

Action News Jax First Alert Meteorologist Garrett Bedenbaugh shared the following information: “Putnam County Emergency Management relayed a report from the Mayor of Welaka of significant storm surge inundation that is exceeding levels experienced during hurricane Ian. The tide gauge further northward on Dunns Creek has crested at 3.1 feet above mean higher high water.”

10:51 a.m., 11/10/22

Tornado Warning in effect for Duval and Nassau counties until 11:15 a.m.

10:23 a.m., 11/10/22

A1A shut down due to flooding.

10:21 a.m., 11/10/22

Gov. DeSantis held a briefing on current Nicole information.

10:16 a.m., 11/10/22

Putnam County Emergency Management said that storm surge has passed Hurricane Ian levels.

9:58 a.m., 11/10/22

The Dames Point Bridge is now closed in both directions due to a semi turned on its side, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

9:37 a.m., 11/10/22

A semi-truck on its side is backing up traffic on the northbound side of the Dames Point Bridge on Interstate 295. Avoid the area.

9:30 a.m., 11/10/22

Clay County Emergency management held a briefing on current Nicole conditions in the area.

8:52 a.m., 11/10/22

SHELTER IN PLACE: St. Johns County is feeling the heaviest effects from Nicole right now. Conditions will continue to deteriorate as the storm passes through the area. The St. Johns County Emergency Operations Center is urging everyone to shelter in place until conditions improve. If you’re experiencing an emergency call 911.

8:50 a.m., 11/10/22

The tornado warning for St. Johns County has expired.

8:24 a.m., 11/10/22

Tornado Warning for St. Johns County, Florida until 9 a.m.

8:07 a.m., 11/10/22

Jax Ready Citizen Information Line is now open. Please call 904-824-5550 for any questions on Nicole.

7:30 a.m., 11/10/22

St. Johns County Sheriff Hardwick gives updates on the conditions in the county.

7:12 a.m., 11/10/22

The Bridge of Lions is closed to traffic and is only open to emergency vehicles.

7:03 a.m., 11/10/22

Jacksonville bridges remain open and are not expected to close until sustained winds reach over 39 mph.

6:45 a.m., 11/10/22

Hazardous surge begins to come in at Vilano Beach past high tide levels.

6:04 a.m., 11/10/22

A tornado watch is now in effect for Clay, Duval, Nassau, Putnam, St. Johns, Camden and Glynn counties until 1 p.m. Track severe weather alerts on the Action News Jax Weather Alerts page.

5:49 a.m., 11/10/22

Some parts of our area are starting to see power outages. According to JEA’s outage map, about 2,800 customers are without power. For FPL customers locally, there are about 280 customers in St. Johns, Nassau and Putnam counties without power.

5:21 a.m., 11/10/22

Action News Jax First Alert Chief Meteorologist Mike Buresh says Nicole is the second-latest hurricane ever to hit the continental United States, after only Hurricane Kate, which made landfall in 1985 along the Florida Panhandle as a Category 2 hurricane the week of Thanksgiving. It is the latest recorded landfall ever for a hurricane on the east coast of Florida.

3:57 a.m., 11/10/22

Nicole has been downgraded to a tropical storm after making landfall around 3 a.m.

3:28 a.m., 11/10/22

Wind gusts of 40-50 mph are becoming more common this morning across Duval County. As more rain bands pivot onshore, these will continue, First Alert Meteorologist Trevor Gibbs says.

3:15 a.m., 11/10/22

Our beaches have just passed low tide. With the tide coming in later this morning, flooding concerns will increase, First Alert Meteorologist Trevor Gibbs says.

3:14 a.m., 11/10/22

NICOLE MAKES LANDFALL: Radar imagery from Miami and Melbourne shows the center of Nicole has made landfall on the east coast of the Florida peninsula on North Hutchinson Island just south of Vero Beach. The maximum sustained winds are estimated to be 75 mph (120 km/h), and the minimum central pressure is estimated to be 981 mb (28.97 inches).

With Nicole’s landfall, it now becomes the latest recorded landfall ever for the Florida east coast.

