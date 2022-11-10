Read full article on original website
Canisius tops St. Bonaventure in overtime 84-80
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Xzavier Long and Jordan Henderson scored 19 points apiece, Tahj Staveskie scored nine in overtime and Canisius beat St. Bonaventure 84-80 on Saturday night. Long had five rebounds for the Golden Griffins (1-1). Henderson added six assists. Jacco Fritz recorded 12 points and was 3...
Panic buttons could be required in Texas schools
AUSTIN, Texas (KEYE) — Silent Panic Alert Technology is gaining traction after the tragedy at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde five months ago. Since then, state leaders have made several changes aimed at preventing more tragedies. Panic buttons are now on the list of proposed safety rules at Texas schools.
First flu death of season reported in Idaho
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare reported a Nez Perce County man older than 65 years is Idaho’s first reported influenza-related death of the season. Flu seasons vary from year to year in their timing and duration. Over the previous five influenza seasons...
HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL: 3A All-Conference list released
South Fremont’s Berklee Yancey was named 3A District 6 volleyball player of the year and Xavier Miranda was named coach of the year. Yancey accounted for 257 kills, 29 aces, 164 digs and 11 blocks in helping lead the Cougars to a berth in the 3A state tournament.
