Writing prompt leads to publication for Baton Rouge author Emily Cogburn
What began as a writing exercise has evolved into Emily Beck Cogburn’s latest short story, “Chainsaw,” published in Chapter House Journal. “I entered a contest where I was given the first and last paragraphs and had to write something like a hundred paragraphs in between. I also wasn’t allowed to use dialogue,” Baton Rouge author Cogburn said.
Zachary Community School District School Board honors retiring administrator and student
The Zachary Community School Board honored Zachary High School Student Gabreyela Gonzalez Nov. 1 for recently being nominated for the Youth Leadership Award. Gonzalez received the honor from Mark Cooper, the chief of staff of the Governor’s Office and Governor John Bel Edwards. She was recognized for her efforts in initiating the City of Zachary’s anti-litter campaign and was named a 2022 Everyday Hero.
Looking for a Saturday outing? Find handmade goods, support local causes at The Market at the Oasis
The Oasis Market on Coursey Boulevard provides a place for small businesses and vendors to sell specialty products. Christy Peers, one of three managers, said the Oasis Market sells a vision. It provides a marketing alternative for small scale businesses and craftspeople. “The Market believes in enhancing the quality of...
Community gym coming to Gonzales for tutoring and sports is part of city's strategic plan
A $5 million community center and gym where kids and youth can get after-school tutoring — and a game of basketball or volleyball — is coming to Gonzales, helped along by a $3 million federal grant awarded this summer. The center, to be located on four acres on...
Public school students unable to receive $1,000 voucher for learning how to read
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Help is on the way for students who struggle with reading. The state will offer free tutoring to improve the literacy rate. “It all starts with reading,” said State Representative Scott McKnight. “You must learn to read now in order to learn later.”
New leader named to lead literacy revamp in Baton Rouge schools
The architect of the ongoing revamp of literacy instruction in East Baton Rouge Parish has left for a job in her home state of Georgia after 21 months on the job and the parish school system is replacing her with the longtime head of its early childhood program. Supt. Sito...
Ed Pratt: 50 years later, Southern University student shootings still haunt us
There is a road I have driven down many times. It’s not paved, tree-lined, curved or hilly. Actually, it’s not a real road in the sense that anyone else can be on it. This road is in my head and heart and whenever I’m on it, I see the same thing in the rearview mirror. I will see it again on Nov. 16, the same date I have traveled that road for 50 years.
Hundreds attend elaborate Veterans Day program in Iberville, Governor speaks
PLAQUEMINE, La. (BRPROUD) — In Iberville Parish, those on the west side of the bridge honored military veterans on this Veterans Day. Governor John Bel Edwards a veteran himself was there. Right in the heart of Plaquemine, residents saluted our veterans with an elaborate program. Not only was it...
White Light Night 2022: Free art festival stretching across Mid City Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Mid City Baton Rouge’s largest free art festival returns on Friday, Nov. 18. At this festival, attendees can enjoy live music, art, and food while walking through the heart of Mid City. The route for White Light Night starts at Jefferson Highway at Goodwood Boulevard and stretches to the intersection of Government and 14th streets.
Students could be suspended after large fight at Scotlandville Magnet High School Thursday
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A large fight broke out at Scotlandville Magnet High School at around 1 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 10. According to a spokeswoman with the East Baton Rouge Parish School System, the altercation initially involved two students fighting. The statement from EBR Schools went on to say,...
EBR Schools, city constables collect canned foods for families in need
BATON ROUGE - Thanksgiving is just around the corner, and four elementary schools are preparing by giving back to the community. The Baton Rouge City Constables along with Glen Oaks Park, Forest Heights, University Terrace, and Buchanan Elementary Schools have teamed up to collect canned food for those in need of a hot meal for Thanksgiving.
Lafayette business leader Brach Myers announces bid for Louisiana House seat in 2023
Brach Myers, a Lafayette business and civic leader, announced Thursday he is running for House District 45 in 2023. The seat is currently held by State Rep. Jean-Paul Coussan, who recently announced he is running for the State Senate on the same ballot. “I’m humbled by this outpouring of support...
Guest artists named for Baton Rouge Ballet Theatre's 'The Nutcracker - A Tale from the Bayou'
The Baton Rouge Ballet Theatre has named the guest artists for its annual holiday production, "The Nutcracker — A Tale from the Bayou," which returns to the newly renovated Raising Cane's River Center Performing Arts Theater, 300 St. Louis St., on Dec. 17-18. The role of Sugar Plum Fairy...
Large fight breaks out at Scotlandville High School, 10-12 students face suspension
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The East Baton Rouge Parish School System has issued a statement about multiple fights that happened at Scotlandville Magnet High School Thursday, Nov. 10. The fight started with two students but escalated as the crowd began to grow. It was believed shots were fired,...
Waiting for purple martins, I remember Carter Russell Lee
I’ve interviewed hundreds of people in a long journalism career, and Carter Russell Lee is among the standouts. Lee, a retired Exxon employee who lived in Baton Rouge, was celebrated for his relentless generosity, which often involved building things for neighbors. When Lee, who embraced carpentry as a hobby, learned that a neighbor needed a shed, he showed up without ceremony and did the job himself, accepting nothing more than the cost of materials for his trouble. He built birdhouses and Nativity scenes, often from scrap wood salvaged from local trash piles, “dispensing them as casually as bouquets to people who drop by,” as I told readers when I profiled Lee in 2000.
LSU student government 'strongly condemns' President Tate over campus building names
The LSU Student Senate unanimously passed a resolution to 'strongly condemn' LSU president William Tate for what they see as inaction by the university in renaming buildings on campus that students have deemed offensive. The resolution came on the heels of an article in the university's student newspaper, The Reveille,...
Baton Rouge-area Catholics can receive wine at communion soon, ending last COVID precautions
The Roman Catholic bishop of Baton Rouge has asked pastors to make communion wine available to parishioners again, beginning on the first weekend of Advent, but churches have permission to proceed at their own pace and address worries about drinking from a common cup. In a letter read at churches...
What's with the diagonal streets in Beauregard Town in Baton Rouge? Curious Louisiana answers.
Ira Wray frequently drives downtown and can’t help but notice four diagonal streets that approach a two-block area of Government Street. “It looks like there would’ve had to be something important or interesting at the center many years ago, but now it’s mostly just a law office, a church and a McDonalds,” Wray said. “What used to be here?
FREE Library Programs Scheduled For All Ages in December
Free, fun events for every age are coming your way in December compliments of the East Baton Rouge Parish Library! They will be hosting Write Time! with Boo Milton for young adults, Saturday Science for teens, Tim the Magician for kids, and Movies on the Plaza for the whole family! Plus, don't forget to take advantage of Food for Fines to reduce your library fines by donating to the Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank! Check out the list below:
Thanksgiving Po-Boy, Eggplant Po-Boy, Vietnamese iced coffee: Best things we ate this week
In ordering this Turkey Day delight, I learned just how controversial of a choice it was, but after eating it, I'm even more confidently on Team Thanksgiving Po-Boy. This po-boy from JED's struck the perfect balance of sweet and savory between the crawfish and cornbread dressing, the house-made gravy and the satsuma cranberry sauce. The portion size was perfect. The Leidenheimer bread was stuffed, but not to the point where it was a mess to eat.
