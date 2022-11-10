ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Zachary, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
theadvocate.com

Writing prompt leads to publication for Baton Rouge author Emily Cogburn

What began as a writing exercise has evolved into Emily Beck Cogburn’s latest short story, “Chainsaw,” published in Chapter House Journal. “I entered a contest where I was given the first and last paragraphs and had to write something like a hundred paragraphs in between. I also wasn’t allowed to use dialogue,” Baton Rouge author Cogburn said.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Zachary Community School District School Board honors retiring administrator and student

The Zachary Community School Board honored Zachary High School Student Gabreyela Gonzalez Nov. 1 for recently being nominated for the Youth Leadership Award. Gonzalez received the honor from Mark Cooper, the chief of staff of the Governor’s Office and Governor John Bel Edwards. She was recognized for her efforts in initiating the City of Zachary’s anti-litter campaign and was named a 2022 Everyday Hero.
ZACHARY, LA
theadvocate.com

New leader named to lead literacy revamp in Baton Rouge schools

The architect of the ongoing revamp of literacy instruction in East Baton Rouge Parish has left for a job in her home state of Georgia after 21 months on the job and the parish school system is replacing her with the longtime head of its early childhood program. Supt. Sito...
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Ed Pratt: 50 years later, Southern University student shootings still haunt us

There is a road I have driven down many times. It’s not paved, tree-lined, curved or hilly. Actually, it’s not a real road in the sense that anyone else can be on it. This road is in my head and heart and whenever I’m on it, I see the same thing in the rearview mirror. I will see it again on Nov. 16, the same date I have traveled that road for 50 years.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

White Light Night 2022: Free art festival stretching across Mid City Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Mid City Baton Rouge’s largest free art festival returns on Friday, Nov. 18. At this festival, attendees can enjoy live music, art, and food while walking through the heart of Mid City. The route for White Light Night starts at Jefferson Highway at Goodwood Boulevard and stretches to the intersection of Government and 14th streets.
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

EBR Schools, city constables collect canned foods for families in need

BATON ROUGE - Thanksgiving is just around the corner, and four elementary schools are preparing by giving back to the community. The Baton Rouge City Constables along with Glen Oaks Park, Forest Heights, University Terrace, and Buchanan Elementary Schools have teamed up to collect canned food for those in need of a hot meal for Thanksgiving.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Waiting for purple martins, I remember Carter Russell Lee

I’ve interviewed hundreds of people in a long journalism career, and Carter Russell Lee is among the standouts. Lee, a retired Exxon employee who lived in Baton Rouge, was celebrated for his relentless generosity, which often involved building things for neighbors. When Lee, who embraced carpentry as a hobby, learned that a neighbor needed a shed, he showed up without ceremony and did the job himself, accepting nothing more than the cost of materials for his trouble. He built birdhouses and Nativity scenes, often from scrap wood salvaged from local trash piles, “dispensing them as casually as bouquets to people who drop by,” as I told readers when I profiled Lee in 2000.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

What's with the diagonal streets in Beauregard Town in Baton Rouge? Curious Louisiana answers.

Ira Wray frequently drives downtown and can’t help but notice four diagonal streets that approach a two-block area of Government Street. “It looks like there would’ve had to be something important or interesting at the center many years ago, but now it’s mostly just a law office, a church and a McDonalds,” Wray said. “What used to be here?
BATON ROUGE, LA
macaronikid.com

FREE Library Programs Scheduled For All Ages in December

Free, fun events for every age are coming your way in December compliments of the East Baton Rouge Parish Library! They will be hosting Write Time! with Boo Milton for young adults, Saturday Science for teens, Tim the Magician for kids, and Movies on the Plaza for the whole family! Plus, don't forget to take advantage of Food for Fines to reduce your library fines by donating to the Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank! Check out the list below:
EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH, LA
theadvocate.com

Thanksgiving Po-Boy, Eggplant Po-Boy, Vietnamese iced coffee: Best things we ate this week

In ordering this Turkey Day delight, I learned just how controversial of a choice it was, but after eating it, I'm even more confidently on Team Thanksgiving Po-Boy. This po-boy from JED's struck the perfect balance of sweet and savory between the crawfish and cornbread dressing, the house-made gravy and the satsuma cranberry sauce. The portion size was perfect. The Leidenheimer bread was stuffed, but not to the point where it was a mess to eat.
BATON ROUGE, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy