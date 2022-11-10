Read full article on original website
Top six teams with best chance to make College Football Playoff after Week 11
No. 5 Tennessee (9-1, 5-1 SEC) defeated Missouri (4-6, 2-5 SEC), 66-24, Saturday in Week 11. Saturday’s contest was the Vols’ final home game during the 2022 season. Tennessee also celebrated senior day versus Missouri. Tennessee’s 2022 regular-season schedule features home games against Ball State (W, 59-10), Akron...
Twitter reacts to Auburn beating Texas A&M 13-10
It was not always pretty but Auburn beat the Texas A&M Aggies 13-10 Saturday night in Jordan-Hare Stadium. The offense was unable to finish their drives but Colby Wooden and the rest of the defense made sure they never trailed, shutting down the Aggie’s offense. The offense leaned heavily...
