Mavericks vs. Wizards: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest
The Dallas Mavericks play against the Washington Wizards at Capital One Arena
The Dallas Mavericks are spending $27,983,495 per win while the Washington Wizards are spending $25,333,541 per win
Game Time: 7:00 PM EST on Thursday November 10, 2022
Broadcast Info
National TV: N/A
Home TV: NBCSWA
Away TV: Bally Sports SW-DAL
Home Radio: The Team 980
Away Radio: 97.1 FM / S: 99.1 FM
The Wizards had Luka Doncic’s number for one night, as they held him to a season-low in points and a season-high in turnovers. https://t.co/dHnGtldAh1 pic.twitter.com/MzuPLxhGZt – 1:23 AM
#LineOfTheNight: @Kyle Kuzma 36 pts, 11 rebs, 6 asts, 14-26 FG, 5-11 3FG, 3-3 FT, W pic.twitter.com/jWsgtqKACP – 12:50 AM
Kyle Kuzma was so good against the Mavs it had him fielding questions postgame about free agency and whether he should have the same usage rate as Luka Doncic. nbcsports.com/washington/wiz… – 12:10 AM
can’t sleep, still too excited from the dub 😴 pic.twitter.com/TB5O7yJCv8 – 11:59 PM
Hey, Wizards fans, I tried something new. “POSTGAME WITH WAYNE”
The Wizards won 113-105 #DCAboveAll
• Spencer Dinwiddie returned; we spoke about that. Coffee?
• Wiz missed Beal and Porzingis; Coach Unseld Jr and me on what helped the team lock-in?
• Utah Jazz Preview pic.twitter.com/c7arnj9asg – 11:48 PM
Mavs’ loss to Wizards: bad!
Bring your mom and sister to work night: good! pic.twitter.com/9RpuX0kWZF – 11:38 PM
Rui Hachimura’s season-high 23 points tonight vs. Mavs was his most since two seasons ago (5/3/2021). – 11:35 PM
Lock in with the inner you. Only ya thoughts about you matter. That's how you win in this life $hit!
Hawks have made 9.8 threes per game this season.
The three teams who have made fewer are Magic (9.6), Lakers (9.4) and the Wizards (9.2). – 11:09 PM
The Wizards were without Bradley Beal and Kristaps Porzingis, yet they beat Luka Doncic and the Mavs in a signature win.
5 takeaways from how they did it: nbcsports.com/washington/wiz… – 11:08 PM
Spencer Dinwiddie after combined 62 points on 55.5% shooting in Mavs’ back to back: “Could definitely use the ice tub right now.”
Spencer Dinwiddie on Luka Doncic’s fatigue during this back to back: “We’ll probably be in the ice tub together.” – 11:07 PM
Lakers reportedly covet Bradley Beal, but that doesn’t mean they have any chance of getting him
cbssports.com/nba/news/laker… – 11:03 PM
Kyle Kuzma said tonight that I am well-dressed which I’ll take as a high compliment and one I feel compelled to tweet, even if @Ava Wallace thinks it’s already gone to my head. – 10:54 PM
Rui Hachimura’s face when asked about his sweet up and under highlight layup 😂 pic.twitter.com/NP7TNAwyfK – 10:50 PM
Pelicans lowest scoring quarters this season:
– 17 in 2Q vs. Lakers
– 17 in 3Q tonight
– 18 in 1Q vs. Clippers
– 21 in 4Q tonight
– 21 in 3Q vs. Mavericks – 10:35 PM
Jason Kidd on Luka Doncic taking blame for B2B losses: “It’s not Luka. It’s the team, and we’re just not playing well right now, and it happens. Just happens to be early in the season. When you talk about your best player takes responsibility, leadership, that’s what he’s doing.” – 10:11 PM
Luka Doncic on his NBA-high usage rate: “I don’t watch the statistics because nowadays you guys have statistics for everything — whoever drinks one espresso before the game and scores five points gets the record.”
That his coffee fix today?
“No, I had a couple more than that.” – 10:09 PM
Kyle Kuzma Postgame pic.twitter.com/M4tUCTkHnX – 10:05 PM
Kyle Kuzma's fashion choice tonight:
Kyle Kuzma after dropping 36 pts on the Mavs. pic.twitter.com/OIZlE8btGX – 10:03 PM
Luka Doncic’s convo tonight with Kristaps Porzingis: “I said he has a nice beard.”
On KP’s pregame comments: “You can go against that team that traded you and say a lot of things, but he was always nice, always nice to Dallas, always nice to me, so I really respect him.” – 9:59 PM
Good to hear Kidd talk In the postgame about resting LUKA. But he also needs to sit longer in the games he plays. IMO – 9:57 PM
Game off is coming (in the next few) for Luka Doncic after shooting 17 of 50 in back-to-back Mavs losses: “I’m just feeling more tired on the court these last two games than anything, but that’s not an excuse.” – 9:57 PM
It’s a final: Wizards 113, Mavs 105. Spencer had 33 pts and 6 assists, Luka had 22-9-6, Dwight had 14-7, and Tim scored 16 pts. Mavs are 6-5 and will host Portland on Saturday. – 9:52 PM
Daniel Gafford won the Wizards’ Defensive Player of the Game belt, Wes Unseld Jr. said. – 9:37 PM
Spencer Dinwiddie with more 3-pointers against the Wizards tonight (7) than he had in a single-game with them last season (6) over 44 games. – 9:28 PM
That win easily was the Wizards’ biggest win of the season, especially considering who was out. Washington improves to 6-6. Dallas drops to 6-5. – 9:26 PM
Kuzma poured in a season-high 36 points to lift the Wizards past the Mavs ☔ pic.twitter.com/QQODZnG1F2 – 9:25 PM
Rui Hachimura said Brad and KP were out so I was trying to be aggressive, credits the Wizards defense in his postgame arena interview. #DCAboveAll – 9:25 PM
Final.
@chime | #MFFL pic.twitter.com/BIdwH4qkRq – 9:24 PM
Mavs fall to 1-4 on road and 0-2 in last 2 nights following a 4-game winning streak.
The 1st road loss was a blown 22-point lead at Phoenix. The 2nd was against a Pels team w/o 3 starters. The 3rd was last night against Magic w/o Banchero. Tonight Wiz were w/o Beal/Porzingis. – 9:24 PM
The Washington Wizards defeated the Dallas Mavericks and improved to (6-6)
#DcAboveAll 113
#MFFL 105
Kyle Kuzma led the team with 36 points, 7 assists and 11 rebounds. Rui Hachimura added 23 and Will Barton had 14.
5 Wizards were in double figures. – 9:23 PM
Huge win for the shorthanded Wizards, who upset Dallas 113-105.
Kuzma ties his career high as a Wizard with 36 points, 11 rebounds.
Hachimura has 23p
Doncic 22p
Dinwiddie 33p – 9:23 PM
Final: Wizards 113, Mavericks 105
Kuzma: 36 pts., 11 rebs., 7 assts.
Dinwiddie: 33 pts., 4 rebs., 6 assts.
Doncic: 22 pts, 9 rebs., 6 assts.
Beal, Porzingis, Wright: DNP due to illness (Beal) or injuries (Porzingis, Wright) – 9:23 PM
Kuzma without Beal and KP:
36 PTS
11 REB
7 AST
5 3P
First player with a 35/10 game on 5 threes this season. pic.twitter.com/zzyBqY5nM2 – 9:22 PM
Wizards stun the Mavs without Beal and Porzingis. Final score: 113-105. They are 6-6 on the year, winners of two straight. – 9:22 PM
The Mavericks are going to go 0-2 on this trip. Gotta pile up a bunch of wins on this next home stand. – 9:21 PM
For the third straight game, Wes Unseld Jr. has closed a game with Jordan Goodwin. Goodwin will have played the game’s final 17 minutes, 31 seconds if he’s not subbed out now with 10.7 seconds to go and the Wiz ahead. He has two points, seven rebounds and six assists. – 9:21 PM
The Wizards have tied a single-game high this season for 3-pointers made, with 12. – 9:19 PM
Kyle Kuzma has now scored at least 20 points the last six times he’s played without either Bradley Beal or Kristaps Porzingis in the lineup (dating back to before the KP trade) and at least 30 three of the six, including 36 so far tonight. – 9:18 PM
The Capital City Go-Go defeated the Deleware Blue Coats 120-116 and improved to (2-1).
Quenton Jackson led the team with 24 on (9/12) shooting; he was also (4/4) from 3.
Jordan Schakel finished with 22; Devon Dotson also had 20.
* Go-Go had 6 in double figures. – 9:18 PM
In the latest example of Jordan Goodwin taking advantage of his opportunity, he’s been the PG of the closing lineup tonight. – 9:17 PM
Closing lineup for final 3:23 of Wizards-Mavericks
Jordan Goodwin
Will Barton
Deni Avdija
Kyle Kuzma
Daniel Gafford – 9:16 PM
4 minutes to go.
#MFFL pic.twitter.com/85371T9rRf – 9:14 PM
You going crazy tonight I see!! 👀👀😤💯 @Kyle Kuzma
The Wizards’ leaders in plus-minus so far tonight: Rui Hachimura (+20), Jordan Goodwin (+16) and Daniel Gafford (+15). – 8:59 PM
Kyle Kuzma putting on a show for Wizards against Mavs. Has 34 points (13-for-21, 5-for-9 on 3s), eight rebounds, six assists with 9:31 left in the fourth quarter. Just made a couple of deep 3s. – 8:59 PM
Kuz is up to a game-high 34 points, including 9 of Washington’s 11 4th-quarter points. – 8:59 PM
Kyle Kuzma with back-to-back 3s forcing a Mavericks timeout and Capital One Arena chants Kuuuzzzz – 8:58 PM
With another 3-pointer, Kyle Kuzma is now up to 34 points, eight rebounds and six assists, and Washington leads Dallas 98-86 with 9:31 remaining in the fourth quarter. – 8:57 PM
Kyle Kuzma with 34 points, Capital One Arena screams “KUUUUUUZ” – 8:57 PM
Jordan Goodwin doesn’t have a point tonight, but he has made an impact. In his 17 minutes, he has four rebounds, four assists and one steal. He also drew an offensive foul on JaVale McGee, resulting in a Dallas turnover. The Wizards scored on their ensuing possession. – 8:53 PM
Wizards lead 87-83 after the third quarter. Spencer has 28 pts and 5 assists, Luka 14-6-5, Tim 13, Dwight 10-7. – 8:52 PM
No Beal or Porzingis, yet the Wizards lead the Mavs 87-83 entering the 4th quarter. Kuzma (25 pts) and Hachimura (21 pts) have been the key ingredients.
Also, defense on Luka Doncic who has shot 5-14 FG with 5 TOs. – 8:51 PM
Wizards lead the Mavericks after 3.
#DCAboveAll 87
#MFFL 83
Kuzma, 25
Hachimura, 21 – 8:51 PM
In addition to scoring 21 points so far, Rui Hachimura also attempted to take a charge. I don’t recall him doing that at any time this calendar year. Either way, it’s representative of the team’s effort tonight. – 8:51 PM
The Wizards take an 87-83 lead over Dallas into the fourth quarter.
Kuzma: 25p 8r
Hachimura: 21p – 8:50 PM
Biggest Wizards lead: 87-82. – 8:48 PM
This is a Captain Obvious statement, but this has been one of Rui Hachimura’s best games this season, if not his best game. He’s made quick decisions, and they’ve paid off most of the time. He has 21 points on 8-of-11 shooting (including 2-of-3 three point shooting). – 8:42 PM
Luka Doncic’s 3rd technical foul in Mavs’ first 11 games. That’s a ratio of … suspension eventually. – 8:42 PM
Tech on Luka. – 8:42 PM
Luka drills a high 3 pointer. – 8:41 PM
OH MY LUKA 😤 – 8:41 PM
26 PTS for 2️⃣6️⃣
Go off, @Spencer Dinwiddie. pic.twitter.com/8IhD6Jl1mD – 8:35 PM
Rui Hachimura has been on a heater tonight. 19 pts in 15 min, 7-9 FG, 2-3 3PT. He’s a huge reason why this is a 77-74 game despite Beal and Porzingis being out. – 8:34 PM
Excellent few minutes from Rui Hachimura, who’s worked his way up to 19 points. – 8:33 PM
in So Wizards fashion, of course Spencer Dinwiddie first game back in DC it feels like he is hitting everything. – 8:30 PM
When @Mark Followill quotes @taylorswift13 >>>>>
Luka struggling again, just 7 pts on 3-9 FG, but tonight getting help as Mavs lead 61-58 at halftime. Dinwiddie 18, Hardaway 13 (10 in 2nd). Mavs did have an early 14 pt lead, lost it midway in 2nd before pulling ahead. Kuzma 16 for WAS. 2nd half soon @971TheFreak – 8:18 PM
Kuz at the half:
▪️ 16 PTS
▪️ 7-11 FG
▪️ 6 REB
▪️ 1 STL pic.twitter.com/knZZv0baeS – 8:13 PM
Bouncing around between games, already hit DAL/WAS, MIA/CHA, and ATL/PHI. Join us for live commentary, watch it all including the games at this link playback.tv/nateduncannba – 8:10 PM
The Washington Wizards trail the Dallas Mavericks at halftime.
#DCAboveAll 58
#MFFL 61
Kyle Kuzma leads the team with 16 and Rui Hachimura has 12. Spencer Dinwiddie leads all scorers with 18. – 8:08 PM
It’s 61-58 Mavs over the Wizards at halftime. Spencer Dinwiddie is the game’s leading scorer with 18 pts already.
Mavs have 11-4 edge in 3PT, but Wiz have offset that by going 14-15 from FT line. – 8:08 PM
Missing Bradley Beal, Kristaps Porzingis and Delon Wright to injuries, the Wizards trail the Mavs 61-58 at halftime. This has been a good effort game for the Wizards. Spencer Dinwiddie has a game-high 18 points on 7-of-9 shooting from the field. – 8:08 PM
Mavs lead 61-58 at the half. Spencer has 18 pts, Tim 13 and Luka 7-4-5. – 8:07 PM
Thinking about Luka Doncic’s advice to Christian Wood about FT struggles as Luka is 1-of-5 from the line tonight:
“You miss a couple, and then you’re just thinking ‘Oh, I can’t miss again.’ You just think about the misses. And then probably you miss again.” – 8:06 PM
deni showin' the bunnies 🐰
Wizards small ball lineup
Monte Morris
Corey Kispert
Deni Avdija
Kyle Kuzma
Rui Hachimura – 8:02 PM
Deni Avdija with a good cut for Monte Morris to find him and finishes with a right hand dunk as he should.
I’ve gotten a lot of questions like, “are you still breaking down Wizards games this season?”
The answer is: Yes
Here’s something from the archive. My personal game notes from WAS/MEM earlier this week.
It’s been a while.
Happy game night!
Read: mayoh.substack.com/p/wizards-griz… – 7:53 PM
Jason Kidd said he wanted to get Frank Ntilikina his first minutes of the season tonight — not necessarily because he’ll take the burden off Luka, but he’s the last option on the current roster Mavs haven’t tried. – 7:52 PM
B2B Timmy buckets 🪣🪣 – 7:51 PM
Kyle Kuzma Euro step package on full display tonight.
This happens to streak shooters, but Tim Hardaway Jr.’s shot just doesn’t look good. Wonder if he’s favoring something after that awkward slip the other night. – 7:47 PM
Corey Kispert shaking a little of the rust off in his fourth game of the season after the ankle sprain. He’s got 7 points in 10 mins. Mavs are up 41-40 – 7:46 PM
SPENCE!!!! 💦💦💦 – 7:43 PM
The Spencer Dinwiddie Trade. – 7:42 PM
If the Washington Wizards lead at halftime all fans will receive BBQ Wings. – 7:41 PM
LD ➡️ JG
Just beautiful 🤌🤌🤌 pic.twitter.com/yiJRIPEp6Q – 7:41 PM
After one: Mavs 34, Wiz 28. Kyle Kuzma has 10p. Dinwiddie has 11 and is 3-3 from three. – 7:39 PM
Luka Doncic in the 1st quarter this season:
1st in points
2nd in assists
2nd in steals
12.4 PPG in the 1st. pic.twitter.com/E4xoVgRLdu – 7:39 PM
Mavs lead 34-28 after the first quarter. Spencer has 11 pts, Reggie has 6-3 and Luka has 5-2-4. – 7:39 PM
Wizards trail the Mavs 34-28 after one. Kuzma has 10 pts already as he leads the offense without Beal and Porzingis. – 7:38 PM
The Wizards Jersey with this court combo is so nice to see in person. It's a perfect balance.
After one quarter of play the Washington Wizards trail the Dallas Mavericks.
#DCAboveAll 28
#MFFL 34
Kyle Kuzma leads the team with 10. – 7:38 PM
NBA Commissioner Adam Silver in attendance at Mavericks-Wizards game in D.C., along with Mavs owner Mark Cuban. Both spoke @SBJ Dealmakers event in D.C. during the day. Wizards owner Ted Leonsis and exec Zach Leonsis also were on a panel. – 7:33 PM
A Will Barton 3 cuts the Maverick’s lead to 27-25. – 7:31 PM
That 14-point Dallas lead? It’s nearly gone: 27-25. – 7:31 PM
Deni Avdija appeared to have a clean strip of Luka Doncic in the paint, but a very late whistle becase the ref realized it was Deni probably. – 7:27 PM
Bucket after bucket after bucket after bucket after bucket pic.twitter.com/6gCzdzKr0B – 7:27 PM
Luka Doncic puts his shoulder into Deni Avdija twice and gets right to the rim for his first bucket of the game. – 7:25 PM
The Wizards have played Luka Doncic straight-up the last several Dallas possessions — with far more success than when the Wizards doubled earlier in the game. – 7:25 PM
Mavs lead 24-11 and Doncic is scoreless, though he does have 3 assists. – 7:23 PM
Spencer Dinwiddie is 3-3 from the field and 3 just 4 minutes into the game. – 7:20 PM
Spencer Dinwiddie hit a three; Wizards fans booed him. Dallas leads 17-8. Washington is holding Luka to 0 points. – 7:18 PM
The same thing is happening against Luka Doncic that happened to the Wizards against Kevin Durant. When Washington sends a second defender at Doncic, Doncic passes to the perimeter, forcing Washington into rotations. Dallas ultimately generates — and makes — open 3-pointers. – 7:17 PM
Reggie Bullock has made his first 2 threes tonight after a combined 0 for 8 the last two games. – 7:17 PM
Spencer Dinwiddie hits a 3 early in his second return game in DC and hears some sparse boos. – 7:14 PM
No Beal or KP for the Wizards. Trap game.
#Mavs getting ready to tip off on the road against the Wizards. – 7:10 PM
Another Dwight Powell start on deck. pic.twitter.com/4e4AwKAhNJ – 7:07 PM
Mavs starters: Bullock, DFS, Powell, Dinwiddie, Doncic
WAS starters: Avdija, Kuzma, Gill, Kispert, Morris.
6:10 tip @971TheFreak – 6:42 PM
Kristaps Porzingis (left groin strain) went through his full pre-game warmup routine and looked good even though he will not play tonight vs. Mavs.
Wes Unseld Jr. described the injury sustained at Hornets on Monday as day-to-day. – 6:38 PM
Your first five on the floor tonight ⤵️
@ModeloUSA | #FightingSpirit pic.twitter.com/YzpuMwymzB – 6:36 PM
Luka Dončić and former Washington Wizard Javale McGee warming up. pic.twitter.com/bvvQksaWzw – 6:35 PM
The best 10 game starts to a season (scoring wise) since 1970. This season’s start for Luka Dončić is 5th on the list, 348 points through the first 10 games. pic.twitter.com/6olkebX0kI – 6:34 PM
Doe’s fam came to support him in DC 🙏🙌
@Dorian Finney-Smith // #MFFL pic.twitter.com/heZeLvzhAK – 6:17 PM
Jason Kidd pre-game was the most forceful about needing to decrease Luka Doncic’s exorbitant usage rate as I’ve seen:
“If we keep this up, then he will not be human if he gets past Christmas. So one or the other is going to show: He’s human or not, and we believe he’s human.” – 6:15 PM
Wizards starters with no Beal or Porzingis:
Morris, Kispert, Avdija, Kuzma Gill – 6:14 PM
One minute of Luka Doncic warming up in the midrange before Wizards-Mavs (7 pm on @NBCSWashington). Effortless. pic.twitter.com/Atv8TULyVk – 6:13 PM
J-Kidd on Luka: “The big thing is he’s from a different planet. He makes the game look so easy, it’s at a different speed. He’s not afraid of the moment, he loves the competition and no matter who’s out there on the floor with him he believes he can find a way to win.” – 6:07 PM
For Mavs at Wizards tonight, Kristaps Porzingis will miss his first game of the year for Washington with a left groin strain. Bradley Beal is out for a 3rd straight game in health and safety protocols. Christian Wood is out for the Mavs with a left knee sprain. 6p, BSSW – 6:01 PM
Minnesota @Minnesota Timberwolves Status Report in advance of tomorrow’s game at Memphis:
OUT
Luka Garza – Two-Way Contract
Josh Minott – G League Assignment
Wendell Moore Jr. – G League Assignment
Naz Reid – Illness – 5:57 PM
Stop me if you’ve heard this before: KP is out tonight. – 5:47 PM
Asked Jason Kidd about Luka’s insane usage rate to start the season. It’s a concern. “People will say he’s 23,” Kidd said. “But, he’s human.” At this rate, Kidd said, Dončić may hit a physical/mental wall around Christmas. – 5:46 PM
With Kristaps Porzingis and Taj Gibson both out tonight, and with this opponent, Wes Unseld Jr. said this game is shaping up to be a small-ball game. So there isn’t a guarantee that Vernon Carey Jr. will play significant minutes tonight. – 5:40 PM
One minute preview of Wizards-Mavs (7 pm on @NBCSWashington). No Beal and no Porzingis. Luka Doncic is playing, though.
🏀attack paint
🏀limit Dinwiddie
🏀keep Luka off the line pic.twitter.com/anP8lcP8WQ – 5:38 PM
The Wizards will be without 40% of their offense tonight against the Mavericks with Beal and Porzingis OUT. The question is, who will fill in for the scoring? That’s what I’ll be watching for. #DCAboveAll – 5:37 PM
Jason Kidd, post-Magic, pre-Wizards: “It’s really simple. There is no trickery to this. We’re getting a lot of open shots, and we’re not making them.” – 5:37 PM
Wes Unseld Jr. declined to reveal his starting lineup with Kristaps Porzingis out but mentioned small ball lineups will see the court.
Could Rui Hachimura start at center 🤔 – 5:34 PM
🗣NEW @HardwoodKnocks
📋 Peace or Panic?! (Part 2)
Mavs/Luka (3:23)
PHI (23:16)
MIA (26:01)
MIL (31:24)
DET (35:41)
LAC (43:48)
GSW (47:44)
MIN (54:12)
LAL/BRK (59:53)
📺 https://t.co/RUHXmEGqXL pic.twitter.com/QY0YQByQ9Q – 5:32 PM
In addition to Beal, no Porzingis for WAS tonight (groin) vs Mavs 6:10 tip @971TheFreak – 5:30 PM
“He’s not a guy you can really speed up. He pretty much dictates what he wants.” — Wes Unseld Jr. on Luka – 5:29 PM
Kristaps Porzingis’ availability is considered day-to-day, Wes Unseld Jr. said. Porzingis will not play tonight because of a groin strain. – 5:28 PM
“It’s important for us to embrace that challenge. I think the biggest thing is for us not to give him a steady diet of the same thing. He’s just too good.” — Wizards coach Wes Unseld Jr. on guarding Luka – 5:28 PM
The Wizards are super thin at the 5 tonight with Taj Gibson also out with a neck strain. – 5:25 PM
Kristaps Porzingis (groin) and Bradley Beal (health and safety protocols) will not play tonight against the @Dallas Mavericks. Wizards coach Wes Unseld Jr. said KP came in this morning and worked out and just wasn’t moving well. – 5:25 PM
Also out for the Wizards: Taj Gibson (neck strain). – 5:24 PM
Kristaps Porzingis is OUT tonight vs. Dallas with a groin strain. He was injured in Charlotte – 5:23 PM
Wizards coach Wes Unseld Jr. says Kristaps Porzingis will not play tonight vs. Mavs because of a left groin strain.
Womp womp. – 5:23 PM
Kristaps Porzingis is OUT against the Mavs tonight due to a groin injury. – 5:23 PM
Kristaps Porzingis (left groin strain) and Taj Gibson (neck strain) will not play tonight vs. Dallas. – 5:23 PM
Kristaps Porziņģis (groin strain) will not play tonight, Wes Unseld Jr. said. – 5:23 PM
Top 100 players in Trade Value Rankings
5: Atlanta, Boston, New Orleans, Phoenix, Portland, Toronto
4: Cleveland, Chicago, Detroit, Golden State, Indiana, Oklahoma City, Philadelphia, Sacramento
3: Denver, Houston, Memphis, Miami, Milwaukee, Minnesota, New York, Washington – 5:00 PM
Big Ed’s weekly Mavericks mailbag is ready for your perusal. Check it out here:
mavs.com/big-eds-mailba… – 4:48 PM
I think this an unpopular opinion but here goes: I think Myles Turner and Buddy Hield make way more sense for the Lakers than Bradley Beal.
One star does not fix this. The Lakers need shooting and defense. But the Lakers care more about famous people than having a coherent team. – 4:39 PM
The statuses of Johnny Davis and Vernon Carey Jr. have been changed on the Wizards’ injury report. Initially listed as on assignment in the G League, both are now listed as available for tonight’s game against the Mavs. Davis is getting some shots up now at Capital One Arena. – 4:38 PM
Adam Silver addressing a conference in Washington today, says following meeting with Kyrie Irving, that he has “no doubt that [Irving] is not antisemitic.” – 4:32 PM
Bradley Beal this season:
21.6 PPG
5.7 APG
52.1 FG% (career high)
Fewest PPG since 2016. pic.twitter.com/DFkXnQLWi8 – 4:22 PM
Here’s a look at the Washington Wizards’ new cherry blossom-themed court, which will debut tonight when the team hosts the Mavericks. pic.twitter.com/HccB3bGG54 – 3:30 PM
My guess for Kristaps Porzingis’s left groin strain that now has him questionable is he will be a game-time decision. His typical pre-game warmups finish by ~6:15 pm.
In his first game vs. Mavs after the trade last season, he had an important 24p-7r-9a-2s without Beal or Kuzma. – 2:55 PM
‘Cheerleaders, female staff exploited’, ‘no functional HR’ and all in a ‘mafia-like’ workplace: Washington DC attorney general sues #Commanders, owner Dan Snyder and the NFL for sexual harassment probe ‘cover-up’ mol.im/a/11413727 via @MailSport – 2:37 PM
Kristaps Porzingis (left groin strain) is questionable for tonight’s Wizards vs. Mavs game. A late add to the injury report. – 1:57 PM
Kristaps Porzingis is now questionable for tonight’s game vs. the Mavs with a groin strain, the Wizards say. New injury for him. He has yet to miss a game this season. – 1:57 PM
Kristaps Porzingis (left groin strain) is questionable for tonight’s game vs. Dallas. – 1:56 PM
#Rockets roster move: TyTy Washington Jr. assigned to @RGVVipers . Vipers play at home tomorrow. Also at home Thurs & Sat of next week. – 1:44 PM
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander with a season-high 39 points last night. Now 5th in the NBA at 31.6 PPG behind only Luka, Steph, Mitchell and Giannis.
SGA is #1 on drives per game with 24.8. Completely unstoppable. Elite stop and go. Hesitations. Touch with either hand. SGA has it all. pic.twitter.com/JQsqVYzmeO – 1:10 PM
on November 19th, with the help of @Bradley Beal, we will host our 2nd annual Thankful Meals event, presented by @CareFirst 💙
more info ⬇️ – 1:01 PM
Detroit Mavericks pic.twitter.com/jiP5qmOiQL – 12:47 PM
Anyone who loves a good underdog story would love how Jordan Goodwin plays. He provides the tenacity and defense that the Washington Wizards need. Folks who know him from @AlthoffCatholic, @SaintLouisMBB and the @CapitalCityGoGo say that’s just who he is.
theathletic.com/3787136/2022/1… – 12:33 PM
Dāvis Bertāns (right knee effusion) and Christian Wood (left knee sprain) are both not with team and will miss tonight’s game in Washington D.C. – 12:25 PM
Join me on Monday at noon Eastern/9 Pacific for a live Q&A on the NBA and D.C. sports. Anything on the Association, the Commanders, Wizards, Nats, Caps and more. Look forward to it!
Big fan of Jordan Goodwin (and @Josh Robbins). Not a big fan of the absence of Goodwin’s attributes across the rest of the roster. theathletic.com/3787136/2022/1… – 11:53 AM
The full dates for the #Sixers to wear their city edition uniforms:
11/13 vs. Utah
11/19 vs. Minnesota
12/11 vs. Charlotte
1/12 vs. Oklahoma City
2/25 vs. Boston
3/12 vs. Washington
3/20 vs. Chicago
4/6 vs. Miami pic.twitter.com/sRIcwOv9ru – 11:29 AM
Wes Unseld Jr. shared his observations of Johnny Davis’ two games with the Capital City Go-Go over the weekend. nbcsports.com/washington/wiz… – 11:03 AM
Six players averaged 30+ PPG in their first 10 games this season:
34.8 – Doncic
32.6 – Curry
31.9 – Mitchell
31.6 – Gilgeous-Alexander
31.5 – Durant
31.2 – Tatum
* all figures through 10 games
That’s the most in a season in NBA history.
Read more here: open.substack.com/pub/statitudes… – 11:01 AM
Mavs lose to NO when Zion and Ingram don’t play. Lose to ORL when Banchero didn’t play. Will they learn the lesson tonight in DC with Bradley Beal not playing as they try to erase the bad night in Orlando. @PeasRadio pre at 5:30. Tip with Brad and me at 6:10 @971TheFreak – 10:46 AM
Is the Wizards jersey supposed to be a joke about the Kumza sweater? – 10:18 AM
Nov. 10 RPR MVP (min 10 games)
1. Kevin Durant: 17.5
2. Luka Doncic: 16.7
3. Jayson Tatum: 15.9
4. Lauri Markkanen: 14.2
5. Donovan Mitchell: 14.2
6. Devin Booker: 14.0
7. DeMar DeRozan: 13.8
8. Nikola Jokic: 13.2
9. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: 13.2
10. Stephen Curry: 12.7 pic.twitter.com/AYAJzGXqzA – 10:05 AM
Jordan Goodwin galvanized the Wizards in their last two games, giving the team the energy, defense and toughness it so badly needed. In this profile, his high school coach, college coach and G League mentors tell @TheAthletic it’s only the beginning.
theathletic.com/3787136/2022/1… – 9:10 AM
ICYMI, Rockets sending TyTy Washington to G League for more playing time houstonchronicle.com/texas-sports-n…) via @houstonchron – 8:38 AM
Great NBA schedule this evening:
Kristaps against Luka and his old team.
Rematch of Round 2 comeback in ’21 Hawks-76ers.
Rematch of Round 1 sweep in ’18 Pelicans-Blazers.
Rematch of Round 1 sweet jerseys in ’01 Heat-Hornets. – 8:24 AM
Comments / 0