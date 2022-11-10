Mavericks vs. Wizards: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Dallas Mavericks play against the Washington Wizards at Capital One Arena

The Dallas Mavericks are spending $27,983,495 per win while the Washington Wizards are spending $25,333,541 per win

Game Time: 7:00 PM EST on Thursday November 10, 2022

Broadcast Info

National TV: N/A

Home TV: NBCSWA

Away TV: Bally Sports SW-DAL

Home Radio: The Team 980

Away Radio: 97.1 FM / S: 99.1 FM

When the game is underway, you can follow it here!

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

@ChaseHughesNBCS

The Wizards had Luka Doncic’s number for one night, as they held him to a season-low in points and a season-high in turnovers. https://t.co/dHnGtldAh1 pic.twitter.com/MzuPLxhGZt – 1:23 AM

@ChrisPalmerNBA

#LineOfTheNight: @Kyle Kuzma 36 pts, 11 rebs, 6 asts, 14-26 FG, 5-11 3FG, 3-3 FT, W pic.twitter.com/jWsgtqKACP – 12:50 AM

@ChaseHughesNBCS

Kyle Kuzma was so good against the Mavs it had him fielding questions postgame about free agency and whether he should have the same usage rate as Luka Doncic. nbcsports.com/washington/wiz… – 12:10 AM

@WashWizards

can’t sleep, still too excited from the dub 😴 pic.twitter.com/TB5O7yJCv8 – 11:59 PM

@waynec0le

Hey, Wizards fans, I tried something new. “POSTGAME WITH WAYNE”

The Wizards won 113-105 #DCAboveAll

• Spencer Dinwiddie returned; we spoke about that. Coffee?

• Wiz missed Beal and Porzingis; Coach Unseld Jr and me on what helped the team lock-in?

• Utah Jazz Preview pic.twitter.com/c7arnj9asg – 11:48 PM

@CallieCaplan

Mavs’ loss to Wizards: bad!

Bring your mom and sister to work night: good! pic.twitter.com/9RpuX0kWZF – 11:38 PM

@NeilDalal96

Rui Hachimura’s season-high 23 points tonight vs. Mavs was his most since two seasons ago (5/3/2021). – 11:35 PM

@WillTheThrillB5

Lock in with the inner you. Only ya thoughts about you matter. That’s how you win in this life $hit! – 11:19 PM

@KLChouinard

Hawks have made 9.8 threes per game this season.

The three teams who have made fewer are Magic (9.6), Lakers (9.4) and the Wizards (9.2). – 11:09 PM

@ChaseHughesNBCS

The Wizards were without Bradley Beal and Kristaps Porzingis, yet they beat Luka Doncic and the Mavs in a signature win.

5 takeaways from how they did it: nbcsports.com/washington/wiz… – 11:08 PM

@CallieCaplan

Spencer Dinwiddie after combined 62 points on 55.5% shooting in Mavs’ back to back: “Could definitely use the ice tub right now.”

Spencer Dinwiddie on Luka Doncic’s fatigue during this back to back: “We’ll probably be in the ice tub together.” – 11:07 PM

@CBSSportsNBA

Lakers reportedly covet Bradley Beal, but that doesn’t mean they have any chance of getting him

cbssports.com/nba/news/laker… – 11:03 PM

@WashWizards

30 burger for kuz 🍔

$2 burger for you 🍔

#DCAboveAll | @McDonalds_DMV pic.twitter.com/qKF45djiho – 11:00 PM

@ChaseHughesNBCS

Kyle Kuzma said tonight that I am well-dressed which I’ll take as a high compliment and one I feel compelled to tweet, even if @Ava Wallace thinks it’s already gone to my head. – 10:54 PM

@NeilDalal96

Rui Hachimura’s face when asked about his sweet up and under highlight layup 😂 pic.twitter.com/NP7TNAwyfK – 10:50 PM

@_Andrew_Lopez

Pelicans lowest scoring quarters this season:

– 17 in 2Q vs. Lakers

– 17 in 3Q tonight

– 18 in 1Q vs. Clippers

– 21 in 4Q tonight

– 21 in 3Q vs. Mavericks – 10:35 PM

@WashWizards

giving the landlord what is rightfully his 🫡 pic.twitter.com/DLA92JiqRQ – 10:23 PM

@WashWizards

📁2022-23 season

└📁was vs. dal

└📁kyle kuzma

└📁 buckets

└📁folder is too large to open

#DCAboveAll | @CapitalOne pic.twitter.com/pRQeHEHBBv – 10:13 PM

@CallieCaplan

Jason Kidd on Luka Doncic taking blame for B2B losses: “It’s not Luka. It’s the team, and we’re just not playing well right now, and it happens. Just happens to be early in the season. When you talk about your best player takes responsibility, leadership, that’s what he’s doing.” – 10:11 PM

@CallieCaplan

Luka Doncic on his NBA-high usage rate: “I don’t watch the statistics because nowadays you guys have statistics for everything — whoever drinks one espresso before the game and scores five points gets the record.”

That his coffee fix today?

“No, I had a couple more than that.” – 10:09 PM

@waynec0le

Kyle Kuzma Postgame pic.twitter.com/M4tUCTkHnX – 10:05 PM

@JoshuaBRobbins

Kyle Kuzma’s fashion choice tonight: pic.twitter.com/ueENwwenTj – 10:04 PM

@ChaseHughesNBCS

Kyle Kuzma after dropping 36 pts on the Mavs. pic.twitter.com/OIZlE8btGX – 10:03 PM

@CallieCaplan

Luka Doncic’s convo tonight with Kristaps Porzingis: “I said he has a nice beard.”

On KP’s pregame comments: “You can go against that team that traded you and say a lot of things, but he was always nice, always nice to Dallas, always nice to me, so I really respect him.” – 9:59 PM

@ESefko

Good to hear Kidd talk In the postgame about resting LUKA. But he also needs to sit longer in the games he plays. IMO – 9:57 PM

@CallieCaplan

Game off is coming (in the next few) for Luka Doncic after shooting 17 of 50 in back-to-back Mavs losses: “I’m just feeling more tired on the court these last two games than anything, but that’s not an excuse.” – 9:57 PM

@DwainPrice

It’s a final: Wizards 113, Mavs 105. Spencer had 33 pts and 6 assists, Luka had 22-9-6, Dwight had 14-7, and Tim scored 16 pts. Mavs are 6-5 and will host Portland on Saturday. – 9:52 PM

@WashWizards

kuz and the color pink.

name a more iconic duo, we’ll wait. pic.twitter.com/srF3LtWtkS – 9:43 PM

@JoshuaBRobbins

Daniel Gafford won the Wizards’ Defensive Player of the Game belt, Wes Unseld Jr. said. – 9:37 PM

@NeilDalal96

Spencer Dinwiddie with more 3-pointers against the Wizards tonight (7) than he had in a single-game with them last season (6) over 44 games. – 9:28 PM

@WashWizards

dub, but do it in the Cherry Blossoms 🤌

#DCAboveAll | @Ticketmaster pic.twitter.com/YLUPALtszm – 9:27 PM

@JoshuaBRobbins

That win easily was the Wizards’ biggest win of the season, especially considering who was out. Washington improves to 6-6. Dallas drops to 6-5. – 9:26 PM

@ESPNNBA

Kuzma poured in a season-high 36 points to lift the Wizards past the Mavs ☔ pic.twitter.com/QQODZnG1F2 – 9:25 PM

@waynec0le

Rui Hachimura said Brad and KP were out so I was trying to be aggressive, credits the Wizards defense in his postgame arena interview. #DCAboveAll – 9:25 PM

@dallasmavs

Final.

@chime | #MFFL pic.twitter.com/BIdwH4qkRq – 9:24 PM

@townbrad

Mavs fall to 1-4 on road and 0-2 in last 2 nights following a 4-game winning streak.

The 1st road loss was a blown 22-point lead at Phoenix. The 2nd was against a Pels team w/o 3 starters. The 3rd was last night against Magic w/o Banchero. Tonight Wiz were w/o Beal/Porzingis. – 9:24 PM

@waynec0le

The Washington Wizards defeated the Dallas Mavericks and improved to (6-6)

#DcAboveAll 113

#MFFL 105

Kyle Kuzma led the team with 36 points, 7 assists and 11 rebounds. Rui Hachimura added 23 and Will Barton had 14.

5 Wizards were in double figures. – 9:23 PM

@avarwallace

Huge win for the shorthanded Wizards, who upset Dallas 113-105.

Kuzma ties his career high as a Wizard with 36 points, 11 rebounds.

Hachimura has 23p

Doncic 22p

Dinwiddie 33p – 9:23 PM

@JoshuaBRobbins

Final: Wizards 113, Mavericks 105

Kuzma: 36 pts., 11 rebs., 7 assts.

Dinwiddie: 33 pts., 4 rebs., 6 assts.

Doncic: 22 pts, 9 rebs., 6 assts.

Beal, Porzingis, Wright: DNP due to illness (Beal) or injuries (Porzingis, Wright) – 9:23 PM

@statmuse

Kuzma without Beal and KP:

36 PTS

11 REB

7 AST

5 3P

First player with a 35/10 game on 5 threes this season. pic.twitter.com/zzyBqY5nM2 – 9:22 PM

@WashWizards

DUB.

thanks for the help here @WizardsGWiz 😮‍💨 pic.twitter.com/mj9JnYs8sI – 9:22 PM

@ChaseHughesNBCS

Wizards stun the Mavs without Beal and Porzingis. Final score: 113-105. They are 6-6 on the year, winners of two straight. – 9:22 PM

@WashWizards

deni gettin’ shifty ⚙️ pic.twitter.com/jpoAboFiUb – 9:22 PM

@ESefko

The Mavericks are going to go 0-2 on this trip. Gotta pile up a bunch of wins on this next home stand. – 9:21 PM

@JoshuaBRobbins

For the third straight game, Wes Unseld Jr. has closed a game with Jordan Goodwin. Goodwin will have played the game’s final 17 minutes, 31 seconds if he’s not subbed out now with 10.7 seconds to go and the Wiz ahead. He has two points, seven rebounds and six assists. – 9:21 PM

@WashWizards

double-double for kuz 👀

📊 36 PTS, 10 REB, 7 AST pic.twitter.com/8uwkTrZXrM – 9:19 PM

@JoshuaBRobbins

The Wizards have tied a single-game high this season for 3-pointers made, with 12. – 9:19 PM

@kpelton

Kyle Kuzma has now scored at least 20 points the last six times he’s played without either Bradley Beal or Kristaps Porzingis in the lineup (dating back to before the KP trade) and at least 30 three of the six, including 36 so far tonight. – 9:18 PM

@waynec0le

The Capital City Go-Go defeated the Deleware Blue Coats 120-116 and improved to (2-1).

Quenton Jackson led the team with 24 on (9/12) shooting; he was also (4/4) from 3.

Jordan Schakel finished with 22; Devon Dotson also had 20.

* Go-Go had 6 in double figures. – 9:18 PM

@ChaseHughesNBCS

In the latest example of Jordan Goodwin taking advantage of his opportunity, he’s been the PG of the closing lineup tonight. – 9:17 PM

@NeilDalal96

Closing lineup for final 3:23 of Wizards-Mavericks

Jordan Goodwin

Will Barton

Deni Avdija

Kyle Kuzma

Daniel Gafford – 9:16 PM

@dallasmavs

4 minutes to go.

#MFFL pic.twitter.com/85371T9rRf – 9:14 PM

@WashWizards

THIS MAN IS ON FIIIIIIIIRE 🔥 🔥 🔥 pic.twitter.com/0CglDWXHlt – 9:03 PM

@CaldwellPope

You going crazy tonight I see!! 👀👀😤💯 @Kyle Kuzma – 9:00 PM

@JoshuaBRobbins

The Wizards’ leaders in plus-minus so far tonight: Rui Hachimura (+20), Jordan Goodwin (+16) and Daniel Gafford (+15). – 8:59 PM

@JeffZillgitt

Kyle Kuzma putting on a show for Wizards against Mavs. Has 34 points (13-for-21, 5-for-9 on 3s), eight rebounds, six assists with 9:31 left in the fourth quarter. Just made a couple of deep 3s. – 8:59 PM

@townbrad

Kuz is up to a game-high 34 points, including 9 of Washington’s 11 4th-quarter points. – 8:59 PM

@NeilDalal96

Kyle Kuzma with back-to-back 3s forcing a Mavericks timeout and Capital One Arena chants Kuuuzzzz – 8:58 PM

@JoshuaBRobbins

With another 3-pointer, Kyle Kuzma is now up to 34 points, eight rebounds and six assists, and Washington leads Dallas 98-86 with 9:31 remaining in the fourth quarter. – 8:57 PM

@waynec0le

Kyle Kuzma with 34 points, Capital One Arena screams “KUUUUUUZ” – 8:57 PM

@WashWizards

KUUUUUUZ – 8:56 PM

@JoshuaBRobbins

Jordan Goodwin doesn’t have a point tonight, but he has made an impact. In his 17 minutes, he has four rebounds, four assists and one steal. He also drew an offensive foul on JaVale McGee, resulting in a Dallas turnover. The Wizards scored on their ensuing possession. – 8:53 PM

@DwainPrice

Wizards lead 87-83 after the third quarter. Spencer has 28 pts and 5 assists, Luka 14-6-5, Tim 13, Dwight 10-7. – 8:52 PM

@WashWizards

🌸🌸🌸⚪️

#DCAboveAll | @CapitalOne pic.twitter.com/L0Jr3TaqY8 – 8:51 PM

@ChaseHughesNBCS

No Beal or Porzingis, yet the Wizards lead the Mavs 87-83 entering the 4th quarter. Kuzma (25 pts) and Hachimura (21 pts) have been the key ingredients.

Also, defense on Luka Doncic who has shot 5-14 FG with 5 TOs. – 8:51 PM

@waynec0le

Wizards lead the Mavericks after 3.

#DCAboveAll 87

#MFFL 83

Kuzma, 25

Hachimura, 21 – 8:51 PM

@JoshuaBRobbins

In addition to scoring 21 points so far, Rui Hachimura also attempted to take a charge. I don’t recall him doing that at any time this calendar year. Either way, it’s representative of the team’s effort tonight. – 8:51 PM

@avarwallace

The Wizards take an 87-83 lead over Dallas into the fourth quarter.

Kuzma: 25p 8r

Hachimura: 21p – 8:50 PM

@townbrad

Biggest Wizards lead: 87-82. – 8:48 PM

@JoshuaBRobbins

This is a Captain Obvious statement, but this has been one of Rui Hachimura’s best games this season, if not his best game. He’s made quick decisions, and they’ve paid off most of the time. He has 21 points on 8-of-11 shooting (including 2-of-3 three point shooting). – 8:42 PM

@CallieCaplan

Luka Doncic’s 3rd technical foul in Mavs’ first 11 games. That’s a ratio of … suspension eventually. – 8:42 PM

@DwainPrice

Tech on Luka. – 8:42 PM

@DwainPrice

Luka drills a high 3 pointer. – 8:41 PM

@dallasmavs

OH MY LUKA 😤 – 8:41 PM

@dallasmavs

26 PTS for 2️⃣6️⃣

Go off, @Spencer Dinwiddie. pic.twitter.com/8IhD6Jl1mD – 8:35 PM

@ChaseHughesNBCS

Rui Hachimura has been on a heater tonight. 19 pts in 15 min, 7-9 FG, 2-3 3PT. He’s a huge reason why this is a 77-74 game despite Beal and Porzingis being out. – 8:34 PM

@avarwallace

Excellent few minutes from Rui Hachimura, who’s worked his way up to 19 points. – 8:33 PM

@WashWizards

the hesi 🤌

the lay in 🤌 pic.twitter.com/LcXFrdh6Ki – 8:31 PM

@waynec0le

in So Wizards fashion, of course Spencer Dinwiddie first game back in DC it feels like he is hitting everything. – 8:30 PM

@dallasmavs

When @Mark Followill quotes @taylorswift13 >>>>> – 8:28 PM

@coopmavs

Luka struggling again, just 7 pts on 3-9 FG, but tonight getting help as Mavs lead 61-58 at halftime. Dinwiddie 18, Hardaway 13 (10 in 2nd). Mavs did have an early 14 pt lead, lost it midway in 2nd before pulling ahead. Kuzma 16 for WAS. 2nd half soon @971TheFreak – 8:18 PM

@WashWizards

Kuz at the half:

▪️ 16 PTS

▪️ 7-11 FG

▪️ 6 REB

▪️ 1 STL pic.twitter.com/knZZv0baeS – 8:13 PM

@dallasmavs

🔘🔘⚪️⚪️

#Lexus | #MFFL pic.twitter.com/dkQJ6ZWdO5 – 8:12 PM

@NateDuncanNBA

Bouncing around between games, already hit DAL/WAS, MIA/CHA, and ATL/PHI. Join us for live commentary, watch it all including the games at this link playback.tv/nateduncannba – 8:10 PM

@WashWizards

🌸🌸⚪️⚪️

#DCAboveAll | @CapitalOne pic.twitter.com/aZjHh5ddn6 – 8:09 PM

@waynec0le

The Washington Wizards trail the Dallas Mavericks at halftime.

#DCAboveAll 58

#MFFL 61

Kyle Kuzma leads the team with 16 and Rui Hachimura has 12. Spencer Dinwiddie leads all scorers with 18. – 8:08 PM

@ChaseHughesNBCS

It’s 61-58 Mavs over the Wizards at halftime. Spencer Dinwiddie is the game’s leading scorer with 18 pts already.

Mavs have 11-4 edge in 3PT, but Wiz have offset that by going 14-15 from FT line. – 8:08 PM

@JoshuaBRobbins

Missing Bradley Beal, Kristaps Porzingis and Delon Wright to injuries, the Wizards trail the Mavs 61-58 at halftime. This has been a good effort game for the Wizards. Spencer Dinwiddie has a game-high 18 points on 7-of-9 shooting from the field. – 8:08 PM

@DwainPrice

Mavs lead 61-58 at the half. Spencer has 18 pts, Tim 13 and Luka 7-4-5. – 8:07 PM

@CallieCaplan

Thinking about Luka Doncic’s advice to Christian Wood about FT struggles as Luka is 1-of-5 from the line tonight:

“You miss a couple, and then you’re just thinking ‘Oh, I can’t miss again.’ You just think about the misses. And then probably you miss again.” – 8:06 PM

@WashWizards

deni showin’ the bunnies 🐰 pic.twitter.com/eJOivFVik5 – 8:03 PM

@NeilDalal96

Wizards small ball lineup

Monte Morris

Corey Kispert

Deni Avdija

Kyle Kuzma

Rui Hachimura – 8:02 PM

@dallasmavs

Aaaaand he just made anotha one 🏹

@Tim Hardaway Jr pic.twitter.com/yt8L7e1pQq – 8:00 PM

@NeilDalal96

Deni Avdija with a good cut for Monte Morris to find him and finishes with a right hand dunk as he should. – 7:56 PM

@RealQuintonMayo

I’ve gotten a lot of questions like, “are you still breaking down Wizards games this season?”

The answer is: Yes

Here’s something from the archive. My personal game notes from WAS/MEM earlier this week.

It’s been a while.

Happy game night!

Read: mayoh.substack.com/p/wizards-griz… – 7:53 PM

@WashWizards

Kuz hoopin’ rn 😌 pic.twitter.com/MFwEl6ZFBL – 7:52 PM

@CallieCaplan

Jason Kidd said he wanted to get Frank Ntilikina his first minutes of the season tonight — not necessarily because he’ll take the burden off Luka, but he’s the last option on the current roster Mavs haven’t tried. – 7:52 PM

@dallasmavs

B2B Timmy buckets 🪣🪣 – 7:51 PM

@NeilDalal96

Kyle Kuzma Euro step package on full display tonight. – 7:50 PM

@ESefko

This happens to streak shooters, but Tim Hardaway Jr.’s shot just doesn’t look good. Wonder if he’s favoring something after that awkward slip the other night. – 7:47 PM

@avarwallace

Corey Kispert shaking a little of the rust off in his fourth game of the season after the ankle sprain. He’s got 7 points in 10 mins. Mavs are up 41-40 – 7:46 PM

@dallasmavs

SPENCE!!!! 💦💦💦 – 7:43 PM

@CallieCaplan

The Spencer Dinwiddie Trade. – 7:42 PM

@waynec0le

If the Washington Wizards lead at halftime all fans will receive BBQ Wings. – 7:41 PM

@dallasmavs

LD ➡️ JG

Just beautiful 🤌🤌🤌 pic.twitter.com/yiJRIPEp6Q – 7:41 PM

@WashWizards

🌸⚪️⚪️⚪️

#DCAboveAll | @CapitalOne pic.twitter.com/gKMwfQcerz – 7:40 PM

@avarwallace

After one: Mavs 34, Wiz 28. Kyle Kuzma has 10p. Dinwiddie has 11 and is 3-3 from three. – 7:39 PM

@statmuse

Luka Doncic in the 1st quarter this season:

1st in points

2nd in assists

2nd in steals

12.4 PPG in the 1st. pic.twitter.com/E4xoVgRLdu – 7:39 PM

@DwainPrice

Mavs lead 34-28 after the first quarter. Spencer has 11 pts, Reggie has 6-3 and Luka has 5-2-4. – 7:39 PM

@ChaseHughesNBCS

Wizards trail the Mavs 34-28 after one. Kuzma has 10 pts already as he leads the offense without Beal and Porzingis. – 7:38 PM

@waynec0le

The Wizards Jersey with this court combo is so nice to see in person. It’s a perfect balance. – 7:38 PM

@waynec0le

After one quarter of play the Washington Wizards trail the Dallas Mavericks.

#DCAboveAll 28

#MFFL 34

Kyle Kuzma leads the team with 10. – 7:38 PM

@dallasmavs

🗣️ AND-1!!!! 🗣️ – 7:34 PM

@JeffZillgitt

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver in attendance at Mavericks-Wizards game in D.C., along with Mavs owner Mark Cuban. Both spoke @SBJ Dealmakers event in D.C. during the day. Wizards owner Ted Leonsis and exec Zach Leonsis also were on a panel. – 7:33 PM

@waynec0le

A Will Barton 3 cuts the Maverick’s lead to 27-25. – 7:31 PM

@townbrad

That 14-point Dallas lead? It’s nearly gone: 27-25. – 7:31 PM

@WashWizards

that’s TOUGH, @Kyle Kuzma 🫡 pic.twitter.com/KoLUBa54Tk – 7:28 PM

@NeilDalal96

Deni Avdija appeared to have a clean strip of Luka Doncic in the paint, but a very late whistle becase the ref realized it was Deni probably. – 7:27 PM

@dallasmavs

Bucket after bucket after bucket after bucket after bucket pic.twitter.com/6gCzdzKr0B – 7:27 PM

@NeilDalal96

Luka Doncic puts his shoulder into Deni Avdija twice and gets right to the rim for his first bucket of the game. – 7:25 PM

@JoshuaBRobbins

The Wizards have played Luka Doncic straight-up the last several Dallas possessions — with far more success than when the Wizards doubled earlier in the game. – 7:25 PM

@townbrad

Mavs lead 24-11 and Doncic is scoreless, though he does have 3 assists. – 7:23 PM

@NeilDalal96

Spencer Dinwiddie is 3-3 from the field and 3 just 4 minutes into the game. – 7:20 PM

@waynec0le

Spencer Dinwiddie hit a three; Wizards fans booed him. Dallas leads 17-8. Washington is holding Luka to 0 points. – 7:18 PM

@dallasmavs

pic.twitter.com/9CJRjYkx2t – 7:17 PM

@JoshuaBRobbins

The same thing is happening against Luka Doncic that happened to the Wizards against Kevin Durant. When Washington sends a second defender at Doncic, Doncic passes to the perimeter, forcing Washington into rotations. Dallas ultimately generates — and makes — open 3-pointers. – 7:17 PM

@CallieCaplan

Reggie Bullock has made his first 2 threes tonight after a combined 0 for 8 the last two games. – 7:17 PM

@dallasmavs

FIVE THREES in the first three minutes….

Let’s keep it rollin’. – 7:16 PM

@dallasmavs

12 nothin’ run. – 7:15 PM

@NeilDalal96

Spencer Dinwiddie hits a 3 early in his second return game in DC and hears some sparse boos. – 7:14 PM

@DwainPrice

No Beal or KP for the Wizards. Trap game. – 7:12 PM

@dallasmavs

GO TIME – 7:12 PM

@DwainPrice

#Mavs getting ready to tip off on the road against the Wizards. – 7:10 PM

@CallieCaplan

Another Dwight Powell start on deck. pic.twitter.com/4e4AwKAhNJ – 7:07 PM

@WashWizards

Back to work 💼

#DCAboveAll | @CaesarsSports pic.twitter.com/xkMPRVFZpQ – 6:46 PM

@coopmavs

Mavs starters: Bullock, DFS, Powell, Dinwiddie, Doncic

WAS starters: Avdija, Kuzma, Gill, Kispert, Morris.

6:10 tip @971TheFreak – 6:42 PM

@NeilDalal96

Kristaps Porzingis (left groin strain) went through his full pre-game warmup routine and looked good even though he will not play tonight vs. Mavs.

Wes Unseld Jr. described the injury sustained at Hornets on Monday as day-to-day. – 6:38 PM

@dallasmavs

Your first five on the floor tonight ⤵️

@ModeloUSA | #FightingSpirit pic.twitter.com/YzpuMwymzB – 6:36 PM

@waynec0le

Luka Dončić and former Washington Wizard Javale McGee warming up. pic.twitter.com/bvvQksaWzw – 6:35 PM

@MFollowill

The best 10 game starts to a season (scoring wise) since 1970. This season’s start for Luka Dončić is 5th on the list, 348 points through the first 10 games. pic.twitter.com/6olkebX0kI – 6:34 PM

@dallasmavs

Doe’s fam came to support him in DC 🙏🙌

@Dorian Finney-Smith // #MFFL pic.twitter.com/heZeLvzhAK – 6:17 PM

@CallieCaplan

Jason Kidd pre-game was the most forceful about needing to decrease Luka Doncic’s exorbitant usage rate as I’ve seen:

“If we keep this up, then he will not be human if he gets past Christmas. So one or the other is going to show: He’s human or not, and we believe he’s human.” – 6:15 PM

@ChaseHughesNBCS

Wizards starters with no Beal or Porzingis:

Morris, Kispert, Avdija, Kuzma Gill – 6:14 PM

@WashWizards

🌸🌸🌸🌸🌸

#DCAboveAll | @MedStarHealth pic.twitter.com/Cqol2AOQhT – 6:14 PM

@ChaseHughesNBCS

One minute of Luka Doncic warming up in the midrange before Wizards-Mavs (7 pm on @NBCSWashington). Effortless. pic.twitter.com/Atv8TULyVk – 6:13 PM

@DwainPrice

J-Kidd on Luka: “The big thing is he’s from a different planet. He makes the game look so easy, it’s at a different speed. He’s not afraid of the moment, he loves the competition and no matter who’s out there on the floor with him he believes he can find a way to win.” – 6:07 PM

@MFollowill

For Mavs at Wizards tonight, Kristaps Porzingis will miss his first game of the year for Washington with a left groin strain. Bradley Beal is out for a 3rd straight game in health and safety protocols. Christian Wood is out for the Mavs with a left knee sprain. 6p, BSSW – 6:01 PM

@WashWizards

fits in bloom 🌸

#DCAboveAll | @MichelobULTRA pic.twitter.com/JkFjGSn2VG – 5:59 PM

@Twolves_PR

Minnesota @Minnesota Timberwolves Status Report in advance of tomorrow’s game at Memphis:

OUT

Luka Garza – Two-Way Contract

Josh Minott – G League Assignment

Wendell Moore Jr. – G League Assignment

Naz Reid – Illness – 5:57 PM

@townbrad

Stop me if you’ve heard this before: KP is out tonight. – 5:47 PM

@davidaldridgedc

Asked Jason Kidd about Luka’s insane usage rate to start the season. It’s a concern. “People will say he’s 23,” Kidd said. “But, he’s human.” At this rate, Kidd said, Dončić may hit a physical/mental wall around Christmas. – 5:46 PM

@JoshuaBRobbins

With Kristaps Porzingis and Taj Gibson both out tonight, and with this opponent, Wes Unseld Jr. said this game is shaping up to be a small-ball game. So there isn’t a guarantee that Vernon Carey Jr. will play significant minutes tonight. – 5:40 PM

@ChaseHughesNBCS

One minute preview of Wizards-Mavs (7 pm on @NBCSWashington). No Beal and no Porzingis. Luka Doncic is playing, though.

🏀attack paint

🏀limit Dinwiddie

🏀keep Luka off the line pic.twitter.com/anP8lcP8WQ – 5:38 PM

@waynec0le

The Wizards will be without 40% of their offense tonight against the Mavericks with Beal and Porzingis OUT. The question is, who will fill in for the scoring? That’s what I’ll be watching for. #DCAboveAll – 5:37 PM

@CallieCaplan

Jason Kidd, post-Magic, pre-Wizards: “It’s really simple. There is no trickery to this. We’re getting a lot of open shots, and we’re not making them.” – 5:37 PM

@NeilDalal96

Wes Unseld Jr. declined to reveal his starting lineup with Kristaps Porzingis out but mentioned small ball lineups will see the court.

Could Rui Hachimura start at center 🤔 – 5:34 PM

@NBA_Math

🗣NEW @HardwoodKnocks

📋 Peace or Panic?! (Part 2)

Mavs/Luka (3:23)

PHI (23:16)

MIA (26:01)

MIL (31:24)

DET (35:41)

LAC (43:48)

GSW (47:44)

MIN (54:12)

LAL/BRK (59:53)

🎧 https://t.co/dvkm5Qloi0

🍎 https://t.co/uKR6b8BOxE

✳️ https://t.co/oT19PS2aaZ

📺 https://t.co/RUHXmEGqXL pic.twitter.com/QY0YQByQ9Q – 5:32 PM

@coopmavs

In addition to Beal, no Porzingis for WAS tonight (groin) vs Mavs 6:10 tip @971TheFreak – 5:30 PM

@DwainPrice

“He’s not a guy you can really speed up. He pretty much dictates what he wants.” — Wes Unseld Jr. on Luka – 5:29 PM

@JoshuaBRobbins

Kristaps Porzingis’ availability is considered day-to-day, Wes Unseld Jr. said. Porzingis will not play tonight because of a groin strain. – 5:28 PM

@DwainPrice

“It’s important for us to embrace that challenge. I think the biggest thing is for us not to give him a steady diet of the same thing. He’s just too good.” — Wizards coach Wes Unseld Jr. on guarding Luka – 5:28 PM

@avarwallace

The Wizards are super thin at the 5 tonight with Taj Gibson also out with a neck strain. – 5:25 PM

@DwainPrice

Kristaps Porzingis (groin) and Bradley Beal (health and safety protocols) will not play tonight against the @Dallas Mavericks. Wizards coach Wes Unseld Jr. said KP came in this morning and worked out and just wasn’t moving well. – 5:25 PM

@JoshuaBRobbins

Also out for the Wizards: Taj Gibson (neck strain). – 5:24 PM

@avarwallace

Kristaps Porzingis is OUT tonight vs. Dallas with a groin strain. He was injured in Charlotte – 5:23 PM

@CallieCaplan

Wizards coach Wes Unseld Jr. says Kristaps Porzingis will not play tonight vs. Mavs because of a left groin strain.

Womp womp. – 5:23 PM

@ChaseHughesNBCS

Kristaps Porzingis is OUT against the Mavs tonight due to a groin injury. – 5:23 PM

@WashWizards

Kristaps Porzingis (left groin strain) and Taj Gibson (neck strain) will not play tonight vs. Dallas. – 5:23 PM

@JoshuaBRobbins

Kristaps Porziņģis (groin strain) will not play tonight, Wes Unseld Jr. said. – 5:23 PM

@WashWizards

open for a surprise 👀🌸 pic.twitter.com/rCYl4aSh7h – 5:13 PM

@hoopshype

Top 100 players in Trade Value Rankings

5: Atlanta, Boston, New Orleans, Phoenix, Portland, Toronto

4: Cleveland, Chicago, Detroit, Golden State, Indiana, Oklahoma City, Philadelphia, Sacramento

3: Denver, Houston, Memphis, Miami, Milwaukee, Minnesota, New York, Washington – 5:00 PM

@ESefko

Big Ed’s weekly Mavericks mailbag is ready for your perusal. Check it out here:

mavs.com/big-eds-mailba… – 4:48 PM

@SamQuinnCBS

I think this an unpopular opinion but here goes: I think Myles Turner and Buddy Hield make way more sense for the Lakers than Bradley Beal.

One star does not fix this. The Lakers need shooting and defense. But the Lakers care more about famous people than having a coherent team. – 4:39 PM

@JoshuaBRobbins

The statuses of Johnny Davis and Vernon Carey Jr. have been changed on the Wizards’ injury report. Initially listed as on assignment in the G League, both are now listed as available for tonight’s game against the Mavs. Davis is getting some shots up now at Capital One Arena. – 4:38 PM

@SopanDeb

Adam Silver addressing a conference in Washington today, says following meeting with Kyrie Irving, that he has “no doubt that [Irving] is not antisemitic.” – 4:32 PM

@WashWizards

a battle off the bench.

#DCAboveAll | @CapitalOne pic.twitter.com/0LXCktydP3 – 4:30 PM

@statmuse

Bradley Beal this season:

21.6 PPG

5.7 APG

52.1 FG% (career high)

Fewest PPG since 2016. pic.twitter.com/DFkXnQLWi8 – 4:22 PM

@WashWizards

want this Cherry Blossom travel bag, 2 tickets to a game, and a $200 dollar gift card to the @TeamShopAtCOA? 👀🌸

enter NOW to win → https://t.co/ecPHJM8lTD

official rules → https://t.co/lxDty0NHmM pic.twitter.com/CU2qUJ2Q7M – 4:01 PM

@WashWizards

For the city. For the team.

Learn more about @ChrisPyrate and his collab with us: https://t.co/evGIjB82kr

Drop 1 available now, including exclusive @TeamShopAtCOA pieces. pic.twitter.com/BTPwZoMgT6 – 3:36 PM

@JoshuaBRobbins

Here’s a look at the Washington Wizards’ new cherry blossom-themed court, which will debut tonight when the team hosts the Mavericks. pic.twitter.com/HccB3bGG54 – 3:30 PM

@NeilDalal96

My guess for Kristaps Porzingis’s left groin strain that now has him questionable is he will be a game-time decision. His typical pre-game warmups finish by ~6:15 pm.

In his first game vs. Mavs after the trade last season, he had an important 24p-7r-9a-2s without Beal or Kuzma. – 2:55 PM

@RaskinDailyMail

‘Cheerleaders, female staff exploited’, ‘no functional HR’ and all in a ‘mafia-like’ workplace: Washington DC attorney general sues #Commanders, owner Dan Snyder and the NFL for sexual harassment probe ‘cover-up’ mol.im/a/11413727 via @MailSport – 2:37 PM

@dallasmavs

Game day in DC.

🆚 @Washington Wizards

⌚️ 6PM CT

📺 @BallySportsSW

📻 97.1 FM and 99.1 FM pic.twitter.com/WaVWyo5dO4 – 2:30 PM

@dallasmavs

Our City Edition auction is now LIVE!

Bid on autographed gear, tickets, and more! Bid Now!

More ➡️ https://t.co/ZoFzOtpvUq

@chime | #MFFL pic.twitter.com/uHNr7N26ec – 2:17 PM

@WashWizards

rockin’ the cherry blossom unis on the cherry blossom court tonight 🌸

#DCAboveAll | @CapitalOne

nba.com/wizards/news/p… – 2:04 PM

@avarwallace

Kristaps Porzingis (left groin strain) is questionable for tonight’s Wizards vs. Mavs game. A late add to the injury report. – 1:57 PM

@ChaseHughesNBCS

Kristaps Porzingis is now questionable for tonight’s game vs. the Mavs with a groin strain, the Wizards say. New injury for him. He has yet to miss a game this season. – 1:57 PM

@WashWizards

Kristaps Porzingis (left groin strain) is questionable for tonight’s game vs. Dallas. – 1:56 PM

@AdamJWexler

#Rockets roster move: TyTy Washington Jr. assigned to @RGVVipers . Vipers play at home tomorrow. Also at home Thurs & Sat of next week. – 1:44 PM

@KevinOConnorNBA

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander with a season-high 39 points last night. Now 5th in the NBA at 31.6 PPG behind only Luka, Steph, Mitchell and Giannis.

SGA is #1 on drives per game with 24.8. Completely unstoppable. Elite stop and go. Hesitations. Touch with either hand. SGA has it all. pic.twitter.com/JQsqVYzmeO – 1:10 PM

@WashWizards

on November 19th, with the help of @Bradley Beal, we will host our 2nd annual Thankful Meals event, presented by @CareFirst 💙

more info ⬇️ – 1:01 PM

@treykerby

Detroit Mavericks pic.twitter.com/jiP5qmOiQL – 12:47 PM

@JoshuaBRobbins

Anyone who loves a good underdog story would love how Jordan Goodwin plays. He provides the tenacity and defense that the Washington Wizards need. Folks who know him from @AlthoffCatholic, @SaintLouisMBB and the @CapitalCityGoGo say that’s just who he is.

theathletic.com/3787136/2022/1… – 12:33 PM

@MavsPR

Dāvis Bertāns (right knee effusion) and Christian Wood (left knee sprain) are both not with team and will miss tonight’s game in Washington D.C. – 12:25 PM

@dallasmavs

Patiently waiting to see these on the court 🔥

@chime | #Retroplex #MFFL pic.twitter.com/qQE56LxlWw – 12:20 PM

@WashWizards

Bloomin’ 🌸🌸🌸

Wizards x @chrispyrate Drop 1 is now available at the @teamshopatcoa! – 12:12 PM

@davidaldridgedc

Join me on Monday at noon Eastern/9 Pacific for a live Q&A on the NBA and D.C. sports. Anything on the Association, the Commanders, Wizards, Nats, Caps and more. Look forward to it!

bit.ly/3UHk0Y1 – 12:00 PM

@MikePradaNBA

Big fan of Jordan Goodwin (and @Josh Robbins). Not a big fan of the absence of Goodwin’s attributes across the rest of the roster. theathletic.com/3787136/2022/1… – 11:53 AM

@Ky_Carlin

The full dates for the #Sixers to wear their city edition uniforms:

11/13 vs. Utah

11/19 vs. Minnesota

12/11 vs. Charlotte

1/12 vs. Oklahoma City

2/25 vs. Boston

3/12 vs. Washington

3/20 vs. Chicago

4/6 vs. Miami pic.twitter.com/sRIcwOv9ru – 11:29 AM

@ChaseHughesNBCS

Wes Unseld Jr. shared his observations of Johnny Davis’ two games with the Capital City Go-Go over the weekend. nbcsports.com/washington/wiz… – 11:03 AM

@jkubatko

Six players averaged 30+ PPG in their first 10 games this season:

34.8 – Doncic

32.6 – Curry

31.9 – Mitchell

31.6 – Gilgeous-Alexander

31.5 – Durant

31.2 – Tatum

* all figures through 10 games

That’s the most in a season in NBA history.

Read more here: open.substack.com/pub/statitudes… – 11:01 AM

@coopmavs

Mavs lose to NO when Zion and Ingram don’t play. Lose to ORL when Banchero didn’t play. Will they learn the lesson tonight in DC with Bradley Beal not playing as they try to erase the bad night in Orlando. @PeasRadio pre at 5:30. Tip with Brad and me at 6:10 @971TheFreak – 10:46 AM

@NOLAJake

Is the Wizards jersey supposed to be a joke about the Kumza sweater? – 10:18 AM

@WashWizards

now blooming online and at @TeamShopAtCOA 🌸

shop our City Edition collection now ⬇️ – 10:10 AM

@NBA_Math

Nov. 10 RPR MVP (min 10 games)

1. Kevin Durant: 17.5

2. Luka Doncic: 16.7

3. Jayson Tatum: 15.9

4. Lauri Markkanen: 14.2

5. Donovan Mitchell: 14.2

6. Devin Booker: 14.0

7. DeMar DeRozan: 13.8

8. Nikola Jokic: 13.2

9. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: 13.2

10. Stephen Curry: 12.7 pic.twitter.com/AYAJzGXqzA – 10:05 AM

@WashWizards

good morning. we play in the cherry blossom unis today. 🌸

🆚 @Dallas Mavericks

⏰ 7 p.m. ET

📺 @NBCSWashington

🎙️ 99.1FM & Wizards App

#DCAboveAll | @CapitalOne pic.twitter.com/2AHNKf9OmW – 9:30 AM

@JoshuaBRobbins

Jordan Goodwin galvanized the Wizards in their last two games, giving the team the energy, defense and toughness it so badly needed. In this profile, his high school coach, college coach and G League mentors tell @TheAthletic it’s only the beginning.

theathletic.com/3787136/2022/1… – 9:10 AM

@WashWizards

#NewProfilePic pic.twitter.com/3EcnN2Wofv – 9:00 AM

@Jonathan_Feigen

ICYMI, Rockets sending TyTy Washington to G League for more playing time houstonchronicle.com/texas-sports-n…) via @houstonchron – 8:38 AM

@TasMelas

Great NBA schedule this evening:

Kristaps against Luka and his old team.

Rematch of Round 2 comeback in ’21 Hawks-76ers.

Rematch of Round 1 sweep in ’18 Pelicans-Blazers.

Rematch of Round 1 sweet jerseys in ’01 Heat-Hornets. – 8:24 AM