Hornets vs. Heat: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest
The Charlotte Hornets play against the Miami Heat at FTX Arena
The Charlotte Hornets are spending $40,984,085 per win while the Miami Heat are spending $38,047,928 per win
Game Time: 7:30 PM EST on Thursday November 10, 2022
Broadcast Info
National TV: N/A
Home TV: Bally Sports Sun
Away TV: Bally Sports SE-CHA
Home Radio: WQAM 560 / S: WAQI 710
Away Radio: WFNZ 92.7 FM
Tyler Herro and Caleb Martin remain questionable for tonight’s game vs. Hornets. – 5:44 PM
Tyler Herro and Caleb Martin are still questionable as of now on updated injury report – 5:44 PM
Tonight is the 3,000th game in Heat history, including playoffs.
Heat games with Udonis Haslem on roster: 1,751.
Heat games without Udonis Haslem on roster: 1,249. – 5:36 PM
Heat center Omer Yurtseven likely to miss extended time with ankle injury. Where it leaves Miami’s roster miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 5:34 PM
Heat will wear its Miami Mashup Vol. 2 uniform for the first time tonight. A look at the design and what’s different from last season’s look miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 5:32 PM
Kristaps Porzingis is OUT tonight vs. Dallas with a groin strain. He was injured in Charlotte – 5:23 PM
From earlier — ASK IRA: Is the Jae Crowder door still open for the Heat? sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 5:14 PM
From earlier — Heat facing likelihood of Yurtseven being out extended period, holding out hope for return this season. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 5:14 PM
From earlier — New Heat jerseys: Miami Mashup Vol. 2 offers 12,656 combinations sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 5:13 PM
There’s no timetable for Victor Oladipo’s return and now Omer Yurtseven may need to miss a large chunk of the season because of his ankle injury. The latest on where Yurtseven stands miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 3:03 PM
New Heat jerseys: Miami Mashup Vol. 2 offers 12,656 combinations. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 2:02 PM
Tyler Herro (ankle), Caleb Martin (quad) still listed as questionable for Heat. – 1:54 PM
Hornets injury update for tonight at Heat’s arena:
LaMelo Ball (L Ankle Sprain) out
Gordon Hayward (L Shoulder Contusion) out
Cody Martin (L Quad Soreness) out – 1:54 PM
Heat facing likelihood of Yurtseven being out extended period, holding out hope for return this season. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… Severity worse than initially tought. – 1:49 PM
ASK IRA: Is the Jae Crowder door still open for the Heat? sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 11:22 AM
#CHAvsMIA INJURY UPDATE: Caleb Martin (right quad contusion) and Tyler Herro (ankle) are both listed as questionable to play in tonight’s game vs the Hornets.
Victor Oladipo (knee) and Omer Yurtseven (ankle) have both been ruled out. – 11:11 AM
The Heat is 10.5-point favorites tonight against the Hornets, which have lost six straight and are 3-9. Hornets also playing on the second night of a back-to-back today. – 10:30 AM
So as of now, Tyler Herro and Caleb Martin are questionable tonight vs Hornets
We will see if the new injury report has any changes – 10:22 AM
The Heat’s City Edition court to be utilized tonight and during other select games going forward (although not sure how long the FTX logo lasts): pic.twitter.com/ymGx6sfcca – 10:18 AM
#Hornets fans, your uniform wishes have been answered. They just unveiled their City Edition uniforms and for the first time ever they’ll wear a jersey with “CLT” on it. pic.twitter.com/fUmTy1wrLG – 10:04 AM
Will be covering these next two Heat games against Charlotte over the next 3 days
The task is simple
You need both of them – 9:30 AM
Thoughts on the Heat’s new City Edition jerseys? si.com/nba/heat/miami… – 9:27 AM
A new episode of the Heat Check podcast with @DBWilson2: Breaking down the Heat’s slow start and what has been most concerning miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia…
Apple: podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/hea… – 8:58 AM
Heat unveiled its new Miami Mashup Vol. 2 uniform at midnight. A look at the design and what’s different from last season’s look miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… Also, is another arena name change on the way amid FTX questions? – 8:50 AM
Is the Jae Crowder door still open for the Heat? Latest “Ask Ira” at sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… plus more. – 7:59 AM
The Hornets went through (or over) some of Hurricane Nicole overnight, but made it to Miami around 1 a.m. Game on tonight; Heat-Hornets, 7:30. pic.twitter.com/mW34OggDE7 – 7:51 AM
Heat numerology: Miami Mashup Vol. 2 offers 12,656 jersey combinations. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… See the new uniforms the Heat will debut today. – 7:37 AM
Vitals for Hornets at Heat #miamiheat si.com/nba/heat/miami… – 6:36 AM
