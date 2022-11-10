Blazers vs. Pelicans: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Portland Trail Blazers play against the New Orleans Pelicans at Smoothie King Center

The Portland Trail Blazers are spending $18,894,301 per win while the New Orleans Pelicans are spending $24,618,648 per win

Game Time: 8:00 PM EST on Thursday November 10, 2022

Broadcast Info

National TV: N/A

Home TV: Bally Sports NO

Away TV: ROOT SPORTS PLUS

Home Radio: WRNO 99.5FM

Away Radio: Rip City Radio 620

@jwquick

Part II of Trail Blazers mailbag looks at the question of keeping Josh Hart … and more. theathletic.com/3812152/2022/1… – 6:28 PM

@AaronJFentress

Damian Lillard is not pleased about not playing tonight, Chauncey Billups is saying. Moments ago,

Lillard walked past me in the tunnel and frowned.

Then his face shifted into something like this: pic.twitter.com/8fIGdguuVq – 6:23 PM

@cclark_13

Larry Nance Jr. is a game-time decision but Willie Green said he thinks there’s a good chance he plays. – 6:20 PM

@NOLAJake

Willie Green says Larry Nance Jr is questionable and will give a go during warm-ups. Says he’s optimistic he’ll be able to play – 6:20 PM

@PelicansNBA

@Amaar_206

NBA League Pass Game of the Day: Blazers at Pelicans

Portland has quietly gone 8-3, tied for second in the West, with Dame Lillard in and out of the lineup. New Orleans hasn’t had their biggest stars available all the time either, but Ingram and Zion are slated to play tonight. pic.twitter.com/Cwc6ZsKQzM – 6:17 PM

@SiriusXMNBA

“I can’t explain the amount of control that this young man has”

🏀 @adaniels33 is running out of adjectives to describe Zion Williamson #Pelicans pic.twitter.com/har0gNixKJ – 5:57 PM

@Larrydn22

Tonight’s NOLA public school were benefiting is Harriet Tubman Charter!

Stay tuned for the link and how to bid on tonight’s GAMEWORN white jersey 👀 pic.twitter.com/hKpCsD1VrC – 5:43 PM

@Urbodo

Victor Wembanyama feels like he is ready to physically match up against Zion, Embiid & Jokic.

“I play against probably the best competition than any other player of my age on the planet. I know I’m ready.”

Full story on Wembanyama’s response to Shaq: basketnews.com/news-180692-vi… – 5:36 PM

@OlehKosel

Kira Lewis finished off 2nd scrimmage by connecting on his last four 3-point attempts — one banker that drew jeers — and had few more blow-bys.

Side note: cool to see Herb Jones and Trey Murphy taking it all in from the bench — another example of how much they breathe basketball – 5:29 PM

@KCJHoop

NBA’s L2M for Bulls-Pelicans says Brandon Ingram and Goran Dragic each got away with a travel and Ingram committed offensive foul on Caruso with 1:38 left (which I remember Caruso calling for.).

The no-call on DeRozan drive late was correct. – 5:25 PM

@OlehKosel

Watching Kira Lewis in a 5-on-5 scrimmage before tonight’s game right now and looks as fast as ever. Even got around Dyson Daniels off the dribble rather easily — super afterburners — a few times and was able to get all the way to the rim at least on a half a dozen possessions. – 5:16 PM

@KeithSmithNBA

Here’s the 2023 LAL cap space situation for this July:

I project them at $31.9M with LBJ, AD, Christie & 1st (after NOP swap).

Wipe away Christie & 1st w/ no salary coming back that goes up to $35.5M.

That’s only enough for a 25% max ($33.5M).

30% max = $40.2M

35% = $46.9M – 5:01 PM

@hoopshype

Top 100 players in Trade Value Rankings

5: Atlanta, Boston, New Orleans, Phoenix, Portland, Toronto

4: Cleveland, Chicago, Detroit, Golden State, Indiana, Oklahoma City, Philadelphia, Sacramento

3: Denver, Houston, Memphis, Miami, Milwaukee, Minnesota, New York, Washington – 5:00 PM

@NOLAJake

@AaronJFentress

The 8-3 Trail Blazers are averaging 17.2 turnovers per game. That’s tied for the most in the NBA …

With … the 2-10 Houston Rockets.

#RipCity pic.twitter.com/Z17QsGLb4i – 4:31 PM

@NOLAJake

Locked On Pelicans is live!

🏀 Brandon Ingram and Zion Williamson clutch for the Pelicans

🏀 How to use Zion more effectively on offense

🏀 Changes Willie Green needs to make to the rotation

🎧 https://t.co/BETlDzTh35

Watch on YouTube!

📺 https://t.co/4DBESaga40 pic.twitter.com/M8nMs13M4C – 3:31 PM

@statmuse

Most PPG by a team this season:

118.8 — Jazz

118.7 — Celtics

118.2 — Pelicans

117.3 — Warriors

Who has the best offense in the NBA? pic.twitter.com/XXf1jXVhYf – 3:04 PM

@highkin

FWIW: After tonight, Portland’s next back-to-backs aren’t until Nov 29-30 and Dec 3-4. So even if the plan in the short term is to hold Dame out on back-to-backs it won’t affect more than a couple of games. – 2:55 PM

@highkin

Not surprised they’re holding Dame out tonight on the second half of a back-to-back. They’ve been ultra-cautious with the calf injury from jump (he could have played vs. Memphis if they really wanted to) and they’ve already got a 3-3 split of the road trip at worst. – 2:40 PM

@mikegrich

No Damian Lillard tonight (calf injury management) the Blazers say. So scratch that Dame-CJ reunion thing. – 2:32 PM

@highkin

Blazers say Damian Lillard is out tonight with “right calf injury management.” Nurkic and Grant are questionable. – 2:32 PM

@TrailBlazersPR

INJURY REPORT 11/10 @Portland Trail Blazers @ NOP:

OUT

Lillard (R Calf Injury Management)

Payton II (Return to Competition Reconditioning)

Sarr (R Wrist Sprain)

QUESTIONABLE

Grant (L Ankle Sprain)

Nurkic (R Adductor Soreness)

PROBABLE

Sharpe (R Finger Sprain)

Winslow (R Ankle Sprain) – 2:31 PM

@WillGuillory

The Pelicans have Larry Nance Jr. listed as questionable for tonight’s game vs Portland pic.twitter.com/g7X9vUgbtd – 2:08 PM

@Jim_Eichenhofer

Larry Nance Jr. listed as questionable by #Pelicans on Thursday’s injury report for 7 p.m. home game vs. Trail Blazers. @MorrisBartLLC https://t.co/PGULDh02EI pic.twitter.com/mMHlrYMQkS – 2:03 PM

@CHold

Pelicans injury report: Larry Nance Jr. (left knee) is questionable and Kira Lewis (right knee) and EJ Liddell (right knee) are out for tonight’s game in New Orleans. – 1:52 PM

@highkin

Quick story @RoseGardenReprt on the Blazers’ long-asked-for PDX Carpet jerseys becoming a reality: rosegardenreport.com/p/trail-blazer… – 1:49 PM

@cclark_13

1Q: Bulls double Zion near the baseline. He spins through it.

4Q: Bulls double Zion near the baseline. Fakes the spin and beats Patrick Williams the other way. pic.twitter.com/ssB0Z8SyJG – 1:40 PM

@CHold

“I guess they be listening to the people now. Especially for someone from Portland, born and raised here, it’s a nice jersey to have.” — @Anfernee Simons rip.city/3TG3wP7 – 1:24 PM

@PelicansNBA

The great @TromboneShorty helps us celebrate our city edition uniforms, the city of New Orleans, and one of the greatest shows on earth – Mardi Gras 🎭

#Pelicans | #NOLA pic.twitter.com/zD78lRmMtd – 12:59 PM

@mikegrich

If the Blazers were going to do a theme jersey about something iconic from ~7 years ago that isn’t totally in the zeitgeist now they should’ve made a jersey about people not paying the Art Tax. – 12:53 PM

@AaronJFentress

The Trail Blazers are now 6-0 when Damian Lillard starts and finishes a game.

They are 2-3 when he does not.

#RipCity #EarlyMVPCandidate pic.twitter.com/vIzmzgFPv6 – 12:39 PM

@OlehKosel

Ahead of tonight’s matchup between the Pelicans and Trail Blazers, Josh Hart said, “Love the city. Love the guys on that team. It’ll be fun.”

He also texted Brandon Ingram, ‘I was going to lock that shit up.’

Don’t miss this game, New Orleans! https://t.co/fMaBKESv6m pic.twitter.com/1cOTtXE5Jn – 12:25 PM

@WillGuillory

Herb Jones’ first 4 games:

— 3 fast break points

— 14 points in the paint

— 12 deflections, 7 “stocks”

Herb’s last 3 games:

— 16 fast break points

— 36 points in the paint

— 14 deflections, 8 “stocks”

Feels like Herb is starting to find his groove pic.twitter.com/nskJ3uAOga – 12:19 PM

@Jim_Eichenhofer

#ThursdayThrees contest is back for the 2022-23 season. @dsallerson has “retired” from the event but @ErinESummers picks Jose Alvarado (1.4) and I take CJ McCollum (2.0). Which #Pelicans player will most exceed his season average in three-pointers made tonight vs. Portland? – 12:03 PM

@Jim_Eichenhofer

Thursday’s 7 p.m. game in @SmoothieKingCtr between #Pelicans, Trail Blazers should be a fun early-season matchup. We checked in with Portland writer @Casey Holdahl for a “Rival Report” to preview the Western Conference game (read further for lineup notes/keys): https://t.co/Px2CcyybRG pic.twitter.com/yQHzRoUEa1 – 11:43 AM

Mavs lose to NO when Zion and Ingram don’t play. Lose to ORL when Banchero didn’t play. Will they learn the lesson tonight in DC with Bradley Beal not playing as they try to erase the bad night in Orlando. @PeasRadio pre at 5:30. Tip with Brad and me at 6:10 @971TheFreak – 10:46 AM

@trailblazers

@PelicansNBA

#Pelicans City Edition Uniforms 🎭

Photos📸: https://t.co/qKXa7KA3NJ pic.twitter.com/r0Qdy2kdla – 10:44 AM

@PelicansNBA

All of our City Edition gear is now available on the #Pelicans team shop site! 👀

🎭: https://t.co/M2WaXrHD92 pic.twitter.com/tPSvnoGELE – 10:25 AM

@Bulls_Wire

Check out the player grades from the Bulls’ crunch time loss to the Pelicans on Wednesday. bullswire.usatoday.com/lists/player-g… – 10:11 AM

@NBA_Math

Nov. 10 RPR ROY standings (min 10 games)

1. Paolo Banchero: 6.9

2. Bennedict Mathurin: 4.7

3. Jaden Ivey: 3.4

4. Tari Eason: 2.1

5. Walker Kessler: 1.3

6. Shaedon Sharpe: 0.3 pic.twitter.com/Wt52drWRAt – 10:10 AM

@PelicansNBA

More info on the #Pelicans 2022-23 Nike City Edition Uniform: https://t.co/6AHGdwTT6I

🎭🎭🎭 pic.twitter.com/WJ2b9Nvm8n – 10:08 AM

@PelicansNBA

🎭🎭🎭 pic.twitter.com/uqaRrpBqV2 – 10:03 AM

@PelicansNBA

#Pelicans 2022-23 Nike NBA City Edition Uniform 🎭 pic.twitter.com/Pwo1JvWYBI – 10:00 AM

@DarnellMayberry

DeMar DeRozan feels sting of rare costly crunchtime mistake in loss to Pelicans

via @TheAthletic theathletic.com/3795243/2022/1… – 9:03 AM

@PelicansNBA

Back at home 🏠

🕖: 7:00pm CT

📺: Bally Sports NO

📻: @995WRNO

#Pelicans | @SmoothieKing pic.twitter.com/wwmD2zDtf1 – 9:00 AM

@TasMelas

Great NBA schedule this evening:

Kristaps against Luka and his old team.

Rematch of Round 2 comeback in ’21 Hawks-76ers.

Rematch of Round 1 sweep in ’18 Pelicans-Blazers.

Rematch of Round 1 sweet jerseys in ’01 Heat-Hornets. – 8:24 AM

