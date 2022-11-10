ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Blazers vs. Pelicans: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

By HoopsHype
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3W5Eh5_0j5apGzB00

The Portland Trail Blazers play against the New Orleans Pelicans at Smoothie King Center

The Portland Trail Blazers are spending $18,894,301 per win while the New Orleans Pelicans are spending $24,618,648 per win

Game Time: 8:00 PM EST on Thursday November 10, 2022

Broadcast Info

National TV: N/A

Home TV: Bally Sports NO

Away TV: ROOT SPORTS PLUS

Home Radio: WRNO 99.5FM

Away Radio: Rip City Radio 620

When the game is underway, you can follow it here!

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

@jwquick

Part II of Trail Blazers mailbag looks at the question of keeping Josh Hart … and more. theathletic.com/3812152/2022/1…6:28 PM

@AaronJFentress

Damian Lillard is not pleased about not playing tonight, Chauncey Billups is saying. Moments ago,

Lillard walked past me in the tunnel and frowned.

Then his face shifted into something like this: pic.twitter.com/8fIGdguuVq6:23 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bT3eo_0j5apGzB00

@cclark_13

Larry Nance Jr. is a game-time decision but Willie Green said he thinks there’s a good chance he plays. – 6:20 PM

@NOLAJake

Willie Green says Larry Nance Jr is questionable and will give a go during warm-ups. Says he’s optimistic he’ll be able to play – 6:20 PM

@PelicansNBA

The Pelicans, @RedBull, and @1985Poet teamed up to take down and replace old backboards throughout the city as part of their #NOLAHasWings campaign!

Local artists painted the backboards, which are now on display in the Smoothie King Center near sections 113 and 114 🎨 pic.twitter.com/OaTNLJQ98x6:18 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bgaNV_0j5apGzB00

@Amaar_206

NBA League Pass Game of the Day: Blazers at Pelicans

Portland has quietly gone 8-3, tied for second in the West, with Dame Lillard in and out of the lineup. New Orleans hasn’t had their biggest stars available all the time either, but Ingram and Zion are slated to play tonight. pic.twitter.com/Cwc6ZsKQzM6:17 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36k7l6_0j5apGzB00

@PelicansNBA

LIVE: Willie Green speaks to the media

#Pelicans | @Verizon twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1…6:16 PM

@PelicansNBA

back at home 🏡

#UltraDrip | @MichelobULTRA pic.twitter.com/zeSEflR3O56:06 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36V3Nu_0j5apGzB00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3V428h_0j5apGzB00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45EEBN_0j5apGzB00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EyV53_0j5apGzB00

@SiriusXMNBA

“I can’t explain the amount of control that this young man has”

🏀 @adaniels33 is running out of adjectives to describe Zion Williamson #Pelicans pic.twitter.com/har0gNixKJ5:57 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oYdSS_0j5apGzB00

@PelicansNBA

Remember to use #PelicansGameday for your posts from tonight’s game!📸

#Pelicans | @CoxComm pic.twitter.com/3E1ACXPT235:50 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24ki0Z_0j5apGzB00

@Larrydn22

Tonight’s NOLA public school were benefiting is Harriet Tubman Charter!

Stay tuned for the link and how to bid on tonight’s GAMEWORN white jersey 👀 pic.twitter.com/hKpCsD1VrC5:43 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JyBJM_0j5apGzB00

@Urbodo

Victor Wembanyama feels like he is ready to physically match up against Zion, Embiid & Jokic.

“I play against probably the best competition than any other player of my age on the planet. I know I’m ready.”

Full story on Wembanyama’s response to Shaq: basketnews.com/news-180692-vi…5:36 PM

@OlehKosel

Kira Lewis finished off 2nd scrimmage by connecting on his last four 3-point attempts — one banker that drew jeers — and had few more blow-bys.

Side note: cool to see Herb Jones and Trey Murphy taking it all in from the bench — another example of how much they breathe basketball – 5:29 PM

@KCJHoop

NBA’s L2M for Bulls-Pelicans says Brandon Ingram and Goran Dragic each got away with a travel and Ingram committed offensive foul on Caruso with 1:38 left (which I remember Caruso calling for.).

The no-call on DeRozan drive late was correct. – 5:25 PM

@OlehKosel

Watching Kira Lewis in a 5-on-5 scrimmage before tonight’s game right now and looks as fast as ever. Even got around Dyson Daniels off the dribble rather easily — super afterburners — a few times and was able to get all the way to the rim at least on a half a dozen possessions. – 5:16 PM

@PelicansNBA

Caption this ✍️

#Saints | @surface pic.twitter.com/DSLJJpmL7r5:11 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FBu65_0j5apGzB00

@KeithSmithNBA

Here’s the 2023 LAL cap space situation for this July:

I project them at $31.9M with LBJ, AD, Christie & 1st (after NOP swap).

Wipe away Christie & 1st w/ no salary coming back that goes up to $35.5M.

That’s only enough for a 25% max ($33.5M).

30% max = $40.2M

35% = $46.9M – 5:01 PM

@hoopshype

Top 100 players in Trade Value Rankings

5: Atlanta, Boston, New Orleans, Phoenix, Portland, Toronto

4: Cleveland, Chicago, Detroit, Golden State, Indiana, Oklahoma City, Philadelphia, Sacramento

3: Denver, Houston, Memphis, Miami, Milwaukee, Minnesota, New York, Washington – 5:00 PM

@NOLAJake

What gif describes how you’re feeling about the Pelicans game tonight? – 4:35 PM

@trailblazers

😳👓🤏

#RipCity pic.twitter.com/veBqaFmJDX4:33 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OhMvw_0j5apGzB00

@AaronJFentress

The 8-3 Trail Blazers are averaging 17.2 turnovers per game. That’s tied for the most in the NBA …

With … the 2-10 Houston Rockets.

#RipCity pic.twitter.com/Z17QsGLb4i4:31 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JbSgo_0j5apGzB00

@NOLAJake

Locked On Pelicans is live!

🏀 Brandon Ingram and Zion Williamson clutch for the Pelicans

🏀 How to use Zion more effectively on offense

🏀 Changes Willie Green needs to make to the rotation

🎧 https://t.co/BETlDzTh35

Watch on YouTube!

📺 https://t.co/4DBESaga40 pic.twitter.com/M8nMs13M4C3:31 PM

@statmuse

Most PPG by a team this season:

118.8 — Jazz

118.7 — Celtics

118.2 — Pelicans

117.3 — Warriors

Who has the best offense in the NBA? pic.twitter.com/XXf1jXVhYf3:04 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ihshv_0j5apGzB00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XNhaK_0j5apGzB00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0b8yEE_0j5apGzB00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PUxZV_0j5apGzB00

@highkin

FWIW: After tonight, Portland’s next back-to-backs aren’t until Nov 29-30 and Dec 3-4. So even if the plan in the short term is to hold Dame out on back-to-backs it won’t affect more than a couple of games. – 2:55 PM

@trailblazers

#GAMEDAY in NOLA

#RipCity | @TvEvoca pic.twitter.com/j5adIDbfym2:50 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02CHMx_0j5apGzB00

@highkin

Not surprised they’re holding Dame out tonight on the second half of a back-to-back. They’ve been ultra-cautious with the calf injury from jump (he could have played vs. Memphis if they really wanted to) and they’ve already got a 3-3 split of the road trip at worst. – 2:40 PM

@mikegrich

No Damian Lillard tonight (calf injury management) the Blazers say. So scratch that Dame-CJ reunion thing. – 2:32 PM

@highkin

Blazers say Damian Lillard is out tonight with “right calf injury management.” Nurkic and Grant are questionable. – 2:32 PM

@TrailBlazersPR

INJURY REPORT 11/10 @Portland Trail Blazers @ NOP:

OUT

Lillard (R Calf Injury Management)

Payton II (Return to Competition Reconditioning)

Sarr (R Wrist Sprain)

QUESTIONABLE

Grant (L Ankle Sprain)

Nurkic (R Adductor Soreness)

PROBABLE

Sharpe (R Finger Sprain)

Winslow (R Ankle Sprain) – 2:31 PM

@WillGuillory

The Pelicans have Larry Nance Jr. listed as questionable for tonight’s game vs Portland pic.twitter.com/g7X9vUgbtd2:08 PM

@Jim_Eichenhofer

Larry Nance Jr. listed as questionable by #Pelicans on Thursday’s injury report for 7 p.m. home game vs. Trail Blazers. @MorrisBartLLC https://t.co/PGULDh02EI pic.twitter.com/mMHlrYMQkS2:03 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=206TrU_0j5apGzB00

@CHold

Pelicans injury report: Larry Nance Jr. (left knee) is questionable and Kira Lewis (right knee) and EJ Liddell (right knee) are out for tonight’s game in New Orleans. – 1:52 PM

@highkin

Quick story @RoseGardenReprt on the Blazers’ long-asked-for PDX Carpet jerseys becoming a reality: rosegardenreport.com/p/trail-blazer…1:49 PM

@cclark_13

1Q: Bulls double Zion near the baseline. He spins through it.

4Q: Bulls double Zion near the baseline. Fakes the spin and beats Patrick Williams the other way. pic.twitter.com/ssB0Z8SyJG1:40 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Q40tn_0j5apGzB00

@CHold

“I guess they be listening to the people now. Especially for someone from Portland, born and raised here, it’s a nice jersey to have.” — @Anfernee Simons rip.city/3TG3wP71:24 PM

@NOLAJake

Locked On Pelicans is live!

🏀 Brandon Ingram and Zion Williamson clutch for the Pelicans

🏀 How to use Zion more effectively on offense

🏀 Changes Willie Green needs to make to the rotation

🎧 https://t.co/BETlDzTh35

Watch on YouTube!

📺 https://t.co/4DBESaga40 pic.twitter.com/lwHFgDSwN312:59 PM

@PelicansNBA

The great @TromboneShorty helps us celebrate our city edition uniforms, the city of New Orleans, and one of the greatest shows on earth – Mardi Gras 🎭

#Pelicans | #NOLA pic.twitter.com/zD78lRmMtd12:59 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MujBW_0j5apGzB00

@mikegrich

If the Blazers were going to do a theme jersey about something iconic from ~7 years ago that isn’t totally in the zeitgeist now they should’ve made a jersey about people not paying the Art Tax. – 12:53 PM

@trailblazers

Another day, another Blazer game 🤩

🏀 #RipCity vs. @New Orleans Pelicans

🏟️ @SmoothieKingCtr

⌚️ 5:00PM PT

📺 @ROOTSPORTS_NW

📻 @RipCityRadio620 pic.twitter.com/4byTW78al312:53 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3M6cdG_0j5apGzB00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Zvrac_0j5apGzB00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22CGug_0j5apGzB00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3neyvb_0j5apGzB00

@AaronJFentress

The Trail Blazers are now 6-0 when Damian Lillard starts and finishes a game.

They are 2-3 when he does not.

#RipCity #EarlyMVPCandidate pic.twitter.com/vIzmzgFPv612:39 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bUZ0e_0j5apGzB00

@OlehKosel

Ahead of tonight’s matchup between the Pelicans and Trail Blazers, Josh Hart said, “Love the city. Love the guys on that team. It’ll be fun.”

He also texted Brandon Ingram, ‘I was going to lock that shit up.’

Don’t miss this game, New Orleans! https://t.co/fMaBKESv6m pic.twitter.com/1cOTtXE5Jn12:25 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eAcyE_0j5apGzB00

@trailblazers

Youngins showed out in Charlotte.

@CarMax Quote of the Night pic.twitter.com/qC5x6gCaec12:24 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YJlXv_0j5apGzB00

@WillGuillory

Herb Jones’ first 4 games:

— 3 fast break points

— 14 points in the paint

— 12 deflections, 7 “stocks”

Herb’s last 3 games:

— 16 fast break points

— 36 points in the paint

— 14 deflections, 8 “stocks”

Feels like Herb is starting to find his groove pic.twitter.com/nskJ3uAOga12:19 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AfhLB_0j5apGzB00

@Jim_Eichenhofer

#ThursdayThrees contest is back for the 2022-23 season. @dsallerson has “retired” from the event but @ErinESummers picks Jose Alvarado (1.4) and I take CJ McCollum (2.0). Which #Pelicans player will most exceed his season average in three-pointers made tonight vs. Portland? – 12:03 PM

@Jim_Eichenhofer

Thursday’s 7 p.m. game in @SmoothieKingCtr between #Pelicans, Trail Blazers should be a fun early-season matchup. We checked in with Portland writer @Casey Holdahl for a “Rival Report” to preview the Western Conference game (read further for lineup notes/keys): https://t.co/Px2CcyybRG pic.twitter.com/yQHzRoUEa111:43 AM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gPg6t_0j5apGzB00

@NOLAJake

Locked On Pelicans is live!

🏀 Brandon Ingram and Zion Williamson clutch for the Pelicans

🏀 How to use Zion more effectively on offense

🏀 Changes Willie Green needs to make to the rotation

🎧 https://t.co/BETlDzTh35

Watch on YouTube!

📺 https://t.co/4DBESaga40 pic.twitter.com/uRyCIz3Aff11:30 AM

@trailblazers

It’s all in the details #RIPCITYCARPET

BUY NOW » https://t.co/jNjaT6QY1M

PHOTOS » https://t.co/oBQ8hH06UH pic.twitter.com/HUa9QlaaTa11:15 AM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0T7Lqy_0j5apGzB00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SEDsx_0j5apGzB00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xfWKD_0j5apGzB00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VHo0b_0j5apGzB00

@GoodmanHoops

The Last Basket at the SHRINE that was Notre Dame Prep.

For Derrick Caracter, Michael Beasley, Kim English, Chester Frazier, Lazar Hayward and most of all … Bill Barton.

I miss the days of coming here. pic.twitter.com/YpZBb6Tnz010:54 AM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jJFYf_0j5apGzB00

@ScottDKushner

Interceptions:

C.J. Gardner-Johnson — 5

New Orleans Saints — 2

The Saints are dead last in the NFL in turnover margin (-10).

But at least you got some late round picks! – 10:49 AM

@coopmavs

Mavs lose to NO when Zion and Ingram don’t play. Lose to ORL when Banchero didn’t play. Will they learn the lesson tonight in DC with Bradley Beal not playing as they try to erase the bad night in Orlando. @PeasRadio pre at 5:30. Tip with Brad and me at 6:10 @971TheFreak10:46 AM

@trailblazers

Catch flight today! ✈️

Our new 2022-23 Nike NBA City Edition jerseys are available NOW at https://t.co/jNjaT7813M pic.twitter.com/QWSc93uQVm10:45 AM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0l1mD1_0j5apGzB00

@PelicansNBA

#Pelicans City Edition Uniforms 🎭

Photos📸: https://t.co/qKXa7KA3NJ pic.twitter.com/r0Qdy2kdla10:44 AM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bU8ES_0j5apGzB00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cT3kr_0j5apGzB00

@PelicansNBA

All of our City Edition gear is now available on the #Pelicans team shop site! 👀

🎭: https://t.co/M2WaXrHD92 pic.twitter.com/tPSvnoGELE10:25 AM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YTz33_0j5apGzB00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EPsjk_0j5apGzB00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mzZbn_0j5apGzB00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zIDjg_0j5apGzB00

@trailblazers

Buckle Up, #RipCity

Introducing our new uniquely Portland, 2022-23 Nike NBA City Edition Jersey ✈️

Learn More: https://t.co/Kzwj59a5ut pic.twitter.com/67ewjUeGlY10:12 AM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LqDtb_0j5apGzB00

@Bulls_Wire

Check out the player grades from the Bulls’ crunch time loss to the Pelicans on Wednesday. bullswire.usatoday.com/lists/player-g…10:11 AM

@NOLAJake

Locked On Pelicans is live!

🏀 Brandon Ingram and Zion Williamson clutch for the Pelicans

🏀 How to use Zion more effectively on offense

🏀 Changes Willie Green needs to make to the rotation

🎧 https://t.co/BETlDzBFEv

Watch on YouTube!

📺 https://t.co/4DBES9YyFq pic.twitter.com/43LVLJTnMc10:10 AM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3a508i_0j5apGzB00

@NBA_Math

Nov. 10 RPR ROY standings (min 10 games)

1. Paolo Banchero: 6.9

2. Bennedict Mathurin: 4.7

3. Jaden Ivey: 3.4

4. Tari Eason: 2.1

5. Walker Kessler: 1.3

6. Shaedon Sharpe: 0.3 pic.twitter.com/Wt52drWRAt10:10 AM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YSlYf_0j5apGzB00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NIeHc_0j5apGzB00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3F7h6a_0j5apGzB00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46fVvm_0j5apGzB00

@PelicansNBA

More info on the #Pelicans 2022-23 Nike City Edition Uniform: https://t.co/6AHGdwTT6I

🎭🎭🎭 pic.twitter.com/WJ2b9Nvm8n10:08 AM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gUC02_0j5apGzB00

@PelicansNBA

🎭🎭🎭 pic.twitter.com/uqaRrpBqV210:03 AM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31dFUy_0j5apGzB00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4etUsG_0j5apGzB00

@PelicansNBA

#Pelicans 2022-23 Nike NBA City Edition Uniform 🎭 pic.twitter.com/Pwo1JvWYBI10:00 AM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4P57dy_0j5apGzB00

@Dame_Lillard

New clean colorway of the #DameCertified ⌚️

🛒 https://t.co/VcaXOpTkMu pic.twitter.com/I0LqOcnnfy9:53 AM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26zWuJ_0j5apGzB00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iuzU1_0j5apGzB00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MvyXD_0j5apGzB00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00yfBo_0j5apGzB00

@DarnellMayberry

DeMar DeRozan feels sting of rare costly crunchtime mistake in loss to Pelicans

via @TheAthletic theathletic.com/3795243/2022/1…9:03 AM

@PelicansNBA

Back at home 🏠

🕖: 7:00pm CT

📺: Bally Sports NO

📻: @995WRNO

#Pelicans | @SmoothieKing pic.twitter.com/wwmD2zDtf19:00 AM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Wp7gh_0j5apGzB00

@TasMelas

Great NBA schedule this evening:

Kristaps against Luka and his old team.

Rematch of Round 2 comeback in ’21 Hawks-76ers.

Rematch of Round 1 sweep in ’18 Pelicans-Blazers.

Rematch of Round 1 sweet jerseys in ’01 Heat-Hornets. – 8:24 AM

@trailblazers

The Rooks serenading @Trendon Watford for his Birthday 🤣❤️ pic.twitter.com/3fthf42Iaa2:02 AM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kSRef_0j5apGzB00

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Larry Brown Sports

Bucks looking to trade controversial player?

Despite owning an NBA-best 10-1 record, the Milwaukee Bucks may be looking to spice things up a bit. Jake Fischer of Yahoo! Sports reported on Friday that the Bucks have called “numerous” NBA teams about the possibility of trading away guard Grayson Allen. Fischer notes that disgruntled Phoenix Suns forward Jae Crowder is one of the players whom Milwaukee has well-known interest in acquiring.
MILWAUKEE, WI
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Stephen A. Smith on why the Lakers have to trade LeBron James

On Thursday, ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith argued that the Los Angeles Lakers have to trade forward LeBron James if they want to give themselves a better future. Smith’s argument is rooted in the fact that the Lakers are one of the worst shooting teams in the league right now. Smith also mentions that he likes what rookie head coach Darvin Ham is doing in terms of creating an effective offensive scheme and that the big 3 of James, forward Anthony Davis, and guard Russell Westbrook are playing well in their respective roles.
LOS ANGELES, CA
iheart.com

LSU Gymnast Olivia Dunne Slammed For Posting Racy Photos + Making Millions

LSU gymnast Olivia Dunne is the highest-earning athlete in women's college sports, bringing in $2 Million per year. She has massive followings on Instagram, TikTok, and other social media platforms. Her endorsement deals include brands like EA Games, GrubHub, American Eagle, and TooFaced cosmetics. This was all made possible by a rule change last year that allowed college athletes to make money off their names and images. There's been a lot of debate around the change, but it's opened up huge opportunities for athletes whose sports don't lead to post-college riches in the NFL, MLB, NBA, etc.
BATON ROUGE, LA
architecturaldigest.com

Tour NBA Star Andre Iguodala’s Serene Bay Area Home

When a Bay Area family contacted Oakland-based Redmond Aldrich Design to devise their dream home, the wife, Christina, didn’t share much information. She omitted that her husband, Andre Iguodala, is a Golden State Warriors superstar. “Christina is very low-key,” recounts founder Chloe Redmond Warner, who led the project alongside...
OAKLAND, CA
numberfire.com

Shaedon Sharpe (finger) probable Thursday for Trail Blazers

Portland Trail Blazers shooting guard Shaedon Sharpe (finger) is probable on Thursday against the New Orleans Pelicans. Damian Lillard (calf) will be rested on the second leg of the back-to-back for injury management, so Sharpe is likely going to make his fifth start of the season. The first-round rookie scored a career-high 17 points off the bench Wednesday.
PORTLAND, OR
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Instant reaction: Dan Lanning’s inexperience finally costs the Ducks

Bo Nix was jumping up and down begging to come back in next to Dan Lanning. Instead, the Ducks decided to keep in backup Ty Thompson for a 4th-and-1 on their own 33-yard line. Running back Noah Whittington slipped down and failed to get the first down, which set Washington up for a game-winning field goal and the Huskies upset Oregon 37-34. Nix seemingly suffered a knee injury at the end of a 20-play, 91-drive that ultimately ended up with a field goal for the 34-27 lead. A touchdown would have been crucial there, but Oregon settled for a field goal. That was four...
OREGON STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Celtics star wing Jaylen Brown cracks the top three of his draft class in 2022-23 Global Rating

NBA analyst of our sister site HoopsHype Alberto De Roa put together a new metric he dubbed “Global Rating” that, as he puts it “combines players’ and teams’ statistics to rank players according to their productivity on the court” which also factors in the number of contests a given player has been unavailable for in a specific season (for a more detailed breakdown, check this out).
BOSTON, MA
WGNO

Back to even: Pelicans fall to 6-6 with loss at home to Portland

NEW ORLEANS — — Jerami Grant scored 27 points and the Portland Trail Blazers overcame the absence of star guard Damian Lillard to defeat the New Orleans Pelicans 106-95 on Thursday night. Anfernee Simmons hit five 3s and scored 23 points for Portland, which improved to 6-1 on the road. Former Pelican Josh Hart added 17 points for the Blazers. The Blazers, who won at […]
PORTLAND, OR
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Bears vs. Lions: How to watch, listen and stream Week 10 game

The Chicago Bears (3-6) will battle the Detroit Lions (2-6) on Sunday, where Chicago is looking to break their two-game losing streak. The Bears are coming off a 35-32 loss to the Miami Dolphins (6-3), where quarterback Justin Fields had his breakout game. He set an NFL record with 178 rushing yards, the most by a quarterback in a regular-season game. Now, Fields and Chicago’s offense will look to continue their hot streak against the 32nd-ranked Lions defense.
CHICAGO, IL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Steelers vs Saints: How to watch, listen and stream

Here is everything you need to know so you can watch, listen to or stream this week’s Pittsburgh Steelers game. Pittsburgh is back from its bye week and welcomes the New Orleans Saints to town. Both teams have underperformed this season but want to kick off the second half of the year with a win. Pittsburgh finally gets outside linebacker T.J. Watt back from IR but will be without safety Minkah Fitzpatrick.
PITTSBURGH, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

170K+
Followers
228K+
Post
69M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy