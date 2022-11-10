76ers vs. Hawks: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Philadelphia 76ers play against the Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena

The Philadelphia 76ers are spending $30,491,555 per win while the Atlanta Hawks are spending $21,536,791 per win

Game Time: 7:30 PM EST on Thursday November 10, 2022

Broadcast Info

National TV: NBA TV

Home TV: Bally Sports SE-ATL

Away TV: NBCSP+

Home Radio: V-103 FM

Away Radio: 97.5 The Fanatic

When the game is underway, you can follow it here!

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

back to business. 💼 pic.twitter.com/hnKWGNeooi – 6:07 PM

In last night’s game against the Jazz, John Collins tallied his fourth career outing of at least 15 points on .750 FG%/1.000 3FG%/1.000 FT% – the second-most such games in Atlanta history (Kyle Korver – 5 such games). – 5:58 PM

Nate McMillan on Jalen Johnson: “He should be ready to go.” – 5:52 PM

Nate McMillan said they may switch up the rotation a little to give Trae Young a breather early. But McMillan said Young will have to play his way back into shape after missing a couple days of practice and the game against the Bucks. – 5:51 PM

#Sixers forward P.J. Tucker is listed as questionable for tonight’s game vs. the #atlantahawks with a left hip contusion. – 5:45 PM

Victor Wembanyama feels like he is ready to physically match up against Zion, Embiid & Jokic.

“I play against probably the best competition than any other player of my age on the planet. I know I’m ready.”

Full story on Wembanyama’s response to Shaq: basketnews.com/news-180692-vi… – 5:36 PM

🗣NEW @HardwoodKnocks

📋 Peace or Panic?! (Part 2)

Mavs/Luka (3:23)

PHI (23:16)

MIA (26:01)

MIL (31:24)

DET (35:41)

LAC (43:48)

GSW (47:44)

MIN (54:12)

LAL/BRK (59:53)

The Hawks enter tonight’s contest averaging 12.1 turnovers per game – the fewest in the NBA – while allowing just 13.0 points off turnovers – also the lowest in the NBA.

Game Notes: nba.com/gamenotes/hawk… – 5:30 PM

Top 100 players in Trade Value Rankings

5: Atlanta, Boston, New Orleans, Phoenix, Portland, Toronto

4: Cleveland, Chicago, Detroit, Golden State, Indiana, Oklahoma City, Philadelphia, Sacramento

3: Denver, Houston, Memphis, Miami, Milwaukee, Minnesota, New York, Washington – 5:00 PM

Come on, and Give ‘ Em To Me! I need your predictions for tonight’s #Sixers vs. #Hawks game. I need the winner, final score and how many points for Joel Embiid and Trae Young. pic.twitter.com/BNkmi9K1vS – 3:04 PM

Melih Mahmutoglu easiest the best shooter in the world!!! 🙌🙌🙌@melihmahmutoglu 🤠 – 2:41 PM

Quentin Grimes says he felt some soreness after the 76ers game, which is why he sat out for two more games. Said there was never any conversation about surgery or anything of the like. Doing maintenance and massages and whatnot to stay loose. – 2:18 PM

tale of the tape.

🔒 @betwayusa | #GetItLocked pic.twitter.com/UF6fLxpHjj – 2:01 PM

Mid-afternoon Sixers reading from this week:

— Joel Embiid’s return and the stylistic differences we could see without James Harden: theathletic.com/3774366/2022/1…

— Key numbers from the early part of the schedule, and whether or not I think they’ll continue: theathletic.com/3794187/2022/1… – 1:48 PM

Sixers midday injury report update:

PJ Tucker (left hip, contusion) is now listed as questionable for their game vs. the Hawks tonight – 1:40 PM

P.J. Tucker is now listed as questionable for Sixers-Hawks with a left hip contusion. – 1:37 PM

The #Sixers added PJ Tucker to the injury report ahead of tonight’s game against the #Hawks. He is questionable with a hip contusion – 1:24 PM

Tonight’s Hawks injury report against the 76ers.

Jalen Johnson (right hamstring soreness) is questionable. pic.twitter.com/PwvTuv50th – 1:01 PM

Hawks have added Jalen Johnson (right hamstring tightness; questionable) to the injury list. – 1:01 PM

Fun Fact: Desmond Bane has hit more 3s this season than Kevin Durant and Trae Young combined. pic.twitter.com/oUC2tZWLbD – 12:42 PM

Took a look at the early returns from the three teams who added All-Stars at the same position to their incumbent All-Stars (Atlanta, Cleveland and Minnesota): es.pn/3NX0xAd (ESPN+) – 12:10 PM

for the city of #brotherlylove

Okay, pals, I’m flying from Atlanta to DC right now. It’s the first time all season the Jazz have had 2 days off in a row… so let’s do a #AskAndy Q&A!

Send me your questions. Short answers here on Twitter, long answers I’ll put on @sltrib. – 11:42 AM

There’s making Trae Young defend, and then there’s what the Jazz did to him last night. God damn they put him through the ringer. Constantly screened him, made him defend so much stuff off ball, then targeted him on-ball late. All that tilted him and affected his offense, too. – 11:22 AM

And you have seen them already, but here is a picture of Tobias Harris wearing the new Sixers City Edition jersey.

The team will wear these jerseys eight times this season, starting on Sunday against Utah. pic.twitter.com/lSk7Bjg8wT – 11:21 AM

Talked to @mmargaux8 about the troubling similarities between NYK’s loss to BKN last night & their loss to ATL last week; we also talked about the Jacque Vaughn hiring & why it’s premature to assume the move signals a big shift for BKN: pic.twitter.com/keeAh4eVVn – 11:18 AM

The Sixers are 11 games into the season and have been underwhelming. Joel Embiid and James Harden have also missed time.

So, what might be real and what might get better? I looked at some key stats from the first month of the season: https://t.co/0dTKMkW8sL pic.twitter.com/AiXlB11qvy – 11:14 AM

On our Prestige TV Pod this week: The White Lotus, Atlanta, The Crown, Interview with a Vampire.

Next week adding: Yellowstone, Sex Lives of College Girls

All episodes here including @MalloryRubin + @jowrotethis w/ a multi-show breakdown of The Crown

open.spotify.com/show/5tObaoAim… – 10:50 AM

Sixers new uni is one of my favorite places to get a cheesesteak in Atlanta pic.twitter.com/f7Xkf1764Z – 10:45 AM

#CalmBeforeTheStorm This is #StateFarmArena 9.5 hours before the #Sixers vs. #AtlantaHawks game pic.twitter.com/qL0zoVXcGU – 10:07 AM

The Sixers’ 2022-23 City Edition uniforms are officially official. Behold, a theme centering around Philadelphia basketball: https://t.co/bAFLzpEyMh pic.twitter.com/ijreL6POSl – 10:00 AM

This year’s #Sixers City Edition uniform celebrates the rich history of basketball in Philadelphia. Celebrating somebody like @dawnstaley, the first person to win the Naismith Award as both a player and a coach. Also, the first person to win Olympic gold as a coach and player. pic.twitter.com/wJjqWJeKYe – 10:00 AM

ICYMI ahead of a busy NBA Wednesday — Around the East Lowe Post podcast: @Eric Nehm on the Bucks (Jevon Carter listened, I think!), then @Tim Bontemps on Hawks, Celtics, Bulls, more:

Great NBA schedule this evening:

Kristaps against Luka and his old team.

Rematch of Round 2 comeback in ’21 Hawks-76ers.

Rematch of Round 1 sweep in ’18 Pelicans-Blazers.

Rematch of Round 1 sweet jerseys in ’01 Heat-Hornets. – 8:24 AM

