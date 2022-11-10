ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

76ers vs. Hawks: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

By HoopsHype
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sme5B_0j5apDL000

The Philadelphia 76ers play against the Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena

The Philadelphia 76ers are spending $30,491,555 per win while the Atlanta Hawks are spending $21,536,791 per win

Game Time: 7:30 PM EST on Thursday November 10, 2022

Broadcast Info

National TV: NBA TV

Home TV: Bally Sports SE-ATL

Away TV: NBCSP+

Home Radio: V-103 FM

Away Radio: 97.5 The Fanatic

When the game is underway, you can follow it here!

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

@sixers

back to business. 💼 pic.twitter.com/hnKWGNeooi6:07 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mOsEv_0j5apDL000
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XAVee_0j5apDL000
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OAWJd_0j5apDL000
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ON3d3_0j5apDL000

@HawksPR

In last night’s game against the Jazz, John Collins tallied his fourth career outing of at least 15 points on .750 FG%/1.000 3FG%/1.000 FT% – the second-most such games in Atlanta history (Kyle Korver – 5 such games). – 5:58 PM

@KLChouinard

Nate McMillan on Jalen Johnson: “He should be ready to go.” – 5:52 PM

@WilliamsLaurenL

Nate McMillan said they may switch up the rotation a little to give Trae Young a breather early. But McMillan said Young will have to play his way back into shape after missing a couple days of practice and the game against the Bucks. – 5:51 PM

@PompeyOnSixers

#Sixers forward P.J. Tucker is listed as questionable for tonight’s game vs. the #atlantahawks with a left hip contusion. – 5:45 PM

@Urbodo

Victor Wembanyama feels like he is ready to physically match up against Zion, Embiid & Jokic.

“I play against probably the best competition than any other player of my age on the planet. I know I’m ready.”

Full story on Wembanyama’s response to Shaq: basketnews.com/news-180692-vi…5:36 PM

@NBA_Math

🗣NEW @HardwoodKnocks

📋 Peace or Panic?! (Part 2)

Mavs/Luka (3:23)

PHI (23:16)

MIA (26:01)

MIL (31:24)

DET (35:41)

LAC (43:48)

GSW (47:44)

MIN (54:12)

LAL/BRK (59:53)

🎧 https://t.co/dvkm5Qloi0

🍎 https://t.co/uKR6b8BOxE

✳️ https://t.co/oT19PS2aaZ

📺 https://t.co/RUHXmEGqXL pic.twitter.com/QY0YQByQ9Q5:32 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hyI7W_0j5apDL000

@HawksPR

The Hawks enter tonight’s contest averaging 12.1 turnovers per game – the fewest in the NBA – while allowing just 13.0 points off turnovers – also the lowest in the NBA.

Game Notes: nba.com/gamenotes/hawk…5:30 PM

@hoopshype

Top 100 players in Trade Value Rankings

5: Atlanta, Boston, New Orleans, Phoenix, Portland, Toronto

4: Cleveland, Chicago, Detroit, Golden State, Indiana, Oklahoma City, Philadelphia, Sacramento

3: Denver, Houston, Memphis, Miami, Milwaukee, Minnesota, New York, Washington – 5:00 PM

@PompeyOnSixers

Come on, and Give ‘ Em To Me! I need your predictions for tonight’s #Sixers vs. #Hawks game. I need the winner, final score and how many points for Joel Embiid and Trae Young. pic.twitter.com/BNkmi9K1vS3:04 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48t7aW_0j5apDL000

@sixers

💻 GAMEDAY REPORT ⤵️ | @NJMIns2:49 PM

@LeaderOfHorde

Melih Mahmutoglu easiest the best shooter in the world!!! 🙌🙌🙌@melihmahmutoglu 🤠 – 2:41 PM

@FredKatz

Quentin Grimes says he felt some soreness after the 76ers game, which is why he sat out for two more games. Said there was never any conversation about surgery or anything of the like. Doing maintenance and massages and whatnot to stay loose. – 2:18 PM

@sixers

tale of the tape.

🔒 @betwayusa | #GetItLocked pic.twitter.com/UF6fLxpHjj2:01 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0W7lgW_0j5apDL000

@rich_hofmann

Mid-afternoon Sixers reading from this week:

— Joel Embiid’s return and the stylistic differences we could see without James Harden: theathletic.com/3774366/2022/1…

— Key numbers from the early part of the schedule, and whether or not I think they’ll continue: theathletic.com/3794187/2022/1…1:48 PM

@KyleNeubeck

Sixers midday injury report update:

PJ Tucker (left hip, contusion) is now listed as questionable for their game vs. the Hawks tonight – 1:40 PM

@NoahLevick

P.J. Tucker is now listed as questionable for Sixers-Hawks with a left hip contusion. – 1:37 PM

@JGrasso_

The #Sixers added PJ Tucker to the injury report ahead of tonight’s game against the #Hawks. He is questionable with a hip contusion – 1:24 PM

@WilliamsLaurenL

Tonight’s Hawks injury report against the 76ers.

Jalen Johnson (right hamstring soreness) is questionable. pic.twitter.com/PwvTuv50th1:01 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pDyZm_0j5apDL000

@KLChouinard

Hawks have added Jalen Johnson (right hamstring tightness; questionable) to the injury list. – 1:01 PM

@statmuse

Fun Fact: Desmond Bane has hit more 3s this season than Kevin Durant and Trae Young combined. pic.twitter.com/oUC2tZWLbD12:42 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06dXhv_0j5apDL000

@kpelton

Took a look at the early returns from the three teams who added All-Stars at the same position to their incumbent All-Stars (Atlanta, Cleveland and Minnesota): es.pn/3NX0xAd (ESPN+) – 12:10 PM

@sixers

for the city of #brotherlylove

@cryptocom pic.twitter.com/EGaNUIDw6C11:54 AM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0J2bNk_0j5apDL000
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48qPJS_0j5apDL000
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NotKA_0j5apDL000
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zVqCg_0j5apDL000

@andyblarsen

Okay, pals, I’m flying from Atlanta to DC right now. It’s the first time all season the Jazz have had 2 days off in a row… so let’s do a #AskAndy Q&A!

Send me your questions. Short answers here on Twitter, long answers I’ll put on @sltrib. – 11:42 AM

@MikePradaNBA

There’s making Trae Young defend, and then there’s what the Jazz did to him last night. God damn they put him through the ringer. Constantly screened him, made him defend so much stuff off ball, then targeted him on-ball late. All that tilted him and affected his offense, too. – 11:22 AM

@rich_hofmann

And you have seen them already, but here is a picture of Tobias Harris wearing the new Sixers City Edition jersey.

The team will wear these jerseys eight times this season, starting on Sunday against Utah. pic.twitter.com/lSk7Bjg8wT11:21 AM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vdXm0_0j5apDL000

@IanBegley

Talked to @mmargaux8 about the troubling similarities between NYK’s loss to BKN last night & their loss to ATL last week; we also talked about the Jacque Vaughn hiring & why it’s premature to assume the move signals a big shift for BKN: pic.twitter.com/keeAh4eVVn11:18 AM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Llxc9_0j5apDL000

@rich_hofmann

The Sixers are 11 games into the season and have been underwhelming. Joel Embiid and James Harden have also missed time.

So, what might be real and what might get better? I looked at some key stats from the first month of the season: https://t.co/0dTKMkW8sL pic.twitter.com/AiXlB11qvy11:14 AM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NlGGI_0j5apDL000

@BillSimmons

On our Prestige TV Pod this week: The White Lotus, Atlanta, The Crown, Interview with a Vampire.

Next week adding: Yellowstone, Sex Lives of College Girls

All episodes here including @MalloryRubin + @jowrotethis w/ a multi-show breakdown of The Crown

open.spotify.com/show/5tObaoAim…10:50 AM

@sixers

a closer look. 👀

#brotherlylove | @cryptocom pic.twitter.com/HXqPsX6rNJ10:47 AM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wbUbU_0j5apDL000
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LczNB_0j5apDL000

@treykerby

Sixers new uni is one of my favorite places to get a cheesesteak in Atlanta pic.twitter.com/f7Xkf1764Z10:45 AM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26TCAj_0j5apDL000
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=307kgy_0j5apDL000

@WilliamsLaurenL

Hawks unveil 2022-23 Nike City Edition uniforms ajc.com/sports/atlanta…10:42 AM

@PompeyOnSixers

#CalmBeforeTheStorm This is #StateFarmArena 9.5 hours before the #Sixers vs. #AtlantaHawks game pic.twitter.com/qL0zoVXcGU10:07 AM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3W3GK2_0j5apDL000

@KyleNeubeck

The Sixers’ 2022-23 City Edition uniforms are officially official. Behold, a theme centering around Philadelphia basketball: https://t.co/bAFLzpEyMh pic.twitter.com/ijreL6POSl10:00 AM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PqVGV_0j5apDL000

@sixers

for the city where a game became heritage.

#brotherlylove | @cryptocom pic.twitter.com/CXNH1FxJm810:00 AM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03VFwP_0j5apDL000

@JGrasso_

This year’s #Sixers City Edition uniform celebrates the rich history of basketball in Philadelphia. Celebrating somebody like @dawnstaley, the first person to win the Naismith Award as both a player and a coach. Also, the first person to win Olympic gold as a coach and player. pic.twitter.com/wJjqWJeKYe10:00 AM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4J1hln_0j5apDL000
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pueV3_0j5apDL000

@ZachLowe_NBA

ICYMI ahead of a busy NBA Wednesday — Around the East Lowe Post podcast: @Eric Nehm on the Bucks (Jevon Carter listened, I think!), then @Tim Bontemps on Hawks, Celtics, Bulls, more:

Spotify: spoti.fi/3NNUuxS

Apple: apple.co/3G1l2tM8:58 AM

@TasMelas

Great NBA schedule this evening:

Kristaps against Luka and his old team.

Rematch of Round 2 comeback in ’21 Hawks-76ers.

Rematch of Round 1 sweep in ’18 Pelicans-Blazers.

Rematch of Round 1 sweet jerseys in ’01 Heat-Hornets. – 8:24 AM

@sixers

ATL 📍

🕖 7:30PM

📺 @NBCSPhilly, @NBATV

📻 @975TheFanatic

🏀 @Jaryd Wilson

pres. by @Ticketmaster pic.twitter.com/uGHxH7W07S8:00 AM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ej7mR_0j5apDL000

@sixers

🍔 @Tmoms | https://t.co/GYVxyhXC78

Spirit of Small Business empowered by @LegalZoom pic.twitter.com/QkeowR65wp7:01 AM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JcecU_0j5apDL000

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
TMZ.com

LeBron James Watches Sons Put On Dunk Show At H.S. Event

LeBron James' sons put on an absolute dunking clinic at a high school event on Thursday night -- and Pops couldn't have been prouder ... catching the show from a courtside seat with a huge smile on his face!!!. 18-year-old Bronny and 15-year-old Bryce took flight over and over again...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Jalen Hurts tells Jason and Travis Kelce that he thought Pittsburgh would draft him in 2020

Jason and Travis Kelce have one of the top podcasts out as the brothers have teamed up for the critically acclaimed ‘New Heights’ show presented by Jukes. With Philadelphia 8-0 and preparing for a Monday night matchup against the Commanders, Hurts talked powerlifting, the MVP race, cooking for his Eagles offensive line, and the thought that he’d be drafted by the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2020.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Sixers fall to Trae Young, Hawks after horrific offense performance

The Philadelphia 76ers dropped Thursday night’s game to the Atlanta Hawks 104-95 falling to 5-7 on the season, while an immediate rematch Saturday night awaits. The lone productive player for the Sixers was Joel Embiid, who played 31 minutes. He finished with 26 points on 9-of-18 shooting from the field (0/3 3P) and managed to get to the line — adding eight free throws on ten attempts. Similarly, Atlanta’s #1 option, Trae Young, converted on all ten of his free throw attempts in 33 minutes en route to a 26-point scoring output.
ATLANTA, GA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Celtics star wing Jaylen Brown cracks the top three of his draft class in 2022-23 Global Rating

NBA analyst of our sister site HoopsHype Alberto De Roa put together a new metric he dubbed “Global Rating” that, as he puts it “combines players’ and teams’ statistics to rank players according to their productivity on the court” which also factors in the number of contests a given player has been unavailable for in a specific season (for a more detailed breakdown, check this out).
BOSTON, MA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Instant reaction: Dan Lanning’s inexperience finally costs the Ducks

Bo Nix was jumping up and down begging to come back in next to Dan Lanning. Instead, the Ducks decided to keep in backup Ty Thompson for a 4th-and-1 on their own 33-yard line. Running back Noah Whittington slipped down and failed to get the first down, which set Washington up for a game-winning field goal and the Huskies upset Oregon 37-34. Nix seemingly suffered a knee injury at the end of a 20-play, 91-drive that ultimately ended up with a field goal for the 34-27 lead. A touchdown would have been crucial there, but Oregon settled for a field goal. That was four...
OREGON STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Bears vs. Lions: How to watch, listen and stream Week 10 game

The Chicago Bears (3-6) will battle the Detroit Lions (2-6) on Sunday, where Chicago is looking to break their two-game losing streak. The Bears are coming off a 35-32 loss to the Miami Dolphins (6-3), where quarterback Justin Fields had his breakout game. He set an NFL record with 178 rushing yards, the most by a quarterback in a regular-season game. Now, Fields and Chicago’s offense will look to continue their hot streak against the 32nd-ranked Lions defense.
CHICAGO, IL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

4 critical matchups for Commanders vs. Eagles in Week 10

If the Washington Commanders [4-5] have a chance to upset the Philadelphia Eagles [8-0] in Week 10, they need to win multiple matchups. When the Eagles dominated the Commanders 24-8 in Week 3, Philadelphia’s defensive line overwhelmed Washington’s offensive line with nine sacks. The Commanders could not sustain drives on offense because they couldn’t protect quarterback Carson Wentz. Wentz didn’t help things either, often holding onto the football too long.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

170K+
Followers
228K+
Post
69M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy