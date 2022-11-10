Women’s longboard, waveski and bodysurfing competitions prove there’s more than one way to carve a wave

Read full article on original website
Frontier Toyota In Santa Clarita Sold To New Ownership
The Frontier Toyota in Santa Clarita has recently been sold to Aman Abraham, of Los Angeles after being owned by SCV resident Joe Caso since 1988. The sale of the Toyota dealership was reportedly closed on Wednesday but no details of the sale have been released. The new owner Abraham, was previously the general manager ...
Surfer pulled from ocean at Guadalupe Beach pronounced dead
Various emergency response teams including Santa Barbara County Fire and Goleta Fire Departments were on the scene of a surfer rescue at Guadalupe Beach around 9:30 a.m. The post Surfer pulled from ocean at Guadalupe Beach pronounced dead appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Santa Barbara Edhat
Three More Boats Ashore Converge with Santa Barbara Homeless Camps
This week, 3 more boats broke free of their moorings off East Beach and landed at various places on our coastline, including the East Beach Bathhouse and below “Graveyards,” near Butterfly Beach. Boat #1 was fortunately intercepted by the Santa Barbara harbor patrol before hitting the shore. This...
signalscv.com
Laurene Weste | L.A. County’s Most Historic Restaurant
Our city of Santa Clarita is known for its beautiful rolling hills and rich Western heritage – which is why the Clampers came to town. The Clampers, officially known as E. Clampus Vitus, have roots in the mining towns during our state’s gold rush era. The club grew...
kclu.org
Search continues for Ventura County woman who disappeared under alarming circumstances
A Ventura County woman is missing, and there's a lot of concern surrounding her disappearance. Emily Castillo came home to the Simi Valley apartment she shared with her sister Rachel Thursday night to find no one there. But, there was what police called a substantial amount of blood around the apartment. And, the missing 25-year-old's keys, phone, and car were all there.
kvta.com
A Week's Worth Of Wind During The Next Several Days
Get ready for a week's worth of wind. Strong winds out of the north will finish the weekend in Santa Barbara County and the I-5 corridor. Then, by mid week, moderate to strong northeast or Santa Ana winds will rake much of Ventura County. Those northeast winds could range between...
visitventuraca.com
Where to Buy Fall Clothes in Ventura
Though the seasons don’t drastically change in Ventura like other places in the country, the fall months bring in cooler weather. But in Ventura, we do fall clothing differently. Think sunshine dress meets moody fall-time attire not bulky, big, and hard to move in. Ventura is the perfect place to achieve that fall-time beach effortless look.
Garage fire ignites in Santa Barbara home
Santa Barbara City firefighters responded the call involving a garage fire that broke out this morning. The post Garage fire ignites in Santa Barbara home appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Santa Barbara Edhat
Mesa Home Erupts in Flames Thursday Night
The garage of a residential home in Santa Barbara's Mesa neighborhood erupted in flames on Thursday evening. Around 10:00 p.m., Santa Barbara City firefighters responded to the 200 block of Selrose Lane and discovered active flames coming from the home's garage area. Crews began an aggressive attack while checking the...
kclu.org
Ventura County has clear winner in one County Supervisorial race, but a second is much closer
There appears to be a clear-cut winner in one supervisorial race on the South Coast, but there’s a bit of a question in the second. In Ventura County’s Fourth Supervisorial District. Janice Parvin won the seat. Moorpark’s current mayor received 64% of the vote, to 36 percent for Bernardo Perez. The race will fill the seat being opened by Bob Huber's decision not to seek a second term representing the Moorpark and Simi Valley areas.
irvinestandard.com
Take this 3.5-mile hike into the ‘Yosemite of Orange County’
Open space preservation on The Irvine Ranch began 125 years ago with the dedication of Irvine Regional Park – the first county park. Since then, over 60% of the Ranch has been permanently preserved, stretching 22 miles from mountains to sea. The best way to see these wildlands is...
vidanewspaper.com
Jaguar: Gomez recognized for years of service
Inlakech Cultural Arts Center Director Javier Gomez has been named one of the first recipients of the Jaguar Award, a community service award jointly given by Oxnard College and the Rio School District. “It was created to recognize courage, perseverance, and the empowerment and enrichment of our community,” Gomez said...
Los Angeles Mayor’s Race: Karen Bass now leads Rick Caruso by 9,000 votes
Rep. Karen Bass has taken a slim lead in the race to be the next mayor of Los Angeles. The latest batch of results released by the Los Angeles County Registrar’s Office Saturday showed Bass jumping in front of Rick Caruso by more than 9,400 votes. Saturday’s vote totals showed Bass holding with 306,990 votes, […]
kclu.org
Well known comedian who was longtime Conejo Valley resident dies
A popular comedian who was a Conejo Valley resident for decades has died. His full name was Leo Gallagher, but he simply went by Gallagher. He performed thousands of shows over four decades. As part of his act, he would use a sledge hammer which he called the “Sledge-O-Matic” showering...
Ventura County Reporter
Wipes law clarifies labeling clarifies no flush rule
Three positive environmental changes emerged from the COVID-19 pandemic. Two of these changes relate to cutting the fuel consumption and air pollution associated with driving. More people work from home, and more meetings are held virtually. A third change may not be as apparent, but it affects anyone who uses a sewer for their wastewater.
51-year-old Santa Barbara man arrested for Tuesday attempted kidnapping in Carpinteria
Santa Barbara County Sheriff deputies have arrested a 51-year-old man in connection with an attempted kidnapping in the 5500 block of Carpinteria Avenue Tuesday afternoon. The post 51-year-old Santa Barbara man arrested for Tuesday attempted kidnapping in Carpinteria appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
kclu.org
As vote counting continues, new numbers show two closely watched Ventura County races remain tight
While most election contests on the Central and South Coasts appear to be settled, there are still a few that are up in the air. One of the biggest question marks is in Ventura County, for the Second District Supervisorial seat. Former State Assemblyman Jeff Gorrell is leading longtime Thousand Oaks City Councilwoman Claudia Bill de la Pena by just over one percent.
kclu.org
Branching out: a unique festive exhibition opens in Ventura County with an All-American theme
Well, how's this for Christmas festivities with an American flavor. Over 60 Christmas trees decorated in themes to represent each US state and territory. "It's a really fun history lesson and beautifully decorated trees, " said Melissa Giller from the Ronald Reagan Library, where the exhibition starts on Friday. There’s...
Elderly man killed during neighbor dispute in Whittier
One suspect is in custody after an elderly man was found dead in Whittier on Saturday. Deputies received a call around 6:34 p.m. about a dispute between two neighbors in a Whittier community, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. When deputies arrived, the victim was found unconscious and no longer breathing. CPR and […]
KTLA.com
California Election Results | Los Angeles Mayor & L.A. County Sheriff
Track real-time election results in the races for Los Angeles Mayor, Los Angeles County Sheriff, and other municipal races. Refresh this page to ensure you are seeing the latest results. Tap here for full L.A. municipal election results, including the city council. The mayoral race pits developer Rick Caruso against...
