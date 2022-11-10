ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
dailyhodl.com

Banking Giant Morgan Stanley Says Bitcoin (BTC) and Crypto Adoption Among Institutions Slow To Pick Up: Report

Banking giant Morgan Stanley says that blue-chip investors are reportedly lagging behind in terms of investing in Bitcoin (BTC) and crypto. According to a new report by the Financial Times, strategists Sheena Shah and Kinji Steinmetz from Morgan Stanley published a recent note revealing that a record-setting number of Bitcoin has not moved in over half a year.
dailyhodl.com

Crypto Analyst Says Bitcoin Could Triple in Price to $63,000 Before Next BTC Halving

The popular crypto analyst and host of the InvestAnswers YouTube channel says that Bitcoin (BTC) could easily go on a 3x rally before the next halving event. In a new strategy session, the analyst tells his 444,000 YouTube subscribers that strong BTC rallies usually precede Bitcoin’s halvings, an event when miners’ block rewards are cut in half and therefore crunching future supply.
dailycoin.com

Dogecoin (DOGE) Founder Billy Markus Declares He Created Bitcoin (BTC)

Billy Markus, a.k.a Shibetoshi Nakamoto, had enough of questions about Shiba Inu (SHIB) and took to Twitter to clarify his stance on the popular memecoin. Contrary to what his name might imply, the developer that programmed Dogecoin (DOGE) in less than two hours back in 2013 has “nothing to do with Shiba Inu and never did.”
Markets Insider

Binance holds $74.7 billion worth of crypto in its reserves and roughly 40% are in the firm's own tokens, report says

About 40% of Binance's $74.7 billion of holdings are in the firm's own native cryptocurrency and stablecoin, according to a report from Bloomberg. Co-founder Changpeng Zhao said earlier this week that his firm would seek to be more transparent and provide the public with proof-of-reserves in light of the downfall of rival crypto exchange FTX. The fall of Sam Bankman-Fried's empire has spurred federal inquiries and probes into allegations of mishandling client funds.
TheStreet

Billionaire Mark Cuban Assigns Blame Over Crypto Crisis

Mark Cuban is not happy and makes it known. The successful entrepreneur seems, like most business circles, to have been shocked by the implosion, in less than a week, of FTX, one of the big players in the crypto sphere. The cryptocurrency exchange filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on November...
TheStreet

Crypto Crisis: Bitcoin Collapses By 17% and Sees No Hope

The crypto industry is plunged into a new crisis of confidence. As cryptocurrency prices began to stabilize, fresh drama derailed the sense of relief that was finally settling into the crypto market this year. The consequences and implications of this drama are still far from being established as the shock...
zycrypto.com

Bitcoin Plunges Below $17,000 As Concerns Over FTX Spook Investors

Crypto investors continued to take heat Saturday following a market plunge that has largely to do with concerns over FTX’s financial health. At the time of publication, Bitcoin was trading at $16,854 after a 1.7% drop in the past 24 hours. Ethereum took an even bigger hit, shedding roughly...
kitco.com

FTX bankruptcy puts a stop to the crypto rally as Bitcoin slides to $16,700

Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. Investors are now digging to discover which firms are likely to be the most impacted by the fall...
astaga.com

Crypto Market Loses $200 Billion As Bitcoin Plunges

Some days again, the crypto market was celebrating a big rally within the worth of main cryptocurrencies. Bitcoin hit a exceptional restoration surpassing the $20K degree to $21,500. Nevertheless, the story rapidly modified because the FTT crash dragged the opposite tokens down. Because of the ongoing FTX disaster within the...
Motley Fool

The Founder of Crypto Exchange FTX May be in Deep Legal Trouble

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. For more crisp and insightful business and economic...
astaga.com

Bitcoin Price Rejects $18K, Why There is Risk of Another Drop To $16K

Bitcoin worth recovered over $1,500 and climbed above $17,500. BTC did not clear the $18,000 resistance and began a contemporary decline. Bitcoin began a restoration wave above the $17,000 and $17,200 resistance ranges. The value is buying and selling under $18,500 and the 100 hourly easy transferring common. There’s a...

Comments / 0

Community Policy