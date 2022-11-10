Read full article on original website
Banking Giant Morgan Stanley Says Bitcoin (BTC) and Crypto Adoption Among Institutions Slow To Pick Up: Report
Banking giant Morgan Stanley says that blue-chip investors are reportedly lagging behind in terms of investing in Bitcoin (BTC) and crypto. According to a new report by the Financial Times, strategists Sheena Shah and Kinji Steinmetz from Morgan Stanley published a recent note revealing that a record-setting number of Bitcoin has not moved in over half a year.
Bitcoin Will Explode by Over 4,600%, According to Ark Invest CEO Cathie Wood – Here’s Her Timeline
The founder and CEO of investment management firm ARK Invest, Cathie Wood, is doubling down on her fiercely bullish forecast for Bitcoin (BTC). Asked in a new Bloomberg interview whether ARK Invest is still “holding on to the $1 million forecast,” Wood answers in the affirmative. According to...
Crypto Analyst Says Bitcoin Could Triple in Price to $63,000 Before Next BTC Halving
The popular crypto analyst and host of the InvestAnswers YouTube channel says that Bitcoin (BTC) could easily go on a 3x rally before the next halving event. In a new strategy session, the analyst tells his 444,000 YouTube subscribers that strong BTC rallies usually precede Bitcoin’s halvings, an event when miners’ block rewards are cut in half and therefore crunching future supply.
“It Will Only Get Worse”: Co-Founder of “Ethereum Killer” Has Stark Warning for Crypto Buyers
Kathleen Breitman, cofounder of “Ethereum killer” Tezos, believes that the ongoing cryptocurrency bear market cycle is only going to get worse. Breitman explains that the most recent bull run was “inflated” by cheap money. “There was a lot of easy money going into the system,” she said.
Dogecoin (DOGE) Founder Billy Markus Declares He Created Bitcoin (BTC)
Billy Markus, a.k.a Shibetoshi Nakamoto, had enough of questions about Shiba Inu (SHIB) and took to Twitter to clarify his stance on the popular memecoin. Contrary to what his name might imply, the developer that programmed Dogecoin (DOGE) in less than two hours back in 2013 has “nothing to do with Shiba Inu and never did.”
Binance holds $74.7 billion worth of crypto in its reserves and roughly 40% are in the firm's own tokens, report says
About 40% of Binance's $74.7 billion of holdings are in the firm's own native cryptocurrency and stablecoin, according to a report from Bloomberg. Co-founder Changpeng Zhao said earlier this week that his firm would seek to be more transparent and provide the public with proof-of-reserves in light of the downfall of rival crypto exchange FTX. The fall of Sam Bankman-Fried's empire has spurred federal inquiries and probes into allegations of mishandling client funds.
Trader Who Accurately Predicted 2022 Crypto Crash Says End of Market Meltdown in Sight, Details Bitcoin Price Target
A crypto trader known for accurately predicting the previous market crash earlier this year thinks the current digital asset price downtick is “far from over.”. The pseudonymous analyst known as Capo warns his 604,900 Twitter followers that the next leg down for crypto is “incoming.”. Capo predicts that...
Billionaire Mark Cuban Assigns Blame Over Crypto Crisis
Mark Cuban is not happy and makes it known. The successful entrepreneur seems, like most business circles, to have been shocked by the implosion, in less than a week, of FTX, one of the big players in the crypto sphere. The cryptocurrency exchange filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on November...
Crypto Crisis: Bitcoin Collapses By 17% and Sees No Hope
The crypto industry is plunged into a new crisis of confidence. As cryptocurrency prices began to stabilize, fresh drama derailed the sense of relief that was finally settling into the crypto market this year. The consequences and implications of this drama are still far from being established as the shock...
Bitcoin Plunges Below $17,000 As Concerns Over FTX Spook Investors
Crypto investors continued to take heat Saturday following a market plunge that has largely to do with concerns over FTX’s financial health. At the time of publication, Bitcoin was trading at $16,854 after a 1.7% drop in the past 24 hours. Ethereum took an even bigger hit, shedding roughly...
Don’t Count on Bitcoin (BTC) Crashing to $10,000, Says Crypto Analyst Jason Pizzino – Here’s Why
A popular crypto strategist and trader says Bitcoin’s (BTC) price is unlikely to fall all the way down to $10,000. In a new strategy session, analyst Jason Pizzino tells his 279,000 YouTube subscribers that Bitcoin bulls will likely defend a high time frame support level and keep it away from plunging toward $10,000.
Meet Changpeng Zhao, the CEO of Binance, who started out working at a gas station and just announced he's buying his biggest competitor in the crypto world
Changpeng Zhao is the founder and CEO of Binance, the world's largest cryptocurrency exchange. Zhao — who's often known as CZ — is one of the most prominent people in cryptocurrency, as well as the wealthiest person in the industry. With a net worth of $16.4 billion as...
Binance pulls out of FTX merger, sending cryptocurrency prices plunging
Cryptocurrency prices plunged for a second straight day on Wednesday after crypto exchange platform Binance announced it was pulling out of its deal to purchase its failing rival FTX Trading. Bitcoin sank to a two-year low after Binance confirmed earlier rumors and news reports that it was ready to back...
FTX bankruptcy puts a stop to the crypto rally as Bitcoin slides to $16,700
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. Investors are now digging to discover which firms are likely to be the most impacted by the fall...
Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana: Here Are Bitmex Founder Arthur Hayes' Price Predictions Amid Crypto Meltdown
Arthur Hayes, the co-founder of crypto derivatives trading platform BitMEX, outlined his views on the latest downturn in cryptocurrencies. What Happened: According to the prediction posted by Hayes, “bottom is not yet in” and he forecasts “further fallout” after the collapse of the crypto exchange FTX (CRYPTO: FTT).
Crypto Strategist Predicts Big Drop for Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), TRON (TRX) and Two ETH Rivals
A widely followed cryptocurrency analyst and trader is warning of a further drop in digital asset prices after a rough week for crypto. Pseudonymous crypto strategist Capo tells his 627,100 Twitter followers that Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) and altcoins are all set to experience double-digit percentage losses. “For the last...
Crypto Market Loses $200 Billion As Bitcoin Plunges
Some days again, the crypto market was celebrating a big rally within the worth of main cryptocurrencies. Bitcoin hit a exceptional restoration surpassing the $20K degree to $21,500. Nevertheless, the story rapidly modified because the FTT crash dragged the opposite tokens down. Because of the ongoing FTX disaster within the...
The Founder of Crypto Exchange FTX May be in Deep Legal Trouble
You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. For more crisp and insightful business and economic...
Analyst Who Nailed 2018 Bitcoin Bottom Issues Ethereum Update, Says Altcoin Markets Primed for Volatility
The crypto strategist who accurately called Bitcoin’s (BTC) 2018 bottom is telling Ethereum (ETH) holders that the leading smart contract platform is set up for a significant correction. Pseudonymous analyst Smart Contracter tells his 213,900 Twitter followers that Ethereum completed a five-wave rise on the lower timeframe and is...
Bitcoin Price Rejects $18K, Why There is Risk of Another Drop To $16K
Bitcoin worth recovered over $1,500 and climbed above $17,500. BTC did not clear the $18,000 resistance and began a contemporary decline. Bitcoin began a restoration wave above the $17,000 and $17,200 resistance ranges. The value is buying and selling under $18,500 and the 100 hourly easy transferring common. There’s a...
