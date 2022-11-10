Read full article on original website
Watch: Scott McTominay Scores Great Goal For Manchester United v Aston Villa
Scott McTominay has completed the win for Manchester United against Aston Villa and you can watch the goal here.
BBC
Friday's gossip: Bellingham, Felix, Jones, Bellerin, Depay, Mane
Borussia Dortmund are confident of keeping 19-year-old England midfielder Jude Bellingham beyond the end of the season despite interest from major clubs including Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City and Manchester United. (90min) Paris St-Germain are interested in Atletico Madrid's 23-year-old Portugal striker Joao Felix and could try to sign him on...
SB Nation
Bournemouth vs Everton - Match Preview | Let’s try this again, shall we?
Everton head back to Bournemouth for their final game before the World Cup break seeking a morale-boosting win after a disastrous defeat against the same opposition in the EFL Cup on Tuesday. A much-changed Toffees side was thrashed 4-1 by an equally weakened Cherries team to spark panic and fury...
ESPN
Gary Lineker Q&A: England star turned Shakespearean pundit talks World Cup, Maradona-Messi, more
Gary Lineker is laughing, remembering the day before England faced Germany many years ago now. He was playing the role of the team bookmaker and the bets were in. What lines, the players asked themselves, would then-manager Bobby Robson use in his prematch team talk? Lineker had scrawled some of them on the giant sheets of paper on the flip-board in the meeting room at the hotel, each with their odds, before folding the first, blank sheet back over the top of them to keep their coach from discovering what they were up to.
Breaking: The Full Carabao Cup Round Of 16 Draw
The draw for the Carabao Cup round of 16 has been complete with several big ties coming up in the competition.
Report: Jude Bellingham To Leave Borussia Dortmund Next Summer Amid Chelsea Interest
Jude Bellingham has been tipped to leave Borussia Dortmund next summer amid heavy interest from Chelsea.
Southgate defends Maddison World Cup call-up and dismisses ‘misconceptions’
The England manager said he had ‘no concerns’ about how the Leicester playmaker James Maddison will fit in with the squad
SB Nation
Mason Mount, Raheem Sterling, Conor Gallagher named to England squad for 2022 World Cup
Chelsea had three players representing England in the last major international tournament, when a team featuring Mason Mount, Reece James, and Ben Chilwell finished runners-up at Euro 2020/1. Unfortunately, both James and Chilwell are injured at the moment, otherwise Chelsea would’ve surely had five players in the squad this time...
BBC
Rugby League World Cup: Why England's men could go all the way
Rugby League World Cup 2021 semi-final: England v Samoa. Venue: Emirates Stadium, London Date: Saturday, 12 November Kick-off: 14:30 GMT. Coverage: Watch live on BBC One, BBC iPlayer and online; live commentary on Radio 5 Sports Extra; live texts and highlights on BBC Sport website & app. England head into...
Wayne Rooney Says Erik Ten Hag Is The Right Manager For Manchester United
Wayne Rooney has said that Erik Ten Hag is the right manager for Manchester United. You can see what he has said below.
Alejandro Garnacho's Game In Numbers Manchester United V Aston Villa
Alejandro Garnacho's game in numbers v Aston Villa. You can check his stats from tonight's game below.
BBC
Klopp on Alexander-Arnold's call-up, Kelleher and monitoring players at the World Cup
Jurgen Klopp has been speaking to the media before Liverpool’s game against Southampton on Saturday. When asked about Trent Alexander-Arnold's inclusion in England's World Cup squad, Klopp said: "Trent is now 24 and has played in quite a few finals, in important games where you have to defend. Against Chelsea in the final for example he was incredibly intense."
Report: Endrick's Current Preference Is To Join Chelsea
Chelsea target Endrick has a preference to join Chelsea over Real Madrid or PSG.
BBC
Conor Coady says Everton need to take a 'hard look in the mirror' after Bournemouth defeat
Conor Coady says every Everton player needs to take a "hard look in the mirror" after the Toffees slumped to a 3-0 defeat at Bournemouth, sparking a furious reaction from the supporters. Police were forced to intervene to calm some fans as the players went over to away section at...
SB Nation
Klopp Talk: I Pray Players Come Back From the World Cup Healthy
Liverpool went into the extended break for the World Cup on a high note, putting in a professional performance, running out 3-1 winners over Southampton to move up to 6th in the league table. Jurgen Klopp took in the game from the stands, following a successful appeal by the FA...
BBC
England 26-27 Samoa: Shaun Wane's side suffer golden-point Rugby League World Cup semi-final defeat
Tries: Whitehead, Bateman, Farnworth (2) Goals: Makinson (4) Penalty: Makinson (1) Try: Lafai (2), Sao, Crichton (2) Goals: Crichton (3) Drop-goal: Crichton. England fell to a shock semi-final defeat as Samoa won a golden-point thriller to set up a meeting with Australia in their first World Cup final. Stephen Crichton's...
BBC
Guardiola on the World Cup, Carabao Cup and Premier League title race
Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has been speaking to the media before Saturday's Premier League game against Brentford - their final match before the World Cup. Here are the key lines from his news conference:. Guardiola quickly removed himself from any debate over the England World Cup squad...
CBS Sports
Tottenham Hotspur vs. Leeds United live stream info, TV channel: How to watch Premier League on TV, stream online
The Premier League wraps up the first part of its season this weekend. Current Records: Leeds United 4-6-3; Tottenham Hotspur 8-4-2 Tottenham Hotspur is 3-1 against Leeds United since January of last year, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. They are meeting up for their first leg of the season at 10 a.m. ET at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Tottenham won both of their matches against Leeds United last season (2-1 and 4-0) and is aiming for the same result this time around.
BBC
Rugby World Cup final: All you need to know as England face New Zealand
Venue: Eden Park, Auckland Date: Saturday, 12 November Kick-off: 06:30 GMT. Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live; follow live text commentary on the BBC Sport website and app. England face hosts and holders New Zealand in the Rugby World Cup final at 06:30 GMT on Saturday. The Red Roses...
BBC
Newport County squad cancelled day off after Leicester defeat - Graham Coughlan
Manager Graham Coughlan says Newport County's players opted to cancel their day off after their EFL Cup defeat at Leicester City. Newport suffered a first loss since Coughlan was appointed last month as they were beaten 3-0 by the Premier League club on Tuesday. Coughlan says his squad decided to...
