Related
Marubeni Taps 'Suction Sails' for Bulk Carrier
MMSL PTE. LTD., a wholly owned subsidiary of Marubeni Corporation based in Singapore signed an agreement with bound4blue to install four suction sails on the Crimson Kingdom, making it the first wind-assisted vessel owned by Marubeni. According to the preliminary studies, the 229-m Panamax bulk carrier will be retrofitted in...
Snam Confirms 2022 Guidance, aims to boost Italy's Gas Storage & Transport Facilities
Italian gas grid operator Snam confirmed on Thursday its guidance for full-year net profit after reporting a rise of 10% in nine-month revenue to 2.4 billion euros ($2.41 billion). The state-controlled group said it planned to boost Italy's gas storage and transport facilities after getting the go-ahead to set up...
MPC Container Ships Taps zero44 for CO2 Management Tools
Berlin-based zero44 signed a partnership with MPC Container Ships, which will use zero44's digital CO2 management solution for its fleet. Spun off by company builder Flagship Founders in May 2022, zero44 has developed a CO2 management software for commercial vessels. The software focuses on the implications of the CII and the EU ETS regulation.
Trade Group Maritime UK Launches Green Skills Project
This Green Careers Week trade group Maritime UK is launching a new green skills project with the aim to help ensure that the maritime industries have the skills required to enable its decarbonization. The project kick starts with the appointment of Kit Williams to coordinate delivery of recommendations from the...
DNV Updates Technical Standards for Wind Assisted Propulsion
Classification society DNV has released an update to its Wind Assisted Propulsion Systems (WAPS) technical standard (ST-0511). The major update introduces new methods for evaluating WAPS fatigue strength, as well as the performance of the systems in extreme conditions. While experience in using the systems is still developing, WAPS have...
Diana Shipping Takes Delivery of Secondhand Ultramax Bulker
Dry bulk shipowner Diana Shipping Inc. announced on Thursday that it has taken delivery of one of nine secondhand Ultramax bulk carriers that agreed to purchase in August 2022. The vessel, DSI Polaris—formerly named STH Oslo—is a 60,404 dwtUltramax dry bulk vessel built in 2018. Including the newly...
Car Carrier Rescues 303 People in the South China Sea
Japanese shipping company NYK said a car carrier it operates rescued 303 people from a vessel in distress in the South China Sea. On November 7, the Japanese-flagged pure car and truck carrier (PCTC) Helios Leader was sailing from Japan's port of Nagoya to the port of Singapore when it received a rescue request from the port authority of Sri Lanka via the port authority of Singapore.
Crude Exports Lift Port of Corpus Christi to Q3 Tonnage Record
The Port of Corpus Christi reports it set another tonnage record in the third quarter of 2022, driven in large part by record exports of crude oil. The new quarterly tonnage record of 48.3 million tons surpassed the previous tonnage record set in the second quarter of 2022 of 46.4 million tons, a 4% increase on overall tonnage. The growth primarily was a result of strong exports of United States produced crude oil to Western European buyers who have moved away from Russian crude imports. The U.S. and its Western European allies have placed restrictive trade sanctions on Russian crude oil as a result of the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Added strength in exports came from refined petroleum products and liquefied natural gas (LNG).
Furetank and Algoma Order Four More Ships for FureBear JV
Swedish Furetank and Canadian Algoma Central Corporation expand the FureBear joint venture to include eight climate-friendly, dual-fuel product tankers to trade in Northern Europe. The 50/50 owned joint venture was announced in August and is now extended with four additional 17,999 DWT tankers, bringing the total investment to eight vessels.
Fincantieri Delivers Viking's First Hydrogen Fuel Cell Cruise Ship
Italian shipbuilding group Fincantieri announced it has delivered the first vessel for luxury cruise operator Viking equipped with an emissions reducing hydrogen fuel cell system. Identical to Viking’s other ocean ships, the 47,800 ton Viking Neptune is fitted with a small hydrogen fuel system, making it the cruise industry’s first...
